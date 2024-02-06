Recipes to get you through the winter months

Warm, winter comfort food is on the menu this week. As we push on through January, I went to some saved recipe files to look for a few recipes that you might enjoy as a pick-me-up on these short winter days.
I have included a variety of protein choices so surely there will be something for everyone. I have not made beef shanks in a long time, so I am definitely going to add this to our supper rotation, and I know Scott will enjoy them!
Have fun trying these recipes and be sure to go online to read all of the recipes I'm sharing with you today.
Sweet and tender shrimp are enveloped in a rich scampi sauce that's then put on top of fresh pizza dough and baked until perfect.
Roll or stretch the pizza dough out onto a pizza pan, pizza stone, or sheet pan. Bake it in a 450-degree oven for about six minutes or until the crust has started to set.
Meanwhile, make the shrimp. Add the butter and olive oil to a skillet and heat over medium-high heat. When the foaming subsides, add the garlic and cook for a minute until fragrant. Add the shrimp and cook for two to three minutes, or until cooked. Turning as necessary. Add the green onion and parsley and remove from the heat. Add the red pepper flakes and lemon and season with salt if needed.
Using a spoon, spoon out some of the butter mixture and spread that over the par-baked pizza crust. Top with the shrimp mixture, making sure to evenly distribute the shrimp.
Top with crumbled feta and sprinkle on the Parmesan cheese.
Bake for an additional six to seven minutes or until the crust is cooked through. Slice and enjoy!
Source: www.cookwhatyoulove.com/shrimp-scampi-pizza/?fbclid=IwAR2bvPbFha9pN55kiXKlxKHTq-tM2OJDncU7nXOAq6DFrAZ8gWg-AMQGryY
This recipe for braised beef shanks in a deliciously rich sauce produces the most tender beef you will ever try! These absolutely mouth-watering beef shanks are slow-cooked, full of flavor, and super easy to make for any home cook. Use the salt and pepper sparingly. The recipe calls for 2 tablespoons of salt and 1 of pepper, but it is best to adjust the amount to your taste buds, especially if you're using a high-sodium beef stock.
Finely dice the carrots, garlic, and onions. Pour the flour into a shallow bowl. Finely chop the fresh parsley for garnishing later.
Cooking instructions: Season the beef shanks with 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper. Dredge the shanks through the flour and shake them to remove any excess.
Set the Dutch oven over medium-high heat with a tablespoon of olive oil until hot and sear the shanks for 3 to 4 minutes per side until caramelized. Remove the shanks to a plate and add the chopped onions, carrots, and garlic to the Dutch oven, cooking for two to three minutes.
Next, add 1 cup of beef broth, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the Dutch oven. Then, turn the heat down to medium heat and pour in the 2 cups of crushed tomatoes, Worcestershire Sauce, salt, and pepper into the Dutch oven and continue to stir.
Place the beef shanks back in the Dutch oven along with the drippings from the plate and stir in the other 1 cup broth with the fresh herbs.
Cover with a lid and simmer on low for 2 1/2 hours or until the meat is tender and the gravy is reduced. (If the gravy is reduced too much, add 1/4 cup of water).
Remove the pot from the heat and discard the sprigs of rosemary and thyme.
Sprinkle the freshly chopped parsley over the top and serve the braised beef shanks over polenta, mashed potatoes, rice, or pasta.
Notes: For a thicker gravy: If you want your gravy to have a thicker consistency, mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of water and slowly pour that into the liquid until it becomes thicker.
Using dry herbs: If you're using dry rosemary and thyme, use half the amount, as they have a stronger flavor and will be overpowering.
Source: www.comfortablefood.com/beef-shank-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0-QIp2IIp-5j2W2Ij2wGd2-annaMaP25rAeyGbgDyeMCIOkvK0HE8X3iQ
Cornbread waffles with Chili and Fixins' is one of our favorite weeknight meals. Easy to make and the two flavors were meant to go together!
Preheat your waffle iron to a medium-high setting. If your waffle iron has a number setting, set it to a number 4 (higher if you want a darker, crispier waffle.)
Also, at this point you will want to start heating up your chili. Pour both cans of chili into a covered pot and heat up until warmed through or pop it into a microwave-safe bowl and heat until warmed through.
In a medium bowl, combine both packs of cornbread mix with eggs and milk. Stir well until combined.
Once your waffle iron is heated, spray with nonstick spray. Pour one cup of cornbread mix onto waffle iron. Depending on your type of waffle iron, the light will come on or it will beep when ready.
Once they are all cooked up, it's time for toppings!
Top waffles with chili, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Notes: Lots of ways to change this up! Use any of the Martha White Cornbread Mixes to change up the flavor. There's Cotton Pickin' Cornbread, Sweet Yellow Cornbread and Regular Yellow Cornbread.
You could also use a beef taco filling instead of chili! Make it into a waffle bar!
