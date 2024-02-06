Resolutions for the new year

It is the start of a new and exciting new year. We learned in Sunday School last week that the typical American keeps a new year's resolution for only 12 days. Several of the top new year's resolutions dealt with personal appearance and self improvement.

If you have made a resolution along this line, I've looked up some lighter-fare recipes for you to use and help you stay on that resolution track.

All of these recipes are a lighter version of traditional recipes and may offer some help in keeping resolutions as we kick off this brand new year. Enjoy!

Healthier "Fried" Chicken

3 egg whites

2 to 3 cups panko bread crumbs

Salt and pepper, to taste

10 chicken thighs, skin removed

Beat eggs whites in a shallow dish, set aside. Combine bread crumbs, salt and pepper in a gallon-size zipping bag. Coat chicken with egg whites, one piece at a time. Drop chicken into bag and shake to coat lightly. Arrange chicken in two 13- x 9-inch baking pans coated with non-stick vegetable spray. Bake, uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until chicken juices run clear. Makes 10 servings.

Healthier Breakfast "Cookie" Bars

1 cup rolled oats, uncooked

3/4 cup oat flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 to 1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg, beaten

3 tablespoons honey or agave nectar

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup chopped nuts

1/4 cup raisins or sweetened dried cranberries

Add rolled oats to a blender; process until powdery and measure out 3/4 cup. In a bowl, combined processed oats, oat flour, baking powder and spices; mix well. Add vanilla, egg, honey and yogurt; stir until well blended. Fold in nuts and raisins. Spread dough onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets, forming into 4 or 5 large cookies. Shape with spoon and pat down a bit. Bake at 375 degrees for 6 to 10 minutes, until golden. Makes 4 to 5 large cookies.

Apple Pomegranate Salad

1 apple, peeled, cored and diced

Juice of 1â„2 lemon

1 head romaine lettuce, torn

Seeds of 1 pomegranate

1â„4 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt to taste

1â„4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

In a small bowl, toss apple with lemon juice. Let stand for several minutes; rinse apple and pat dry. In a large serving bowl, combine apple, lettuce, pomegranate seeds and nuts. In a small jar, combine vinegar, oil, sugar and salt. Cover jar and shake thoroughly to mix; pour over salad. Toss until lettuce is completely coated; sprinkle with cheese. Makes 6 servings.

Asparagus and Mushroom Omelet

1â„2 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1â„2 pound sliced mushrooms

1 clove garlic, minced

4 eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons skim milk

3â„4 teaspoon dried basil or thyme

1â„2 teaspoon salt

1â„8 teaspoon pepper

In a saucepan over medium heat, cover asparagus with water. Bring to a boil and cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes; drain. In a skillet over medium heat, melt one tablespoon butter. Saute mushrooms and garlic in butter until tender and moisture has evaporated, 5 to 7 minutes. Add mushroom mixture to asparagus; keep warm. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and seasonings. Melt remaining butter in skillet; swirl to coat bottom and sides. Add egg mixture. As eggs cook, gently lift up edges with a spatula and let uncooked egg run underneath until set. Spoon asparagus mixture onto one half of omelet. Slide omelet onto a plate; fold over. Cut into wedges. Makes 3 servings.

Cheesy Tuna Triangles

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup apple, cored and chopped

3 tablespoons onion, chopped

7-ounce can albacore tuna, drained

1â„4 cup chopped walnuts

1â„4 cup light mayonnaise

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1â„8 teaspoon salt

1â„8 teaspoon pepper

6 slices raisin bread, toasted and halved diagonally

6 slices reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese, halved diagonally

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat; add apple and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes until tender. Remove from heat; transfer to a bowl. Stir in tuna, walnuts, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Place toast slices on an ungreased baking sheet. Top with tuna mixture and a slice of cheese. Broil 4- to 5- inches from heat for 3 to 4 minutes, or until cheese begins to melt.

Lightened Up Jalapeno Poppers

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 pound ground turkey breast

3/4 cup green pepper, finely chopped

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup fat-free cream cheese, softened

Greek seasoning, to taste

10 jalapeÃ±o peppers, halved and seeded

Garnish: Low-fat parmesan cheese

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Brown turkey with green pepper, onion and garlic; drain. Transfer turkey mixture to a bowl; blend in cream cheese and seasoning. Add one tablespoon of turkey to mixture to each jalapeÃ±o half; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Transfer filled jalapeÃ±os to lightly greased baking sheets. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, or until tops are golden. Makes 20 servings.

