Relationship status: Taken — you had me at 'HelloFresh'

Relationships can be beautiful things. They nourish our souls. They bring peace to our days. They can be a source of joy and laughter. The best ones require commitment, understanding and grace. A good relationship is a great investment with amazing rewards.

I can certainly understand why caring family members, friends and colleagues have made sly attempts at introductions with hopes of ending what they perceive to be my "lonely" existence with the right match. They love me and want me to be "happy." I get it, I'm flattered, I appreciate it ... and I stubbornly resist.

Despite their best efforts, I have managed to successfully elude entanglement for years by developing skills even James Bond would envy. However, I have finally met my match.

HelloFresh, you had me at "hello".

That's right, you are reading it here first. Even my kids don't know. They say "it" will happen when you least expect it, and that is certainly true.

HelloFresh neatly packages all of the ingredients you will need for each meal you order. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

One minute I was chatting with a co-worker, the next I was opening her email invitation to the HelloFresh meal kit program and setting up an account. A few clicks later, I was in.

I bit the bullet. I was committed.

I scrolled through and opted for three "meals for two" per week. I salivated over the possibilities, considered time and effort, made my selections, set up my delivery date, and voila — my order was submitted and confirmed via email.

I was nervous and excited. Time could not pass by fast enough for my liking. Then one day, I heard my doorbell ring. I opened the door, and there it was in all it's glory: my first HelloFresh box.

I quickly took it into my arms and practically danced it all the way to my kitchen. I opened the box, took out three brown paper bags (each one containing the ingredients for each meal), removed a divider and located the three individually wrapped "proteins" aka meat.