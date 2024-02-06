Recipes you may use for various functions

While listening to the first spring training baseball game of the year on the radio, I am scrolling through some recipes I saved from various sites, and I found a few that I would like to make. In the back of my mind, I am always thinking about foods I will need to prepare in the near future, and I look for recipes that would be good for those occasions.
I have to take a covered dish to a function this weekend. I am thinking about a dessert or two I need to make for an upcoming bridal shower, and I need a salad recipe for a pot luck supper on Saturday. I think I found recipes today that might help fill those needs nicely. I hope you will enjoy these recipes, too!
This simple half-pound cake is flavored with lemon then smothered with a lusciously thick layer of lemon glaze.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or place parchment paper in one 8-inch-by-4-inch bread pan.
In a large mixing bowl, combine baking powder, baking soda, salt and flour. Set aside.
In a large bowl mix together sugar and lemon zest. Add lemon juice and vanilla extract and whisk together. Add eggs and mix well. Add sour cream and melted butter. Mix until all wet ingredients are well combined.
Make a well in the center of dry ingredients and add pour all wet ingredients into the well. Stir with a wooden spoon until just combined (don't over mix. Batter will be thick).
Pour batter into the bread pan. Bake 50 to 60 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean in the center. Wait 10 minutes and then remove the loaf from the pan and place it on the cooling rack to cool completely.
While the loaf is cooling, make the glaze by adding icing sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice to a medium mixing bowl and whisking together until combined. Pour glaze evenly on top of the loaf. Allow it to set. Serve and enjoy!
Notes: can double easily. You can use bottled lemon juice, but I recommend fresh-squeezed. If you're planning on freezing the loaf, don't add the glaze until you are planning on serving. When making the glaze, if it's too thin, add additional icing sugar; if too thick, add more lemon juice, a teaspoon at a time. If you're not wanting a sweet loaf, feel free not to add the glaze.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/iced-lemon-loaf-half-pound-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR36AF0LArZAIeNsVRlSWN3n7sfhj6ZpyB3xoFQweE1YRyj2VzieGH_unY4
Layers of pound cake, a creamy cream cheese mixture, and fresh strawberries make this no-bake Strawberry Lasagna a delicious refreshing dessert.
Using an electric mixer, beat together cream cheese, pudding mix, half-and-half, and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. If mixture seems too thick, add a little more half-and-half.
In a large bowl, mash together the strawberries with the kirsch and granulated sugar. Set aside 1 cup of the mixture to use to drizzle on top.
Slice the pound cakes lengthwise into 1/2-inch slices and line the bottom of a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish with 1/2 of the pound cake.
Spread half of cream cheese mixture on top. Pour strawberry mixture on top of cream cheese. Layer remaining pound cake on top of strawberries. Spread remaining cream cheese mixture on top. Top cream cheese mixture with whipped topping.
Puree the 1/2 cup of strawberry mixture that was set aside in a bender. Drizzle strawberry sauce on top. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
To serve, cut into squares and drizzle with fudge sauce.
Note: If you don't have any kirsch, you can leave it out or substitute a little juice from a jar of maraschino cherries.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/no-bake-strawberry-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR1Ntc4UkRiRwYRCHX1qmXfWIg8TTFIdD-0OgEz9Xs8d5cERj8O5JYVHaKY
These simple, yet delicious noodles soak up lots of delicious salty flavor from cooking in chicken broth and chicken bouillon.
Combine broth, water, bouillon cube, and half the stick of butter in a large nonstick skillet. Bring to a boil. Add noodles and cook, stirring frequently for about eight minutes. Turn the heat down so the liquid does not boil vigorously and evaporate too quickly. Add more water if necessary.
Add garlic powder and remaining butter and stir well. Remove from heat and season with pepper and sprinkle with parsley.
Notes: The finished noodles will be fairly salty. If you want them less salty, use reduced sodium broth or a reduced sodium bouillon cube.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/buttered-noodles/?fbclid=IwAR3sgTRlJOb0qt0l9l2OhD4ObScWuuT4W70V2M9yQ3CJct19TUP_s6t0lC0
Pizza Past Bake is loaded with pepperoni and sausage then topped with gooey cheese and is a new twist on pizza night.
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Cook pasta according to box directions minus two minutes. Drain.
Add olive oil to a large skillet. Cook Italian sausage until no longer pink. Drain. Remove any additional grease in skillet and add sausage back in along with minced garlic. Carefully pour crushed tomatoes into pan and stir to incorporate. Add in chopped pepperoni and simmer meat sauce for five to eight minutes. Add in cooked pasta and stir to combine.
Sprinkle Mozzarella cheese over marinara meat mixture and layer on pepperoni slices. Place in oven and bake for eight to 10 minutes until cheese is melted and golden brown.
Remove from oven. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/pizza-pasta-bake/?fbclid=IwAR3b_zDwGkTB4X_ZwmqX7zyuG8PNltbVmrRCOgxEmHo9yOsF4_adgz7WZAw#recipe
Cranberry Apple Kale Salad is the ultimate salad. Packed with crisp apples, sweet dried cranberries and salty nuts, this is the perfect healthy salad recipe.
Apple Cider Vinaigrette:
Kale Salad:
Combine all of the Apple Cider Vinaigrette in a jar, secure the lid and shake vigorously. Taste the dressing and adjust the sweetener, salt and pepper to your preferences. Set dressing aside.
Melt the butter in a skillet over medium low heat. Add the pecans and stir to coat. Lightly salt the pecans. Allow the nuts to toast over low heat, stirring occasionally, for six to eight minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
To make the salad combine the torn kale with about 1/3 of the dressing, use your hands to massage the dressing onto the leaves. This helps to tenderize the kale, resulting in a more tender, delicious salad.
Add the pistachios, cranberries, blueberries, apples and toasted pecans and toss to coat.
Add additional dressing if desired.
Source: www.itstartswithgoodfood.com/cranberry-apple-kale-salad/?fbclid=IwAR36AF0LArZAIeNsVRlSWN3n7sfhj6ZpyB3xoFQweE1YRyj2VzieGH_unY4
These retro cheesy Crab Melts are an old, old favorite with a creamy crab mixture and melted cheese on top of an English muffin.
Preheat broiler.
In a medium bowl, stir together mayonnaise, celery, onion, garlic powder, and Tabasco sauce. Fold in crab meat and cheddar cheese.
Spread mixture evenly on English muffin halves. Sprinkle with fresh parsley.
Broil until cheese is melted and mixture is bubbly.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/crab-melts/?fbclid=IwAR3-LZ-7lgLnrbt7mXry0beYMQRBXMu4Cu3lFMo778Y3kn0M03Xt7eolJFI
Bright, fun and delicious! This cranberry broccoli salad is crunchy, rich, a mix of sweet and tart and absolutely drool-worthy. Perfect any special occasion or pot lucks.
For the Salad:
For the Dressing:
Dice your apple and place in a large bowl. Then squeeze fresh lemon juice on top to prevent it from browning and mix well. Add all remaining salad ingredients to the same bowl and mix together.
Add all the dressing ingredients except the poppy seeds to your blender and process until smooth. Then add the poppy seeds and blend for 1-2 seconds, just enough to mix them into your dressing. Pour the dressing over the salad, mix well and refrigerate for 1 hour or longer, before serving.
Notes: You'll notice that the recipe calls for lemon juice twice. The first instance is to prevent the apples from turning brown, as well as flavor. The second instance is for the poppy seed salad dressing. Both are needed.
Use a tart apple, like granny smith for the best tangy flavor.
Don't blend the poppy seeds with your dressing. Make sure to only add them after your dressing has been processed.
For best flavor, chill for 1 hour (or more) before serving. However, if time doesn't permit, you may enjoy straight away.
Source: www.thishealthykitchen.com/cranberry-broccoli-salad-cran-lemon-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR1UGguteJX-y6yuDNBmnZKSY33H571dxoQD5gLJvlCWJgy-scdpTRzURXI#recipe
These are great! Allow to cool before cutting into squares. The original recipe calls for 4 tablespoons vanilla, but I see the person who posted the recipe reduced it down to 2 tablespoons.
Preheat oven to 375-degrees.
Combine butter, shortening and brown sugar. Beat until fluffy. Add eggs, milk and vanilla. Beat until incorporated. Add flour, salt and baking soda. Beat on low just until mixed. Stir in chocolates and pecans.
Line a 15 x 10-inch jelly roll pan with parchment paper. Spread mixture into pan. Bake for 22-25 minutes. Check for doneness by touching near the center. It should be slightly firm, but not gooey. Let it cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Flip out of pan onto a cutting board, remove paper and cool completely before cutting. (That is the hardest part of this recipe!) Cut into bars. Store in airtight container.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/whitelilygroup/permalink/4816375178410575
Raspberry Sauce:
For the Crust:
For the Filling:
Make and Cool the Raspberry Sauce: The raspberry sauce must cool down completely before using, so I recommend making it first. Mix 1 teaspoon water with 1 teaspoon cornstarch in a very small bowl. Set aside. Combine raspberries, granulated sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon of water together in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir the mixture as it begins to cook, breaking up some of the raspberries as you stir. Once simmering, add the cornstarch mixture. Continue to stir and allow to simmer for 3 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and press through a fine mesh strainer to remove the seeds. Allow the thin raspberry sauce to cool completely before using. Cover and store for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of a 9-inch square baking pan (8-inch is too small) with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on the sides to lift the finished bars out (makes cutting easier!). Set aside.
For the Crust: In a food processor or blender, pulse the whole Oreos into a fine crumb. Stir the cookie crumbs and melted butter together in a medium size bowl. Press tightly into the bottom of the lined baking pan. Pre-bake for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside. Leave oven on.
For the Filling: Melt the chopped white chocolate in a double boiler or the microwave. If using the microwave, place the white chocolate in a medium heat-proof bowl. Melt in 20 second increments in the microwave, stirring after each increment until completely melted and smooth. Let the warm chocolate cool as you work on the other cheesecake filling ingredients. You can place it in the refrigerator, but just don't let it solidify!
Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and granulated sugar together on medium-high speed in a large bowl until the mixture is smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the flour, lemon juice, vanilla extract, and salt, then beat until fully and combined. On medium speed, add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition until just blended. After the 2nd egg is incorporated into the batter, stop mixing. A few small lumps can remain. Pour in the cooled (but still liquid) white chocolate. Beat on low speed just until combined.
Pour half of the cheesecake filling onto the crust. It's ok if the crust is still slightly warm. Drizzle half of the raspberry sauce all over the top. Spread remaining cheesecake filling on top. (It's ok if the raspberry sauce has spread to the sides or slightly incorporates into the top layer of cheesecake.) Drizzle remaining raspberry sauce on top, then use a toothpick or knife to gently swirl everything together.
Bake for 32-36 minutes or until the cheesecake appears set on top and the edges are lightly browned. The bars will be puffy, but will sink slightly down as they cool. Place pan on a wire rack. Cool for 45 minutes at room temperature, then chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours (and up to 1 day) before slicing. If you plan to chill the bars for longer, loosely cover with aluminum foil after 3 hours of chilling.
To slice, lift the bars out of the pan as a whole using the parchment overhang on the sides. Cut into squares with a sharp knife. For extra neat squares, wipe the knife clean between each cut.
Cover and store leftover cheesecake bars in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/white-chocolate-raspberry-cheesecake-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2InJR-zAeM8kafQ1BcqJ3yIUbjGx3SGe7xUGWFljvEkAwhD2PoXoaOhOA
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.