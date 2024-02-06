Respect others' choices

Many times in the evening, I like to make a cup of coffee and just watch the sun set. So the other evening I was sipping my Sulawesi coffee and watching the sun slowly sink. The steers were grazing so I was watching them graze. You could hear them get a grip on the grass with their tongues and hear the grass get torn off. Cows don't have upper teeth, only lowers, so they can't bite the grass off. They pull it off. Anyway I was watching them graze, and all of them were grazing in a different place and on different types of greenery. They like fresh grass that has just come up or grown because it's more tender and juicy.

But I've also watched them eat the blossoms off of thistle. The leaves have stickers, so it's just the blossoms they eat. Also we have a kind of sticker bush or weed, and the steers will eat the seed pods off them. Never the stems or leaves where they are stickery. They seem to like the seed on top of weeds. Then some steers really like the grain we buy at the feed store and others just don't care for it. We have one black one right now that seems to not care at all for the grain we are feeding them. The next batch of grain, we will add molasses and see what he does then!

When we first put the steers out on green pasture, they just want anything green. So for the first few days they eat anything green. But as the summer wears on, they seem to get picky. It has to be a certain grass, and it has to be green and not too tall. If the grass is tall, they eat the seed at the top and leave the rest. The thing is, they are all steers and even look a lot alike, and yet all are different. They are simply different, so we have five different steers with different traits and actions.