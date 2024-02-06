Recipes with lemon as the key ingredient

Warm weather and cool, refreshing citrus seem to be a natural go-together. I love lemon-flavored anything; from pasta or chicken to iced tea and desserts; if it has lemon in it, I'm sure to enjoy it. When a recipe calls for lemons in the ingredients I am drawn to make it and enjoy the party in my mouth.

All of the recipes I've searched for contain lemon as a key ingredient. If you are not a lemon lover, this column may not be for you today, so if that is the case, I'm sorry, as you just don't know what you're missing.

Summertime Lemonade Iced Tea

4 cups boiling water

2 family-sized tea bags

6 leaves fresh mint

6-ounce can frozen lemonade concentrate

1 cup sugar, adjust to personal preference

5 cups cold water

Garnish: ice cubes, fresh mint sprigs, lemon slice, as desired

Pour boiling water into a large heatproof pitcher. Add tea bags and mint leaves; let stand for five minutes. Discard tea bags and mint leaves. Add frozen lemonade, sugar and cold water, mixing well. Serve over ice; garnish with mint sprigs. Makes about 10 servings.

Lemon Pepper Shrimp Orzo

2 cups cooked orzo

3 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided

2 tablespoons fresh curly parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

Stir together orzo, 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, parsley, salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Keep warm.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add half of shrimp and saute for about two minutes or until shrimp is almost done. Remove shrimp to a plate. Add remaining shrimp and saute for two minutes and remove shrimp to plate.

Add remaining tablespoon butter to skillet. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds to one minute, or until garlic starts to brown. Stir constantly to prevent scorching. Add shrimp, remaining lemon juice, and remaining black pepper. Stir until shrimp is coated. Cook for another minute or until shrimp is done. Serve shrimp over orzo.

Lemon Spaghetti

Salt

1 pound spaghetti

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 lemons, zested and juiced

1/2 to 3/4 cup heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Handful flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

1/2 cup (10 or 12 leaves) fresh basil, very thinly sliced

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Salt the water and drop the spaghetti into the pot.

Heat a large, deep skillet over low heat. Add extra-virgin olive oil, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes. When the pasta has been cooking about five minutes, add lemon juice, a ladle of the cooking water from the pasta and the cream to the garlic and oil. Raise heat a bit to bring sauce to a bubble. Drain pasta when it still has a good bite to it, al dente. Add lemon zest and half of the cheese to the cream sauce. Season the sauce with salt, to taste. Add pasta to pan and turn off heat. Toss the pasta with sauce a minute or two, allowing it time to soak up the sauce. Top the plates of pasta or platter with remaining cheese, parsley and basil. Yields 4 servings.

Lemon-Basil Butter Chicken

1 1/2 cups good quality chicken stock or broth

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried basil leaves

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons butter

4 bone-in chicken thighs with skin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In 2-cup glass measuring cup, whisk together chicken stock, lemon juice, basil leaves and cornstarch until well blended.

In 10-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium-high heat. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with salt and pepper. Cook chicken 5 to 10 minutes, turning once until golden brown. Transfer to a plate.

Reduce heat to medium-low. In same skillet, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Stir in broth mixture and garlic, cook three to five minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Return chicken to skillet. Bake uncovered 15 to 20 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone or at least 165 degrees.

Lemon Roasted Shrimp

1 stick butter

1 lemon, sliced

1 pound fresh shrimp

1 package dried Italian salad dressing mix

Melt a stick of butter in a jellyroll-type pan. Slice one lemon and layer it on top of the butter. Put down fresh shrimp, and sprinkle with one package of dried Italian salad dressing mix. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 15 minutes. Use crusty bread to soak up the lemon butter in the pan.

Lemon Oregano Lamb Chops with Orzo Pilaf

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 garlic clove, minced

8 (4-ounce) lamb loin chops, trimmed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Cooking spray

Combine lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, and garlic in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add lamb to bag, turning to coat. Seal and marinate at room temperature 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove lamb from marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle lamb evenly with salt and pepper. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add lamb to pan, and cook for 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.

Orzo pilaf: Combine 2 cups cooked orzo, 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion, 1/4 cup finely chopped carrot, 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper; toss well to coat.

Lemon Chicken with Potatoes

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 package (28 ounce) boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 pound baby red potatoes, quartered

1/2 medium yellow onion, cut into large pieces

1 lemon, sliced

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.

Meanwhile, in 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat. In small bowl, stir together brown sugar, Italian seasoning and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Sprinkle over chicken thighs. Cook chicken thighs in skillet 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy.

Arrange chicken thighs, potatoes, onions and lemon slices in baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter, and drizzle over mixture. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are tender and juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut or at least 165 degrees.

Quick Lemon Chicken Primavera

12 ounces uncooked fettuccine

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 (9 ounce) package frozen grilled or cooked chicken breast strips

1 pound fresh asparagus spears, trimmed, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 1/2 cups baby carrots, quartered lengthwise

1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Cook and drain fettuccine as directed on package; cover to keep warm. Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 to 60 seconds or until softened. Stir in chicken, asparagus, carrots and lemon-pepper seasoning. Reserve 1/4 cup of the broth; stir remaining broth into chicken mixture. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chicken is thoroughly heated and vegetables are crisp-tender. In small bowl, blend reserved 1/4 cup broth and the cornstarch until smooth. Add to skillet; cook and stir until thickened. Stir in basil and lemon peel. Spoon chicken mixture over fettuccine; toss to coat. Sprinkle cheese over individual servings.

Seafood Pasta Bake

12 ounces shrimp, peeled and deveined

6 ounces lump crabmeat

1/2 lemon

2 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, chopped

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup Italian parsley, chopped

Olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound penne pasta (or your favorite shape)

1 1/2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

For the alfredo sauce:

2 cups heavy cream

1 stick butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 ounces shredded Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to directions.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet and drizzle in some olive oil. Cook the shallot until tender. Deglaze the pan with the wine and cook a couple of minutes to reduce. Add in the shrimp, crabmeat, parsley, and garlic and cook until the shrimp is pink and done, about 3 to 4 minutes. Season with a bit of salt and pepper. Squeeze the lemon over the seafood and remove from the heat.

For the Alfredo sauce, melt the butter in a saucepot. Add in the cream and garlic and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and whisk in the Parmesan cheese, a little at a time, until completely melted and the sauce is thickened.

Preheat the broiler. Mix the seafood and the sauce with the pasta. Spread this into a casserole pan and sprinkle the Mozzarella all over the top. Broil for a couple of minutes to melt and brown the cheese.

Quick and Easy Lemon Shrimp

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 lemon, 1 thinly sliced

1 lemon, zested (about 1 1/2 teaspoons) then juiced (about 1/4 cup)

4 cloves garlic, grated

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

1 to 2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sweet or smoked paprika

3/4 to 1 cup chicken broth or stock

2 pounds peeled and deveined large shrimp, tails on

Kosher salt

Fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Warm crusty bread, for dipping the sauce

In a large skillet, heat the oil, two turns of the pan, over medium to medium-high. Melt in the butter. When it foams, add the sliced lemon and garlic; cook, swirling the pan often, until aromatic, 30 to 60 seconds. Add the lemon zest, poppy seeds, pepper, and paprika; stir constantly until very aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the broth or stock; simmer, stirring often, until reduced by half, about 2 minutes.

Add the shrimp to the sauce; cook, stirring often, until pink on the outsides and opaque in the centers, 3 to 4 minutes; season with salt. Mix in the lemon juice and parsley. Serve on plates or in shallow bowls with the bread to dip up the sauce.

Lemon Drop Crinkle Cookies

Light and fluffy, these sweetly tart lemon crinkle cookies are so easy to bake but pack a refreshing lemon punch.

1 (15.25 ounce) box lemon cake mix

2 large eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1/2 cup confectioner's sugar, for rolling

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

Using a hand or stand mixer, mix all ingredients except powdered sugar in a medium bowl on low just until ingredients are well incorporated. Don't over mix.

Put powdered sugar in a small plate or shallow dish. Drop dough by rounded spoonfuls into the sugar. Coat and roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place on lined baking sheets.

Bake for 6-9 minutes or until bottoms are only slightly browned. Do not let bottoms get over browned or cookies won't be light and fluffy.

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.

2 cups shortbread cookie crumbs

1/4 cup melted butter

3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

1 cup white sugar

4 eggs

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 lemon, zested

4 egg whites

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 1/2 cups lemon curd

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Mix cookie crumbs and melted butter together in a bowl until evenly combined; press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.

Beat cream cheese, sour cream, and 1 cup sugar together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix lemon juice, vanilla extract, and lemon zest into cream cheese mixture, scraping bottom and sides of the bowl. Spread mixture over cookie crust in the springform pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until almost set in the center, about 1 hour. Cool to room temperature and refrigerate until completely cooled, at least 3 to 4 hours.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Beat egg whites in a bowl using an electric mixer until soft peaks form; add 1/4 cup sugar and cream of tartar and beat until stiff, but not dry, peaks form.

Spread lemon curd over cheesecake. Mound whipped egg whites over the curd, sealing around all the edges.

Bake in the preheated oven until meringue is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Chill uncovered in refrigerator, about 1 hour.

Lemon-Lime Slab Pie

Crust:

1 box refrigerated pie crust, softened as directed on box

Filling:

2 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup cornstarch

2 1/2 cups water

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

2 teaspoons grated lime zest

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

5 egg yolks

5 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces

Topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Garnish:

2 teaspoons grated lime zest

Heat oven to 450 degrees. On lightly floured work surface, unroll and stack pie crusts one on top of the other. Roll to 17x12-inch rectangle. Fit crust into ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan, pressing firmly into corners and sides. Fold extra crust under, even with edges of pan. Using fork, prick all over bottom and sides.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown and completely baked. Cool completely on cooling rack, about 30 minutes.

In 3-quart saucepan, mix granulated sugar and cornstarch. Gradually stir in water, lemon zest, 2 teaspoons lime zest, the lemon juice and lime juice until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat. Heat to boiling; boil 1 minute, stirring constantly, until mixture is bubbly and thickened. Remove from heat.

In small bowl, beat egg yolks with whisk. Gradually beat about 1/2 cup hot mixture into egg yolks. Gradually stir yolk mixture into hot mixture in saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture starts to gently boil. Cook 2 minutes longer, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in butter. Pour over cooled baked crust. Cool at room temperature 15 minutes, then cover filling with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until set.

When ready to serve, remove plastic wrap from filling. Cut pie into 4 rows by 4 rows. In chilled medium bowl, beat topping ingredients with electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form.

Spoon topping into decorating bag fitted with 1/2-inch star piping tip. In center of each piece, apply steady pressure to bag while squeezing, and pipe in tight circle to make rosette flower about 1 1/2-inches in diameter. Stop squeezing, and quickly lift bag off. Garnish rosettes with 2 teaspoons lime zest. Store loosely covered in refrigerator.

Strawberry Lemonade Poke Cake

Cake: