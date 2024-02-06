Refreshing recipes using citrus

In the middle of winter, a little citrus is very refreshing. Not only how wonderful it tastes, but also in the fresh, clean and bright fragrance it brings along with the taste.
Today I have found several entree recipes for you that will bring a hint of citrus to your table and provide you with a refreshing taste bud explosion.
Be sure to continue reading this column online to enjoy all of the recipes I'm sharing with you today.
For the sauce:
In a small bowl, mix lemon peel, parsley and garlic. Cook fettuccine according to package directions; drain.
For sauce, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and lemon peel; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in cream, salt and pepper. Whisk in cream cheese until melted. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Stir in lemon juice.
Add pasta, tomatoes and parsley to skillet; toss to combine. Serve immediately with lemon peel mixture and, if desired, Parmesan cheese.
Preheat broiler. Sprinkle fillets with salt and pepper. Place on a greased broiler pan. Broil 4-5 inches from heat 5-6 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.
In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients. Serve over fish.
The combination of paprika and mustard powder in this recipe really offsets the sweetness of the orange juice. You can use extra glaze when baking just so there's plenty to pour over rice once it's done.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Whisk orange juice, vegetable oil, orange zest, paprika, mustard, and salt in a bowl. Arrange chicken breast halves in a baking dish; pour orange juice mixture over chicken.
Bake chicken breasts until no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 30 to 45 minutes, basting with orange glaze every 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.
Flatten chicken breast evenly to 1/4-in. thickness; set aside. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the orange and lemon juices, honey, oil, mustard, poultry seasoning and cayenne pepper. Add chicken breasts; seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 6-8 hours or overnight.
Drain; discard marinade. Grill, uncovered, over medium-low heat, turning occasionally, for 10-12 minutes or until juices run clear. If desired, top each chicken breast with a slice of cheese and grill 1-2 minutes longer or until cheese begins to melt. Serve on rolls with tomato, onion and lettuce.
These tangy Asian-inspired nuggets go a long way. We eat them over noodles or rice, in sandwiches, even on top of lettuce and cabbage.
Bake popcorn chicken according to package directions.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots; cook and stir 3-5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in orange zest, juice, hoisin sauce, sugar and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 4-6 minutes or until thickened, stirring constantly.
Add chicken to skillet; toss to coat. Serve with rice.
When it's chilly outside, it is delicious to serve roast pork tenderloin with sweet potatoes, apples and an orange. The sweetness and spices make any evening special.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel sweet potatoes; core apples. Cut potatoes, apples and orange crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Arrange in a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a microwave-safe bowl, mix orange juice, brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and ginger. Microwave, covered, on high, stirring every 30 seconds until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Stir until smooth.
Place pork over sweet potato mixture; drizzle with orange juice mixture. Roast until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145 degrees and sweet potatoes and apples are tender, 45-55 minutes longer. Remove from oven; tent with foil. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.
This fun, simple chicken taco recipe is perfect for a relaxing dinner with friends. If is any leftover filling, toss it into a garden-fresh taco salad.
Place chicken in a 3-quart slow cooker. Combine lime juice and chili powder; pour over chicken. Cook, covered, on low until chicken is tender, 5-6 hours.
Remove chicken. When cool enough to handle, shred meat with two forks; return to slow cooker. Stir in corn and salsa. Cook, covered, on low until heated through, about 30 minutes. Place filling on tortillas; if desired, serve with sour cream, pickled onions, lettuce and cheese.
Dinner guests won't be too shy to serve up this yummy chipotle pork.
Sprinkle 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper over roast. In a large skillet, brown pork in oil on all sides. Transfer meat to a 3- or 4-qt. slow cooker.
In the same skillet, saute onion until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add water, chipotle peppers and molasses, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Pour over pork. Cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours or until meat is tender.
Remove roast; cool slightly. Skim fat from cooking juices. Shred pork with two forks and return to slow cooker; heat through. In a large bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, mango, lime juice, lime zest and remaining salt and pepper. Serve pork with muffins and, if desired, lime wedges; top with slaw.
For glaze, in a small saucepan, combine marmalade, jalapeno, lime juice and ginger; cook and stir over medium heat 4-6 minutes or until marmalade is melted.
Moisten a paper towel with cooking oil; using long-handled tongs, rub on grill rack to coat lightly.
Grill chops, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat 6-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 145Â°, brushing with glaze during the last 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve with lime wedges.
Take lemony salmon fillets to the next level with a fresh, colorful homemade salsa. Just add a simple side of rice for a complete dinner.
For salsa, in a small bowl, combine the tomatoes, pineapple, basil, lime juice, shallots, soy sauce, brown sugar and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Cover and chill until serving.
Place fillets in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish; pour broth into dish. Sprinkle fillets with lemon peel and remaining pepper.
Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until salmon flakes easily with a fork. Serve with salsa.
If you can find preserved lemons, try them instead of the plain lemons for an even more authentic flavor in this North African-inspired recipe.
For the olive couscous:
Place chicken on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, breast side up.
Tuck wings under chicken; tie drumsticks together.
With fingers, carefully loosen skin from the chicken breast; place lemon slices and fennel under the skin. Secure skin to underside of breast with toothpicks. Rub skin with oil; sprinkle with pepper and salt.
