Recipes using lemon, old and new

My husband has a great appreciation for all things chocolate. Given the choice, he will always choose chocolate when making a decision about cake, cookies, ice cream and almost all desserts. As for me, I will almost always choose a fruit-flavored dessert, fruit cobbler or pie and very seldom would choose chocolate as my first choice.

With that said, lemon is the star ingredient in all of the dessert recipes in this column today. I love lemon in any recipe, being sweet desserts or a savory main dish or entree. It is so bright, light and refreshing and I can't get enough of it.

I hope you enjoy a few of my old favorite recipes that I've pulled from our family cookbook from 1986. We put together a cookbook to include recipes from our aunts, uncles, cousins and a few from our ancestors that are special. I hope you enjoy those I chose to share, and all of the other recipes I pulled together from other resources for you today.

Extra-Moist Lemonade Cake

This is a recipe I got the recipe from my Aunt Howelene. It is one of my favorite lemon cake recipes, and for anyone who likes lemon desserts, it always gets many compliments.

1 box lemon cake mix

1 (4-serving) size lemon instant pudding mix

4 eggs

1 cup water

1/4 cup oil

Lemon Glaze:

1 (6-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

2 cups powdered sugar

Combine all cake ingredients together (not glaze ingredients) in a large bowl. Blend, then beat on medium speed of mixer for about four minutes.

Pour into a greased and floured, prepared 10-inch fluted tube pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Do not underbake, but avoid overbaking.

Cool in pan five minutes, then prick holes all into the cake using the cake tester, a small knife or chop sticks, making sure to go all the way to the bottom of the cake.

Mix lemony glaze ingredients together and spoon over the cake until all absorbed. Cool another 15 minutes, then remove from the pan. Sprinkle well with powdered sugar.

Garnish as desired and serve.

Lemon Zucchini Cake

This Lemon Zucchini Cake is definitive proof that lemon and zucchini belong together! Beautifully moist and undeniably delicious, this easy cake is topped with a lemon glaze that will keep you coming back for one more slice. An excellent way to use up that zucchini from your garden!

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or vegetable or canola oil

2 eggs room temperature

1/3 cup whole milk or vanilla almond milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract

2 cups cake flour can substitute all-purpose flour

1 1/3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 cup shredded zucchini, drained and squeezed dry

2 tablespoons lemon zest

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a loaf pan with baking spray and line with parchment paper. Set aside.

Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl and whisk together. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the sugar and olive oil. Whisk to combine. Add eggs and milk and whisk together. Add lemon juice and vanilla extract and stir to combine. Add flour mixture and stir just until incorporated. Fold in zucchini and lemon zest.

Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out with moist crumbs. The top of the cake should look dry.

Place the loaf on a cooling rack and cool for 15 minutes. Use the parchment paper to carefully life the cake from the pan. Let cool completely on rack.

Glaze: In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar and lemon juice. Whisk until smooth.

Drizzle the glaze over the cake. Slice and serve.

Source: www.momontimeout.com/lemon-zucchini-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2ptS3FxdvKl9JDO9Zkage2Y4yB3onsHcR4Wku2d7YkYI8BQ36kPNooyaw#recipe

Lemon Rice Krispies Treats

These extra delicious Lemon Rice Krispie Treats are better than the original with a bright, bold lemon flavor! This fabulously easy Rice Krispie treats recipe is sure to be a new favorite!

16 ounces mini marshmallows, divided

6 tablespoons salted butter

2 tablespoons lemon juice ~1 lemon

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 cup unmelted white or yellow candy melts this makes about 1/3 cup melted candy melts

1 tablespoon shortening or coconut oil or vegetable oil

Prepare a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan by spraying it with cooking spray or lining it with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium low heat, stirring frequently.

Measure out 1 cup of mini marshmallows and set aside. Add the rest of the marshmallows in with the butter and stir frequently until melted. Once melted, take off heat and add in the lemon juice, honey and vanilla extract (and/or lemon extract) and stir to combine.

Stir in the remaining 1 cup of marshmallows and cereal. Once all combined, transfer it to the 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan and press down gently to create an even surface.

In a microwave safe bowl, microwave the candy melts and shortening or oil for 15 seconds. Remove and stir. Continue to melt in increments of 15 seconds until fully melted.

Drizzle over the Rice Krispie treats using a fork or piping bag. Sprinkle with additional lemon zest if desired.

Let your Rice Krispies treats cool down in the refrigerator for 1 hour or until set. Slice and serve.

Source: www.momontimeout.com/lemon-rice-krispie-treats/

Lemonade Cookies

This is another recipe from our family cookbook and this recipe was submitted by my sister, Barb Kinsey.

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

3 cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 (6-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

Sugar

Cream together the butter and 1 cup sugar. Add eggs, beat well until light and fluffy. Sift together the flour and baking soda.

Add alternately to the creamed mixture with 1/2-cup of the lemonade concentrate.

Drop dough from a teaspoon, 2-inches apart, on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake cookies in 400-degree oven for about 8 minutes.

Brush hot cookies with the remaining lemonade concentrate, using all of the concentrate, and sprinkle lightly with sugar.

Remove cookies to a cooling rack.

Yield about 4 dozen small cookies.

Source: from the 1986 Powell family cookbook, recipe submitted by Barb Kinsey.

Elegant Lemon Cake Roll

Another one of my favorite lemon desserts. When I was in college and did quite a bit of catering, I can't even guess how many of these cake rolls I made. I don't know where I got the recipe, but it has been a good one for many years. I submitted this recipe to our 1986 Powell family cookbook.

