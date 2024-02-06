Recipes with a Leap Year theme

Today is a special day, February 29, which means it is Leap Day. Leap Day occurs only once every four years, and the actual purpose of having Leap Day is to keep our annual calendar and the seasons aligned over very long periods of time.
The actual time it takes for Earth to orbit the sun is not exactly 365 days, but rather 365.242189 days (365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 45 seconds), also known as a "tropical year". Having a Leap Day every four years means these additional 24 hours are built into the calendar, so we stay aligned with the Earth's movement around the sun.
Today is also my father-in-law's birthday! Jerry is now 21 years old by actual calendar birthdays. Our children enjoyed sharing birthdays with their grandpa while growing up. Our son and his grandpa were 16 together then our daughter and he were 17 together. People born on Leap Day are called 'Leaplings'. There are only about 5 million people in the whole world who were born on February 29, with the odds of being born on Leap Day standing at about 1-in-1,461.
Since Leap Day is every four years, I am associating the number four with food, so I've put together a list of four-themed recipes in honor of Leap Day, either using only four ingredients or using the number four in the recipe as part of the recipe. Typically staples such as salt, pepper, and spices are not counted as ingredient. Enjoy!
Calendar information source: www.history.com/news/why-do-we-have-leap-year
This simple pork roast with a mild rub is perfect for new cooks. The leftover meat is tender and flavorful enough to be used in countless recipes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. If desired, tie pork with kitchen string at 2-inches intervals to help roast hold its shape. Combine the next 5 ingredients; rub over roast. Place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Pour 1 cup water into pan.
Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 145 degrees, 50-55 minutes. Let stand for 10-15 minutes before slicing.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/ranch-pork-roast/
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Bring milk and Alfredo sauce just to boil in large saucepan on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, mix Parmesan, parsley and garlic powder until blended.
Separate fettuccine noodles. Add to the sauce; stir to evenly coat. Transfer to 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray, top with chicken, Parmesan mixture and mozzarella.
Bake 30 minutes or until chicken is done (165 degrees).
Source: www.kraftheinz.com/classico/recipes/545998-four-cheese-chicken-alfredo-casserole
Fresh citrus flavors and tender pound cake come together in these brunch-ready mini Bundt cakes.
Cake:
Glaze:
*Substitute 1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar or lemon juice plus enough milk to equal 1/2 cup buttermilk substitute. Let stand 5 minutes.
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour individual 6 mini Bundt cakes pan; set aside.
Combine 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter in bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl occasionally, until creamy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, until well mixed. Add buttermilk, vanilla and lemon, lime, orange and 1 teaspoon grapefruit zest. Continue beating until well mixed. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; beat at low speed just until moistened.
Spoon batter evenly into prepared pan (about 1/2 cup batter for each cake). Bake 20-25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Combine all glaze ingredients in 2-quart saucepan while cakes are baking. Bring to a full boil. Boil 3 minutes or until light golden brown. Poke bottoms of cakes all over with fork; leave in pan. Drizzle half of glaze over bottoms of warm cakes. Let cakes cool 10 minutes. Invert cakes onto cooling rack; glaze tops with remaining glaze. Let stand 30 minutes or until glaze is set.
Serve with sweetened whipped cream, if desired.
Note: To make in a regular 12-cup Bundt pan, double cake ingredients and bake 55-60 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Double glaze ingredients; follow remaining directions accordingly.
Source: www.easyhomemeals.com/cooking-tips-inspiration/four-themed-recipes-for-leap-day/
Sweet, simple, and sensational, these shrimp skewers boast loads of flavor with just four ingredients. Throw them on the grill for a quick dinner or tasty potluck dish.
In a large bowl, combine shrimp and plums. Drizzle with 1/4 cup marinade; toss to coat. Alternately thread shrimp and plums on 4 metal or soaked wooden skewers.
On a lightly oiled rack, grill skewers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until shrimp turn pink, 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally and basting frequently with remaining 1/4 cup marinade during the last 3 minutes of cooking. Serve with green onion and, if desired, sesame seeds and lime wedges.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/skewered-ginger-shrimp-with-plums/print/
This dish is full of tender chopped potatoes, peppers, zucchini and carrots drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with classic Italian seasoning. A layer of melted Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat 4 Cheese Italian on top gives this side dish the right amount of gooey texture and smooth flavor.
Place potatoes and carrots in greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Toss lightly to coat.
Bake in preheated 425 degree oven 20 minutes. Stir in zucchini, bell pepper and garlic. Return to oven. Bake 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Sprinkle vegetables with cheese. Return to oven 2 minutes or just until cheese melts. Garnish with basil, if desired.
Source: www.sargento.com/recipes/meals/appetizer-and-sides/four-cheese-roasted-vegetables/.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove one roll of dough from the packaging, roll out flat.
Sprinkle with 1/3rd of the herb and 1/3rd of the cheese. Cut into 6 even rectangular pieces. Do this by laying out the dough so that you are looking at it in a rectangular shape. You need to make two slices evenly from top to bottom as the center will already be perforated. Each dough slab will make 6 even pieces of dough. Stack the dough "squares" carefully and evenly on top of each other. Repeat this same process with the two remaining rolls of dough.
