Record-breaking heat wave strikes California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah

LOS ANGELES -- Southern California sizzled Friday in record-breaking heat from the desert to the sea, with widespread triple-digit highs and withering conditions stoking wildfires.

Officials urged people to take advantage of cooling centers in libraries and other facilities and to watch out for the elderly and very young, warning minor heat-related illnesses can worsen quickly.

Sidewalks and outdoor lunch tables were left to the blazing sun.

"There are no people," said Gloria Aguilar, 37, a food vendor in the Los Angeles piÃ±ata district. "Because it's too hot, and they want to stay inside the house. We sell more water than the food."

Firefighters worked in extreme temperatures as they battled outbreaks of wildfires, including a destructive blaze in the San Diego County community of Alpine and another spreading from a truck fire on Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass east of Los Angeles.

The heat was being produced by a "humongous" dome of high pressure spreading oppressive conditions into parts of Arizona, Nevada and Utah, the National Weather Service said.

"Today will be one for the record books," the Los Angeles region weather office said before sunrise -- and within a few hours records began to fall.

In downtown Los Angeles, it was only 10:15 a.m. when the mercury topped the July 6 mark of 94 degrees set in 1992 and kept on rising, hitting 100 before noon.