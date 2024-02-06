Remembering Martha Middlebrook

It was crushing news for a widowed mother. An officer from the local Naval Reserve Center came to her Amethyst Street home in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, April 8, 1975. He relayed heartbreaking news that her only child, 31 year-old Martha, was listed on a manifest for a plane that crashed in Vietnam, but her personal effects had not been found.

The Middlebrook family was well known in town. Father, Dolphus, a World War II Navy veteran, worked at Cape Cut Rate drug store on Broadway until his death in 1969. Mother, Lois, was a familiar face to women shopping at Main Street's Libson Shop for popular, well-made fashions. Their child, Martha, was born and raised in Cape Girardeau, educated at Holy Family School, Notre Dame and Central High schools (Class of 1961), and she studied a year at Southeast Missouri State College, aspiring to be a physical education teacher.

But civil service opened a different path. Martha passed the civil service exam and struck out on her own, as a "civilian secretary" for the Army. She worked two years at Fort Leonard Wood and three years at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana, before she opted, in 1972, to go to South Vietnam. In the war-torn country, her work was through the Defense Attache Office of Saigon.

Martha was home for Christmas in 1973, and she frequently wrote home. Lois's last letter included Martha's plans to travel to Europe for an upcoming leave (in early April) and to return home to Cape Girardeau in June.

Conditions in Saigon deteriorated quickly in the spring of 1975. Fighting that had been hundreds of miles away suddenly became direct attacks on April 3. President Gerald Ford announced Operation Babylift, a month-long series of politically controversial evacuation flights to transport 3,000 displaced Vietnamese children, mostly orphans, to the U.S. Attacks hastened the need for civilian personnel evacuation as well. It seems many were asked to escort the children during these daring flights. Martha was on the first flight, departing on Friday, April 4, 1975.