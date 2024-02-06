Recipes to try for National Celery Month

Today is St. Patrick's Day and instead of doing recipes to serve on this day, I decided to give a nod to a green vegetable and celebrate national celery month! I didn't even know there was such a thing until I saw it on television one morning. Celery has far more delicious uses other than our favorite childhood Ants on a Log snack.

I've put together a variety of recipes that are to be served cold and hot to use this interesting vegetable.

I do have one pet-peeve when it comes to celery. For cooking purposes, the stalk of celery is how it grows from the ground in a bunch or head known as the stalk. Then each long piece is called a rib. I see recipes quite frequently that call for 3 stalks celery, or 5 stalks celery, which would be quite unrealistic in a small batch of soup or chicken salad. I think many people understand that, but it's just a personal thing with me.

Think green today and enjoy a delicious recipe using celery!

Cashew Chicken Casserole

Stuck in a casserole rut? We've got the solution. Try an Asian twist by adding cream of mushroom, chicken, chow mein noodles and cashews to stir things up in the casserole world. Never get accused of being ordinary again.

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 cup diced celery

1 can (10.75 ounce size) cream of mushroom soup

1/3 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 cups diced, cooked chicken

1 can (5 ounce size) chow mein noodles

1/2 cup cashews

Preheat the oven to 350 degree.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft.

Add the mushroom soup, chicken broth, soy sauce, and cooked chicken. Mix well and heat through.

Transfer the chicken mixture to a baking dish. Top with chow mein noodles and cashews.

Place the baking dish in the oven and bake at 350 degrees F for 20 to 25 minutes.

Serve hot.

Source: www.cdkitchen.com/recipes/recs/453/Cashew_Chicken_Casserole_II51773.shtml

Sunny Fruit Mold

This Jell-o fruit salad- is one of the few gelatin salads that can still be found at potlucks today. This is from 1960, and it's totally delish.

1 package lemon gelatin

1 cup hot water

1 cup cold water

1 orange, freed from membrane and diced

1 banana, sliced

1 red skin apple, diced

1 cup celery, thinly sliced

Dissolve Jell-O in hot water. Add cold water. Chill until slightly thickened. Fold in fruit and celery. Pour into mold; chill until firm.

At serving time, unmold on crisp lettuce; garnish with mayonnaise.

This Jell-O dish also makes a light, lively dessert when garnished with whipped cream. Makes six servings.

Source: www.retrorecipe.wordpress.com/2014/11/17/sunny-fruit-mold/

Home Run Celery Amandine

With just a few handy ingredients and 10 minutes or less to the table, take a crack at the bat with this sauteed celery amandine. It is proof that celery is more than a bench player at your table.

1 small head (stalk) garden fresh celery (about 3-4 ribs per person)

1/4 cup raw whole almonds

4 cloves garlic, crushed and lightly chopped

1 tablespoon butter or ghee

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 lemon, cut in wedges (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Wash and dry the celery and slice it 1/4- to 1/2- inch thick on a sharp diagonal. (The diagonals look beautiful, but also expose more surface area for flavor.)

Crush the almonds with the bottom of a glass or by tapping on them with a meat mallet to get rough pieces of mixed sizes. Crush and lightly chop through the garlic cloves. (Crushing the nuts and garlic makes more textural and visual interest than chopping.) Slice the lemon into six to eight wedges and flick away any seeds you see.

Heat a skillet to medium-high heat. When the skillet is hot, add the butter and olive oil. Add the celery to the pan and give it a shake to let the slices settle in. Toss the nuts, garlic and salt and pepper to taste on top of the celery. Stir a few times while the celery just begins to soften and turn bright green, about four to five minutes. Remove it from the heat before you think you should. You'll enjoy this best if the celery retains is crunchy texture.

Serve with a lemon wedge, if desired. This is good served right out of the skillet or at room temperature.

Source: www.101milekitchen.com/2021/05/18/vintage-celery-amandine-home-run-2/

Ben Franklin Salad

This is a type of mashed potato salad and this recipe is quite old, but still delicious many years later.

2 tablespoons milk

1 cup real mayonnaise

4 cups mashed potato

1/2 cup diced celery

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 teaspoons salt, adjust to taste

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Thoroughly blend all ingredients together. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Source: www.retrorecipe.wordpress.com/2014/01/13/ben-franklin-salad/