Carefully transfer your dough stack into a 9-x5-inch nonstick bread pan. Place some foil loosely over your baking pan, the top will brown quicker, but we want the insides to bake up nicely. Remove foil for the last few minutes of cooking. Bake for 28-30 minutes.
My "pickatarian" child is choosy but willing to eat this chicken glazed with apple juice and thyme. I dish it up with mashed potatoes and green beans. --Kerry Picard, Spokane, Washington
Sprinkle chicken with seasoned salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown chicken on both sides. Remove from pan.
Add juice and thyme to skillet. Bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan; cook until liquid is reduced by half. Return chicken to pan; cook, covered, over medium heat 3-4 minutes longer or until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170 degrees.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-glazed-chicken-thighs/
Quick and simple to make, these classic cookies have a short ingredient list and are big on peanut butter flavor. This recipe has four main ingredients, not counting the baking soda, salt and vanilla, which are considered staples when counting ingredients.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat together peanut butter, egg, sugar, baking soda, vanilla, if using, and salt until well combined.
Using a 1 3/4-inch scoop, scoop dough onto prepared baking sheet, spacing 2 inches apart.
Using the tines of a fork, gently press down on each scoop in a crosshatch pattern.
Sprinkle with sugar and transfer baking sheet to oven. Bake until slightly puffed, 11 to 12 minutes. Cookies will still be soft. Let cool for 5 minutes.
Carefully transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool completely.
Simply use crunchy peanut butter in place of smooth.
Source: www.marthastewart.com/892348/easy-peanut-butter-cookies
Using a fork, beat eggs with 1 teaspoon water until yolks and whites are completely combined and no streaks remain. The water helps incorporate them and steams while the omelet cooks, which puffs it up. Season with 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt and a few cracks of pepper.
Heat butter in an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high until foaming; swirl to coat. When foam subsides, pour eggs into center of skillet. Let stand 10 seconds. Stir eggs with a rubber spatula in a circular motion with one hand while shaking skillet with the other, about 15 seconds.
Reduce heat to medium. Working your way around skillet, gather outer set eggs toward center, then tip skillet so runny eggs move to outside edges, about 1 minute. Lightly spread any remaining runny eggs evenly over top and cook until creamy but no longer wet.
Sprinkle cheddar onto far side of omelet. Remove from heat. Tip pan away from you; gently slide spatula under near side of omelet and fold up and over cheese. Slide onto a warm plate. Top with chopped chives and serve, with sliced tomato sprinkled with salt and buttered toast, if desired.
Source: www.marthastewart.com/1538159/classic-cheese-omelet
Who doesn't enjoy a good pulled pork sandwich? At potlucks and family dinners, nobody can get enough of this root beer-braised version.
Place roast in a 4- or 5-quart slow cooker. Add root beer; cook, covered, on low until meat is tender, 8-10 hours.
Remove roast; cool slightly. Discard cooking juices. Shred pork with two forks; return to slow cooker. Stir in barbecue sauce. Cook, covered, until heated through, about 30 minutes. Serve on rolls.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/root-beer-pulled-pork-sandwiches/print/
Lightly mash avocado in a small bowl. Stir in egg and season with salt and pepper. Spread mixture over toast and sprinkle with chives.
Source: www.marthastewart.com/1526382/mashed-avocado-and-egg-toast
You won't need to fish for compliments from your dinner guests when you serve this spectacular honey mustard salmon.
Place fillets, skin side down, on a greased baking sheet. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, mustard, honey and salt; spoon over salmon.
Broil 3-4 inches from the heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 8-12 minutes.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/honey-mustard-glazed-salmon/print/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place 4 slices bacon on a rimmed baking sheet (lined with parchment paper for easy cleanup); bake until crisp, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels; tear each slice into quarters.
Place 4 thick slices whole-wheat sandwich bread on clean baking sheet. Top with sliced cheddar cheese, red apple, quartered, cored, and sliced crosswise, and bacon. Bake until cheese has melted, 10 to 12 minutes.
Source: www.marthastewart.com/1155487/open-faced-grilled-cheese-apple-and-bacon
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle a work surface with 1/2 cup cinnamon-sugar mixture on it and roll out puff pastry into two 9-by-11-inch rectangles. Sprinkle each rectangle with 3 tablespoons cinnamon-sugar mixture and gently roll over dough to adhere.
Working with 1 rectangle at a time and starting from a long edge, quickly but gently fold dough toward center 3 times in 1-inch increments. Gently flip over dough and repeat with other long edge (once baked, cookies will look like an S-shape). Wrap dough in plastic and freeze until very firm but not frozen, 20 minutes.
Cut dough crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Dip both sides of each slice in remaining cinnamon-sugar mixture. In batches, place cookies, 2 inches apart, on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake until deep golden on underside, 12 minutes. Carefully flip each cookie with a metal spatula and bake until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet and let cool completely. With a fork, drizzle cookies with chocolate and let sit until chocolate is set, about 30 minutes.
Source: www.marthastewart.com/868669/cinnamon-sugar-palmiers
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.