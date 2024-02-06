Reconciling religion, science

By Tyler Tankersley

I have always loved dinosaurs. When I was 4 years old, I could tell you how heavy a brachiosaurus was (35 metric tons), how many spikes a stegosaurus had on its tail (four) and all kinds of other random dinosaur trivia.

My mom would take me to the Riverside Library in Jackson, and I devoured every book on dinosaurs. I began to search for more and more resources.

One day, I noticed our church had a library, and I thought, "I wonder if they have any books on dinosaurs."

It turns out they did!

When I started reading the books, however, I found they confused me. The books I found in my church library said diametrically opposed things against the science books I had checked out from the public library.

The books from my church library tried to explain how fossils were the result of a great flood. It also said some dinosaurs may have been on Noah's Ark, and a Tyrannosaurus rex originally was meant to be a vegetarian.

Which books were right? My science books from the public library or the books from my church's library?

That dilemma started a long process of trying to reconcile the relationship between religion and science.

Maybe you have been there, too. For many people, one of the roadblocks to an authentic faith experience is they cannot square away their church upbringing with their scientific education.

Are science and religion doomed always to conflict with one another? No. I don't believe they must be.

I came across a concept in college that helped articulate the relationship I now hold between science and religion.

Stephen Jay Gould was an evolutionary biologist from Yale University who believed the debates between scientific materialism and biblical literalism were spectacular exercises in navel-gazing.