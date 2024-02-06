Hurtgen: Remember

The writer of Psalm 77 is greatly discouraged, overwhelmed and alone. They feel deep and great discomfort in their soul. Worse, they feel that God has abandoned them when they need Him the most. To which many of us reading the Psalm would say we have felt similar.

However, the psalmist’s great distress begins to find relief when they remember. “I will remember the works of the LORD; surely I will remember thy wonders of old” (Psalms 77:11, KJV). Remembering, particularly remembering the faithfulness of the Lord, changes your demeanor.

Remembering reminds you of where you’ve been. The psalmist is overwhelmed. They are in the type of trouble that causes you to lose sleep. The kind of trouble that leads you to think all the best days of your life are in the past. The type of trouble that makes you feel you will never experience joy again.

However, when they remember where they have been and what they have been through, their troubles diminish. You have survived 100% of your worst days. Some undoubtedly have been more troubling than others. Some undoubtedly have had life-lasting impacts for the good and the bad. Yet, you have come through them. Remembering what you have been brought through is vital to combat feeling a lack of joy, overwhelmed, and desperation.