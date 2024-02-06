Remembering Ravi Zacharias

Tuesday morning, we learned that the world-renowned apologist and evangelist Ravi Zacharias died. It was not long ago, about two months, when Ravi was first diagnosed with a rare form of cancer within his spine. The other day I had read that there was nothing more the doctors could do for him. We knew then that it was only a matter of time before another of God's great pastors would no longer be with us.

I realize that everyone may not know about Ravi Zacharias, but for many of us, he was a household name like Billy Graham. I enjoy listening to Bott Radio Network. Zacharias' Radio program, "Let My People Think," reaches more than 2,000 stations in 32 countries. He is also a popular author and speaker, who has written 28 books, and he is the founder of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM).

According to a statement by Michael Ramsden, president of RZIM, "[Ravi] saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered. People weren't logical problems waiting to be solved; they were people who needed the person of Christ. Those who knew him well will remember him first for his kindness, gentleness, and generosity of spirit. The love and kindness he had come to know in and through Jesus Christ was the same love he wanted to share with all he met."

Zacharias was born March 26, 1946, in India. Although his family was Anglican, he considered himself to be an atheist. At the age of 17, he attempted suicide by swallowing poison. While in the hospital, a Christian worker brought him a Bible and encouraged his mother to read to him. His life was forever changed by a verse of Scripture that will be etched on his gravestone: John 14:19, "Because I live, you also will live." He recalls this event in his testimony saying he thought, "This may be my only hope: A new way of living. Life as defined by the Author of Life." His prayer of commitment, "Jesus if you are the one who gives life as it is meant to be, I want it. Please get me out of this hospital bed well, and I promise I will leave no stone unturned in my pursuit of truth"