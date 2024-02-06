'Regal Eagle' in recovery

After multiple sightings and a three day pursuit, a male bald eagle with a wounded right wing was brought to conservation agents on Saturday, March 25.

Once captured, the eagle was transferred to Watkins Wildlife Rehab, a not-for-profit charity that provides rehabilitation to Missouri mammals, reptiles, birds of prey and migratory wildfowl. John Watkins of Watkins Wildlife Refuge is one of few handlers with the necessary federal and state licensing to handle birds of prey.

Upon noticing an open fracture on the eagle's right wing, Watkins brought the bird to Skyview Animal Clinic to receive X-rays and necessary medical evaluations.

Dr. Sean Byrd of Skyview Animal Clinic said the cause of the injury was unclear.

"[It is a] big break -- an open fracture. We kept it here, put it on antibiotics, gave it some nutrition, and then once we thought it was strong enough, we did surgery Wednesday (March 29) on it."

Dr. Sean Byrd and Chara Palmer care to an injured bald eagle on March 31 at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Byrd said the surgery, which he has performed on similar wing injuries, focused on clearing dead bone and tissue to re-align the injured right wing bones. Once aligned, Byrd placed a pin through the middle of the bone to straighten it and aid the bone pieces as they begin to grow back together.

"Usually we say four to six weeks to get a full bone to fuse," Byrd said. "Maybe a couple of weeks or longer for the strength to get back."

Throughout the eagle's days at Skyview, staff members grew more accustomed to the predator's personality.