All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 10, 2019

Refreshing recipes using citrus

In the middle of winter, a little citrus is very refreshing. Not only how wonderful it tastes, but also in the fresh, clean and bright fragrance it brings along with the taste. Today I have found several entree recipes for you that will bring a hint of citrus to your table and provide you with a refreshing taste bud explosion...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

In the middle of winter, a little citrus is very refreshing. Not only how wonderful it tastes, but also in the fresh, clean and bright fragrance it brings along with the taste.

Today I have found several entree recipes for you that will bring a hint of citrus to your table and provide you with a refreshing taste bud explosion.

Be sure to continue reading this column online to enjoy all of the recipes I'm sharing with you today.

Lemon-Garlic Cream Fettuccine

  • 3 teaspoons grated lemon peel
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 8 ounces uncooked fettuccine

For the sauce:

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 plum tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley
  • Grated Parmesan cheese, optional

In a small bowl, mix lemon peel, parsley and garlic. Cook fettuccine according to package directions; drain.

For sauce, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and lemon peel; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in cream, salt and pepper. Whisk in cream cheese until melted. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Stir in lemon juice.

Add pasta, tomatoes and parsley to skillet; toss to combine. Serve immediately with lemon peel mixture and, if desired, Parmesan cheese.

Haddock with Lime- Cilantro Butter

  • 4 haddock fillets (6 ounces each)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon grated lime zest

Preheat broiler. Sprinkle fillets with salt and pepper. Place on a greased broiler pan. Broil 4-5 inches from heat 5-6 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients. Serve over fish.

Baked Orange- Glazed Chicken

The combination of paprika and mustard powder in this recipe really offsets the sweetness of the orange juice. You can use extra glaze when baking just so there's plenty to pour over rice once it's done.

  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk orange juice, vegetable oil, orange zest, paprika, mustard, and salt in a bowl. Arrange chicken breast halves in a baking dish; pour orange juice mixture over chicken.

Bake chicken breasts until no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 30 to 45 minutes, basting with orange glaze every 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.

Honey-Citrus Chicken Sandwiches

  • 6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon prepared mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 6 slices Monterey Jack or Muenster cheese, optional
  • 6 kaiser rolls, split
  • 6 thin tomato slices
  • 6 red onion slices
  • Shredded lettuce

Flatten chicken breast evenly to 1/4-in. thickness; set aside. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the orange and lemon juices, honey, oil, mustard, poultry seasoning and cayenne pepper. Add chicken breasts; seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 6-8 hours or overnight.

Drain; discard marinade. Grill, uncovered, over medium-low heat, turning occasionally, for 10-12 minutes or until juices run clear. If desired, top each chicken breast with a slice of cheese and grill 1-2 minutes longer or until cheese begins to melt. Serve on rolls with tomato, onion and lettuce.

Crispy Orange Chicken

These tangy Asian-inspired nuggets go a long way. We eat them over noodles or rice, in sandwiches, even on top of lettuce and cabbage.

  • 16 ounces frozen popcorn chicken (about 4 cups)
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 medium carrots, thinly sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons grated orange zest
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 1/3 cup hoisin sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Dash cayenne pepper
  • Hot cooked rice

Bake popcorn chicken according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots; cook and stir 3-5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in orange zest, juice, hoisin sauce, sugar and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 4-6 minutes or until thickened, stirring constantly.

Add chicken to skillet; toss to coat. Serve with rice.

Orange-Glazed Pork with Sweet Potatoes

When it's chilly outside, it is delicious to serve roast pork tenderloin with sweet potatoes, apples and an orange. The sweetness and spices make any evening special.

  • 1 pound sweet potatoes (about 2 medium)
  • 2 medium apples
  • 1 medium orange
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 pork tenderloins (about 1 pound each)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel sweet potatoes; core apples. Cut potatoes, apples and orange crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Arrange in a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a microwave-safe bowl, mix orange juice, brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and ginger. Microwave, covered, on high, stirring every 30 seconds until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Stir until smooth.

