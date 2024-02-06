Recreating Marilyn Monroe's iconic outfits in 'Blonde'

Marilyn Monroe's on-screen costumes are almost as iconic as her. Think of the hot pink strapless gown she wore to sing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." Or the white halter cocktail dress that billowed up over a subway grate in "The Seven Year Itch."

They have been recreated, reimagined and referenced many, many times, from big budget movies and music videos down to cheap costume stores and everything in between. The white subway dress she wore for the scene fetched $4.6 million at auction in 2011 and several years later the "touring" replica went for $120,000. Suffice it to say, "Blonde" costume designer Jennifer Johnson felt an enormous amount of pressure to get the dresses that we all know so well right for the Netflix film, streaming Wednesday.

While "Blonde" may be a fictionalized version of Monroe's story, the costumes are ripped from reality. The vast majority of the frocks star Ana de Armas wears in the film as Monroe are recreations that Johnson and her team had to make without the actual reference garment on hand. In fact, the only Monroe item she was able to study in real life, a jacket from the film "Niagara" that is kept at Western Costume in Los Angeles, did not make the cut.

Instead, Johnson relied on the films themselves, photos in director Andrew Dominik's 750-page "bible" for the shoot, and a little booklet by William Travilla, the longtime studio costume designer who was responsible for many of Monroe's most famous film looks.

"We couldn't obviously access the same fabrics, but it was really important to uphold the quality of construction to those original dresses so they didn't feel like a cheap simulation or like a costume," Johnson said.

She learned in Travilla's book that when the pink "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" dress wasn't moving correctly as Monroe descended down the stairs singing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," he, in a last-minute panic, procured some green felt meant for a pool table from another department and lined the garment with it. While she didn't resort to the pool table technique, she did empathize with Travilla's woes when she ran into similar problems herself.

Headaches aside, she said, when the money is there, it's "always easier to make it" then to find something vintage.

"It's quite hard to find existing things," she said. "Vintage clothing is going away. It's literally evaporating from this planet."