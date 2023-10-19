Recipes to reflect the cool weather

As the leaves start to turn and there is a cool crispness to the air, I start thinking about foods that tell me fall has arrived. When we had that cool weather recently, the first thing I did was make No Peek Beef Stew. I pulled out the large covered Ditch oven and put stew on to bake for five hours, and it smelled like fall and winter. Do you have favorite foods you make when you turn the calendar to October and the weather turns cool? Maybe chili is on your stove simmering?
Today I have gathered a few recipes that I usually have handy starting about October. You may find them a little unusual as you might not think about simmering chicken in apple cider or cooking pork chops in apple butter, but I can promise you you'll like it. Enjoy!
This Cranberry Vinaigrette is the perfect dressing for your fall and winter salads. Cranberry sauce is the star ingredient in this recipe.
Add all ingredients, except the salt and pepper, to a medium mixing bowl.
Using a stick blender, blend all for a few pulses until satisfied with the texture. If you want to thin it out, use a little water as needed.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Notes: No stick or immersion blender? You can also use your regular blender. Or shake the ingredients together in a glass jar or bottle. Avoid using any kind of aluminum bowl which could react with the vinegar and cause a metallic taste.
This recipe is a great way to use leftover cranberry sauce from the holidays!
Try adding some orange juice or orange zest for a new flavor profile.
For best results, be sure all of your ingredients are at room temperature before mixing.
Make this dressing one to three hours before you need it for the best flavor, so the flavors have time to marry together. Don't refrigerate your dressing during this time.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/cranberry-vinaigrette/?fbclid=IwAR3uQYpKaVdIcB1ecYGCny8ZVP3oanLj-OmGVQiM_ABD5Evef1lRTLF7Wk0
Hamburger stew has plenty of wholesome veggies and rich layers of bold flavor making it the ideal cold-weather recipe to satisfy hearty appetites.
Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Crumble the ground chuck into large chunks in the hot pan, and cook until evenly browned. Transfer cooked beef to a paper towel-lined plate. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of drippings from the pot. If you do not have that amount remaining, add vegetable oil to make up the difference.
Add the onion, garlic, and carrots and saute, over medium heat, until soft, about five to six minutes.
Sprinkle flour over vegetables, stirring constantly, until the flour coats the vegetables. Cook for two to three minutes to toast the flour. Remove skillet from heat.
Add beef stock, stewed tomatoes with their juices , tomato soup, Better Than Bouillon, Worcestershire sauce, potatoes, Italian seasoning, thyme, bay leaf, salt, pepper, green beans, pearl onions, and browned beef; stir to blend then simmer over low heat for at least two hours, stirring occasionally.
Adjust seasoning. Ladle into individual bowls and serve.
Source: www.gonnawantseconds.com/hamburger-stew/?fbclid=IwAR39U3Mm6zd75q6r9EGXGNKYI0Sj6iwYbh60rOLtIb4dU-wSEs4Xe8eLnBI#wprm-recipe-container-21122
These Magic Pumpkin Bars have so many yummy ingredients all combined into one amazing bar!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and melted butter until combined.
Press graham cracker mixture into the bottom of prepared baking pan. Sprinkle caramel bits over graham cracker crust. Sprinkle chocolate chips over other layers.
In a small mixing bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. Pour pumpkin mixture over crust and other layers.
Sprinkle coconut in an even layer over the top.
Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the middle is set up.
Notes: *Kraft caramel bits are little pieces of caramels. They are about the size of a chocolate chip. They are not wrapped. They are sometimes on the baking aisle in the grocery store or even on the candy aisle by the regular Kraft caramels.
Source: www.sixsistersstuff.com/recipe/magic-pumpkin-bars-recipe/#wprm-recipe-container-106473
Juicy chicken thighs browned and simmered in a savory cider sauce made with lightly caramelized onions, mushrooms and thyme.
Chicken:
Sauce:
Need help converting to weights? Check out my cups to grams Conversion Guide.
Warm a large pan or skillet (with a fitted lid) over a medium heat. When the pan is hot, add just enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan (about a tablespoon).
