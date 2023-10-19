Recipes to reflect the cool weather

As the leaves start to turn and there is a cool crispness to the air, I start thinking about foods that tell me fall has arrived. When we had that cool weather recently, the first thing I did was make No Peek Beef Stew. I pulled out the large covered Ditch oven and put stew on to bake for five hours, and it smelled like fall and winter. Do you have favorite foods you make when you turn the calendar to October and the weather turns cool? Maybe chili is on your stove simmering?

Today I have gathered a few recipes that I usually have handy starting about October. You may find them a little unusual as you might not think about simmering chicken in apple cider or cooking pork chops in apple butter, but I can promise you you'll like it. Enjoy!

Cranberry Vinaigrette

This Cranberry Vinaigrette is the perfect dressing for your fall and winter salads. Cranberry sauce is the star ingredient in this recipe.

1/2 cup grapeseed oil

1 cup cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon grain mustard

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Add all ingredients, except the salt and pepper, to a medium mixing bowl.

Using a stick blender, blend all for a few pulses until satisfied with the texture. If you want to thin it out, use a little water as needed.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Notes: No stick or immersion blender? You can also use your regular blender. Or shake the ingredients together in a glass jar or bottle. Avoid using any kind of aluminum bowl which could react with the vinegar and cause a metallic taste.

This recipe is a great way to use leftover cranberry sauce from the holidays!

Try adding some orange juice or orange zest for a new flavor profile.

For best results, be sure all of your ingredients are at room temperature before mixing.

Make this dressing one to three hours before you need it for the best flavor, so the flavors have time to marry together. Don't refrigerate your dressing during this time.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/cranberry-vinaigrette/?fbclid=IwAR3uQYpKaVdIcB1ecYGCny8ZVP3oanLj-OmGVQiM_ABD5Evef1lRTLF7Wk0

Hamburger Stew

Hamburger stew has plenty of wholesome veggies and rich layers of bold flavor making it the ideal cold-weather recipe to satisfy hearty appetites.

2 pounds ground beef

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 medium carrots, cut into cubes

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups beef stock

1 (10.75 -ounce) can condensed tomato soup

1 heaping tablespoon beef flavor Better Than Bouillon

2 (14.5-ounces) cans stewed tomatoes, with juices

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 dried bay leaf

2 1/4 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups frozen green beans,

1 cup frozen pearl onions

Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Crumble the ground chuck into large chunks in the hot pan, and cook until evenly browned. Transfer cooked beef to a paper towel-lined plate. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of drippings from the pot. If you do not have that amount remaining, add vegetable oil to make up the difference.

Add the onion, garlic, and carrots and saute, over medium heat, until soft, about five to six minutes.

Sprinkle flour over vegetables, stirring constantly, until the flour coats the vegetables. Cook for two to three minutes to toast the flour. Remove skillet from heat.

Add beef stock, stewed tomatoes with their juices , tomato soup, Better Than Bouillon, Worcestershire sauce, potatoes, Italian seasoning, thyme, bay leaf, salt, pepper, green beans, pearl onions, and browned beef; stir to blend then simmer over low heat for at least two hours, stirring occasionally.

Adjust seasoning. Ladle into individual bowls and serve.

Source: www.gonnawantseconds.com/hamburger-stew/?fbclid=IwAR39U3Mm6zd75q6r9EGXGNKYI0Sj6iwYbh60rOLtIb4dU-wSEs4Xe8eLnBI#wprm-recipe-container-21122

Magic Pumpkin Bars

These Magic Pumpkin Bars have so many yummy ingredients all combined into one amazing bar!

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup butter melted

1 (11 ounce) bag Kraft Caramel Bits*

1 (11.5 ounce) bag milk chocolate chips

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

3/4 cup pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and melted butter until combined.

Press graham cracker mixture into the bottom of prepared baking pan. Sprinkle caramel bits over graham cracker crust. Sprinkle chocolate chips over other layers.

In a small mixing bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. Pour pumpkin mixture over crust and other layers.

Sprinkle coconut in an even layer over the top.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the middle is set up.

Notes: *Kraft caramel bits are little pieces of caramels. They are about the size of a chocolate chip. They are not wrapped. They are sometimes on the baking aisle in the grocery store or even on the candy aisle by the regular Kraft caramels.

Source: www.sixsistersstuff.com/recipe/magic-pumpkin-bars-recipe/#wprm-recipe-container-106473

Apple Cider Braised Chicken Thighs

Juicy chicken thighs browned and simmered in a savory cider sauce made with lightly caramelized onions, mushrooms and thyme.

Chicken:

1 1/2 pounds bone-in and skin on chicken thighs (about 8 thighs)

Salt and pepper

Sauce:

2 tablespoon avocado oil, divided

8 ounces white or brown (cremini) mushrooms, sliced

2 onions, thinly sliced

2 sprigs fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 cup hard apple cider, divided

1 cup chicken stock

Need help converting to weights? Check out my cups to grams Conversion Guide.