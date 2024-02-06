Remaining calm

By Ellen Shuck

"How can I stay calm within?" you may ask. "I am too busy, and if you had my troubles you would be upset, too. Staying calm all the time is impossible."

Such are the thoughts of many. You may think if you internalize everything that happens around you, you're doing the right thing. You are immersing yourself into other people's lives and are helping to "bear another's burdens and show empathy." You may reason empathy is feeling what other people feel.

So the question is, how do we carry each other's burdens? (Galatians 6:2). How do we show empathy, feel caring and truly mean it, yet, remain untethered and calm ourselves? As most health-care professionals, ministers and others engaged in a caring profession are taught, we must learn to assume a somewhat detached attitude. Look down upon the situation from a higher terrain.

If you allow yourself to enter directly into a person's feelings, hardships, or drama, you won't be able to perform what you must. This attitude is not one of not caring, rather it means that you do care. It's like trying to help someone or an animal escape from the trap of quicksand. If you get into the quicksand with him, you also will sink. You will do best if you remain calm, allowing for a the presence of mind to find a way to extract the person from the situation.

This hold true in dealing with all of life. Whatever is going on around you, remain somewhat distant to the emotions and distractions and try to dwell within yourself. Emphasize, love and deal with the other person's problem, if you can, but remain stable within your mind, heart and spirit. Isaiah 26:3 says "The steadfast of mind you will keep in perfect peace, because he trusts in you."