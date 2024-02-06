Occupying farmland space in Sedgewickville, Missouri, is a different kind of rescue -- John and Carolyn Watkins rehabilitate wildlife species to help promote education and conservation through Watkins Wildlife Rehab.

"I have a lot of people ask me how to get started with this, and I have to tell them I'm not really sure, because I was grandfathered in," Watkins said. "I was doing this before anybody had to have a license."

Since 1969, John Watkins has been taking in wildlife and nursing them back to health with the intent of releasing them back to their natural life, and now maintains state and federal licenses to ensure the ability to continue to do this work.

Silver, an energetic coyote that jumps up on her cage to reach her muzzle out for a scratch, is a permanent resident of Watkins Wildlife Rehab. Previously a family pet, the Watkinses took Silver in when the family who had raised her no longer could keep her. Because of her comfort toward humans, she was unable to be released back into the wild, Watkins said, and she is now used for educational outreach programs.

"What we try to do is educate people about animals," Watkins explained. He said that every animal serves a purpose in the circle of life, and that there are common misconceptions that people have and he aims to break. For example, he explained that people think the great horned owl only preys on large rodents, when these birds of prey also eat feral cats that overpopulate quickly and carry disease.

John Watkins pets Silver, a human-raised coyote he took in and now uses for educational purposes, at Watkins Wildlife Rehab Wednesday in Sedgewickville. "Coyotes and wilves in the wild, when they meet up with each other if they're in the same pack, they do what they call kind of a handshake and that's where they grab each other by the muzzle with their mouth," Watkins said.

"It's a balance, and some die so that others may live," Watkins said. "So what we'd like to do is have people kind of look at these things a little differently."