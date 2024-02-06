Renewing your mind

By Ellen Shuck

"Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind" (Romans 12:2).

The Scripture is a familiar one, but how many actually mediate on the scope of meaning contained within it?

The wisdom of those words covers multitudinous answers to what you may be encountering in life. To renew your mind about various problems and puzzles can be a blessing you've neglected to see.

Those words can apply to situations, desires and dreams, as well as spiritual. St. Paul is speaking, however, of changing your perspective from following the mores of the world to following the values Christ taught.

You can renew your mind concerning almost anything if you decide the new perspective is one you choose to follow.

It's amazing how scripture's message of the spiritual can be applied to ordinary events, recreation and life in general.

Hopefully, your renewal of mind is walking the path of faith, hope and love.

You can renew your mind concerning your opinion of yourself and your abilities. You can throw away your old way of what's important to you in life.

There are numerous treatment centers for teens and adults who are experiencing challenges with drug and alcohol abuse, depression and low self-esteem.

The rehabilitation centers help some, and others still flounder.

They are taught to think of others rather than themselves and how to cope with their weaknesses.

It is the goal of most treatment facilities to help the individuals learn they are special and able to accomplish more than they ever thought.

In other words, a good and effective institution attempts to give the attendees a more solid base on which to stand and supply them with coping tools.

They want them to "renew their mind" on what matters in life and hope individuals learn how to approach and meet goals -- goals toward good values and giving, rather than taking.