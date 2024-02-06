Recipes with a Mexican influence

When I start thinking about what I would like to share with you, almost always it becomes clear what I should do. And that is so true of today. Mexican influence is the recipe theme for the day today. As I started putting recipes together, it seemed like there were so many recipes that had a clear Mexican influence. In no time, I collected several recipes together for you and I to start cooking and trying in the days ahead. Have fun with these and enjoy!

Southwest Pork Chop Foil Packs

1 can (15 ounce) black beans, drained, rinsed

1 1/2 cups frozen sweet corn, thawed

1/2 cup salsa verde

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

4 boneless pork chops (5 to 7 ounces each), 3/4- to 1-inch thick

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded pepper Jack cheese

Lime wedges, if desired

Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18-inch-by-12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Spray with cooking spray.

In small bowl, mix black beans, frozen corn, salsa verde, chili powder and cumin. Sprinkle pork chops with salt; place 1 on center of each sheet of foil. Dividing evenly, spoon about 3/4 cup bean mixture around and on top of each pork chop. Top each pork chop with 1/4 cup shredded cheese.

Bring up two sides foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.

Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 10 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook five to eight minutes longer or until pork is no longer pink and meat thermometer inserted in center reads at least 145 degrees. Remove packs from grill. Carefully fold back foil. Garnish with lime slices.

To make in oven, place packs on cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 30 to 35 minutes or until pork is no longer pink and meat thermometer inserted in center reads at least 145 degrees.

Grilled Chicken Fajita Bowls

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts (1 1/4 pound)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 package (1 ounce) fajita seasoning mix

1 large onion, cut in thick slices

1 red bell pepper, cut in quarters

1 green bell pepper, cut in quarters

8 Old El Paso Tortilla Bowls Soft Flour Tortillas, heated as directed on package

Fresh toppings, as desired, such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and salsa.

Heat gas or charcoal grill. Brush chicken with 1 tablespoon of the oil; sprinkle with fajita seasoning mix to coat. In medium bowl, toss onion and bell peppers with remaining oil. Set aside.

Place chicken on direct heat of grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 15 to 18 minutes, turning occasionally, until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). Add vegetables to grill for last five to seven minutes of cooking, turning once or twice, until crisp-tender.

Remove from grill, and let chicken rest five minutes; cut into thin slices. Cut bell peppers into thin strips; separate onions into rings.

Spoon grilled chicken and vegetables into warmed boats. Serve with Make it FRESH toppings.

Notes: Fresh toppings could include shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and salsa. In a pinch, use taco seasoning mix for your fajitas.

Serve these fajitas with frosty margaritas.

Taco Burgers

These burgers are tasty and are a tidy alternative to messy tacos.

1 cup finely crushed corn chips

1 envelope taco seasoning

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

6 slices cheddar cheese

Sandwich buns, split

Lettuce leaves

Tomato slices

Salsa, optional

In a large bowl, combine the corn chips, taco seasoning, onion and egg. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into six patties.

Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from the heat for seven to eight minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160Â° and juices run clear.

Top each burger with a cheese slice; cook just until cheese begins to melt. Serve on buns with lettuce, tomato and, if desired, salsa.

Mexican Grilled Corn

2 ears fresh shucked corn

1 1/2 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/4 cup crumbled cotija cheese

2 lime wedges

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Grill corn in soaked husks (10 to 15 minutes), or cook indoors in water, steamer, or oven until tender. Brush hot cooked corn with butter, then cover with a thin layer of mayo.

Roll corn in crumbled cotija cheese.

Garnish with cilantro and serve with a lime wedge. Can also season to taste with salt and pepper if you like.

Slow-Cooker Mexican Pork Burrito Bowls

1 large sweet onion, sliced

2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix (from 1-oz package)

1 boneless pork shoulder (about 3 pounds)

1 can (10 ounce) red enchilada sauce

1 can (4.5 ounce) chopped green chilies, drained

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 cups hot cooked white or brown rice

2 cups shredded lettuce

Salsa, shredded Mexican cheese blend and chopped fresh cilantro, if desired

Spray 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place onion in cooker.

