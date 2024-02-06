Recipes using lemon, old and new

My husband has a great appreciation for all things chocolate. Given the choice, he will always choose chocolate when making a decision about cake, cookies, ice cream and almost all desserts. As for me, I will almost always choose a fruit-flavored dessert, fruit cobbler or pie and very seldom would choose chocolate as my first choice.
With that said, lemon is the star ingredient in all of the dessert recipes in this column today. I love lemon in any recipe, being sweet desserts or a savory main dish or entree. It is so bright, light and refreshing and I can't get enough of it.
I hope you enjoy a few of my old favorite recipes that I've pulled from our family cookbook from 1986. We put together a cookbook to include recipes from our aunts, uncles, cousins and a few from our ancestors that are special. I hope you enjoy those I chose to share, and all of the other recipes I pulled together from other resources for you today.
This is a recipe I got the recipe from my Aunt Howelene. It is one of my favorite lemon cake recipes, and for anyone who likes lemon desserts, it always gets many compliments.
Lemon Glaze:
Combine all cake ingredients together (not glaze ingredients) in a large bowl. Blend, then beat on medium speed of mixer for about four minutes.
Pour into a greased and floured, prepared 10-inch fluted tube pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Do not underbake, but avoid overbaking.
Cool in pan five minutes, then prick holes all into the cake using the cake tester, a small knife or chop sticks, making sure to go all the way to the bottom of the cake.
Mix lemony glaze ingredients together and spoon over the cake until all absorbed. Cool another 15 minutes, then remove from the pan. Sprinkle well with powdered sugar.
Garnish as desired and serve.
This Lemon Zucchini Cake is definitive proof that lemon and zucchini belong together! Beautifully moist and undeniably delicious, this easy cake is topped with a lemon glaze that will keep you coming back for one more slice. An excellent way to use up that zucchini from your garden!
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a loaf pan with baking spray and line with parchment paper. Set aside.
Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl and whisk together. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the sugar and olive oil. Whisk to combine. Add eggs and milk and whisk together. Add lemon juice and vanilla extract and stir to combine. Add flour mixture and stir just until incorporated. Fold in zucchini and lemon zest.
Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out with moist crumbs. The top of the cake should look dry.
Place the loaf on a cooling rack and cool for 15 minutes. Use the parchment paper to carefully life the cake from the pan. Let cool completely on rack.
Glaze: In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar and lemon juice. Whisk until smooth.
Drizzle the glaze over the cake. Slice and serve.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/lemon-zucchini-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2ptS3FxdvKl9JDO9Zkage2Y4yB3onsHcR4Wku2d7YkYI8BQ36kPNooyaw#recipe
These extra delicious Lemon Rice Krispie Treats are better than the original with a bright, bold lemon flavor! This fabulously easy Rice Krispie treats recipe is sure to be a new favorite!
Prepare a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan by spraying it with cooking spray or lining it with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium low heat, stirring frequently.
Measure out 1 cup of mini marshmallows and set aside. Add the rest of the marshmallows in with the butter and stir frequently until melted. Once melted, take off heat and add in the lemon juice, honey and vanilla extract (and/or lemon extract) and stir to combine.
Stir in the remaining 1 cup of marshmallows and cereal. Once all combined, transfer it to the 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan and press down gently to create an even surface.
In a microwave safe bowl, microwave the candy melts and shortening or oil for 15 seconds. Remove and stir. Continue to melt in increments of 15 seconds until fully melted.
Drizzle over the Rice Krispie treats using a fork or piping bag. Sprinkle with additional lemon zest if desired.
Let your Rice Krispies treats cool down in the refrigerator for 1 hour or until set. Slice and serve.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/lemon-rice-krispie-treats/
This is another recipe from our family cookbook and this recipe was submitted by my sister, Barb Kinsey.
Cream together the butter and 1 cup sugar. Add eggs, beat well until light and fluffy. Sift together the flour and baking soda.
Add alternately to the creamed mixture with 1/2-cup of the lemonade concentrate.
Drop dough from a teaspoon, 2-inches apart, on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake cookies in 400-degree oven for about 8 minutes.
Brush hot cookies with the remaining lemonade concentrate, using all of the concentrate, and sprinkle lightly with sugar.
Remove cookies to a cooling rack.
Yield about 4 dozen small cookies.
Source: from the 1986 Powell family cookbook, recipe submitted by Barb Kinsey.
Another one of my favorite lemon desserts. When I was in college and did quite a bit of catering, I can't even guess how many of these cake rolls I made. I don't know where I got the recipe, but it has been a good one for many years. I submitted this recipe to our 1986 Powell family cookbook.
