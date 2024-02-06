Hurtgen: Remember

The writer of Psalm 77 is greatly discouraged, overwhelmed and alone. They feel deep and great discomfort in their soul. Worse, they feel that God has abandoned them when they need Him the most. To which many of us reading the Psalm would say we have felt similar.
However, the psalmist’s great distress begins to find relief when they remember. “I will remember the works of the LORD; surely I will remember thy wonders of old” (Psalms 77:11, KJV). Remembering, particularly remembering the faithfulness of the Lord, changes your demeanor.
Remembering reminds you of where you’ve been. The psalmist is overwhelmed. They are in the type of trouble that causes you to lose sleep. The kind of trouble that leads you to think all the best days of your life are in the past. The type of trouble that makes you feel you will never experience joy again.
However, when they remember where they have been and what they have been through, their troubles diminish. You have survived 100% of your worst days. Some undoubtedly have been more troubling than others. Some undoubtedly have had life-lasting impacts for the good and the bad. Yet, you have come through them. Remembering what you have been brought through is vital to combat feeling a lack of joy, overwhelmed, and desperation.
Remembering also reminds you of who you are. The psalmist testifies that they remember the Lord’s marvelous deeds. They fill their thoughts with what he has done. It is only when they remember and think about what they have been brought through that the emotions of isolation, abandonment, and discouragement press back. Those emotions are not stoically shoved away but are healthfully addressed by remembering who you are by what you have gone through.
Your experiences shape you. They are not meant to break you but build you. A tree not pressed upon by the wind will not grow deep and strong roots. Without deep roots, the tree will not produce shade or fruit. Your experiences deepen your roots to make you stronger. That is not to diminish them but to say they do not define you. Remembering reminds you what is refining not defining you.
Remembering also reminds you of who you want to be. You were hurt in a relationship because you dared to love, but you want to be a loving person and in a loving relationship. Your courage was shaken because you did something dangerous that did not go as expected, but you took the step of courage.
Take time to remember. Remembering reminds you of where you have been, who you are, and who you want to be.
