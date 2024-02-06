Resolutions in the face of uncertainty

When Sir Edmund Hillary was asked why he ascended Mount Everest, he allegedly replied, "Because it was there." James recognizes that to a degree we each have a bit of Hillary within us. We all have desires to conquer, achieve, and to make life better for ourselves.

However, as James points out, we seldom consider how frail life is. He correctly compares life to a fog. Here for a moment and then gone. Recently my community was struck by the tragedy of a man whom in the morning was enjoying his day and his family only later that same evening suffered a massive stroke that took his life. None of us are guaranteed tomorrow.

The frailties of life can cause us to soak everything up in anxiety fueled hedonism or to cause us to shrink back in fear. James encourages neither. He presses us towards faith by encouraging us to say, "If the Lord wills we will do live and do this or that" (4:15).

Faith then in the face of uncertainty is committing our absolute best while trusting the Lord to work out His will; which is always better than mine. We make our plans, he directs our steps. This year those last few pounds may never come off and the conjugation of that verb may remain allusive, but faith in God who can be trusted in all things and for all things will always endure.