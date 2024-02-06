Rejoicing in the comfort of the seasons

As the nights seem cooler and the locusts sing louder, my body jumps with excitement. I can already feel the upcoming newness of fall, lurking in the air. Autumn's impatiently awaiting the time to make its grand entrance. I quiver with joy at the anticipation of what the season brings.
I'm unsure what your favorite season of the year is, but mine is fall. The wonderful reality, however, is that there are seasons. Life is full of cycles. Everything has a span, and we all can rejoice that whatever happens is occurring at the correct time.
According to the Christian Scripture, Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, "There is a season for everything. A time for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest. A time to kill and a time to heal. A time to tear down and a time to build up. A time to cry and a time to laugh. A time to grieve and a time to dance. A time to scatter stones and a time to embrace and a time to turn away. A time to search and a time to quit searching. A time to keep and a time to throw away. A time to tear and time to mend. A time to be quiet and a time to speak. A time to love and a time to hate. A time for war and a time for peace." When I slowed down and thoroughly read and reread the Scripture, I found that it covers all of life's occurrences. I felt comforted, realizing that although there will be hardships and discouragement in life, those challenges are followed by consolation. "A time to cry and a time to laugh."
As I meditated on the approaching signs of fall, I felt exhilarated and passionate about the coming sequence of celebrations. As summer winds down, the district fair stands ready to burst out, before me. It's usually held in my town during the early to middle part of September. The event seems like a rite of passage into fall and winter. It's a seasonal thing that takes place as the weather cools, oftentimes dramatically, at night. Faces of attendees beam, bright and cheerful, as they walk around the grounds. Exhibits, food and drink stands, and carnival rides are favorite signs that fall is right around the corner.
Every period has its perks and joys. The important thing is that we look for, and enjoy what's before us. The seasons can bring constant comfort and delight to our lives, if we will embrace the changing personalities of each. Just as occurrences, moods, and everything in life changes, we can accept each for the lessons, joys, and sadnesses they bring with them. Many people decorate their windows and surrounding areas with what signifies their meanings of the seasons. Even though we can't always manage to enjoy our favorite time, exclusively, we can learn to appreciate all of them.
Nicholas Sparks, DEVELOPGOODHABITS.COM, says, "The saddest people I've ever met in life are the ones who don't care deeply about anything at all. Passion and satisfaction go hand in hand, and without them, any happiness is only temporary, because there's nothing to make it last."
It brings a sense of continuity and regularity to see the seasons change every year. I become tired, of summer before it ends, but the knowledge, that this too will end, enables me to be patient and enjoy what late summer brings. Our life, itself, is like our weather changes. Everything fluctuates eventually, and it's nice to know that when circumstances become almost unbearable, relief is in sight. We just may not see it at the time, but we must stay focused on the good. God never leaves us. The Lord is our one constant and the Almighty provides many ways to show us. The never-ending presence of the seasons is one way we can experience how our lives continuously revolve in the same way. Things rise, and then fall--and something new or different appears to raise our spirits and give us the will to go on.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.