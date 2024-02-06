Recipes with lemon as the key ingredient

Warm weather and cool, refreshing citrus seem to be a natural go-together. I love lemon-flavored anything; from pasta or chicken to iced tea and desserts; if it has lemon in it, I'm sure to enjoy it. When a recipe calls for lemons in the ingredients I am drawn to make it and enjoy the party in my mouth.
All of the recipes I've searched for contain lemon as a key ingredient. If you are not a lemon lover, this column may not be for you today, so if that is the case, I'm sorry, as you just don't know what you're missing.
Pour boiling water into a large heatproof pitcher. Add tea bags and mint leaves; let stand for five minutes. Discard tea bags and mint leaves. Add frozen lemonade, sugar and cold water, mixing well. Serve over ice; garnish with mint sprigs. Makes about 10 servings.
Stir together orzo, 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, parsley, salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Keep warm.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add half of shrimp and saute for about two minutes or until shrimp is almost done. Remove shrimp to a plate. Add remaining shrimp and saute for two minutes and remove shrimp to plate.
Add remaining tablespoon butter to skillet. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds to one minute, or until garlic starts to brown. Stir constantly to prevent scorching. Add shrimp, remaining lemon juice, and remaining black pepper. Stir until shrimp is coated. Cook for another minute or until shrimp is done. Serve shrimp over orzo.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Salt the water and drop the spaghetti into the pot.
Heat a large, deep skillet over low heat. Add extra-virgin olive oil, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes. When the pasta has been cooking about five minutes, add lemon juice, a ladle of the cooking water from the pasta and the cream to the garlic and oil. Raise heat a bit to bring sauce to a bubble. Drain pasta when it still has a good bite to it, al dente. Add lemon zest and half of the cheese to the cream sauce. Season the sauce with salt, to taste. Add pasta to pan and turn off heat. Toss the pasta with sauce a minute or two, allowing it time to soak up the sauce. Top the plates of pasta or platter with remaining cheese, parsley and basil. Yields 4 servings.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. In 2-cup glass measuring cup, whisk together chicken stock, lemon juice, basil leaves and cornstarch until well blended.
In 10-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium-high heat. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with salt and pepper. Cook chicken 5 to 10 minutes, turning once until golden brown. Transfer to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium-low. In same skillet, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Stir in broth mixture and garlic, cook three to five minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Return chicken to skillet. Bake uncovered 15 to 20 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone or at least 165 degrees.
Melt a stick of butter in a jellyroll-type pan. Slice one lemon and layer it on top of the butter. Put down fresh shrimp, and sprinkle with one package of dried Italian salad dressing mix. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 15 minutes. Use crusty bread to soak up the lemon butter in the pan.
Combine lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, and garlic in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add lamb to bag, turning to coat. Seal and marinate at room temperature 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove lamb from marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle lamb evenly with salt and pepper. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add lamb to pan, and cook for 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.
Orzo pilaf: Combine 2 cups cooked orzo, 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion, 1/4 cup finely chopped carrot, 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper; toss well to coat.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
Meanwhile, in 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat. In small bowl, stir together brown sugar, Italian seasoning and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Sprinkle over chicken thighs. Cook chicken thighs in skillet 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy.
Arrange chicken thighs, potatoes, onions and lemon slices in baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter, and drizzle over mixture. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are tender and juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut or at least 165 degrees.
Cook and drain fettuccine as directed on package; cover to keep warm. Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 to 60 seconds or until softened. Stir in chicken, asparagus, carrots and lemon-pepper seasoning. Reserve 1/4 cup of the broth; stir remaining broth into chicken mixture. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chicken is thoroughly heated and vegetables are crisp-tender. In small bowl, blend reserved 1/4 cup broth and the cornstarch until smooth. Add to skillet; cook and stir until thickened. Stir in basil and lemon peel. Spoon chicken mixture over fettuccine; toss to coat. Sprinkle cheese over individual servings.
For the alfredo sauce:
Cook pasta according to directions.
Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet and drizzle in some olive oil. Cook the shallot until tender. Deglaze the pan with the wine and cook a couple of minutes to reduce. Add in the shrimp, crabmeat, parsley, and garlic and cook until the shrimp is pink and done, about 3 to 4 minutes. Season with a bit of salt and pepper. Squeeze the lemon over the seafood and remove from the heat.
For the Alfredo sauce, melt the butter in a saucepot. Add in the cream and garlic and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and whisk in the Parmesan cheese, a little at a time, until completely melted and the sauce is thickened.
Preheat the broiler. Mix the seafood and the sauce with the pasta. Spread this into a casserole pan and sprinkle the Mozzarella all over the top. Broil for a couple of minutes to melt and brown the cheese.
In a large skillet, heat the oil, two turns of the pan, over medium to medium-high. Melt in the butter. When it foams, add the sliced lemon and garlic; cook, swirling the pan often, until aromatic, 30 to 60 seconds. Add the lemon zest, poppy seeds, pepper, and paprika; stir constantly until very aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the broth or stock; simmer, stirring often, until reduced by half, about 2 minutes.