Or make it like a breakfast waffle. Use the Sweet Yellow Cornbread mix and add cooked bacon or cooked and crumbled sausage. And then serve with warm maple syrup!
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/cornbread-waffles-with-chili-fixins/?fbclid=IwAR3TUhefThgbS_wYpDwe-Nrh9RFsg57vRMI1dgIJXfCKxxxP8u4s2sPdIM0#recipe
These crispy pork chops are topped with the most amazing creamy sauce with dried cranberries!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet heat the oil and butter on low until melted and bubbling while dredging the pork chops in flour mixed with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Bring the heat in the pan up to medium high and saute the chops for 3 minutes on both sides. Remove the pork chops to a pan and place in the oven to finish and stay warm for ten minutes.
Keep the oil and butter left in the skillet. If it is burned, then wipe the pan and add one tablespoon of oil. Add onions to the same skillet and saute with oil from the chops until slightly caramelized; add the apples and saute until they are tender. Add the cream cheese to the apple-onion mixture along with the apple cider; stir until the sauce becomes smooth and creamy. Add the cranberries and stir for one minute.
Remove the pork chops from the oven and plate them with the sauce. Place a spoonful of sauce on a plate, top with a pork chop plus more sauce. Add an additional sprinkle of dried cranberries and a sprig of parsley, if desired. Serve immediately.
Note: If you are preparing this recipe as gluten free, just be sure to substitute a gluten-free thickener for the all-purpose flour.
You can sub apple juice for the apple cider, but I like the extra spice that the cider imparts into the sauce.
Leftovers of this dish are great too. Just heat up in the microwave and serve.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/pork-chops-with-creamy-apple-cranberry-sauce/?fbclid=IwAR0PX9H6owu-6hYSr_rofNId18oupKhwfD_2B-x4ZcEzg8wJQ_OBqsWanaw
Blackened salmon is a perfectly easy, 20-minute salmon recipe coated in a rich homemade blackened seasoning.
Blackening Seasoning:
Salmon:
Prepare salmon: Combine all the ingredients for the blackening seasoning in a bowl and whisk it well. Set aside.
Melt butter and set it aside as well. Pat salmon fillets dry with a paper towel.
Cooking salmon: Set a large skillet (or another pan you with to use) on the stove over medium heat or just a little below medium heat. (Every stove is different especially comparing gas and electric, so you will know your stove best. Just don't set the heat higher than medium.) It will take about 5 minutes to preheat the skillet.
While the pan is preheating, season the salmon. Brush each salmon fillet with butter on top and sides and dip into the seasoning on top and the sides.
Spread oil in the preheated pan all over the bottom. Place seasoned salmon into the pan flesh down and let it cook for 3-4 minutes.
Flip each filet skin side down and let it cook for 5-6 more minutes. (Thick fillets may take another minute or so.)
Take salmon out of the pan, let it rest for 5 minutes, and serve with lime wedges.
How to tell if salmon is cooked: Total cook time will always depend on the thickness of salmon fillets. Salmon is considered fully cooked at 145 degrees internal temperature, but many people find it too well done. Personally, I prefer salmon at either medium or medium-well temperature, which is around 125-130 degrees.
You can also tell if salmon is done by touch. When meat is cooked through, it will be firm to the touch when pressed in the center. If you still feel some squishy texture inside, it's not cooked through.
Another way to tell is to gently press on the flesh, on top, and slightly pull it apart, it should flake easily.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/blackened-salmon/?fbclid=IwAR0q8jJJE5bGiLEuWb7pUUFyCh60F1Yc2NPgOXWjfwMDl7Kfx2HiviWesuU
For The Dressing:
For The Salad:
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayo, ketchup, relish, horseradish, Worcestershire, salt and pepper to make the dressing. Chill until ready to use.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat butter. Add corned beef or pastrami and cook until browned, 5 minutes. Add coleslaw mix and cook until tender but crisp, 5 minutes. Stir in sauerkraut, and green onion, season with salt and pepper and top with Swiss cheese.
Cover and let cook until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 3 minutes.
Drizzle with dressing, top with green onion and caraway seeds and enjoy!
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/reuben-in-a-bowl/?fbclid=IwAR20QfOHFOGd1dRI7MbMP0YfXB0mXUgmhBtSFFH1vH8xbD3NkFNqmfDo_Lg#recipe
This shrimp recipe is ready in less than 30 minutes, and it turns out so flavorful every time. Simple, filling, and easily adapted to what you have on hand. Swap in cubed chicken for the shrimp or use any shape of pasta you have. Either way, this dish will be a family favorite.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to package directions. During the last 5 minutes of cooking the pasta, heat 3 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once melted, add the shrimp, garlic, red pepper, paprika, salt, and pepper.
Cook the shrimp, stirring often, for 3-4 minutes or until pink on the outside. Remove shrimp to a plate and set aside.
