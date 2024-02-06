All sections
FeaturesMarch 24, 2022

Recipes you may use for various functions

While listening to the first spring training baseball game of the year on the radio, I am scrolling through some recipes I saved from various sites, and I found a few that I would like to make. In the back of my mind, I am always thinking about foods I will need to prepare in the near future, and I look for recipes that would be good for those occasions...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

While listening to the first spring training baseball game of the year on the radio, I am scrolling through some recipes I saved from various sites, and I found a few that I would like to make. In the back of my mind, I am always thinking about foods I will need to prepare in the near future, and I look for recipes that would be good for those occasions.

I have to take a covered dish to a function this weekend. I am thinking about a dessert or two I need to make for an upcoming bridal shower, and I need a salad recipe for a pot luck supper on Saturday. I think I found recipes today that might help fill those needs nicely. I hope you will enjoy these recipes, too!

Iced Lemon Loaf Half- Pound Cake

This simple half-pound cake is flavored with lemon then smothered with a lusciously thick layer of lemon glaze.

  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1/2 cup butter unsalted, melted
  • 1/3 cup sour cream or buttermilk or Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 3 large eggs at room temperature
  • 1 cup icing sugar
  • 2-3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • zest from 1 lemon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or place parchment paper in one 8-inch-by-4-inch bread pan.

In a large mixing bowl, combine baking powder, baking soda, salt and flour. Set aside.

In a large bowl mix together sugar and lemon zest. Add lemon juice and vanilla extract and whisk together. Add eggs and mix well. Add sour cream and melted butter. Mix until all wet ingredients are well combined.

Make a well in the center of dry ingredients and add pour all wet ingredients into the well. Stir with a wooden spoon until just combined (don't over mix. Batter will be thick).

Pour batter into the bread pan. Bake 50 to 60 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean in the center. Wait 10 minutes and then remove the loaf from the pan and place it on the cooling rack to cool completely.

While the loaf is cooling, make the glaze by adding icing sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice to a medium mixing bowl and whisking together until combined. Pour glaze evenly on top of the loaf. Allow it to set. Serve and enjoy!

Notes: can double easily. You can use bottled lemon juice, but I recommend fresh-squeezed. If you're planning on freezing the loaf, don't add the glaze until you are planning on serving. When making the glaze, if it's too thin, add additional icing sugar; if too thick, add more lemon juice, a teaspoon at a time. If you're not wanting a sweet loaf, feel free not to add the glaze.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/iced-lemon-loaf-half-pound-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR36AF0LArZAIeNsVRlSWN3n7sfhj6ZpyB3xoFQweE1YRyj2VzieGH_unY4

Strawberry Lasagna

Layers of pound cake, a creamy cream cheese mixture, and fresh strawberries make this no-bake Strawberry Lasagna a delicious refreshing dessert.

  • 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • 2 (5.1-ounce) large packages instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 2 cups half-and-half
  • 1/2 cup confectioners sugar
  • 5 cups mashed fresh strawberries
  • 1/4 cup kirsch or juice from the maraschino cherry jar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 pound loaf-size cakes
  • 1 (16-ounce) container whipped topping
  • Fudge sauce

Using an electric mixer, beat together cream cheese, pudding mix, half-and-half, and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. If mixture seems too thick, add a little more half-and-half.

In a large bowl, mash together the strawberries with the kirsch and granulated sugar. Set aside 1 cup of the mixture to use to drizzle on top.

Slice the pound cakes lengthwise into 1/2-inch slices and line the bottom of a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish with 1/2 of the pound cake.

Spread half of cream cheese mixture on top. Pour strawberry mixture on top of cream cheese. Layer remaining pound cake on top of strawberries. Spread remaining cream cheese mixture on top. Top cream cheese mixture with whipped topping.

Puree the 1/2 cup of strawberry mixture that was set aside in a bender. Drizzle strawberry sauce on top. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To serve, cut into squares and drizzle with fudge sauce.

Note: If you don't have any kirsch, you can leave it out or substitute a little juice from a jar of maraschino cherries.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/no-bake-strawberry-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR1Ntc4UkRiRwYRCHX1qmXfWIg8TTFIdD-0OgEz9Xs8d5cERj8O5JYVHaKY

Buttered Noodles

These simple, yet delicious noodles soak up lots of delicious salty flavor from cooking in chicken broth and chicken bouillon.

  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can chicken broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 chicken or beef bouillon cube
  • 1 stick butter, divided
  • 1 (12-ounce) package wide egg noodles
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Chopped parsley

Combine broth, water, bouillon cube, and half the stick of butter in a large nonstick skillet. Bring to a boil. Add noodles and cook, stirring frequently for about eight minutes. Turn the heat down so the liquid does not boil vigorously and evaporate too quickly. Add more water if necessary.

