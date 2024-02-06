Recognizing veterans' sacrifice

By Rob Hurtgen
Today, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Officially Veterans Day began as Armistice Day. A proclamation under President Woodrow Wilson marking the end of World War I at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. However, President Eisenhower signed a bill on June 1, 1954, changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day which included all U.S. veterans. In 1968 Congress changed Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October in order to give federal employees a three-day weekend. In 1975 President Gerald Ford returned Veterans Day to Nov. 11, taking effect in 1978. Veterans Day specifically focuses on recognizing those men and women who have served our great country. There are some simple ways to recognize the veterans in your life, community and church.
First, recognize your veterans. There was a day and time when returning soldiers were not welcomed home. A time when their service was not valued. When they were not shown the honor and respect they deserved for faithfully carrying out their duty. Thankfully in many places that attitude has changed. We should continue to recognize our veterans, the service they gave and the sacrifices, and they made so we can enjoy the freedoms we have. Freedoms that so many in the world only dream of.
Second, pray for your veterans. One year in our church we distributed little plastic army men as a reminder to pray for the men and women of the military. Our military men and women need our prayers. Not only are some of the military in harm's way many are just away from their homes and families for the first time in their lives. Some in different parts of the country. Many in a different country. Take time to pray for the men and women of the military and if possible send a note to let them know that you are praying and thinking of them.
A few years ago, I received a letter from a brigadier general thanking for thoughtfulness and prayers by sending him some cards in the mail. They had meant much to him. If a brigadier general appreciates a note and knowing that others are praying for him, I do believe that a private first class would as well.
Veterans Day is an annual event, but your veterans will not be around every year. Take time to pray for them and recognize them. Hopefully they will know they are valued but you will certainly be enriched by knowing them.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.