Recipes with a Leap Year theme

Today is a special day, February 29, which means it is Leap Day. Leap Day occurs only once every four years, and the actual purpose of having Leap Day is to keep our annual calendar and the seasons aligned over very long periods of time.

The actual time it takes for Earth to orbit the sun is not exactly 365 days, but rather 365.242189 days (365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 45 seconds), also known as a "tropical year". Having a Leap Day every four years means these additional 24 hours are built into the calendar, so we stay aligned with the Earth's movement around the sun.

Today is also my father-in-law's birthday! Jerry is now 21 years old by actual calendar birthdays. Our children enjoyed sharing birthdays with their grandpa while growing up. Our son and his grandpa were 16 together then our daughter and he were 17 together. People born on Leap Day are called 'Leaplings'. There are only about 5 million people in the whole world who were born on February 29, with the odds of being born on Leap Day standing at about 1-in-1,461.

Since Leap Day is every four years, I am associating the number four with food, so I've put together a list of four-themed recipes in honor of Leap Day, either using only four ingredients or using the number four in the recipe as part of the recipe. Typically staples such as salt, pepper, and spices are not counted as ingredient. Enjoy!

Calendar information source: www.history.com/news/why-do-we-have-leap-year

Ranch Pork Roast

This simple pork roast with a mild rub is perfect for new cooks. The leftover meat is tender and flavorful enough to be used in countless recipes.

1 boneless pork loin roast (2-1/2 pounds)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon ranch salad dressing mix

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. If desired, tie pork with kitchen string at 2-inches intervals to help roast hold its shape. Combine the next 5 ingredients; rub over roast. Place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Pour 1 cup water into pan.

Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 145 degrees, 50-55 minutes. Let stand for 10-15 minutes before slicing.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/ranch-pork-roast/

Four-Cheese Chicken Alfredo Casserole

1-1/4 cups milk

1 cup CLASSICO Four Cheese Alfredo Pasta Sauce

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 package (9 ounce) refrigerated fettuccine, uncooked

5 small boneless skinless chicken breasts (1-1/4 pound)

1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Bring milk and Alfredo sauce just to boil in large saucepan on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, mix Parmesan, parsley and garlic powder until blended.

Separate fettuccine noodles. Add to the sauce; stir to evenly coat. Transfer to 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray, top with chicken, Parmesan mixture and mozzarella.

Bake 30 minutes or until chicken is done (165 degrees).

Source: www.kraftheinz.com/classico/recipes/545998-four-cheese-chicken-alfredo-casserole

Four Citrus Mini Bundt Cakes

Fresh citrus flavors and tender pound cake come together in these brunch-ready mini Bundt cakes.

Cake:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 large eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk*

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon freshly grated lime zest

1 teaspoon freshly grated orange zest

1 teaspoon freshly grated grapefruit zest

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Glaze:

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated grapefruit zest

Heavy whipping cream, sweetened, whipped, if desired

*Substitute 1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar or lemon juice plus enough milk to equal 1/2 cup buttermilk substitute. Let stand 5 minutes.

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour individual 6 mini Bundt cakes pan; set aside.

Combine 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter in bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl occasionally, until creamy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, until well mixed. Add buttermilk, vanilla and lemon, lime, orange and 1 teaspoon grapefruit zest. Continue beating until well mixed. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; beat at low speed just until moistened.

Spoon batter evenly into prepared pan (about 1/2 cup batter for each cake). Bake 20-25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Combine all glaze ingredients in 2-quart saucepan while cakes are baking. Bring to a full boil. Boil 3 minutes or until light golden brown. Poke bottoms of cakes all over with fork; leave in pan. Drizzle half of glaze over bottoms of warm cakes. Let cakes cool 10 minutes. Invert cakes onto cooling rack; glaze tops with remaining glaze. Let stand 30 minutes or until glaze is set.

Serve with sweetened whipped cream, if desired.

Note: To make in a regular 12-cup Bundt pan, double cake ingredients and bake 55-60 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Double glaze ingredients; follow remaining directions accordingly.

Source: www.easyhomemeals.com/cooking-tips-inspiration/four-themed-recipes-for-leap-day/

Skewered Ginger Shrimp with Plums

Sweet, simple, and sensational, these shrimp skewers boast loads of flavor with just four ingredients. Throw them on the grill for a quick dinner or tasty potluck dish.

1 pound uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 medium plums or peaches, cut into wedges

1/2 cup sesame ginger marinade, divided

1 green onion, thinly sliced

Optional: Sesame seeds and lime wedges

In a large bowl, combine shrimp and plums. Drizzle with 1/4 cup marinade; toss to coat. Alternately thread shrimp and plums on 4 metal or soaked wooden skewers.

On a lightly oiled rack, grill skewers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until shrimp turn pink, 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally and basting frequently with remaining 1/4 cup marinade during the last 3 minutes of cooking. Serve with green onion and, if desired, sesame seeds and lime wedges.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/skewered-ginger-shrimp-with-plums/print/

Four Cheese Roasted Vegetables

This dish is full of tender chopped potatoes, peppers, zucchini and carrots drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with classic Italian seasoning. A layer of melted Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat 4 Cheese Italian on top gives this side dish the right amount of gooey texture and smooth flavor.

2 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 carrots, pared and cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 large zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups (8 ounces) Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat 4 Cheese Italian

Fresh basil sprigs (optional)

Place potatoes and carrots in greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Toss lightly to coat.

Bake in preheated 425 degree oven 20 minutes. Stir in zucchini, bell pepper and garlic. Return to oven. Bake 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Sprinkle vegetables with cheese. Return to oven 2 minutes or just until cheese melts. Garnish with basil, if desired.

Source: www.sargento.com/recipes/meals/appetizer-and-sides/four-cheese-roasted-vegetables/.

4 Ingredient Parmesan Herb Bread

3 packages of (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

1/4 cup choice of fresh herb (parsley, rosemary, basil)

1/4 cup choice of different fresh herb (parsley, rosemary, basil)

1 cup shredded parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove one roll of dough from the packaging, roll out flat.

Sprinkle with 1/3rd of the herb and 1/3rd of the cheese. Cut into 6 even rectangular pieces. Do this by laying out the dough so that you are looking at it in a rectangular shape. You need to make two slices evenly from top to bottom as the center will already be perforated. Each dough slab will make 6 even pieces of dough. Stack the dough "squares" carefully and evenly on top of each other. Repeat this same process with the two remaining rolls of dough.

Carefully transfer your dough stack into a 9-x5-inch nonstick bread pan. Place some foil loosely over your baking pan, the top will brown quicker, but we want the insides to bake up nicely. Remove foil for the last few minutes of cooking. Bake for 28-30 minutes.

Source: www.cutefetti.com/easy-parmesan-herb-bread/