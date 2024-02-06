Recognizing veterans' sacrifice

Second, pray for your veterans. One year in our church we distributed little plastic army men as a reminder to pray for the men and women of the military. Our military men and women need our prayers. Not only are some of the military in harm's way many are just away from their homes and families for the first time in their lives. Some in different parts of the country. Many in a different country. Take time to pray for the men and women of the military and if possible send a note to let them know that you are praying and thinking of them.

A few years ago, I received a letter from a brigadier general thanking for thoughtfulness and prayers by sending him some cards in the mail. They had meant much to him. If a brigadier general appreciates a note and knowing that others are praying for him, I do believe that a private first class would as well.

Veterans Day is an annual event, but your veterans will not be around every year. Take time to pray for them and recognize them. Hopefully they will know they are valued but you will certainly be enriched by knowing them.