Filling:
Garnish:
Grease bottom and sides of a 15- x 10- x 1-inch jellyroll pan with vegetable oil; line with wax paper, and grease and flour wax paper. Set aside.
Beat egg yolks in a large bowl at high speed of an electric mixer until thick and lemon colored; gradually add 1/4 cup sugar, beating constantly. Stir in vegetable oil and lemon extract; set aside.
Beat egg whites until foamy; gradually add 1/2 cup sugar, beating until stiff but not dry. Fold egg whites into yolks.
Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually fold into egg mixture.
Spread batter evenly into prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
Sift powdered sugar in a 15- x 10-inch rectangle on a towel.
When cake is done, immediately loosen from sides of pan, and turn out onto sugared towel.
Carefully peel off wax paper. Starting at narrow end, roll up cake and towel together; let cake cool completely on a wire rack, seam side down. Unroll cake.
Make the lemon filling by combining the sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, lemon zest and food coloring. Mix well. Fold in whipped topping or fresh whipped cream.
Spread half of the creamy lemon filling over all the cake, then carefully reroll the cake. Place cake on serving platter, seam side down, then spread the remaining filling on all sides.
Combine coconut, water, and food coloring in a plastic bag; close securely and shake well.
Sprinkle colored coconut over cake roll. Refrigerate cake roll 1 to 2 hours before serving.
Source: I have had this recipe since the mid 1980's and the original source is unknown, but it sure is a keeper!
This Italian lemon cream cake is a version of the popular one from the Cheesecake Factory. This cake has fluffy vanilla cake layers, a filling of lemon mascarpone cream, and the outside of the cake has a lemon crumb topping. Powdered sugar is dusted over the whole cake for a pretty finish.
Vanilla Cake:
Crumb Topping:
Cake Filling:
Vanilla Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottoms of two 8-inch round cake pans with parchment paper and grease the sides.
In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt together. Set aside.
Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl, or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the beater attachment. Add eggs and mix to combine, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Slowly mix in vanilla extract and milk until combined.
Stir dry ingredients into the cake batter and then pour the batter into prepared cake pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in it's pan for 5 minutes, and then turn it out onto a wired rack to cool completely.
Crumb Topping: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread the flour out on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 5 minutes to cook the raw taste out of the flour. Let cool for a few minutes.
In a large bowl, whisk cooled flour and powdered sugar together. Using a pastry cutter, forks, or your hands, cut in cold butter into the dry ingredients. You want the butter to coat all the dry ingredients and the size to be small. We don't want big chunks on our cake.
Stir in lemon zest and vanilla extract. Store in the refrigerator until the mixture gets cold, about 1 hour.
Lemon Mascarpone Cream Filling: Whip heavy whipping cream in a large bowl to stiff peaks, and set aside.
In another large bowl, mix mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, lemon zest and juice. Gently fold in whipped cream. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to use.
To Assemble: Cut the cooled cake horizontally. Place one layer on a cake plate. Reserve 3/4 cup of filling and spread or pipe the rest of the filling on top of the cake.
Place the second cake layer on top. Spread the reserved cake filling all over the top and sides of the cake.
Press crumb topping all over the tops and sides of the cake. Dust powdered sugar all over the cake. If not serving immediately, wait to dust the cake with powdered sugar. Powdered sugar will seep into the cake after awhile.
Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.
Notes: Break up the steps by making the crumb topping, cake filling, and/or the cake ahead of time. Dust the cake with powdered sugar right before you serve it. Powdered sugar will seep into the cake after a time.While the mascarpone cheese gives this cake an authentic Italian flavor, you can substitute with cream cheese if you would like.
Source: www.ninakneadstobake.com/italian-lemon-cream-cake/?fbclid=IwAR1KEcBUVaDBwk85Zd_UrjwUjqDi4SnQeJ6ReXEhWocw6lG6OtjWoRC47vU#recipe
In a mixing bowl, blend dry cake mix, butter, and 1 egg. Press into an ungreased 9x13-inch pan.
Beat the cream cheese until smooth. Gradually blend in the powdered sugar. Stir in lemon peel and lemon juice until smooth. Reserve 1/2 cup of this mixture and refrigerate it for later use. Beat the remaining 2 eggs, add the vanilla, and then beat this mixture into the remaining cream cheese mixture until well blended. Spread over the cake mixture. Bake at 350 degrees until set, approximately 25 to 30 minutes. Cool completely. Spread the reserved cream cheese mixture onto the bars. Refrigerate until firm; garnish and cut into squares and serve.
