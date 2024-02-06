Recipes to help ring in the new year

Ringing in the new year holds something different for many people. A large gathering of family or friends, or maybe a quiet evening of a couple of friends and playing games or playing cards, or a big supper then off to bed to enjoy black-eyed peas the next day. Whatever your tradition is, I'm sure it will involve some great food.

I have started off this column with a delicious one-dish casserole featuring black-eyed peas to bring good luck for your new year. The remainder of the column contains appetizers and one cowboy stew recipe that would be a good main dish to keep warm and guests can graze on it all evening.

I hope these recipes will add some joy to your new year celebration.

Happy New Year!

Black-Eyed Pea Cornbread Casserole

This Black-Eyed Pea Cornbread Casserole recipe is homemade cornbread loaded with sausage, creamed corn, cheddar cheese, black eyed peas, green chiles and jalapenos. Perfect for your New Year's Day meal! Can make ahead of time and freeze for up to a month. Everyone loves this easy one-pan meal.

1-pound hot pork sausage

1 cup white cornmeal

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 (15-ounce) can black eyed peas, drained

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

3/4 cup creamed corn

1 (4-ounce) can diced jalapenos

1 (4.5-ounce) can diced green chiles

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray. Set aside.

In a skillet over medium high heat, cook sausage until crumbled and no longer pink. Drain fat. Set aside.

Combine cornmeal, flour, salt, baking soda, eggs, buttermilk and oil. Stir cooked sausage, black eyed peas, cheese, creamed corn, jalapenos and green chiles into cornbread batter. Pour into prepared pan.

Bake, uncovered, for one hour.

Notes: I used a roll of Jimmy Dean sausage. This does have a kick from the jalapenos and green chiles. If you are worried about the heat, I would suggest omitting the jalapeÃ±os.

You can make this ahead of time and freeze it for up to a month. Bake the casserole and then freeze it. To reheat the casserole, thaw it and bake covered for 30 minutes at uncovered for 10 minutes. If you want to reheat this casserole frozen, bake it covered for an hour and uncovered for 10 minutes.

Ham Salad Pinwheels

Love Ham Salad? Love Pinwheels? How about mashing the two together in these Ham Salad Pinwheels for the perfect appetizer or snack food?

8 ounces cooked ham, roughly chopped

1 hard-boiled egg, roughly chopped

1/2 cup thinly sliced celery

1/2 cup diced red onion

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 burrito sized tortillas

Place the ham, egg, celery, red onion, cream cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle relish and pepper into a food processor.

Pulse a few times to break up the ingredients and then scrape down the sides. Continue to pulse until everything is combined and well chopped up, you can leave this a little on the chunky or smooth side depending on your preference.

Place a tortilla on a clean work surface. Spread 1/4th of the ham salad mixture over the tortilla leaving a 1/2-inch border around the outside of the tortilla.

Take the bottom of the tortilla and begin to roll it over itself to form a log. Try to roll it tightly but not so tight that the tortilla breaks.

Take a large piece of plastic wrap and roll the log into the piece of plastic wrap tightly and tuck the ends under. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and filling.

Place in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight is best. Discard the plastic wrap and cut them into about 1/2- inch slices. Serve immediately.

Notes: Use burrito-sized tortillas for this. It creates the perfect size pinwheel. If you are not a fan of sweet relish, you can use dill relish or omit all together. You can make these ahead of when you need them. They are best if they chill for at least four hours or overnight. You can easily double this recipe to serve more people. You can place these Ham Salad Pinwheels in an airtight container, and they should keep good for up to three days before they will get soggy. I don't recommend freezing them.

Hot Crab Dip

A delicious hot party dip made with cream cheese, mayonnaise and fresh crab.

2 (8 ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 cup real mayonnaise

2 tablespoons grated onion

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning, or to taste, optional

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, optional

1/3 cup heavy cream, more or less

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained well and quartered, optional

1-pound premium crabmeat, drained

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 1 1/2 -quart casserole dish; set aside.

Pour the crabmeat into a colander to drain and pick through for any stray shell; set aside.

Meanwhile, combine the cream cheese with the mayonnaise, onion, salt, pepper, garlic powder, Old Bay, Cajun seasoning and Worcestershire. Add the cream a little at a time, using only enough to loosen the dip. Gently fold in the artichoke hearts, if using, and crab and spoon into a buttered casserole dish.

Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until bubbly, heated through and lightly browned on top.

Serve immediately with assorted crackers or toast points.

Salmon Pinwheels

Fresh and flavorful, these Salmon Pinwheels are the perfect easy (but impressive) appetizer that are effortless, and everyone enjoys!

12 ounces smoked salmon pre-sliced

Filling:

10 ounces cream cheese, softened

3 teaspoons creamy horseradish sauce

2 teaspoons fresh chopped dill

2 small green onions, finely sliced

1/2 lemon, use the juice and the zest

Pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients for the filling and add pepper to taste.

Take a big piece of plastic wrap and place flat on a surface, evenly place the salmon slices beside each other on the plastic wrap. Make sure they overlap a tiny bit on all edges to get a nice salmon wrap.

Spread the cream cheese filling evenly over the salmon, leaving out an inch at the bottom.

With the help of the plastic wrap carefully roll up the salmon from the top to the bottom. Try to wrap it as tight as possible.

Wrap the plastic around it at the end and place in the refrigerator for at least 5 hours to help the filling to set and the rolls to stabilize.

Take out of the refrigerator and cut into 1-inch rolls using a very sharp knife.

Serve cold.

Notes: You can double this recipe either by adding to the same roll or making two rolls. You can substitute the creamy horseradish sauce with cream cheese and chives. Make sure that you refrigerate these for at least 5 hours.