Baja Shrimp Quesadillas

2 1â„2 pounds shrimp, peeled and cleaned

3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1â„2 cup mayonnaise

3â„4 cup salsa

1â„4 teaspoon ground cumin

1â„4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1â„4 teaspoon pepper

12 (6-inch) flour tortillas

Garnish: plain Greek yogurt, chopped fresh parsley

Chop shrimp, discarding tails. Mix shrimp, cheese, mayonnaise, salsa, cumin and peppers; spread one to 2 tablespoons on one tortilla. Place another tortilla on top; put on a greased baking sheet. Repeat with remaining tortillas. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes; remove and cut into small triangles. Garnish as desired. Makes about 4 dozen, serves 48.

Chicken Cacciatore

3 pounds chicken, skin removed

1â„4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup onion, thinly sliced

1â„2 cup green pepper, sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1â„4 cup unsalted chicken broth

15-ounce can no-salt diced tomatoes, drained

8-ounce can no-salt tomato sauce

1â„4 cup sliced mushrooms

1â„4 teaspoon dried oregano

1â„8 teaspoon salt

Pat chicken pieces dry; coat with flour. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Place chicken in skillet and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden on both sides. Remove chicken to a plate; cover with aluminum foil and set aside. Add onion, green pepper and garlic to drippings in skillet; cook and stir until vegetables are tender. Add broth, scraping up brown bits in bottom of skillet. Add remaining ingredients; stir until blended. Return chicken to skillet, spooning some of the sauce over chicken. Cover and cook for about one hour, until chicken is tender and juices run clear. Makes 10 servings.

Cilantro Chicken Skillet

Tortilla Bowls

1 cup long-cooking rice, uncooked

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, finely minced

1 cup onion, chopped

1â„2 red pepper, chopped

15-ounce can red beans, drained and rinsed

3 cup shredded lettuce

Optional: additional chopped cilantro

Hot pepper sauce

Make Tortilla Bowls; set aside. Recipe follows.

Cook rice according to package directions; keep warm. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chicken, cilantro and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Remove chicken from skillet; keep warm. Heat remaining oil in same skillet; add onion and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in beans and rice. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until heated through. To serve, place lettuce in bottom of prepared Tortilla Bowl. Spoon rice mixture on top and add chicken. Serve with hot sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Tortilla Bowls: For each bowl, use one 10-inch flour tortilla. Spray each side of the tortilla with cooking oil spray. Set desired number of oven-proof soup bowls upside-down on a baking sheet. Drape tortilla over the outside of each bowl. Bake at 350 degrees for just a few minutes, until lightly golden. Let stand until cooled before removing from soup bowls.

Country Veggie Bake

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 carrots, peeled, halved lengthwise and sliced

2 onions, chopped

1 to 2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup mushrooms, quartered

15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

14-ounce can low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

1 cup frozen corn

1â„2 cup pearled barley, uncooked

1â„4 cup bulghur wheat, uncooked

1â„3 cup fresh parsley, snipped

Dried thyme, to taste

1â„2 cup shredded low-fat Cheddar cheese

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute carrots and onions until carrots are tender. Stir in garlic and mushrooms; saute 3 minutes. Combine mixture with remaining ingredients except cheese. Spoon into a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for one hour, stirring once halfway through baking time. Top with cheese. Cover and let stand 5 minutes, or until cheese melts. Makes 8 servings.

Grilled Salmon BLT'S

1â„4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 teaspoons fresh dill, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon zest

4 (1-inch-thick) salmon fillets

1â„8 teaspoon pepper

8 (1â„2-inch thick) slices whole-wheat bread

4 romaine lettuce leaves

2 tomatoes, sliced

4 slices bacon, crisply cooked and halved

Stir together mayonnaise, dill and zest; set aside. Sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper; place on a lightly greased hot grill, skin-side down. Cook, covered, about 10 to 12 minutes without turning, until cooked through. Slide a thin metal spatula between salmon and skin; lift salmon and transfer to plate. Discard skin. Arrange bread slices on grill; cook until lightly toasted on both sides. Spread mayonnaise mixture on one side of 4 toasted bread slices. Top each with one lettuce leaf, 2 tomato slices, one salmon fillet, 3 slices bacon and remaining bread slice. Serves 4.