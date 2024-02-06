Remembering Christmases of old

By Rennie Phillips

Christmas is a neat time of the year. There are the gifts and the festivities, which I think are pretty neat. There are the traditional meals like ham, sweet potatoes, cranberries and such. I think this year we are having kettle beef; a little different, but sounds good. There is the caroling, church services and hay rides. There are the decorations -- inside and outside. Usually the parks in most towns are decorated. It's a pretty time of the year.

Growing up, we went to a one-room school in the country. We don't have many pictures of those days, but it was a kind of a long room with the blackboards on the north wall. The stove was in the middle of that wall, with blackboards on both sides, so the farther south one sat, the cooler it was. The teacher's desk was on the south end, with all of us students facing toward the blackboards.

In probably October or November, we started making preparations for the Christmas program. All our parents and kinfolk were invited for the program, so we had to practice and get ready.

Each of us usually had a piece we had to memorize, then recite the night of the program. We also had songs we would sing as a whole group or in smaller groups. There also would be a skit a bunch of us acted out, such as the scene in the stable: the birth of Jesus, the animals and the wise men. Sometimes we'd make little gifts for our parents.

We also made the decorations for the tree and to hang around the classroom. One thing we made was paper chains. We'd cut strips of paper, then glue them in a circle. Piece by piece we would make our paper chain. We also would make popcorn and string it with needle and thread. That always was fun. We also cut out decorations, such as snowflakes, to hang or put on the windows. It seemed like we glued glitter to them, but we also used spray snow.

It seemed like we always made popcorn balls as well. I don't know who popped the corn, but it seemed like we had a bunch. Back then, we probably ate as much as we used. We also pulled taffy. The teacher would make the taffy, and then the kids would pull the taffy. We had to butter our hands so it didn't stick.

A week or two before the Christmas program, we'd put a wire across the south end of the school room and hang sheets to kind of make a stage. Then we'd hang sheets along both sides to make an off-stage area. And then we'd practice and practice and practice. On the night of the program, we'd dress up in our better clothes. I'm sure we were wired up with the excitement of the evening and all the candy and treats.