Recognizing the awesomeness of life

He fails to see what I do -- the changing seasons, beautiful landscapes, warm/hot summers, and cool/cold winters. We have a variety of patterns to enjoy. How could anyone question the wonderful array of things I enjoy, simply by looking out my front window?

I took another deep, retiring breath and pondered how fortunate we all are, if we'd just notice. I thanked God, who created the colorful, mysterious surroundings and the variety of vegetation and, animals, pertinent to each season.

Hardships are a part of life, too, and how we deal with him. Hopefully we're able to see the good contained within them. We learn from each -- another form of beauty. Never believe that a happening is the end of your future, or the ultimate prize that will make or break your existence. Things aren't in black and white.

There's wiggle room that allows us to stray, like the deviations that God allows through His forgiveness. We aren't kept from residing with God forever because we err. As Christians believe, God forgets if we ask him to forgive us, for our wrongdoings. When we mess up, we aren't cast out from an eternity of peace and love. Author C.S. Lewis says, "A Christian's hope isn't an escape or wishful thinking, but something that a Christian is meant to do" and, "It does not mean that we are to leave the present world as it is, but if you read history you will find that the Christians who did most for the present world were just those who thought most of the next."

We're supposed to enjoy the world that God made -- the flowers, plants, trees, landscapes, and all other forms of beauty and goodness. Even though our aim is to gain eternal life, we can only accomplish this through living in the world that God made -- to notice it and enjoy what's here. We live out the beauty of God's love, empathy, generosity, beauty and goodness through the tools available on earth. There's a beauty in all.

The beauty of our attitudes supply ammunition to our happiness and ability to appreciate. Author and Reverend Norman Vincent Peale offers a formula for happiness: "Be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind. Talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet. Make all your friends feel there is something special in them. Look at the sunny side of everything. Think only the best, be as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own. Forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future. Give everyone a smile. Spend so much time improving yourself that you have no time left to criticize others. Be too big for worry and too noble for anger."