Add the shrimp to the sauce; cook, stirring often, until pink on the outsides and opaque in the centers, 3 to 4 minutes; season with salt. Mix in the lemon juice and parsley. Serve on plates or in shallow bowls with the bread to dip up the sauce.
Light and fluffy, these sweetly tart lemon crinkle cookies are so easy to bake but pack a refreshing lemon punch.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
Using a hand or stand mixer, mix all ingredients except powdered sugar in a medium bowl on low just until ingredients are well incorporated. Don't over mix.
Put powdered sugar in a small plate or shallow dish. Drop dough by rounded spoonfuls into the sugar. Coat and roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place on lined baking sheets.
Bake for 6-9 minutes or until bottoms are only slightly browned. Do not let bottoms get over browned or cookies won't be light and fluffy.
Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Mix cookie crumbs and melted butter together in a bowl until evenly combined; press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.
Beat cream cheese, sour cream, and 1 cup sugar together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix lemon juice, vanilla extract, and lemon zest into cream cheese mixture, scraping bottom and sides of the bowl. Spread mixture over cookie crust in the springform pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until almost set in the center, about 1 hour. Cool to room temperature and refrigerate until completely cooled, at least 3 to 4 hours.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Beat egg whites in a bowl using an electric mixer until soft peaks form; add 1/4 cup sugar and cream of tartar and beat until stiff, but not dry, peaks form.
Spread lemon curd over cheesecake. Mound whipped egg whites over the curd, sealing around all the edges.
Bake in the preheated oven until meringue is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Chill uncovered in refrigerator, about 1 hour.
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:
Garnish:
Heat oven to 450 degrees. On lightly floured work surface, unroll and stack pie crusts one on top of the other. Roll to 17x12-inch rectangle. Fit crust into ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan, pressing firmly into corners and sides. Fold extra crust under, even with edges of pan. Using fork, prick all over bottom and sides.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown and completely baked. Cool completely on cooling rack, about 30 minutes.
In 3-quart saucepan, mix granulated sugar and cornstarch. Gradually stir in water, lemon zest, 2 teaspoons lime zest, the lemon juice and lime juice until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat. Heat to boiling; boil 1 minute, stirring constantly, until mixture is bubbly and thickened. Remove from heat.
In small bowl, beat egg yolks with whisk. Gradually beat about 1/2 cup hot mixture into egg yolks. Gradually stir yolk mixture into hot mixture in saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture starts to gently boil. Cook 2 minutes longer, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in butter. Pour over cooled baked crust. Cool at room temperature 15 minutes, then cover filling with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until set.
When ready to serve, remove plastic wrap from filling. Cut pie into 4 rows by 4 rows. In chilled medium bowl, beat topping ingredients with electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form.
Spoon topping into decorating bag fitted with 1/2-inch star piping tip. In center of each piece, apply steady pressure to bag while squeezing, and pipe in tight circle to make rosette flower about 1 1/2-inches in diameter. Stop squeezing, and quickly lift bag off. Garnish rosettes with 2 teaspoons lime zest. Store loosely covered in refrigerator.
Cake:
Filling:
Topping:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.
In large bowl, beat cake ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Pour into pan.
Bake 28 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on cooling rack 10 minutes. With handle of wooden spoon (1/2 inch in diameter), poke holes almost to bottom of cake every 1/2 inch, wiping spoon handle with paper towel to reduce sticking.
In medium bowl, beat frosting and mashed strawberries with spoon until well blended. While cake is still warm, gently spread over cake; working back and forth to fill holes. (Some filling will remain on top of cake.) Refrigerate 2 hours.
Spoon and spread whipped topping evenly over top of cooled cake. Sprinkle with chopped berries and 1 tablespoon lemon peel. Store loosely covered in refrigerator.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Make and bake drop cookies as directed on pouch. Cool completely, at least 30 minutes. Set aside 6 cookies for garnish.
In food processor, process half of the remaining cookies to coarse crumbs. Remove to medium bowl. Continue to process second half of remaining cookies to coarse crumbs; add to bowl. Stir in melted butter until well blended. In ungreased 13x9-inch pan, press cookie crumb mixture firmly in bottom. Set aside.
In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and lemon peel with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, scraping down sides of bowl frequently. Beat in 2 cups whipped topping. Spread over cookie crust.
In another medium bowl, beat dry pudding mix and milk with whisk about 2 minutes or until thick. Spread over cream cheese mixture. Spread remaining whipped topping over pudding layer. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours.
When ready to serve, place 6 reserved cookies into quart-size resealable food-storage plastic bag. Seal bag; coarsely crush cookies with rolling pin. Sprinkle on top. Cut into 6 rows by 4 rows. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pieces.
Notes: To quickly soften cream cheese, remove from wrapper, and place on microwave plate; microwave uncovered on high about 15 seconds or just until softened.
1 medium lemon yields about 3 tablespoons juice and 2 to 3 teaspoons grated lemon peel.
A fresh take on a traditional favorite, lemon basil squares have that tart sweetness you crave from old fashioned lemon squares plus a bright hint of basil that just screams out that summer is here.
Crust:
Filling:
Preheat over to 350 degrees.