Place pork over sweet potato mixture; drizzle with orange juice mixture. Roast until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145 degrees and sweet potatoes and apples are tender, 45-55 minutes longer. Remove from oven; tent with foil. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

Lime Chicken Tacos

This fun, simple chicken taco recipe is perfect for a relaxing dinner with friends. If is any leftover filling, toss it into a garden-fresh taco salad.

  • 1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 cup frozen corn, thawed
  • 1 cup chunky salsa
  • 12 fat-free flour tortillas (6 inches), warmed
  • Sour cream, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheddar or cotija cheese, optional

Place chicken in a 3-quart slow cooker. Combine lime juice and chili powder; pour over chicken. Cook, covered, on low until chicken is tender, 5-6 hours.

Remove chicken. When cool enough to handle, shred meat with two forks; return to slow cooker. Stir in corn and salsa. Cook, covered, on low until heated through, about 30 minutes. Place filling on tortillas; if desired, serve with sour cream, pickled onions, lettuce and cheese.

Conga Lime Pork

Dinner guests won't be too shy to serve up this yummy chipotle pork.

  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1 boneless pork shoulder butt roast (2 to 3 pounds)
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, seeded and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons molasses
  • 2 cups broccoli coleslaw mix
  • 1 medium mango, peeled and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest
  • 6 prepared corn muffins
  • Lime wedges, optional

Sprinkle 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper over roast. In a large skillet, brown pork in oil on all sides. Transfer meat to a 3- or 4-qt. slow cooker.

In the same skillet, saute onion until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add water, chipotle peppers and molasses, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Pour over pork. Cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours or until meat is tender.

Remove roast; cool slightly. Skim fat from cooking juices. Shred pork with two forks and return to slow cooker; heat through. In a large bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, mango, lime juice, lime zest and remaining salt and pepper. Serve pork with muffins and, if desired, lime wedges; top with slaw.

Lime-Glazed Pork Chops

  • 1/3 cup orange marmalade
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh gingerroot
  • 4 bone-in pork loin chops (8 ounces each)
  • 4 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro
  • Lime wedges

For glaze, in a small saucepan, combine marmalade, jalapeno, lime juice and ginger; cook and stir over medium heat 4-6 minutes or until marmalade is melted.

Moisten a paper towel with cooking oil; using long-handled tongs, rub on grill rack to coat lightly.

Grill chops, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat 6-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 145Â°, brushing with glaze during the last 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve with lime wedges.

Citrus Salmon Fillets with Salsa

Take lemony salmon fillets to the next level with a fresh, colorful homemade salsa. Just add a simple side of rice for a complete dinner.

  • 2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 cup cubed fresh pineapple
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh basil
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 2 shallots, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)
  • 1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

For salsa, in a small bowl, combine the tomatoes, pineapple, basil, lime juice, shallots, soy sauce, brown sugar and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Cover and chill until serving.

Place fillets in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish; pour broth into dish. Sprinkle fillets with lemon peel and remaining pepper.

Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until salmon flakes easily with a fork. Serve with salsa.

Lemon-Roasted Chicken with Olive Couscous

If you can find preserved lemons, try them instead of the plain lemons for an even more authentic flavor in this North African-inspired recipe.

  • 1 roasting chicken (5 to 6 pounds)
  • 1 medium lemon, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

For the olive couscous:

  • 1 cup uncooked whole wheat couscous
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped pitted green olives
  • 1 tablespoon pine nuts

Place chicken on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, breast side up.

Tuck wings under chicken; tie drumsticks together.

With fingers, carefully loosen skin from the chicken breast; place lemon slices and fennel under the skin. Secure skin to underside of breast with toothpicks. Rub skin with oil; sprinkle with pepper and salt.

Roast at 350 degrees for 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until a thermometer inserted in thigh reads 180 degrees, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove chicken from the oven; cover loosely with foil and let stand for 15 minutes before carving.

Meanwhile, prepare couscous according to package directions, adding thyme and salt to water before heating. Stir in olives and pine nuts during the last minute of cooking. Serve with chicken.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tomato-Orange Soup

Who knew orange and tomato were such a good pair? You will want to keep the recipe handy for requests after you serve this surprising combination of flavors.