Add garlic powder and remaining butter and stir well. Remove from heat and season with pepper and sprinkle with parsley.

Notes: The finished noodles will be fairly salty. If you want them less salty, use reduced sodium broth or a reduced sodium bouillon cube.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/buttered-noodles/?fbclid=IwAR3sgTRlJOb0qt0l9l2OhD4ObScWuuT4W70V2M9yQ3CJct19TUP_s6t0lC0

Pizza Pasta Bake

Pizza Past Bake is loaded with pepperoni and sausage then topped with gooey cheese and is a new twist on pizza night.

  • 1 (16 ounce box) Rotini pasta
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 pound Italian sausage
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (24 ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 cup chopped pepperoni slices
  • 3/4 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 8 to10 pieces sliced pepperoni
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Cook pasta according to box directions minus two minutes. Drain.

Add olive oil to a large skillet. Cook Italian sausage until no longer pink. Drain. Remove any additional grease in skillet and add sausage back in along with minced garlic. Carefully pour crushed tomatoes into pan and stir to incorporate. Add in chopped pepperoni and simmer meat sauce for five to eight minutes. Add in cooked pasta and stir to combine.

Sprinkle Mozzarella cheese over marinara meat mixture and layer on pepperoni slices. Place in oven and bake for eight to 10 minutes until cheese is melted and golden brown.

Remove from oven. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/pizza-pasta-bake/?fbclid=IwAR3b_zDwGkTB4X_ZwmqX7zyuG8PNltbVmrRCOgxEmHo9yOsF4_adgz7WZAw#recipe

Cranberry Apple Kale Salad

Cranberry Apple Kale Salad is the ultimate salad. Packed with crisp apples, sweet dried cranberries and salty nuts, this is the perfect healthy salad recipe.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette:

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Kale Salad:

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • Salt to taste
  • 1/2 cup pistachios, shelled
  • 6 cups torn kale, stems removed
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 Fuji apple, chopped

Combine all of the Apple Cider Vinaigrette in a jar, secure the lid and shake vigorously. Taste the dressing and adjust the sweetener, salt and pepper to your preferences. Set dressing aside.

Melt the butter in a skillet over medium low heat. Add the pecans and stir to coat. Lightly salt the pecans. Allow the nuts to toast over low heat, stirring occasionally, for six to eight minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

To make the salad combine the torn kale with about 1/3 of the dressing, use your hands to massage the dressing onto the leaves. This helps to tenderize the kale, resulting in a more tender, delicious salad.

Add the pistachios, cranberries, blueberries, apples and toasted pecans and toss to coat.

Add additional dressing if desired.

Source: www.itstartswithgoodfood.com/cranberry-apple-kale-salad/?fbclid=IwAR36AF0LArZAIeNsVRlSWN3n7sfhj6ZpyB3xoFQweE1YRyj2VzieGH_unY4

Crab Melts

These retro cheesy Crab Melts are an old, old favorite with a creamy crab mixture and melted cheese on top of an English muffin.

  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup very finely chopped celery
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
  • 1 (6-ounce) can lump crab
  • 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • Chopped fresh parsley
  • 4 English muffins, split

Preheat broiler.

In a medium bowl, stir together mayonnaise, celery, onion, garlic powder, and Tabasco sauce. Fold in crab meat and cheddar cheese.

Spread mixture evenly on English muffin halves. Sprinkle with fresh parsley.

Broil until cheese is melted and mixture is bubbly.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/crab-melts/?fbclid=IwAR3-LZ-7lgLnrbt7mXry0beYMQRBXMu4Cu3lFMo778Y3kn0M03Xt7eolJFI

Cranberry Broccoli Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

Bright, fun and delicious! This cranberry broccoli salad is crunchy, rich, a mix of sweet and tart and absolutely drool-worthy. Perfect any special occasion or pot lucks.

For the Salad:

  • 6 cups broccoli florets, cut into small bite sized pieces
  • 15 ounce can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup pecans or walnuts
  • 1/2 cup dried unsweetened cranberries
  • 1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 green apple, diced
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

For the Dressing:

  • 3/4 cup raw cashews
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice or apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon poppy seeds

Dice your apple and place in a large bowl. Then squeeze fresh lemon juice on top to prevent it from browning and mix well. Add all remaining salad ingredients to the same bowl and mix together.

Add all the dressing ingredients except the poppy seeds to your blender and process until smooth. Then add the poppy seeds and blend for 1-2 seconds, just enough to mix them into your dressing. Pour the dressing over the salad, mix well and refrigerate for 1 hour or longer, before serving.

Notes: You'll notice that the recipe calls for lemon juice twice. The first instance is to prevent the apples from turning brown, as well as flavor. The second instance is for the poppy seed salad dressing. Both are needed.

Use a tart apple, like granny smith for the best tangy flavor.