To prepare the crust, butter the bottom and sides of 9x9 baking pan.
In a food processor, combine flour, sugar, salt, butter, and lemon zest. Pulse or mix until the mixture is crumbly and resembles wet sand.
Put the mixture in the 9x9-inch pan and press it evenly around the pan to create a crust.
Bake for 18-20 minutes until it is golden brown and firm.
Filling: While the crust is baking, whisk together in a medium bowl the flour, sugar, eggs, lemon juice, and basil. Pour over the baked crust. Use a fork to make sure the basil is evenly distributed over the crust. Bake again for another 20-30 minutes until the filling is just set. Filling will continue to set as the dessert cools to room temperature.
Dust generously with confectioner's sugar and cut dessert into squares. Garnish with lemon zest and basil leaves, if desired.
Notes: Make sure you whisk constantly while adding the lemon juice. Its acid will "cook" the eggs if you are not careful.
Cake:
Icing:
Filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 3 9-inch cake pans.
Mix all ingredients together until smooth. Pour equal amounts into the cake pans and bake for 35-40 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.
Remove from cake pans, and cool on a cooling rack before icing.
Icing: Cream softened butter and 1 cup of sugar together. Slowly add the rest of the sugar. Add lemon curd, juice, vanilla. Add food coloring to get desired color. Beat until fluffy.
Place first cake layer on icing turntable. Top with 1 jar lemon curd. Top lemon curd with just enough buttercream to cover it. Add second layer and repeat.
Add third layer. Spread a thin layer of buttercream over top and sides as a crumb layer. Refrigerate 5 minutes to set. Remove from fridge and use almost all of buttercream to completely ice the cake. Use the rest of the buttercream to decorate. Make more icing if necessary.
For the filling:
For the icing:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray and flour 2 9-inch cake pans. Mix cake mix and eggs (slightly beaten), stir in oil, mix in lemon-lime soda until blended. Beat about a minute more. Pour into greased and floured pans. Bake in preheated oven about 25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean; do not overbake.
Let cake cool and slice into layers. Prepare filling by combining the condensed milk and lemon juice stirring well. Put filling between layers, not to let filling seep onto sides. Prepare icing by folding icing ingredients together until combined. Ice top and sides and use all of the icing. Refrigerate cake until serving time, and also any leftovers.
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9- Ã— 5-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, sugar, butter, vanilla extract, lemon extract and lemon juice with a mixer until blended. Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and blend until smooth. Add oil and lemon zest and mix well. Pour into loaf pan and bake for 45 minutes until toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven and pour glaze over it, then cool in pan on a rack. For the glaze, whisk to combine.
A refreshing lemon filling and fresh blueberries give this sunny dessert sensation plenty of color. Don't worry about heating up the oven, this trifle doesn't require baking.
Set aside 1/4 cup blueberries for garnish. In a large bowl, combine pie filling and yogurt.
In a 3-1/2-quart serving or trifle bowl, layer a third of the cake cubes, lemon mixture and blueberries. Repeat layers twice. Top with whipped topping. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Garnish with reserved blueberries and, if desired, lemon and mint.
This lemon meringue pie filled with a homemade strawberry compote tastes like strawberry lemonade; perfect for summer.
Crust:
Strawberry Compote:
Pie Filling:
Whisk flour, sugar, and salt together in a large mixing bowl for the crust until well combined. Add butter and shortening and mix until pea-sized crumbs form. Drizzle in water 1 tablespoon at a time and gently mix until dough starts to come together. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and pack into a ball. Cut dough in half and flatten into 2 discs. Cover each tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Roll out 1 piece of dough to fit a pie pan, reserving the second piece for another use. Prick the bottom using a fork to prevent bubbles. Line dough with parchment paper or aluminum foil, making sure to cover bottom and sides. Fill crust with pie weights, dried beans, or dry rice to weigh it down. Bake crust in the preheated oven until golden brown and cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove crust from the oven, leaving oven on. Remove pie weights and liner and return crust to the oven. Bake 15 to 20 minutes more.
Meanwhile, combine strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook until strawberries are rendered down, 10 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat.
Whisk water, sugar, cornstarch, and salt together in a saucepan until dissolved. Reserve 4 tablespoons of cornstarch slurry in a bowl. Heat the saucepan over high heat until mixture turns clear and thickens, about 5 minutes. Add egg yolks, lemon juice, butter, and lemon zest and whisk until butter is melted, about 3 minutes more. Add reserved slurry 1 tablespoon at a time until filling mixture is thick again.
Pour hot filling into baked pie crust. Cover filling with strawberry compote.
Place egg whites in a large mixing bowl and beat using an electric mixer on high speed until bubbles start to appear. Add cream of tartar and continue to mix on high speed until soft peaks form. Reduce mixer speed to medium and add sugar slowly until fully integrated. Return mixer to high speed and mix meringue until stiff peaks form.
Cover pie with meringue fully to seal in all filling.
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Bake pie in the preheated oven for 45 minutes until meringue topping is firm and lightly browned. Remove from oven and use a blow torch to toast the peaks to a dark brown.
And until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.