4 large eggs separated

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon lemon extract

1/2 cup sugar

2/3 cup cake flour, sifted

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons powdered sugar, more or less to dust the towel

Filling:

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons lemon zest

5 drops yellow food coloring

4 ounces whipped topping or fresh whipped cream

Garnish:

1/2 cup flaked coconut

1/2 teaspoon water

2 food coloring

Grease bottom and sides of a 15- x 10- x 1-inch jellyroll pan with vegetable oil; line with wax paper, and grease and flour wax paper. Set aside.

Beat egg yolks in a large bowl at high speed of an electric mixer until thick and lemon colored; gradually add 1/4 cup sugar, beating constantly. Stir in vegetable oil and lemon extract; set aside.

Beat egg whites until foamy; gradually add 1/2 cup sugar, beating until stiff but not dry. Fold egg whites into yolks.

Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually fold into egg mixture.

Spread batter evenly into prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.

Sift powdered sugar in a 15- x 10-inch rectangle on a towel.

When cake is done, immediately loosen from sides of pan, and turn out onto sugared towel.

Carefully peel off wax paper. Starting at narrow end, roll up cake and towel together; let cake cool completely on a wire rack, seam side down. Unroll cake.

Make the lemon filling by combining the sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, lemon zest and food coloring. Mix well. Fold in whipped topping or fresh whipped cream.

Spread half of the creamy lemon filling over all the cake, then carefully reroll the cake. Place cake on serving platter, seam side down, then spread the remaining filling on all sides.

Combine coconut, water, and food coloring in a plastic bag; close securely and shake well.

Sprinkle colored coconut over cake roll. Refrigerate cake roll 1 to 2 hours before serving.

Source: I have had this recipe since the mid 1980's and the original source is unknown, but it sure is a keeper!

Cheesecake Factory Italian Lemon Cream Cake

This Italian lemon cream cake is a version of the popular one from the Cheesecake Factory. This cake has fluffy vanilla cake layers, a filling of lemon mascarpone cream, and the outside of the cake has a lemon crumb topping. Powdered sugar is dusted over the whole cake for a pretty finish.

Vanilla Cake:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup unsalted butter room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup whole milk room temperature

Crumb Topping:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup powdered sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cake Filling:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup mascarpone cheese, room temperature

2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Vanilla Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottoms of two 8-inch round cake pans with parchment paper and grease the sides.

In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt together. Set aside.

Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl, or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the beater attachment. Add eggs and mix to combine, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Slowly mix in vanilla extract and milk until combined.

Stir dry ingredients into the cake batter and then pour the batter into prepared cake pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in it's pan for 5 minutes, and then turn it out onto a wired rack to cool completely.

Crumb Topping: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread the flour out on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 5 minutes to cook the raw taste out of the flour. Let cool for a few minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk cooled flour and powdered sugar together. Using a pastry cutter, forks, or your hands, cut in cold butter into the dry ingredients. You want the butter to coat all the dry ingredients and the size to be small. We don't want big chunks on our cake.

Stir in lemon zest and vanilla extract. Store in the refrigerator until the mixture gets cold, about 1 hour.

Lemon Mascarpone Cream Filling: Whip heavy whipping cream in a large bowl to stiff peaks, and set aside.

In another large bowl, mix mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, lemon zest and juice. Gently fold in whipped cream. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to use.

To Assemble: Cut the cooled cake horizontally. Place one layer on a cake plate. Reserve 3/4 cup of filling and spread or pipe the rest of the filling on top of the cake.

Place the second cake layer on top. Spread the reserved cake filling all over the top and sides of the cake.

Press crumb topping all over the tops and sides of the cake. Dust powdered sugar all over the cake. If not serving immediately, wait to dust the cake with powdered sugar. Powdered sugar will seep into the cake after awhile.

Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.

Notes: Break up the steps by making the crumb topping, cake filling, and/or the cake ahead of time. Dust the cake with powdered sugar right before you serve it. Powdered sugar will seep into the cake after a time.While the mascarpone cheese gives this cake an authentic Italian flavor, you can substitute with cream cheese if you would like.

Source: www.ninakneadstobake.com/italian-lemon-cream-cake/?fbclid=IwAR1KEcBUVaDBwk85Zd_UrjwUjqDi4SnQeJ6ReXEhWocw6lG6OtjWoRC47vU#recipe

Cream Cheese Lemon Bars Recipe

1 box lemon cake mix

1/3 cup butter, softened

1 egg

8-ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 lemon, grated

2 tablespoons lemon juice or 1/2 fresh squeezed lemon

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

Lemon zest or tiny threads, garnish

In a mixing bowl, blend dry cake mix, butter, and 1 egg. Press into an ungreased 9x13-inch pan.

Beat the cream cheese until smooth. Gradually blend in the powdered sugar. Stir in lemon peel and lemon juice until smooth. Reserve 1/2 cup of this mixture and refrigerate it for later use. Beat the remaining 2 eggs, add the vanilla, and then beat this mixture into the remaining cream cheese mixture until well blended. Spread over the cake mixture. Bake at 350 degrees until set, approximately 25 to 30 minutes. Cool completely. Spread the reserved cream cheese mixture onto the bars. Refrigerate until firm; garnish and cut into squares and serve.

Source: the original source for this recipe is unknown. This recipe was given to me many years ago by a cousin.