Redwood grove on California coast to become public park after donation

STEWARTS POINT, Calif. -- An environmental group said this week it is acquiring a grove in Northern California with hundreds of ancient redwood trees, some taller than the Statue of Liberty, and is planning to preserve it and open a public park.

Save the Redwoods League said it is purchasing the 738-acre grove, which is a third larger than Muir Woods National Monument and has 47 percent more old-growth trees, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Known as Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve, the sprawling forest in Sonoma County matches Muir Woods' majesty. One of its oldest trees in the grove has a diameter of 19 feet -- wider than a two-lane road.

"The unique element of this property is that it's an undisturbed ancient forest ecosystem," said Sam Hodder, president of the Redwoods League. "This is a special place. We want people to see it. ... There's a lot we can't save, but we can save this."

The tallest of the 1,450 trees in the grove is 313 feet, taller than the Statue of Liberty, Hodder said. The tallest at Muir Woods is 258 feet.