Sprinkle both sides of the chickens generously with salt and pepper. Add the chicken, skin-side down. Leave space in between each thigh. Sear the chicken, about 7 minutes until golden brown. Then flip and sear the other side about 5 minutes then remove from the skillet/pan and set aside. (Chicken doesn't need to be fully cooked yet.) Use a paper towel to wipe the black and browned bits off the pan.
Add another tablespoon of oil to the skillet along with the sliced mushrooms. Cook about 5 minutes over a medium-high heat until they start to brown and caramelized.
Add another tablespoon of oil and sliced onions and thyme to the pan. Cook another 3-5 minutes to soften the onions.
Add 1/2 cup cider to the pan. Turn the heat up high. Bring to a simmer, then let the liquids continue to simmer another 2-3 minutes to thicken slightly and reduce
Stir in the remaining 1/2 cup cider along with the chicken stock. Add the chicken back to the pan. Cover with the fitted lid and cook over a medium heat for about 15 minutes or at least until the chicken is cook through. Remove the lid and continue to cook another 5 minutes.
Taste and season with more salt and pepper as needed and serve.
Notes: Thicken then sauce with flour to make a gravy-like sauce. After simmering the chicken in the liquids for about 15 minutes, scoop out a couple spoonfuls of the sauce and transfer to a small bowl or cup. Add 1-2 teaspoons of gluten free all-purpose flour and whisk until no lumps remain then add back to the pan. With the sauce simmering, mix in the flour mixture and simmer a minute or two until it thickens up.
Source: www.asaucykitchen.com/wp-json/mv-create/v1/creations/903/print
Coat a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Set to medium-high heat.
Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper. Add pork chops to the hot skillet. Cook for 8 minutes, flipping once halfway through. Remove pork to a plate.
Using the same skillet, melt butter. Add apple slices and cook until tender, 3-4 minutes. Stir in apple butter, brown sugar and chili powder. Bring to a low simmer.
Push apples to sides of skillet. Place pork chops in skillet and cook another 1-2 minutes. Spoon apple mixture on top of pork, as it continues cooking.
Spoon apple mixture over individual servings and serve hot.
Source: www.thecomfortofcooking.com/2021/10/skillet-apple-butter-pork-chops.html
Pumpkin Cheddar Grits with Bacon and Apples are cheesy, creamy and full of crispy bacon and softened apples, and pumpkin, of course!
Bring broth to a boil. Add grits. Stir, reduce heat to low, and cover. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain grease and cool a bit before chopping or crumbling into smaller pieces. Leave bacon grease in skillet.
Add diced apples to bacon grease (you can do this in butter if you prefer) over medium-low heat and saute until tender. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.
When grits have absorbed broth, add salt, sage, milk and pumpkin puree and continue cooking for 5-10 minutes on low. Stir in cheddar and stir until melted. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.
Stir in apples and bacon crumbles and serve warm!
Source: www.sweetbeginningsblog.com/pumpkin-cheddar-grits-bacon-apples/
As the days become chillier and the fall harvest comes in from the field into your kitchen you are going to want to make up this amazing chowder that will warm and soothe you after a hard day's work.
Melt the butter in a large soup pot over med high heat. Add the onions, garlic, carrots and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally for 5 minutes or so, until onion is translucent.
Mix in the potatoes and corn. Add the thyme and basil. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the flour and stir to coat.
Add the pumpkin puree and chicken broth, bring to a simmer and cook, covered for 20-30 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if needed. Stir in the cream and warm gently to serve.
Source: www.adayinthelifeonthefarm.blogspot.com/2020/09/fall-harvest-chowder-pumpkinweek.html
Light chili, made with chicken (or turkey), vegetables, and white beans is a lighter version of a classic chili. This recipe is kicked it up a notch by adding pumpkin flavors to make it a nice seasonal dish.
In a large pot, heat up oil over medium heat. Add diced onion and pumpkin, and saute for 3-5 minutes. Add ground chicken, cover, and cook until chicken is almost cooked. Stir often and break up clumps of meat. Grate or mince in garlic, and stir well. Drain and add beans.
Stir and cook for a couple of minutes. Add vegetable stock, salt, pepper, chili powder, and cumin. Stir well and cook on medium-low heat for 15-20 minutes, covered. Stir occasionally.
Stir in minced cilantro before serving.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/pumpkin-chicken-chili/#recipe
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.