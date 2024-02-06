Resources for prayer to know the deep love of God

While I've been reflecting on the gift the Newman Center was to me, I recently learned Father Bill Kottenstette's homilies from when I was at Truman are online. This man's experience of the love and grace of God, which he knew through his struggle with alcoholism that caused him to be homeless and asked to leave the priesthood for a time during his younger years, set me free and transformed my life when I was 18 through 22 years old; it has continued to do so even as he is no longer physically present with us here on earth. His wisdom, too, continues to transform, I hope, as we who knew him share it with others, passing on the love that was given to us through him by Christ.

If you also would like to experience this deep love of God, search "Truman Newman" (with a space between the two words) on YouTube; by clicking on the "videos" tab at the top of the Truman Newman YouTube account page, you will be able to access 70 of Father Bill's homilies. They are a trove of wisdom for anyone of any denomination or faith or faithless background; they talk about the mystery of what it means to be human and the depth of the Mystery of our God, of love. I hope you take time to seek them out, listen and be blessed.

In the meantime, may you be comforted and spurred on in this life journey through this daily prayer of Saint John Henry Newman, which we prayed often together as a community of students at the Newman Center: "May God support us all the day long, till the shadows lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then in His mercy, may He give us a safe lodging, and a holy rest and peace at the last. Amen."