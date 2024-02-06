Recipes you may use for various functions

While listening to the first spring training baseball game of the year on the radio, I am scrolling through some recipes I saved from various sites, and I found a few that I would like to make. In the back of my mind, I am always thinking about foods I will need to prepare in the near future, and I look for recipes that would be good for those occasions.

I have to take a covered dish to a function this weekend. I am thinking about a dessert or two I need to make for an upcoming bridal shower, and I need a salad recipe for a pot luck supper on Saturday. I think I found recipes today that might help fill those needs nicely. I hope you will enjoy these recipes, too!

Iced Lemon Loaf Half- Pound Cake

This simple half-pound cake is flavored with lemon then smothered with a lusciously thick layer of lemon glaze.

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cups granulated sugar

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/2 cup butter unsalted, melted

1/3 cup sour cream or buttermilk or Greek yogurt

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

3 large eggs at room temperature

1 cup icing sugar

2-3 tablespoons lemon juice

zest from 1 lemon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or place parchment paper in one 8-inch-by-4-inch bread pan.

In a large mixing bowl, combine baking powder, baking soda, salt and flour. Set aside.

In a large bowl mix together sugar and lemon zest. Add lemon juice and vanilla extract and whisk together. Add eggs and mix well. Add sour cream and melted butter. Mix until all wet ingredients are well combined.

Make a well in the center of dry ingredients and add pour all wet ingredients into the well. Stir with a wooden spoon until just combined (don't over mix. Batter will be thick).

Pour batter into the bread pan. Bake 50 to 60 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean in the center. Wait 10 minutes and then remove the loaf from the pan and place it on the cooling rack to cool completely.

While the loaf is cooling, make the glaze by adding icing sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice to a medium mixing bowl and whisking together until combined. Pour glaze evenly on top of the loaf. Allow it to set. Serve and enjoy!

Notes: can double easily. You can use bottled lemon juice, but I recommend fresh-squeezed. If you're planning on freezing the loaf, don't add the glaze until you are planning on serving. When making the glaze, if it's too thin, add additional icing sugar; if too thick, add more lemon juice, a teaspoon at a time. If you're not wanting a sweet loaf, feel free not to add the glaze.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/iced-lemon-loaf-half-pound-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR36AF0LArZAIeNsVRlSWN3n7sfhj6ZpyB3xoFQweE1YRyj2VzieGH_unY4

Strawberry Lasagna

Layers of pound cake, a creamy cream cheese mixture, and fresh strawberries make this no-bake Strawberry Lasagna a delicious refreshing dessert.

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

2 (5.1-ounce) large packages instant vanilla pudding mix

2 cups half-and-half

1/2 cup confectioners sugar

5 cups mashed fresh strawberries

1/4 cup kirsch or juice from the maraschino cherry jar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 pound loaf-size cakes

1 (16-ounce) container whipped topping

Fudge sauce

Using an electric mixer, beat together cream cheese, pudding mix, half-and-half, and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. If mixture seems too thick, add a little more half-and-half.

In a large bowl, mash together the strawberries with the kirsch and granulated sugar. Set aside 1 cup of the mixture to use to drizzle on top.

Slice the pound cakes lengthwise into 1/2-inch slices and line the bottom of a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish with 1/2 of the pound cake.

Spread half of cream cheese mixture on top. Pour strawberry mixture on top of cream cheese. Layer remaining pound cake on top of strawberries. Spread remaining cream cheese mixture on top. Top cream cheese mixture with whipped topping.

Puree the 1/2 cup of strawberry mixture that was set aside in a bender. Drizzle strawberry sauce on top. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To serve, cut into squares and drizzle with fudge sauce.

Note: If you don't have any kirsch, you can leave it out or substitute a little juice from a jar of maraschino cherries.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/no-bake-strawberry-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR1Ntc4UkRiRwYRCHX1qmXfWIg8TTFIdD-0OgEz9Xs8d5cERj8O5JYVHaKY

Buttered Noodles

These simple, yet delicious noodles soak up lots of delicious salty flavor from cooking in chicken broth and chicken bouillon.

1 (14.5-ounce) can chicken broth

1 cup water

1 chicken or beef bouillon cube

1 stick butter, divided

1 (12-ounce) package wide egg noodles

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Freshly ground black pepper

Chopped parsley

Combine broth, water, bouillon cube, and half the stick of butter in a large nonstick skillet. Bring to a boil. Add noodles and cook, stirring frequently for about eight minutes. Turn the heat down so the liquid does not boil vigorously and evaporate too quickly. Add more water if necessary.

Add garlic powder and remaining butter and stir well. Remove from heat and season with pepper and sprinkle with parsley.

Notes: The finished noodles will be fairly salty. If you want them less salty, use reduced sodium broth or a reduced sodium bouillon cube.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/buttered-noodles/?fbclid=IwAR3sgTRlJOb0qt0l9l2OhD4ObScWuuT4W70V2M9yQ3CJct19TUP_s6t0lC0

Pizza Pasta Bake

Pizza Past Bake is loaded with pepperoni and sausage then topped with gooey cheese and is a new twist on pizza night.

1 (16 ounce box) Rotini pasta

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 pound Italian sausage

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (24 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 cup chopped pepperoni slices

3/4 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

8 to10 pieces sliced pepperoni

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Cook pasta according to box directions minus two minutes. Drain.

Add olive oil to a large skillet. Cook Italian sausage until no longer pink. Drain. Remove any additional grease in skillet and add sausage back in along with minced garlic. Carefully pour crushed tomatoes into pan and stir to incorporate. Add in chopped pepperoni and simmer meat sauce for five to eight minutes. Add in cooked pasta and stir to combine.

Sprinkle Mozzarella cheese over marinara meat mixture and layer on pepperoni slices. Place in oven and bake for eight to 10 minutes until cheese is melted and golden brown.

Remove from oven. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/pizza-pasta-bake/?fbclid=IwAR3b_zDwGkTB4X_ZwmqX7zyuG8PNltbVmrRCOgxEmHo9yOsF4_adgz7WZAw#recipe

Cranberry Apple Kale Salad

Cranberry Apple Kale Salad is the ultimate salad. Packed with crisp apples, sweet dried cranberries and salty nuts, this is the perfect healthy salad recipe.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette:

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Kale Salad:

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup chopped pecans

Salt to taste

1/2 cup pistachios, shelled

6 cups torn kale, stems removed

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1 Fuji apple, chopped

Combine all of the Apple Cider Vinaigrette in a jar, secure the lid and shake vigorously. Taste the dressing and adjust the sweetener, salt and pepper to your preferences. Set dressing aside.

Melt the butter in a skillet over medium low heat. Add the pecans and stir to coat. Lightly salt the pecans. Allow the nuts to toast over low heat, stirring occasionally, for six to eight minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

To make the salad combine the torn kale with about 1/3 of the dressing, use your hands to massage the dressing onto the leaves. This helps to tenderize the kale, resulting in a more tender, delicious salad.