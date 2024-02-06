Reject the victim mentality

It saddens me to see so much divisiveness in our country. Much of the division has to do with economic factors as well as immutable traits. As a Christian, I believe God created all men and women in the image of God. Life is not fair, and no one owes us anything. God is the author and giver of life, and we can trust him to meet our needs according to his riches in glory. We have a choice to make. We can choose to be a victim and focus on inequity, or we can focus on the victory we have in Jesus and count our blessings.

Circumstances beyond our control may have resulted in our victimization. Even so, we do not have to be held down by a victim mentality. On her YouTube channel, psychiatrist Tracey Marks discusses five ways to recognize the victim mentality and five solutions:

Here are five ways to recognize it. 1. Most things have a negative tone to them. 2. You ask yourself "why" a lot. 3. You mull over things a lot (this is called ruminating). 4. You do not think very highly of yourself. You are your own worst critic. 5. Your first emotion is anger and you are often resentful of other people's gains.

Here are five solutions to break out of this way of thinking. 1. Build your confidence by creating small achievable goals. 2. Turn your attention to giving to others. This helps you overcome neediness. 3. Make a gratitude list. When you are in victim mode, you focus more on what you do not have. 4. Get closure on your past hurts. 5. Take ownership of your decisions. No one can make you feel a certain way without you allowing it.

I do not know whether Marks is a Christian, but many biblical principles jump out as I think about her advice. One passage of Scripture I often turn to is Romans chapter 8. At the end of the chapter, Christians are encouraged that nothing can take away what is ours in Christ. Consider verses 35-39: