Reflections on becoming

I remember the first time I heard Taylor Swift. I was 15, driving on Mount Auburn Road in Cape with my best friend who was newly 16. It was dark outside. "There's this girl named Taylor Swift ..." as she put in the CD. We listened to "Teardrops on My Guitar" first. As I heard the lyrics sung by a girl around my age about the pain of being overlooked, it was the first time I felt my experiences given voice, publicly validated. I didn't have to pretend to relate to an adult world I heard on the radio; someone was singing about these things I knew, too. Maybe it mattered. Maybe, so did I.

Last week, I listened to Taylor Swift's new album "Folklore" the night it dropped, outside, under the stars, with my sister. As I listened, I couldn't help but think I was listening to a woman who has become herself. "Exile" is beautiful maturity. "Seven" is the best song she's written. "Epiphany" is how you write a war protest song.

"Cardigan" reminded me of a line Leslie Marmon Silko wrote in her novel "Ceremony:" "If she had not been so young, she would have realized that ... the power she was feeling had always been inside her, growing, pushing to the surface, only its season coinciding with her new lover."

The album speaks to this. Taylor Swift's ingenious career has been both made and often overshadowed by who she is or is not dating. The media has told my generation of women this is what matters. And it does, this beautiful ability to enter into full gift of self for another. It is holy and good. But we can only be free to choose to give our love freely when we first believe we matter outside of any human relationship, and that no one can add to or subtract from this worth.