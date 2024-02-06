Resolutions for the new year

It is the start of a new and exciting new year. We learned in Sunday School last week that the typical American keeps a new year's resolution for only 12 days. Several of the top new year's resolutions dealt with personal appearance and self improvement.
If you have made a resolution along this line, I've looked up some lighter-fare recipes for you to use and help you stay on that resolution track.
All of these recipes are a lighter version of traditional recipes and may offer some help in keeping resolutions as we kick off this brand new year. Enjoy!
Beat eggs whites in a shallow dish, set aside. Combine bread crumbs, salt and pepper in a gallon-size zipping bag. Coat chicken with egg whites, one piece at a time. Drop chicken into bag and shake to coat lightly. Arrange chicken in two 13- x 9-inch baking pans coated with non-stick vegetable spray. Bake, uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until chicken juices run clear. Makes 10 servings.
Add rolled oats to a blender; process until powdery and measure out 3/4 cup. In a bowl, combined processed oats, oat flour, baking powder and spices; mix well. Add vanilla, egg, honey and yogurt; stir until well blended. Fold in nuts and raisins. Spread dough onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets, forming into 4 or 5 large cookies. Shape with spoon and pat down a bit. Bake at 375 degrees for 6 to 10 minutes, until golden. Makes 4 to 5 large cookies.
In a small bowl, toss apple with lemon juice. Let stand for several minutes; rinse apple and pat dry. In a large serving bowl, combine apple, lettuce, pomegranate seeds and nuts. In a small jar, combine vinegar, oil, sugar and salt. Cover jar and shake thoroughly to mix; pour over salad. Toss until lettuce is completely coated; sprinkle with cheese. Makes 6 servings.
In a saucepan over medium heat, cover asparagus with water. Bring to a boil and cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes; drain. In a skillet over medium heat, melt one tablespoon butter. Saute mushrooms and garlic in butter until tender and moisture has evaporated, 5 to 7 minutes. Add mushroom mixture to asparagus; keep warm. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and seasonings. Melt remaining butter in skillet; swirl to coat bottom and sides. Add egg mixture. As eggs cook, gently lift up edges with a spatula and let uncooked egg run underneath until set. Spoon asparagus mixture onto one half of omelet. Slide omelet onto a plate; fold over. Cut into wedges. Makes 3 servings.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat; add apple and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes until tender. Remove from heat; transfer to a bowl. Stir in tuna, walnuts, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Place toast slices on an ungreased baking sheet. Top with tuna mixture and a slice of cheese. Broil 4- to 5- inches from heat for 3 to 4 minutes, or until cheese begins to melt.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Brown turkey with green pepper, onion and garlic; drain. Transfer turkey mixture to a bowl; blend in cream cheese and seasoning. Add one tablespoon of turkey to mixture to each jalapeÃ±o half; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Transfer filled jalapeÃ±os to lightly greased baking sheets. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, or until tops are golden. Makes 20 servings.
Chop shrimp, discarding tails. Mix shrimp, cheese, mayonnaise, salsa, cumin and peppers; spread one to 2 tablespoons on one tortilla. Place another tortilla on top; put on a greased baking sheet. Repeat with remaining tortillas. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes; remove and cut into small triangles. Garnish as desired. Makes about 4 dozen, serves 48.
Pat chicken pieces dry; coat with flour. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Place chicken in skillet and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden on both sides. Remove chicken to a plate; cover with aluminum foil and set aside. Add onion, green pepper and garlic to drippings in skillet; cook and stir until vegetables are tender. Add broth, scraping up brown bits in bottom of skillet. Add remaining ingredients; stir until blended. Return chicken to skillet, spooning some of the sauce over chicken. Cover and cook for about one hour, until chicken is tender and juices run clear. Makes 10 servings.
Make Tortilla Bowls; set aside. Recipe follows.
Cook rice according to package directions; keep warm. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chicken, cilantro and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Remove chicken from skillet; keep warm. Heat remaining oil in same skillet; add onion and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in beans and rice. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until heated through. To serve, place lettuce in bottom of prepared Tortilla Bowl. Spoon rice mixture on top and add chicken. Serve with hot sauce. Makes 4 servings.
Tortilla Bowls: For each bowl, use one 10-inch flour tortilla. Spray each side of the tortilla with cooking oil spray. Set desired number of oven-proof soup bowls upside-down on a baking sheet. Drape tortilla over the outside of each bowl. Bake at 350 degrees for just a few minutes, until lightly golden. Let stand until cooled before removing from soup bowls.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute carrots and onions until carrots are tender. Stir in garlic and mushrooms; saute 3 minutes. Combine mixture with remaining ingredients except cheese. Spoon into a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for one hour, stirring once halfway through baking time. Top with cheese. Cover and let stand 5 minutes, or until cheese melts. Makes 8 servings.
Stir together mayonnaise, dill and zest; set aside. Sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper; place on a lightly greased hot grill, skin-side down. Cook, covered, about 10 to 12 minutes without turning, until cooked through. Slide a thin metal spatula between salmon and skin; lift salmon and transfer to plate. Discard skin. Arrange bread slices on grill; cook until lightly toasted on both sides. Spread mayonnaise mixture on one side of 4 toasted bread slices. Top each with one lettuce leaf, 2 tomato slices, one salmon fillet, 3 slices bacon and remaining bread slice. Serves 4.
Cut fish into 4-inch by one-inch strips; set aside. In a shallow dish, beat together egg, water and seasonings. In a separate dish, mix bread crumbs and cheese. Dip fish into egg mixture; coat with bread crumb mixture and set aside. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add fish to skillet and cook until flaky and golden, about 3 minutes per side. Drain fish sticks on paper towels. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired. Makes 8 servings.
Combine lentils and water in a large slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients except olive oil; stir. Cover and cook on low setting for 8 hours, or until lentils and vegetables are tender. At serving time, stir in olive oil; ladle into bowls. Makes 8 servings.
Sprinkle roast with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. Heat oil in a skillet; brown roast on all sides. Place potatoes in a slow cooker; place roast on top of potatoes. Add onions, carrots and green beans. Add water and cover. Cook on low setting for 6 to 8 hours. Serves 6.
Cook pork in oil in a skillet over medium heat for one to 2 minutes, until browned. Place pork in a 4-quart slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients except cilantro; stir well. Cover and cook on low setting for 4 to 6 hours. Sprinkle cilantro over each serving, if desired. Serves 8.
In a bowl, mix together all ingredients except crust; pour into crust. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes, until golden and center is set. Cut into wedges. Serves 8.
Combine turkey, celery, grapes, pineapple, oranges and pecans together. Blend in salad dressing; sprinkle with salt. Chill until serving time. When ready to serve, spoon individual servings onto lettuce leaves. Serves 4.
Slice pork lengthwise, cutting down center, but not through other side. Open halves and cut down center of each half, cutting to, but not through other sides. Open pork into a rectangle. Place pork between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap and flatten into an even thickness using a rolling pin or the flat side of a meat mallet. Spread cream cheese evenly over pork. Sprinkle with pesto seasoning; arrange spinach over cream cheese. Top with bacon slices and half of red peppers; reserve remaining red peppers for another recipe. Roll up pork lengthwise; tie at 2-inch intervals with kitchen string. Rub pork with paprika, salt and pepper. Place roast seam-side down on a lightly greased rack on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 145 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand for 10 minutes. Remove string from pork; slice pork into 1â„2-inch thick servings. Serve pork slices on a bed of spinach leaves, if desired. Serves 10.
Cover wheat berries with water in a saucepan; cover with lid and soak 8 hours to overnight. Drain wheat berries well; add fresh cold water to cover. Cook over medium heat one hour, or until tender; drain well.
Meanwhile, in a separate saucepan, cover rice with cold water. Cook over medium heat 30 minutes, or until tender; drain well. Combine wheat berries and rice in a serving bowl. Stir in remaining ingredients. Toss with Vinaigrette Salad Dressing.
To prepare Vinaigrette Salad Dressing: Whisk all ingredients together. For the best flavor, serve at room temperature; salad may also be served chilled. Makes 10 servings.
In a stockpot over medium heat, combine potatoes, carrots, celery and water. Cook until vegetables are tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Drain, reserving liquid and setting vegetables aside. In the same stockpot, saute onion in margarine until soft. Stir in flour, salt and pepper. Gradually add milk; cook and stir until thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in cooked vegetables carefully so as not to mash them. Add one cup or more of reserved cooking liquid until soup reaches the desired consistency. Serve with crackers. Makes 8 servings.
In a bowl, mix together flour, cornmeal, baking powder and sugar. Add juice, oil and egg; stir well. Gently fold in blueberries. Heat a lightly greased griddle over medium-high heat. Pour batter onto griddle, making small pancakes. Cook pancakes until bubbles appear around the edges; flip and cook on other side. Garnish as desired. Makes about 24 pancakes, serves 6.
In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients except blueberries and brown sugar. Spoon into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Add blueberries; push down into mixture. If desired, sprinkle brown sugar on top. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, or until golden. Makes 8 servings.
Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Process until mixture is very smooth, about 4 minutes. If a thinner consistency is desired, add an extra tablespoon or 2 of water. Transfer to a serving bowl. Makes 2 cups, serves 10.
Have a great week and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.