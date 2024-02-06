Remembering a rebel

By Jeff Long

Exactly half a millennium ago, the world changed. A relatively obscure Roman Catholic monk, vexed by the activity of Johannes Tetzel -- a seller of "indulgences" to the faithful -- posted a document on the door of Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany.

The church is still there, the door is long gone, lost in a fire and replaced with a facsimile. The date of the posting was October 31, 1517.

The 34-year old man who posted the document, what he termed his "95 Theses," sought a debate with anyone who would engage his statements and questions.

The Vatican had commissioned traveling salesmen, like Tetzel, to sell "indulgences" to raise money for the construction of a new St. Peter's basilica. With an indulgence, a person could shorten the punishment for sins committed either by the buyer or by loved ones in purgatory. It was a Middle Ages version of a church capital campaign. It was meeting with success. Tetzel's effective argument to folk in Wittenberg went like this: "The moment your coin hits the bottom of the coin box, another soul springs out of purgatory."

Martin Luther (1483-1546), a teacher, among other things, of children in the catechism, objected to Tetzel's words and made it the foundation for his "Theses."

Luther's parchment was taken off the church door and reproduced, using the still-relatively new Gutenberg press. With this technology, Luther's words spread throughout the countryside and unwittingly lit a fire of reformation throughout Europe. Protestantism was launched. The first half of the 16th century marked a major fracturing of Christianity, a schism which remains today.

To commemorate the 500-year anniversary of Luther's objection, a new film is being released: "Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World." I'll go see this movie when it comes to Southeast Missouri. I'm fascinated by Luther.