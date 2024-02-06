Recognizing the good things in life

I glanced up the street and caught a view of the garbage cans yet to be collected by the city. Garbage cans aren't usually a pretty sight or topic to be discussed, yet the knowledge that all I had to do to rid myself of the trash was to set it out -- little effort on my part. The city offers the service for an affordable fee, and I felt fortunate for this service. Gratitude again flooded my insides.

All was quiet. Serenity took over that present moment and I basked in the wonder of knowing that God was pointing the treasures out to me. He wanted me to not look back, but appreciate what I had at my fingertips.

It doesn't take a lot for us to be joyful, happy and content every day. I have written about the belief that happiness resides within us. We can either wallow in in the mud of self-pity, regret what has been and worry about what might still come to pass, but it all comes down to what we choose to put within our mind. Whatever fills our minds, regularly, will prevail in our lives. We attract to ourselves that which receives the most attention, whether positive or negative. Everything contains a lesson we need to learn. "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose" (Romans 8:28). This is difficult to see and recognize, and we often refuse to accept that explanation.

We must learn about gratitude, and we will never get to the point of despair or helplessness again, permanently. We need only to look around us for any small joy we can find, or search within for a happy memory, achievement, our friends and, most of all God. We must learn that everything we own is a gift from God and be thankful. There is no one that fails to possess something that can bring him joy and love for his life and those around him.

Author of the book, Gratitude, affirming the good things in life says, "Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life, makes things right, turns what we have into enough, and more. Gratitude turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, and confusion into clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, or a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.