Roast at 350 degrees for 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until a thermometer inserted in thigh reads 180 degrees, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove chicken from the oven; cover loosely with foil and let stand for 15 minutes before carving.
Meanwhile, prepare couscous according to package directions, adding thyme and salt to water before heating. Stir in olives and pine nuts during the last minute of cooking. Serve with chicken.
Who knew orange and tomato were such a good pair? You will want to keep the recipe handy for requests after you serve this surprising combination of flavors.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place tomatoes in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan, cut side down; brush tops with 1 tablespoon oil. Roast 20-25 minutes or until skins are blistered and charred. Remove and discard skins.
In a 6-quart stockpot, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook and stir until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in broth, orange juice, tomato paste and roasted tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 45 minutes.
Stir in orange zest, butter, cilantro, honey and salt. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Process soup in batches in a blender until smooth. Return to pot; heat through.
This recipe can be served meatless or with grilled chicken over the top.
Cook tortellini according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium-high heat. Add asparagus; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add garlic and pepper; cook 1 minute longer.
Remove from heat; stir in herbs, lemon peel and lemon juice. Drain tortellini; transfer to a large bowl. Stir in cheeses and asparagus mixture.
Divide all ingredients except salad dressing among six bowls. Serve with dressing.
You may be skeptical at first about fixing turkey in a slow cooker but once you taste this dish, you will be hooked. With a little cornstarch to thicken the juices, the gravy is easily made.
Cut roast in half. Combine the garlic powder, paprika, oil, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper; rub over turkey. Place in a 5-quart slow cooker. Add the garlic, 1/2 cup broth, water, wine, orange juice and lemon juice. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours or until a thermometer reads 175 degrees.
Remove turkey and keep warm. Discard garlic cloves. For gravy, combine cornstarch and remaining broth until smooth; stir into cooking juices. Cover and cook on high for 15 minutes or until thickened. Slice turkey; serve with gravy.
Marmalade and Gorgonzola might sound like an unusual combo, but they actually make a great pair.
In a shallow bowl, whisk egg and salt. Place bread crumbs in another shallow bowl. Dip chicken in egg, then in bread crumbs, patting to help coating adhere.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until chicken is no longer pink. Drizzle with warm marmalade; top with cheese. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until cheese begins to melt.
This dish is slightly sweet with just the right amount of spicy heat. When served with a garnish of green onions and toasted coconut, the soup makes the perfect cold-weather meal.
Place the first nine ingredients in a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker; stir in chicken. Cook, covered, on low 4-5 hours or until chicken is tender.
Skim fat; stir in cooked rice. Cook, covered, on low 15-30 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle servings with cilantro.
Oranges and lemon juice give scallops a refreshing burst of flavor.
In a large skillet, saute the pepper, onions and garlic in oil for 1 minute. Add scallops, salt and pepper flakes; cook for 4 minutes. Add lime juice and zest; cook for 1 minute. Reduce heat. Add orange sections and cilantro; cook 2 minutes longer or until scallops are opaque. Serve with rice or pasta.
A trick to roasting veggies is to choose ones that cook in the same amount of time. Other combinations to try? Cauliflower florets with baby carrots or okra with cherry tomatoes.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place potatoes and Brussels sprouts in a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast 20-25 minutes or until tender, stirring once.
In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, garlic, mustard, honey and remaining oil and salt until blended. Transfer vegetables to a large bowl; drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat. Serve warm.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a shallow bowl, mix lemon juice and butter. In a separate shallow bowl, mix flour and seasonings. Dip fillets in lemon juice mixture, then in flour mixture to coat both sides; shake off excess.
Place in a 13x9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with remaining lemon juice mixture. Bake 12-15 minutes or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork. Mix parsley and lemon peel; sprinkle over fish.
Place lettuce, oranges, grapefruit and avocados in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk grapefruit juice, oil, honey and salt until blended. Drizzle over salad and toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with cheese and pistachios. Serve immediately.
In a large heavy saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in broth, milk and cream. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.
Stir in chicken, lemon juice and seasonings; heat through over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Serve with lemon wedges.
Tossed in sweet-savory sauce, this hearty veggie side makes a lovely addition to a holiday dinner.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place the vegetables in a greased shallow 3-quart baking dish or 13x9-inch baking pan. In a small bowl, combine broth, marmalade, honey, lemon juice and seasonings. Pour over vegetables and toss to coat. Dot with butter.
Cover and bake 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 30-40 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender.
This is a lighter version of a restaurant favorite. I also recommend trying these wraps with ground chicken or turkey.
For the sauce:
For the wraps:
In a small bowl, combine sauce ingredients.
In a large skillet, cook beef, garlic and ginger over medium heat 8-10 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in soy sauce, orange juice, sugar, marmalade and pepper flakes. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water; stir into pan. Cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until sauce is thickened.
Serve in lettuce leaves with rice. Top with carrots and green onions; drizzle with sauce.
My family absolutely loves broccoli, so I'm so happy there's finally a slaw mix in stores that uses broccoli stems. I like this slaw best after 20 minutes or so to allow the flavors to blend.
In a large bowl, mix the first eight ingredients. Add coleslaw mix and apples; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, until serving.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.