Source: the original source for this recipe is unknown. This recipe was given to me many years ago by a cousin.
Lemon butter mints are the perfect combination of sweet and tangy. Made with simple ingredients, they are easy to make and fun to eat!
Beat butter using electric mixer until smooth, 30-45 seconds.
Add powdered sugar, milk, lemon extract, and vanilla, a couple of drops of food coloring, and mix until a dough forms. You probably won't need to, but if the dough is too sticky you can add an additional 1/4 cup of powdered sugar.
Dust your work surface with a small amount of powdered sugar.
Use a rolling pin and roll the butter mint dough until it is about 1/2-inch thick. Cut into tiny dots using a frosting tip (1A size is perfect).
Alternate method: Pinch dough off into 2-inch balls. Roll each ball into a long rope and slice it into tiny bite-sized pieces using a pizza cutter.
Let candy dry on parchment paper-lined baking sheets for 24 hours (can also be eaten right away).
Notes: Finished mints can be refrigerated for several weeks or in the freezer for up to 2 months.
Source: www.gluesticksblog.com/homemade-lemon-butter-mints-easy-to-make/?fbclid=IwAR2vlar11TvRVKws_Ae75J0OzCSLmFJvKgVbY47oZ5nJ7K6HsFToFyFmFzI
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan.
Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Set aside.
Cream butter, shortening, and sugar in a separate bowl with an electric mixer until well combined. Add in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Alternate adding flour mixture and whole milk until just combined. Mix in lemon juice and lemon zest. Pour batter into the prepared pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Let stand for about 10 minutes, then run a knife along the edges and invert the pan onto a cooling rack. Allow to cool completely.
Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/ritz-carlton-lemon-pound-cake-recipe-7480976
Lemon Poppy Seed Cookies For the cookies:
For the glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, poppyseeds, and salt. Set aside.
Cream together butter and sugar. Beat in egg.
In another bowl, stir together sour cream, honey, lemon zest, and lemon juice.
Add flour mixture to butter mixture, alternating with sour cream mixture, beating between each addition.
Drop cookies by tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes until golden brown.
Let cool for a couple minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before glazing.
Make glaze by whisking together icing sugar and lemon juice until no lumps remain.
Dip cooled cookies into glaze. Sprinkle with lemon zest. Repeat until all cookies are glazed.
Let set before serving.
Source: www.fakeginger.com/lemon-poppy-seed-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2Fhb8il-2qcA2Y0cf0rztPXJkzgHh2iEmEOQceZagmCycLpzdjxkIwt-E
Lemon sugar cookies with creamy lemon frosting and an added boost of tang from the tiniest slice of lemon on top of each cookie. These are literally the BEST lemon sugar cookies.
Cookie Dough:
Lemon Frosting:
Cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl combine butter, shortening and sugar. Beat until fluffy. Turn mixer down and add egg, vanilla and lemon zest. Add baking powder. Sift and add flour and cornstarch until mixed thoroughly (1-2 minutes).
Scoop dough, using a medium cookie scoop, onto ungreased baking sheets. Roll each scoop of dough into a ball. Press a glass into each cookie dough ball to flatten. Dip glass in sugar to keep the glass from sticking to the cookie dough.
Bake cookies for 10 minutes. Allow to cool on pan 3-5 minutes before transferring to cooling rack.
Allow cookies to cool completely before frosting.
Frosting: Mix frosting ingredients with electric mixer. Spread over cookies. Cut a lemon into tiny slices. Place one slice of lemon on each cookie.
Notes: You will need 3 lemons for this recipe. If using salted butter, no additional salt is necessary for the cookie dough. If using unsalted butter, add a 1/2 teaspoon of salt with the dry ingredients in the cookie dough. Cookies can sit be left out at room temperature for 24 hours or so. If storing longer, wrap cookies, and refrigerate to keep lemon slices fresh.
Source: www.gluesticksblog.com/the-best-lemon-sugar-cookies-video/?fbclid=IwAR3FEp4Hqy_t50ho91wWju2_ePkA1NH2euECzUPCA1u1ihtnoRcMV4MAIwM
Soft and moist banana cake made with coconut and lemon flavors from top to bottom. This tasty Lemon Banana Coconut poke cake is topped with creamy coconut syrup and fluffy lemon coconut frosting.
Cake:
Topping:
Frosting:
Topping:
Cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch casserole baking pan.
Combine flour, both sugars and baking soda in a large mixing bowl.
In a separate bowl, whisk together oil, buttermilk, eggs, vanilla extract, and smashed bananas. Whisk until all combined. Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Mix with a spatula until smoothly combined. Fold in lemon zest and coconut flakes until evenly distributed.
Pour cake batter into the prepared baking pan and spread it evenly. Bake for 40-45 minutes.
Let the cake cool for about 10 minutes. Poke holes all over the cake (use something that is about a pencil thickness).
Syrup: In a mixing bowl, whisk sweetened condensed milk, lemon zest, and cream of coconut.
Slowly and evenly, pour sweet sauce mixture all over the cake. Let it seep in and cool completely before frosting. I usually pour it slowly and try to hit every hole so the not all the syrup runs off the sides.
Frosting: Beat cream cheese on medium-high speed, until smooth, 1-2 minutes. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl.
Lower the speed to low and pour in cream of coconut. Mix on low until starts to incorporate and then bring up speed to high and beat for 2-3 more minutes. You may need to stop in the middle to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl.
Turn down the speed to low and add whipped topping and lemon zest. Fold until evenly incorporated and smooth.
Once the cake is cooled completely, evenly frost the cake all over.
Optional: spread coconut flakes all over the top of the cake.
Cake can be served right away at room temperature or cold. Personally, I think it's best after the cake had some time to soak up the syrup.
Cover and keep the cake refrigerated when not serving.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/lemon-coconut-banana-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3Kary-JswUdjSsOAKFr2fa5MbRMyjng9Er3ZkTpkwhKWRwrU91TddQknU#recipe
To make the cake: Prepare the cake mix per the package instructions using the amounts of water, oil and eggs called for. Add 1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest. Bake in a greased 13 x 9-inch cake pan until a toothpick inserted into the center comes back clean.
Once baked, immediately poke holes all over the cake using the back of a wooden spoon or similar. Be generous.
To make the pudding: In a medium size mixing bowl using an electric mixer, whip together the pudding mix and milk until thickened but, still pourable.
Spread pudding over the cake gently pushing into the holes. Cool to room temperature. (This doesn't take long)
To make the frosting: In a medium size mixing bowl using an electric mixer, cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar, lemon juice and lemon extract.
Add the heavy cream continuing to beat on medium-high speed until fluffy and fully combined and soft peaks form. Mix in 2 tablespoon lemon zest by hand.
Frost the top of the cake, garnishing with the remaining lemon zest and grated white chocolate.
Chill for 4 hours or overnight before serving. (May use additional whipped cream and lemon slices to decorate)
Store leftovers chilled.
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/lemon-burst-poke-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2joNFTqDb2wsWxm_1bYFwDNrY5ZFyZH27GJ0qAIzmRMuaIGYQo24eT2XM
This sweet and tart Lemon Tiramisu recipe is so delicious and easy to make! Made with creamy mascarpone cheese, tart lemon curd and light and fluffy lady fingers. A tasty twist on the classic Italian recipe, this no bake, layered dessert is perfect for spring and summer and is sure to delight the lemon lovers in your life!
Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick spray and set aside.
Add the lemonade to a small shallow dish or bowl. Dip the Ladyfingers into the lemonade, turning to fully coat (I like to use tongs), allow the excess to drip off and place the Ladyfingers in a single layer in the prepared baking dish.
Evenly spread about half of the lemon curd over the top of the ladyfingers.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the heavy cream and lemon zest and beat with a hand mixer or stand mixer for one to two minutes. Gradually add the powdered sugar and lemon pudding mix and continue beating, scraping down the bottom and sides of the bowl as needed, until the mixture is thick and creamy.
Add the mascarpone cheese to the pudding mixture and beat until smooth and combined. Spread about half of the pudding mixture over the lemon curd.
Add another layer of Ladyfingers (dip in the lemonade and allow excess to drip off).
Evenly spread the remaining half of the lemon curd on top of the second layer of ladyfingers.
Gently spread the remaining pudding mixture into an even layer on top.
Cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours (or overnight).
When ready to serve, garnish with fresh lemon slices, strawberries or mint, cut into squares and serve.
Notes: Store leftover Lemon Tiramisu in the refrigerator, in airtight container, for up to 3 days. Likewise, if planning on making in advance, prepare the tiramisu, cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 2 or 3 days before serving. I do not recommend freezing the tiramisu. The tiramisu is best enjoyed within 2 days of making.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/lemon-tiramisu/?fbclid=IwAR2EHympZQ1OoifRgxX046ZPgl5D-NvB63ZCeTGOwB1zniE9FCVIvRmsskk
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.