Red Devils softball comes through in flying colors in Pink Up game

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Jim Chronister, Shirley Rhodes, Emily Eichhorn, Tonita Wilburn, Tammy Ancell, Chris Eichhorn, Ashley Hooker, Eliot Shields, Chondra Uhrhahn, Molly Fowler, Richard Seyer, Vickie Goetz, Steven Crippen, Nettie Ing, Gwenell Streeter, Dylan Davis, Joy Baker, Nate Pobst, Lisa Ellis, Murlin Moore, Glenn Pobst, Debbie Smith, Robert Coomer, George Holland, Paige Holder, Renee Vandeven, Donna Shaffar, Dana Horman, Jeremy Glastetter, Monica Harrell, Juliana McAlister, Nikki Davie, Angela Hooker, June Cook and Eric Eftink.

Happy anniversary to Bo and Judy Ralph, Bob and Margie Kielhofner and Cliff and Bertie Evans.

Hello October! This month is American Pharmacist Month, Clergy Appreciation Month, Cookie Month, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Pizza Month, Popcorn Popping Month, Diabetes Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Last week we congratulated the Red Devil football team for the win over Scott City and today we congratulate the softball team for their 6-2 win over Windsor in the Pink Up breast cancer awareness game. Way to go girls!

OK, I have to say it, "How about those Dallas Cowboys?!"

Today is National Homemade Cookies Day, giving me a nudge to make molasses cookies with Ralph Enderle's sorghum. Richard and I picked some up the other day after a drive through the countryside from Scott City. When will the bridge be completed?

Richard and I have been hiking Tywappity Lake and it has been warm, muggy and buggy! We did see a box turtle but no snakes, even around copperhead curve. The osprey continues to sit on its perch oblivious to any fishermen that are present.

Community schedule

City Council meets tomorrow at 7 p.m at City Hall. If you want to be listed on the map for the Citywide Yard Sale on Friday and Saturday, you must drop by City Hall and pay $5 by Tuesday.

The Scott County Health Department will be giving flu shots at the Elks on Wednesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Many folks enjoy exercise class at the Senior Center every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Cemetery cleanup is this Saturday so drop by this week to pick up any items you want to keep.