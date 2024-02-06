Recipes with a Mexican influence

When I start thinking about what I would like to share with you, almost always it becomes clear what I should do. And that is so true of today. Mexican influence is the recipe theme for the day today. As I started putting recipes together, it seemed like there were so many recipes that had a clear Mexican influence. In no time, I collected several recipes together for you and I to start cooking and trying in the days ahead. Have fun with these and enjoy!
Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18-inch-by-12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Spray with cooking spray.
In small bowl, mix black beans, frozen corn, salsa verde, chili powder and cumin. Sprinkle pork chops with salt; place 1 on center of each sheet of foil. Dividing evenly, spoon about 3/4 cup bean mixture around and on top of each pork chop. Top each pork chop with 1/4 cup shredded cheese.
Bring up two sides foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 10 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook five to eight minutes longer or until pork is no longer pink and meat thermometer inserted in center reads at least 145 degrees. Remove packs from grill. Carefully fold back foil. Garnish with lime slices.
To make in oven, place packs on cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 30 to 35 minutes or until pork is no longer pink and meat thermometer inserted in center reads at least 145 degrees.
Heat gas or charcoal grill. Brush chicken with 1 tablespoon of the oil; sprinkle with fajita seasoning mix to coat. In medium bowl, toss onion and bell peppers with remaining oil. Set aside.
Place chicken on direct heat of grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 15 to 18 minutes, turning occasionally, until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). Add vegetables to grill for last five to seven minutes of cooking, turning once or twice, until crisp-tender.
Remove from grill, and let chicken rest five minutes; cut into thin slices. Cut bell peppers into thin strips; separate onions into rings.
Spoon grilled chicken and vegetables into warmed boats. Serve with Make it FRESH toppings.
Notes: Fresh toppings could include shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and salsa. In a pinch, use taco seasoning mix for your fajitas.
Serve these fajitas with frosty margaritas.
These burgers are tasty and are a tidy alternative to messy tacos.
In a large bowl, combine the corn chips, taco seasoning, onion and egg. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into six patties.
Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from the heat for seven to eight minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160Â° and juices run clear.
Top each burger with a cheese slice; cook just until cheese begins to melt. Serve on buns with lettuce, tomato and, if desired, salsa.
Grill corn in soaked husks (10 to 15 minutes), or cook indoors in water, steamer, or oven until tender. Brush hot cooked corn with butter, then cover with a thin layer of mayo.
Roll corn in crumbled cotija cheese.
Garnish with cilantro and serve with a lime wedge. Can also season to taste with salt and pepper if you like.
Spray 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place onion in cooker.
Sprinkle taco seasoning mix over pork shoulder, pressing to coat. Place pork in cooker. Top with enchilada sauce.
Cover; cook on High heat setting 5 to 6 hours or until tender. Remove pork from slow cooker; shred meat with fork, discarding fat. Place shredded pork in large bowl. Strain sauce. Add chiles, salt and 1 cup of the strained sauce. Stir well.
Spoon about 3/4 cup rice into each of 8 individual serving bowls. Top each with about 1/2 cup pork mixture and 1/4 cup lettuce. Garnish with salsa, cheese and/or cilantro.
Notes: Want to set your slow cooker in the morning and have dinner ready at night? This recipe can also be done by cooking the meat on Low heat setting 7 to 9 hours or until pork shreds easily when tested with fork.
Cover and refrigerate leftovers, and serve within 3 days.
You will not be able to wait to make this delicious, slightly spicy soup every summer when zucchini and squash are plentiful in our garden. We like to serve this soup with warm tortillas.
Heat the olive oil in a large pot, and saute the onion and garlic until tender. Season with oregano.
Mix in the chicken broth and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Mix in the zucchini, yellow squash, corn, and chile peppers. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes, or until the squash is tender.
Mix the cubed processed cheese into the soup. Continue to cook and stir until cheese is melted. Season with pepper. Mix in the cilantro just before serving.
In 10-inch skillet; cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in water, 1 cup milk and the sauce mix (from Hamburger Helper box) until blended. Heat to boiling. Stir in uncooked rice (from Hamburger Helper box).
Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until rice is tender.
Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir milk and topping mix 30 seconds; set aside. Slightly crush corn chips (from Hamburger Helper box); set aside.
Heat tortillas as directed on package. Spoon about 1/3 cup beef mixture down center of each warm tortilla; drizzle with cheese topping. Top with green onions, tomato and crushed corn chips. Fold bottom of each tortilla 1 inch over filling. Fold sides in, overlapping to enclose filling. Fold top over sides.
Notes: For a change of pace, why not try spinach or one of the other flavored tortillas?
In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently, until beef is thoroughly cooked; drain.
In 4- to 5-quart slow cooker, stir beef, water, taco seasoning, tomatoes, onion and garlic until well blended.
Cover; cook on Low heat setting 3 to 4 hours.
Cook pasta as directed on box; drain. Uncover slow cooker; stir in cream cheese until melted. Stir in pasta and shredded Cheddar cheese until well blended.
Cook uncovered on High heat 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with chopped cilantro.
Notes: If you want to add some spice to your Slow Cooker Taco Pasta, try topping the finished dish with your favorite spicy salsa.
If you happen to have any leftovers, pack it up right away for an easy lunch to take to work the next day.
In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in taco seasoning. In a small saucepan, cook refried beans over medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes or until heated through.
Spoon about 1/3 cup of beans off-center on each tortilla; top with 1/4 cup beef mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Fold sides and ends of tortillas over filling and roll up.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown burritos in oil on all sides. Serve with sour cream and salsa.
Freeze option: Individually wrap cooled burritos in paper towels and foil; freeze in a resealable plastic freezer bag. To use, remove foil; place paper towel-wrapped burrito on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high 3-4 minutes or until heated through, turning once. Let stand 20 seconds.
Notes: Using lean ground beef in the meat loaf instead of beef that's 80% lean saves 45 calories per 4-ounce serving of beef. Lean ground beef is also 29% lower in saturated fat.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook and drain pasta shells as directed on box.
Meanwhile, in 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Add taco seasoning mix, crushed tomatoes and 1 cup of the shredded cheese; stir well until cheese is melted.
Fill each pasta shell with about 1 tablespoon beef mixture; place in ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Top filled shells with plum tomatoes and chopped cilantro; sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm.
Notes: If you prefer more heat, try some chopped jalapeÃ±os on your shells.
Ground turkey is a great substitute for ground beef in this dish.
In 12-inch skillet, cook beef over medium- high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain.
Stir in salsa, tomato sauce and water. Heat to boiling. Stir in macaroni and corn. Reduce heat. Cover; simmer 12 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until macaroni is tender.
Sprinkle with cheese. Remove from heat; let stand covered 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Notes: Lean ground turkey can be used instead of the ground beef, if you like.
Toss a crisp green salad with your favorite reduced-fat dressing and serve it with this family-style skillet meal. Fresh fruit makes a perfect dessert.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In 12-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in taco seasoning mix, water and bell pepper strips. Simmer 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until thickened. Stir in salsa and corn.
Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Cut tortillas in half; place 6 tortilla halves in bottom of baking dish.
Top with half of beef mixture (about 3 1/2 cups). Sprinkle with 3/4 cup of the cheese and remaining tortilla halves. Top with remaining beef mixture and cheese.
Spray piece of foil large enough to cover baking dish with cooking spray. Cover baking dish with foil sprayed side down. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.
To Make Ahead: Wrap foil-covered casserole in double layer of plastic wrap; label and freeze up to 3 months. To thaw and bake: Thaw overnight or until completely thawed in refrigerator. Remove plastic wrap. Bake 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes or until center is hot (165 degrees) and cheese is melted. To bake from freezer (no thawing): Heat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic. Bake 1 hour 30 minutes to 1 hour 40 minutes or until center is hot (165 degrees) and cheese is melted.
Notes: If you're destined for a potluck, make, bake, and freeze the casserole in a 13x9-inch foil pan. Thaw in the fridge the night before so you can just reheat it before heading to the party.
Tear up a bunch of fresh cilantro for sprinkling on each serving, along with setting out a bowl of sour cream or fresh lime wedges for a little tang to complement the richness of the dish.
Sub in ground turkey or chicken for the beef--they're leaner but just as substantial as the beef. Or skip the ground meat and swap in a drained 15-ounce can (or two) of black, pinto, or chili beans for a meatless meal.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
Fold tortillas in half and place folded-side-down in dish; set aside.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook ground beef over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Transfer to large bowl. Add 1/4 cup enchilada sauce, black bean and corn salsa and 1 cup of the shredded cheese; stir to combine.
Divide beef mixture evenly among tortillas; wrap tortillas around filling and place seam side down.
Top with remaining enchilada sauce and remaining 1 cup cheese. Spray sheet of foil large enough to cover baking dish with cooking spray. Cover baking dish with foil, sprayed side down.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
To freeze: Spray 2 (8-inch square) disposable foil cake pans with cooking spray. Fold tortillas in half and place 4 folded-side-down in each pan; set aside. Prepare filling and fill tortillas according to recipe; wrap tortillas around filling and place seam side down. Top each pan with half of the remaining enchilada sauce and 1/2 cup cheese. After covering pans with sprayed foil, place in gallon-size resealable freezer plastic bags, or wrap in double layer of plastic wrap. Label and freeze.
To bake: Thaw overnight in refrigerator. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Remove from plastic, and place foil-covered pan(s) on cookie sheet. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees. If baking from frozen, bake 1 hour, then remove foil and bake 10 to 15 minutes longer, or until instant-read thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees.
Notes: Bean salsa, corn salsa or a mix of both make these easy enchiladas special, but any salsa will do in a pinch.
Shredded lettuce, guacamole, salsa and sour cream all make great garnishes for this easy baked dinner.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Brown ground beef in large skillet over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Drain.
Add taco seasoning mix and water; mix well. Cook 2 to 4 minutes or until mixture is thickened, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, heat oil in medium saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until tender. Add beans, enchilada sauce and green chilies; mix well. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream.
Spoon ground beef mixture down center of each tortilla. Roll up; place seam side down in ungreased 12x8-inch (2-quart) baking dish. Spoon bean and enchilada sauce mixture over filled tortillas. Sprinkle with cheeses.
Bake at 400 degrees. for 8 to 12 minutes or until cheeses are melted and casserole is thoroughly heated. Spoon salsa down center of casserole; sprinkle with green onions.
In a 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain.
Stir in hot water, milk, uncooked pasta and sauce mix (from Hamburger Helper box) and taco seasoning mix. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans, frozen corn and salsa; return to boiling. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat; uncover (sauce will thicken as it stands). Sprinkle with cheese. Let stand 5 minutes.
Notes: Vary the taste by using pinto or kidney beans instead of black beans.
Until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.