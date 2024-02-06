Renewing your mind

By Ellen Shuck
"Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind" (Romans 12:2).
The Scripture is a familiar one, but how many actually mediate on the scope of meaning contained within it?
The wisdom of those words covers multitudinous answers to what you may be encountering in life. To renew your mind about various problems and puzzles can be a blessing you've neglected to see.
Those words can apply to situations, desires and dreams, as well as spiritual. St. Paul is speaking, however, of changing your perspective from following the mores of the world to following the values Christ taught.
You can renew your mind concerning almost anything if you decide the new perspective is one you choose to follow.
It's amazing how scripture's message of the spiritual can be applied to ordinary events, recreation and life in general.
Hopefully, your renewal of mind is walking the path of faith, hope and love.
You can renew your mind concerning your opinion of yourself and your abilities. You can throw away your old way of what's important to you in life.
There are numerous treatment centers for teens and adults who are experiencing challenges with drug and alcohol abuse, depression and low self-esteem.
The rehabilitation centers help some, and others still flounder.
They are taught to think of others rather than themselves and how to cope with their weaknesses.
It is the goal of most treatment facilities to help the individuals learn they are special and able to accomplish more than they ever thought.
In other words, a good and effective institution attempts to give the attendees a more solid base on which to stand and supply them with coping tools.
They want them to "renew their mind" on what matters in life and hope individuals learn how to approach and meet goals -- goals toward good values and giving, rather than taking.
Those that succeed, indeed renew their minds and follow the true road toward its accomplishment.
The ones who fall by the wayside and fail to change their actions are those who do not change their thoughts and renew their mind. They continue to stay where they are and continue to fail.
The same condition is true for everyone.
Upon personal examination, you'll recognize if you want to keep going uphill in life, you always must redirect your mind and heart.
If you are transformed in God's image, you'll become more loving and gracious and use moderation in whatever you do. Accepting responsibility for your actions and learning to take blame, when it's warranted, is stressed.
Make your renewal of mind and heart one that's permanent, based on a strong set of values.
Being a "goody-goody," so to speak, never should be an embarrassment.
Rather, hold your head high and continue honorable work. The change you've made by your new mindset is one of which to be proud.
Don't follow what the world holds as worthy. Those values are transitory, whereas those from God are eternal.
Christ's love will get you through the difficult things you must endure. Never say, "I can't do this," or "Nobody loves me."
Don't crawl through life on your knees, still clinging to your former beliefs of mind and heart.
Rather, be like the eagle and soar -- like the caterpillar who turns into something beautiful, crawling no more, but flying as a butterfly.
Be the person who starts with nothing, yet becomes a wonderful success, materially, spiritually and within himself.
With your renewed heart and mind, you will believe you can do all things because "With God all things are possible" (Matthew 19:26).
"You have not received the spirit of the world but the spirit that is from God. We have the mind of Christ" (1Corinthians 2:12, 16).
Don't follow the values of the world, but keep renewing your mind and heart in Christ.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.