Remembering Christmases of old

By Rennie Phillips
Christmas is a neat time of the year. There are the gifts and the festivities, which I think are pretty neat. There are the traditional meals like ham, sweet potatoes, cranberries and such. I think this year we are having kettle beef; a little different, but sounds good. There is the caroling, church services and hay rides. There are the decorations -- inside and outside. Usually the parks in most towns are decorated. It's a pretty time of the year.
Growing up, we went to a one-room school in the country. We don't have many pictures of those days, but it was a kind of a long room with the blackboards on the north wall. The stove was in the middle of that wall, with blackboards on both sides, so the farther south one sat, the cooler it was. The teacher's desk was on the south end, with all of us students facing toward the blackboards.
In probably October or November, we started making preparations for the Christmas program. All our parents and kinfolk were invited for the program, so we had to practice and get ready.
Each of us usually had a piece we had to memorize, then recite the night of the program. We also had songs we would sing as a whole group or in smaller groups. There also would be a skit a bunch of us acted out, such as the scene in the stable: the birth of Jesus, the animals and the wise men. Sometimes we'd make little gifts for our parents.
We also made the decorations for the tree and to hang around the classroom. One thing we made was paper chains. We'd cut strips of paper, then glue them in a circle. Piece by piece we would make our paper chain. We also would make popcorn and string it with needle and thread. That always was fun. We also cut out decorations, such as snowflakes, to hang or put on the windows. It seemed like we glued glitter to them, but we also used spray snow.
It seemed like we always made popcorn balls as well. I don't know who popped the corn, but it seemed like we had a bunch. Back then, we probably ate as much as we used. We also pulled taffy. The teacher would make the taffy, and then the kids would pull the taffy. We had to butter our hands so it didn't stick.
A week or two before the Christmas program, we'd put a wire across the south end of the school room and hang sheets to kind of make a stage. Then we'd hang sheets along both sides to make an off-stage area. And then we'd practice and practice and practice. On the night of the program, we'd dress up in our better clothes. I'm sure we were wired up with the excitement of the evening and all the candy and treats.
It seems like all of us got a gift, even our parents. One year we crocheted hankies for our moms. We always made cards for each other and our parents. I imagine our parents brought a gift for the teacher, but we were too busy to notice. One year I got a fire truck -- awesome gift.
It seems like I always forgot my lines. I would work and work on them, but the excitement and stagefright caused my mind to go blank. However, there was always someone who would prompt us. It was nice knowing someone had our back.
After the singing and the plays, we handed out gifts. Then we got to eat.
The community that I grew up in was pretty much first generation immigrants from the Norwegian countries, so they knew how to cook. There were all kinds of cookies, candies and treats. I can't remember getting store-bought candy at Christmas. And of course there were the popcorn balls and taffy.
I can't remember if we came back to school after the program or went directly into Christmas vacation. Either way, it was a fun night with family and friends. And isn't that what Christmas is all about? We celebrate the birth of Christ, but we also celebrate with those we care about and love.
I'm looking forward to Christmas Eve, Christmas morning and Christmas Day -- three distinct times but all hooked together. We gather with our boys and their families and some extended family as well. We open gifts, but we watch with joy as those who are youngest open their presents.
Normally my wife is off the days following Christmas, so we spend the time visiting or shopping or dining out. Kind of an extended time of celebration.
May you and yours have a great Christmas season.