Don't blend the poppy seeds with your dressing. Make sure to only add them after your dressing has been processed.

For best flavor, chill for 1 hour (or more) before serving. However, if time doesn't permit, you may enjoy straight away.

Source: www.thishealthykitchen.com/cranberry-broccoli-salad-cran-lemon-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR1UGguteJX-y6yuDNBmnZKSY33H571dxoQD5gLJvlCWJgy-scdpTRzURXI#recipe

Ultimate Chocolate Chip Bars

These are great! Allow to cool before cutting into squares. The original recipe calls for 4 tablespoons vanilla, but I see the person who posted the recipe reduced it down to 2 tablespoons.

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 2 1/2 cups brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 4 tablespoons milk
  • 4 tablespoons vanilla extract (I use 2 tablespoons)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 1/2 cups all purpose flour, sifted
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 12 ounces semi sweet chocolate (I prefer chunks)
  • 1 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
  • 1 cup chopped pecans (optional, unless you live at my house...mandatory)

Preheat oven to 375-degrees.

Combine butter, shortening and brown sugar. Beat until fluffy. Add eggs, milk and vanilla. Beat until incorporated. Add flour, salt and baking soda. Beat on low just until mixed. Stir in chocolates and pecans.

Line a 15 x 10-inch jelly roll pan with parchment paper. Spread mixture into pan. Bake for 22-25 minutes. Check for doneness by touching near the center. It should be slightly firm, but not gooey. Let it cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Flip out of pan onto a cutting board, remove paper and cool completely before cutting. (That is the hardest part of this recipe!) Cut into bars. Store in airtight container.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/whitelilygroup/permalink/4816375178410575

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Bars

Raspberry Sauce:

  • 2 teaspoons room temperature water, divided
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries (do not thaw)
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

For the Crust:

  • 20 Oreos (Regular or Double Stuff)
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For the Filling:

  • 6 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped
  • Two 8-ounce blocks (16 ounces ) full-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature

Make and Cool the Raspberry Sauce: The raspberry sauce must cool down completely before using, so I recommend making it first. Mix 1 teaspoon water with 1 teaspoon cornstarch in a very small bowl. Set aside. Combine raspberries, granulated sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon of water together in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir the mixture as it begins to cook, breaking up some of the raspberries as you stir. Once simmering, add the cornstarch mixture. Continue to stir and allow to simmer for 3 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and press through a fine mesh strainer to remove the seeds. Allow the thin raspberry sauce to cool completely before using. Cover and store for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of a 9-inch square baking pan (8-inch is too small) with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on the sides to lift the finished bars out (makes cutting easier!). Set aside.

For the Crust: In a food processor or blender, pulse the whole Oreos into a fine crumb. Stir the cookie crumbs and melted butter together in a medium size bowl. Press tightly into the bottom of the lined baking pan. Pre-bake for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside. Leave oven on.

For the Filling: Melt the chopped white chocolate in a double boiler or the microwave. If using the microwave, place the white chocolate in a medium heat-proof bowl. Melt in 20 second increments in the microwave, stirring after each increment until completely melted and smooth. Let the warm chocolate cool as you work on the other cheesecake filling ingredients. You can place it in the refrigerator, but just don't let it solidify!

Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and granulated sugar together on medium-high speed in a large bowl until the mixture is smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the flour, lemon juice, vanilla extract, and salt, then beat until fully and combined. On medium speed, add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition until just blended. After the 2nd egg is incorporated into the batter, stop mixing. A few small lumps can remain. Pour in the cooled (but still liquid) white chocolate. Beat on low speed just until combined.

Pour half of the cheesecake filling onto the crust. It's ok if the crust is still slightly warm. Drizzle half of the raspberry sauce all over the top. Spread remaining cheesecake filling on top. (It's ok if the raspberry sauce has spread to the sides or slightly incorporates into the top layer of cheesecake.) Drizzle remaining raspberry sauce on top, then use a toothpick or knife to gently swirl everything together.

Bake for 32-36 minutes or until the cheesecake appears set on top and the edges are lightly browned. The bars will be puffy, but will sink slightly down as they cool. Place pan on a wire rack. Cool for 45 minutes at room temperature, then chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours (and up to 1 day) before slicing. If you plan to chill the bars for longer, loosely cover with aluminum foil after 3 hours of chilling.

To slice, lift the bars out of the pan as a whole using the parchment overhang on the sides. Cut into squares with a sharp knife. For extra neat squares, wipe the knife clean between each cut.

Cover and store leftover cheesecake bars in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/white-chocolate-raspberry-cheesecake-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2InJR-zAeM8kafQ1BcqJ3yIUbjGx3SGe7xUGWFljvEkAwhD2PoXoaOhOA

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Community
Stay away from this