  • 3 pounds tomatoes (about 12 medium), halved
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 4 teaspoons grated orange zest
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place tomatoes in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan, cut side down; brush tops with 1 tablespoon oil. Roast 20-25 minutes or until skins are blistered and charred. Remove and discard skins.

In a 6-quart stockpot, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook and stir until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in broth, orange juice, tomato paste and roasted tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 45 minutes.

Stir in orange zest, butter, cilantro, honey and salt. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Process soup in batches in a blender until smooth. Return to pot; heat through.

Tortellini with Asparagus and Lemon

This recipe can be served meatless or with grilled chicken over the top.

  • 2 packages (9 ounces each) refrigerated cheese tortellini
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cups cut fresh asparagus (2-inch pieces)
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 teaspoons chopped chives
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh dill
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Cook tortellini according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium-high heat. Add asparagus; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add garlic and pepper; cook 1 minute longer.

Remove from heat; stir in herbs, lemon peel and lemon juice. Drain tortellini; transfer to a large bowl. Stir in cheeses and asparagus mixture.

Sesame Chicken Slaw Salad

  • 4 cups torn romaine
  • 1 package (14 ounces) coleslaw mix
  • 1 large sweet red pepper, julienned
  • 1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced
  • 3 Clementine's, peeled and segmented, or 1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
  • 3/4 cup crunchy garlic ginger or plain wonton strips
  • 3/4 cup reduced-fat Asian toasted sesame salad dressing

Divide all ingredients except salad dressing among six bowls. Serve with dressing.

Citrus Turkey Roast

You may be skeptical at first about fixing turkey in a slow cooker but once you taste this dish, you will be hooked. With a little cornstarch to thicken the juices, the gravy is easily made.

  • 1 frozen boneless turkey roast, thawed (3 pounds)
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 cup chicken broth, divided
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup white wine or additional chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch

Cut roast in half. Combine the garlic powder, paprika, oil, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper; rub over turkey. Place in a 5-quart slow cooker. Add the garlic, 1/2 cup broth, water, wine, orange juice and lemon juice. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours or until a thermometer reads 175 degrees.

Remove turkey and keep warm. Discard garlic cloves. For gravy, combine cornstarch and remaining broth until smooth; stir into cooking juices. Cover and cook on high for 15 minutes or until thickened. Slice turkey; serve with gravy.

Gorgonzola and Orange Chicken Tenders

Marmalade and Gorgonzola might sound like an unusual combo, but they actually make a great pair.

  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs
  • 1 pound chicken tenderloins
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 cup orange marmalade, warmed
  • 1/4 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

In a shallow bowl, whisk egg and salt. Place bread crumbs in another shallow bowl. Dip chicken in egg, then in bread crumbs, patting to help coating adhere.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until chicken is no longer pink. Drizzle with warm marmalade; top with cheese. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until cheese begins to melt.

Coconut-Lime Chicken Curry Soup

This dish is slightly sweet with just the right amount of spicy heat. When served with a garnish of green onions and toasted coconut, the soup makes the perfect cold-weather meal.

  • 2 cans (13.66 ounces each) light coconut milk
  • 2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chilies
  • 8 green onions, sliced
  • 2 teaspoons grated lime zest
  • 1/2 cup lime juice
  • 1/4 cup sweet chili sauce
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3 cups cooked basmati rice
  • Minced fresh cilantro

Place the first nine ingredients in a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker; stir in chicken. Cook, covered, on low 4-5 hours or until chicken is tender.

Skim fat; stir in cooked rice. Cook, covered, on low 15-30 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle servings with cilantro.

Citrus Scallops

Oranges and lemon juice give scallops a refreshing burst of flavor.

  • 1 medium green or sweet red pepper, julienned
  • 4 green onions, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound sea scallops
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest
  • 4 medium navel oranges, peeled and sectioned
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro
  • Hot cooked rice or pasta

In a large skillet, saute the pepper, onions and garlic in oil for 1 minute. Add scallops, salt and pepper flakes; cook for 4 minutes. Add lime juice and zest; cook for 1 minute. Reduce heat. Add orange sections and cilantro; cook 2 minutes longer or until scallops are opaque. Serve with rice or pasta.

Lemon Roasted Fingerlings and Brussels Sprouts

A trick to roasting veggies is to choose ones that cook in the same amount of time. Other combinations to try? Cauliflower florets with baby carrots or okra with cherry tomatoes.

  • 1 pound fingerling potatoes, halved
  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place potatoes and Brussels sprouts in a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast 20-25 minutes or until tender, stirring once.

In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, garlic, mustard, honey and remaining oil and salt until blended. Transfer vegetables to a large bowl; drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat. Serve warm.

Lemon-Parsley Baked Cod

  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
  • 4 cod fillets (6 ounces each)
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a shallow bowl, mix lemon juice and butter. In a separate shallow bowl, mix flour and seasonings. Dip fillets in lemon juice mixture, then in flour mixture to coat both sides; shake off excess.

Place in a 13x9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with remaining lemon juice mixture. Bake 12-15 minutes or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork. Mix parsley and lemon peel; sprinkle over fish.

California Citrus and Avocado Salad

  • 10 cups torn Bibb or Boston lettuce
  • 1-1/2 cups orange sections (about 2 medium oranges)
  • 1 cup ruby red grapefruit sections (about 1 medium grapefruit)
  • 2 medium ripe avocados, peeled and cubed
  • 3 tablespoons ruby red grapefruit juice
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup pistachios, chopped

Place lettuce, oranges, grapefruit and avocados in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk grapefruit juice, oil, honey and salt until blended. Drizzle over salad and toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with cheese and pistachios. Serve immediately.

Lemony Chicken Soup

  • 1/3 cup butter, cubed
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 6 cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 cup half-and-half cream
  • 1-1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • Dash ground nutmeg
  • Lemon wedges

In a large heavy saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in broth, milk and cream. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.

Stir in chicken, lemon juice and seasonings; heat through over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Serve with lemon wedges.

Honey-Orange Winter Vegetable Medley

Tossed in sweet-savory sauce, this hearty veggie side makes a lovely addition to a holiday dinner.

  • 3 cups fresh baby carrots
  • 2 cups cubed red potatoes
  • 2 cups pearl onions, peeled
  • 2 cups cubed peeled sweet potatoes
  • 3/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup orange marmalade
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons butter, cubed

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place the vegetables in a greased shallow 3-quart baking dish or 13x9-inch baking pan. In a small bowl, combine broth, marmalade, honey, lemon juice and seasonings. Pour over vegetables and toss to coat. Dot with butter.

Cover and bake 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 30-40 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender.

Orange Beef Lettuce Wraps

This is a lighter version of a restaurant favorite. I also recommend trying these wraps with ground chicken or turkey.

For the sauce:

  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 3 tablespoons orange marmalade
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha Asian hot chili sauce

For the wraps:

  • 1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh gingerroot
  • 1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon orange marmalade
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1/4 cup cold water
  • 8 Bibb or Boston lettuce leaves
  • 2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 3 green onions, thinly sliced

In a small bowl, combine sauce ingredients.

In a large skillet, cook beef, garlic and ginger over medium heat 8-10 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in soy sauce, orange juice, sugar, marmalade and pepper flakes. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water; stir into pan. Cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until sauce is thickened.

Serve in lettuce leaves with rice. Top with carrots and green onions; drizzle with sauce.

Broccoli Slaw with Lemon Dressing

My family absolutely loves broccoli, so I'm so happy there's finally a slaw mix in stores that uses broccoli stems. I like this slaw best after 20 minutes or so to allow the flavors to blend.

  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 package (12 ounces) broccoli coleslaw mix
  • 2 large red apples, julienned

In a large bowl, mix the first eight ingredients. Add coleslaw mix and apples; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, until serving.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy