Relationships

By Jeff Long

Never dismiss the importance of a relationship.

A word of clarification here. There are two basic kinds of leaders in the world today: transactional leaders and relational leaders.

Those who follow the first model can find early success but tend to burn their bridges quickly because in the end, they don't care about people.

Those who follow the second paradigm may find it takes longer for success to find them, but when it comes, it is more enduring.

In my first career, long ago, I worked for a transactional leader, the owner of a radio-station group. As it happens, he was Jewish -- which is only relevant to this column because of the paragraphs that follow this one. He treated me well. I wish he had given the same treatment to others.

My old boss would receive an invoice from a vendor for the price previously agreed to and would hold onto the bill for months. The vendor would call (there was no email or texting in those days) and call again, looking for his payment.

The transactional leader of my past finally would tell the office controller to pay the vendor a third of what was owed, and that's all. The vendor wrote off the unpaid amount and never did business with the station owner again.

How the owner did business got around. He never attempted to build a relationship with anyone and continually had to deal with new suppliers. Every business deal was a one-off: Pay the least amount regardless of the agreement -- that was his standard operating procedure.

It works, I guess, but it leaves you with no friends when times get tough.

Transactional leaders often become wealthy but have terrible reputations.