Sprinkle taco seasoning mix over pork shoulder, pressing to coat. Place pork in cooker. Top with enchilada sauce.

Cover; cook on High heat setting 5 to 6 hours or until tender. Remove pork from slow cooker; shred meat with fork, discarding fat. Place shredded pork in large bowl. Strain sauce. Add chiles, salt and 1 cup of the strained sauce. Stir well.

Spoon about 3/4 cup rice into each of 8 individual serving bowls. Top each with about 1/2 cup pork mixture and 1/4 cup lettuce. Garnish with salsa, cheese and/or cilantro.

Notes: Want to set your slow cooker in the morning and have dinner ready at night? This recipe can also be done by cooking the meat on Low heat setting 7 to 9 hours or until pork shreds easily when tested with fork.

Cover and refrigerate leftovers, and serve within 3 days.

Mexican Zucchini Cheese Soup

You will not be able to wait to make this delicious, slightly spicy soup every summer when zucchini and squash are plentiful in our garden. We like to serve this soup with warm tortillas.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth

1 (14.5 ounce) can Mexican-style stewed tomatoes

2 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and cut in 1/4-inch slices

2 medium yellow squash, halved lengthwise and cut in 1/4-inch slices

1 (8.75 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (4.5 ounce) can diced green chile peppers

12 ounces processed cheese food, cubed

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat the olive oil in a large pot, and saute the onion and garlic until tender. Season with oregano.

Mix in the chicken broth and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Mix in the zucchini, yellow squash, corn, and chile peppers. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes, or until the squash is tender.

Mix the cubed processed cheese into the soup. Continue to cook and stir until cheese is melted. Season with pepper. Mix in the cilantro just before serving.

Crunchy Taco Burritos

1 pound lean (at least 85%) ground beef

1 cup water

1 cup milk

1 box Hamburger Helper crunchy taco

1/3 cup milk

12 flour tortillas for burritos (8-inch; from two 11-ounce packages)

1/3 cup sliced green onions

1 large tomato, chopped

In 10-inch skillet; cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in water, 1 cup milk and the sauce mix (from Hamburger Helper box) until blended. Heat to boiling. Stir in uncooked rice (from Hamburger Helper box).

Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until rice is tender.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir milk and topping mix 30 seconds; set aside. Slightly crush corn chips (from Hamburger Helper box); set aside.

Heat tortillas as directed on package. Spoon about 1/3 cup beef mixture down center of each warm tortilla; drizzle with cheese topping. Top with green onions, tomato and crushed corn chips. Fold bottom of each tortilla 1 inch over filling. Fold sides in, overlapping to enclose filling. Fold top over sides.

Notes: For a change of pace, why not try spinach or one of the other flavored tortillas?

Slow Cooker Taco Pasta

1 pound lean (at least 85%) ground beef

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix (from 1 ounce package)

1 can (14.5 ounces) Mexican-style diced tomatoes, undrained

1/4 cup finely chopped white onion

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

4 ounces cream cheese, soften, cut into 1-inch pieces (from 8-ounce package)

8 ounce medium shell pasta (from 16 ounce box)

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (8 ounce)

Chopped fresh cilantro

In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently, until beef is thoroughly cooked; drain.

In 4- to 5-quart slow cooker, stir beef, water, taco seasoning, tomatoes, onion and garlic until well blended.

Cover; cook on Low heat setting 3 to 4 hours.

Cook pasta as directed on box; drain. Uncover slow cooker; stir in cream cheese until melted. Stir in pasta and shredded Cheddar cheese until well blended.

Cook uncovered on High heat 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with chopped cilantro.

Notes: If you want to add some spice to your Slow Cooker Taco Pasta, try topping the finished dish with your favorite spicy salsa.

If you happen to have any leftovers, pack it up right away for an easy lunch to take to work the next day.