Refreshing recipes using citrus

In the middle of winter, a little citrus is very refreshing. Not only how wonderful it tastes, but also in the fresh, clean and bright fragrance it brings along with the taste.

Today I have found several entree recipes for you that will bring a hint of citrus to your table and provide you with a refreshing taste bud explosion.

Lemon-Garlic Cream Fettuccine

3 teaspoons grated lemon peel

2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley

2 garlic cloves, minced

8 ounces uncooked fettuccine

For the sauce:

1/4 cup butter

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 ounces cream cheese, cubed

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley

Grated Parmesan cheese, optional

In a small bowl, mix lemon peel, parsley and garlic. Cook fettuccine according to package directions; drain.

For sauce, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and lemon peel; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in cream, salt and pepper. Whisk in cream cheese until melted. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Stir in lemon juice.

Add pasta, tomatoes and parsley to skillet; toss to combine. Serve immediately with lemon peel mixture and, if desired, Parmesan cheese.

Haddock with Lime- Cilantro Butter

4 haddock fillets (6 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

Preheat broiler. Sprinkle fillets with salt and pepper. Place on a greased broiler pan. Broil 4-5 inches from heat 5-6 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients. Serve over fish.

Baked Orange- Glazed Chicken

The combination of paprika and mustard powder in this recipe really offsets the sweetness of the orange juice. You can use extra glaze when baking just so there's plenty to pour over rice once it's done.

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon salt

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk orange juice, vegetable oil, orange zest, paprika, mustard, and salt in a bowl. Arrange chicken breast halves in a baking dish; pour orange juice mixture over chicken.

Bake chicken breasts until no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 30 to 45 minutes, basting with orange glaze every 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.

Honey-Citrus Chicken Sandwiches

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

6 slices Monterey Jack or Muenster cheese, optional

6 kaiser rolls, split

6 thin tomato slices

6 red onion slices

Shredded lettuce

Flatten chicken breast evenly to 1/4-in. thickness; set aside. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the orange and lemon juices, honey, oil, mustard, poultry seasoning and cayenne pepper. Add chicken breasts; seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 6-8 hours or overnight.

Drain; discard marinade. Grill, uncovered, over medium-low heat, turning occasionally, for 10-12 minutes or until juices run clear. If desired, top each chicken breast with a slice of cheese and grill 1-2 minutes longer or until cheese begins to melt. Serve on rolls with tomato, onion and lettuce.

Crispy Orange Chicken

These tangy Asian-inspired nuggets go a long way. We eat them over noodles or rice, in sandwiches, even on top of lettuce and cabbage.

16 ounces frozen popcorn chicken (about 4 cups)

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 medium carrots, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

1-1/2 teaspoons grated orange zest

1 cup orange juice

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Dash cayenne pepper

Hot cooked rice

Bake popcorn chicken according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots; cook and stir 3-5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in orange zest, juice, hoisin sauce, sugar and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 4-6 minutes or until thickened, stirring constantly.

Add chicken to skillet; toss to coat. Serve with rice.

Orange-Glazed Pork with Sweet Potatoes

When it's chilly outside, it is delicious to serve roast pork tenderloin with sweet potatoes, apples and an orange. The sweetness and spices make any evening special.

1 pound sweet potatoes (about 2 medium)

2 medium apples

1 medium orange

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 pork tenderloins (about 1 pound each)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel sweet potatoes; core apples. Cut potatoes, apples and orange crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Arrange in a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a microwave-safe bowl, mix orange juice, brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and ginger. Microwave, covered, on high, stirring every 30 seconds until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Stir until smooth.

Place pork over sweet potato mixture; drizzle with orange juice mixture. Roast until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145 degrees and sweet potatoes and apples are tender, 45-55 minutes longer. Remove from oven; tent with foil. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

Lime Chicken Tacos

This fun, simple chicken taco recipe is perfect for a relaxing dinner with friends. If is any leftover filling, toss it into a garden-fresh taco salad.

1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 cup chunky salsa

12 fat-free flour tortillas (6 inches), warmed

Sour cream, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheddar or cotija cheese, optional

Place chicken in a 3-quart slow cooker. Combine lime juice and chili powder; pour over chicken. Cook, covered, on low until chicken is tender, 5-6 hours.

Remove chicken. When cool enough to handle, shred meat with two forks; return to slow cooker. Stir in corn and salsa. Cook, covered, on low until heated through, about 30 minutes. Place filling on tortillas; if desired, serve with sour cream, pickled onions, lettuce and cheese.

Conga Lime Pork

Dinner guests won't be too shy to serve up this yummy chipotle pork.

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 boneless pork shoulder butt roast (2 to 3 pounds)

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

1/2 cup water

2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, seeded and chopped

2 tablespoons molasses

2 cups broccoli coleslaw mix

1 medium mango, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

1-1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest

6 prepared corn muffins

Lime wedges, optional

Sprinkle 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper over roast. In a large skillet, brown pork in oil on all sides. Transfer meat to a 3- or 4-qt. slow cooker.

In the same skillet, saute onion until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add water, chipotle peppers and molasses, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Pour over pork. Cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours or until meat is tender.

Remove roast; cool slightly. Skim fat from cooking juices. Shred pork with two forks and return to slow cooker; heat through. In a large bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, mango, lime juice, lime zest and remaining salt and pepper. Serve pork with muffins and, if desired, lime wedges; top with slaw.

Lime-Glazed Pork Chops

1/3 cup orange marmalade

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon grated fresh gingerroot

4 bone-in pork loin chops (8 ounces each)

4 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro

Lime wedges

For glaze, in a small saucepan, combine marmalade, jalapeno, lime juice and ginger; cook and stir over medium heat 4-6 minutes or until marmalade is melted.

Moisten a paper towel with cooking oil; using long-handled tongs, rub on grill rack to coat lightly.

Grill chops, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat 6-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 145Â°, brushing with glaze during the last 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve with lime wedges.

Citrus Salmon Fillets with Salsa

Take lemony salmon fillets to the next level with a fresh, colorful homemade salsa. Just add a simple side of rice for a complete dinner.

2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup cubed fresh pineapple

1/4 cup minced fresh basil

1/4 cup lime juice

2 shallots, chopped

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)

1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

For salsa, in a small bowl, combine the tomatoes, pineapple, basil, lime juice, shallots, soy sauce, brown sugar and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Cover and chill until serving.

Place fillets in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish; pour broth into dish. Sprinkle fillets with lemon peel and remaining pepper.

Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until salmon flakes easily with a fork. Serve with salsa.

Lemon-Roasted Chicken with Olive Couscous

If you can find preserved lemons, try them instead of the plain lemons for an even more authentic flavor in this North African-inspired recipe.

1 roasting chicken (5 to 6 pounds)

1 medium lemon, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the olive couscous:

1 cup uncooked whole wheat couscous

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup coarsely chopped pitted green olives

1 tablespoon pine nuts

Place chicken on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, breast side up.

Tuck wings under chicken; tie drumsticks together.

With fingers, carefully loosen skin from the chicken breast; place lemon slices and fennel under the skin. Secure skin to underside of breast with toothpicks. Rub skin with oil; sprinkle with pepper and salt.

Roast at 350 degrees for 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until a thermometer inserted in thigh reads 180 degrees, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove chicken from the oven; cover loosely with foil and let stand for 15 minutes before carving.

Meanwhile, prepare couscous according to package directions, adding thyme and salt to water before heating. Stir in olives and pine nuts during the last minute of cooking. Serve with chicken.