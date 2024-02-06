Rest in God

On a recent Friday, I felt tired. More than tired, actually; I felt exhausted, the kind where I questioned my ability to physically do one more thing. My strength was gone, and my will was gone; I felt physically, mentally and spiritually depleted. It had been a busy, hard week; I was done. I needed to rest.

I am a believer in napping as a spiritual exercise -- obviously not as the sole spiritual exercise, but as one among many in the repertoire. As I worked through the rest of the tasks I had to do before I could get to that nap, encouragement of God being our renewal echoed through my head.

It is okay to be tired sometimes. It is okay to rest. It is okay to ask God to be the one to hope and believe for us while we take a break and abandon ourselves to peace in God.

We can remember Jesus' words in Matthew 11:28-30 (NAB): "Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. For my yoke is easy, and my burden light."