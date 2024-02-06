Rejoicing in the comfort of the seasons

As I meditated on the approaching signs of fall, I felt exhilarated and passionate about the coming sequence of celebrations. As summer winds down, the district fair stands ready to burst out, before me. It's usually held in my town during the early to middle part of September. The event seems like a rite of passage into fall and winter. It's a seasonal thing that takes place as the weather cools, oftentimes dramatically, at night. Faces of attendees beam, bright and cheerful, as they walk around the grounds. Exhibits, food and drink stands, and carnival rides are favorite signs that fall is right around the corner.

Every period has its perks and joys. The important thing is that we look for, and enjoy what's before us. The seasons can bring constant comfort and delight to our lives, if we will embrace the changing personalities of each. Just as occurrences, moods, and everything in life changes, we can accept each for the lessons, joys, and sadnesses they bring with them. Many people decorate their windows and surrounding areas with what signifies their meanings of the seasons. Even though we can't always manage to enjoy our favorite time, exclusively, we can learn to appreciate all of them.

Nicholas Sparks, DEVELOPGOODHABITS.COM, says, "The saddest people I've ever met in life are the ones who don't care deeply about anything at all. Passion and satisfaction go hand in hand, and without them, any happiness is only temporary, because there's nothing to make it last."

It brings a sense of continuity and regularity to see the seasons change every year. I become tired, of summer before it ends, but the knowledge, that this too will end, enables me to be patient and enjoy what late summer brings. Our life, itself, is like our weather changes. Everything fluctuates eventually, and it's nice to know that when circumstances become almost unbearable, relief is in sight. We just may not see it at the time, but we must stay focused on the good. God never leaves us. The Lord is our one constant and the Almighty provides many ways to show us. The never-ending presence of the seasons is one way we can experience how our lives continuously revolve in the same way. Things rise, and then fall--and something new or different appears to raise our spirits and give us the will to go on.