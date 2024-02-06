Red Devils softball comes through in flying colors in Pink Up game

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Jim Chronister, Shirley Rhodes, Emily Eichhorn, Tonita Wilburn, Tammy Ancell, Chris Eichhorn, Ashley Hooker, Eliot Shields, Chondra Uhrhahn, Molly Fowler, Richard Seyer, Vickie Goetz, Steven Crippen, Nettie Ing, Gwenell Streeter, Dylan Davis, Joy Baker, Nate Pobst, Lisa Ellis, Murlin Moore, Glenn Pobst, Debbie Smith, Robert Coomer, George Holland, Paige Holder, Renee Vandeven, Donna Shaffar, Dana Horman, Jeremy Glastetter, Monica Harrell, Juliana McAlister, Nikki Davie, Angela Hooker, June Cook and Eric Eftink.
Happy anniversary to Bo and Judy Ralph, Bob and Margie Kielhofner and Cliff and Bertie Evans.
Hello October! This month is American Pharmacist Month, Clergy Appreciation Month, Cookie Month, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Pizza Month, Popcorn Popping Month, Diabetes Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Last week we congratulated the Red Devil football team for the win over Scott City and today we congratulate the softball team for their 6-2 win over Windsor in the Pink Up breast cancer awareness game. Way to go girls!
OK, I have to say it, "How about those Dallas Cowboys?!"
Today is National Homemade Cookies Day, giving me a nudge to make molasses cookies with Ralph Enderle's sorghum. Richard and I picked some up the other day after a drive through the countryside from Scott City. When will the bridge be completed?
Richard and I have been hiking Tywappity Lake and it has been warm, muggy and buggy! We did see a box turtle but no snakes, even around copperhead curve. The osprey continues to sit on its perch oblivious to any fishermen that are present.
City Council meets tomorrow at 7 p.m at City Hall. If you want to be listed on the map for the Citywide Yard Sale on Friday and Saturday, you must drop by City Hall and pay $5 by Tuesday.
The Scott County Health Department will be giving flu shots at the Elks on Wednesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Many folks enjoy exercise class at the Senior Center every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m.
Cemetery cleanup is this Saturday so drop by this week to pick up any items you want to keep.
German Days are Oct 13 and 14 at Frisco Park and the deadline for pageant entries is Tuesday, Oct. 10. There are various categories and registration forms are available at Chaffee Banking Center and City Hall.
Adios amigo
El Mexicano is closing and we will welcome Don Carlos Restaurant. The name sounds familiar because they have a location at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. El Mexicano will continue to serve great Mexican food at their Advance location.
I ran across a picture taken at my sixth birthday party. See how many of the following names evoke some special memories for you: Mary Ann Kirn, Tykie (Finney), Glenn Merritt, Jim Bob Stephens, Patricia Moore, Suzi Finney, Jennifer McFerron, Bucky (Finney), Melvern Varble, Wilma (Buckhannon), Teri Lee Riehl, Ruth Ann (Buckhannon) and Maxine Woods bringing Stephen and Barbara.
As Chatters was going to print, the last count was 340 confirmed reservations for the Sept. 30 CHS Alumni Banquet. A record indeed! We will tell you all about it next Sunday. A shout out to board members Tom, Jennifer, Nancy, Bobbie, Roberta, Brenda, Betty, Joy and Jeanette. A special thank you to long-standing members Charlie Vickery and Shirley Lee who have since retired but have contributed much throughout the years in keeping things together and growing the scholarship program; also to former member Tenae Hampton Choate who led the membership initiatives through social media and emails. We thank everyone who attended and wish everyone safe travel.
Ready for the fall
The seasons have changed and we're all hopeful the weatherman is right and we'll be enjoying fall-like temperatures. I am about to tuck away one of my favorite piano pieces "The Green Leaves of Summer" and play "Autumn Leaves." The lyrics of both songs by Paul Francis Webster and Frenchman Jacques Prevert respectively, are beautiful. "A time to be reaping, a time to be sowing, a time to be living, the green leaves of summer are calling me home. ... Since you went away the days grow long, but I miss you most of all, when autumn leaves start to fall."
Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words mean so much.
Email me at darbuck2@airmail.net with Chaffee Chatters in the subject line or leave a message at (573) 887-6430.
Then there was the 2017 CHS Alumni Banquet.
