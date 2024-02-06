Recovering from a stumble

It was spring 1981 and this author of this column was in a job going nowhere. I was doing radio news in a small town. When the position came open, just a few months out of college, it seemed like I'd hit the mother lode. My immediate superior was a longtime former TV news director, many years my senior, and he would teach me about the town and about journalism. On both counts, he came through aces. In addition to working morning drive, I'd have the chance to call high school football play-by-play. Unmarried, no children at the time, I devoted myself to becoming a good news and sports broadcaster. It felt as if the stars had aligned just for me.

In most employment situations, the bloom comes off the rose pretty quickly. In this case, the visionary radio station owner with big plans proved to have little money. On payday -- before the days of direct deposit -- we would get our checks and literally race to the bank to cash them. We had been led to believe, and we were correct in this, that the owner did not have enough money to cover the entire payroll. Snooze you lose. Every two weeks we'd run to our cars hoping we wouldn't get stuck with a paycheck that wouldn't clear. While the opportunity was wonderful, you have to get paid. Time to move on.

A vacation day was spent driving to Erie, Pennsylvania for a meeting at Jet Broadcasting, a venerable company operated by solid management. I'd finagled a job interview with the majority owner, Myron Jones. Mr. Jones was elderly and walked with a quite pronounced stoop, perhaps osteoporosis. When you're young, you can make wrongheaded assumptions. Mr. Jones' body was compromised and I assumed that frailty included his mind. I was quickly disabused of that thinking.

Mr. Jones: Where are you working now?

Me: I'm at WGBZ-FM in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Jones: No, WGBZ is in Sharon (Pennsylvania) and I know that because I erected the station's transmitter tower.