Add the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter to the skillet and melt over low heat. Use tongs to remove the cooked spaghetti from the pot of water, allowing most of the water to drip off the spaghetti, and place spaghetti in the skillet.
Add the spinach and Parmesan to the spaghetti and toss to coat, continuing to cook over low heat stirring constantly, until the spinach has wilted.
Return the shrimp to the skillet and stir to combine. Sprinkle with parsley before serving. Serve with additional Parmesan, if desired.
Notes: Use any size shrimp you prefer in this recipe. We prefer small shrimp.
Source: www.bunsinmyoven.com/garlic-shrimp-pasta/?fbclid=IwAR2XQv9UKRMmLlXr1B4AtHiXITZqR1i2HAixEqzfhIDkje8oxUi930ugGm0#wprm-recipe-container-39940
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Cheddar Crust is delicious, made-from-scratch comfort food. And it's all cooked in one pan!
Pie Crust:
Filling:
Make pie crust. Place flour and salt in a food processor and pulse to combine. Scatter chilled butter pieces on top. Pulse 10 to 12 times or until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add cheese and pulse to combine.
Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Sprinkle 5 tablespoons of ice water on top. Stir and press the dough together using a rubber spatula. If dough is not coming together, use a little more ice water.
Turn dough out onto a piece of plastic wrap. Flatted into a disk, wrap well and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
To make filling, melt butter in a medium (10-inch) cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, and celery and cook 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour on top. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Gradually add chicken broth whisking it into the flour well. Whisk in half and half. Add salt, pepper, thyme, and poultry seasoning. Let mixture simmer for a few minutes. Stir in peas and chicken. Remove from heat.
Remove dough from refrigerator and let it sit on the counter for 10 minutes.
Sprinkle some flour on a piece of parchment paper. Place dough on paper and roll it into a circle that's about 1/8-inch thick. Slide your hands under the parchment paper and transfer the pie dough to the pan, flipping it over on top of the pie filling and peeling the paper off it. Trim excess dough or tuck it under the so that the crust fits the pan. Brush top with egg. Cut a few slits in the dough to allow steam to escape.
Place in oven and bake 30 to 35 minutes, until pie crust is lightly browned and no longer feels doughy.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/skillet-chicken-pot-pie-cheddar-crust/
Tender and juicy Baked Chicken Breasts with a delicious honey mustard sauce takes only minutes to make! Baked Chicken couldn't be any easier to prepare for a quick and easy dinner idea. Smothered in a Honey Mustard Sauce with a kick of lemon juice, this will become your new favorite chicken breast recipe!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a baking dish.
Combine the oil, honey, mustards, garlic and lemon juice in a small bowl to combine well.
Place the chicken into prepared baking dish. Season generously with salt, pepper and paprika. Spoon 3/4 of the honey mustard mixture evenly over the chicken and spread evenly all over each breast. Arrange rosemary between each piece.
Cover and bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Spoon remaining sauce over each breast and bake uncovered for a further 10 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and juices are no longer pink.
Broil/grill for 2 minutes on medium-high to brown the chicken and caramelize the edges.
Cover with foil and allow to rest for 5 minutes to allow the juices to recirculate before serving. Garnish with parsley and serve warm with pan drippings.
Note: To include roasted veggies, arrange them into the same baking dish around the chicken in the last 10 minutes of cooking. Rotate them in the pan juices or pan sauce and season with salt and pepper.
For a thicker sauce: Transfer juices to a small pot over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Mix together 1 teaspoon cornstarch with 2 teaspoons water to create a slurry. Whisk slurry into the drippings, stirring sauce until thickened. Repeat with an additional teaspoon of cornstarch if needed. (Start small and build from there to avoid thickening it too much as it can turn gluggy).
Source: www.cafedelites.com/baked-chicken-breasts/?fbclid=IwAR1a_aFKwQx5tS98VPCSWherjdXehdWAUUjS0TVQPFbjzFXZ-T_FwqCFvxE#recipe
Place all marinade ingredients in a large Ziplock bag and mix with a spoon until it is well mixed.
Place steak pieces into the bag and close. Shake bag to cover the steaks with marinade. Place in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours. Make sure all steak pieces are well covered with marinade.
Turn skillet to high heat. Drain steak pieces from marinade with a slotted spoon and place in skillet to sear quickly in hot skillet.
Cook steak for the required temperature. For a medium well, you can cook for about 3 minutes. Serve it hot and enjoy the delicious food.
Source: favorite.homeremedies.me/2023/01/steak-bites-with-garlic-butter.html
This chicken and rice casserole recipe is an easy weeknight dinner that uses ingredients you probably already have in your pantry!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Cook rice according to package directions substituting one cup of coconut milk for one cup of water.
Combine cooked rice and remaining ingredients (including the rest of the can of coconut milk) except for the Chow Mein noodles and half of the shredded cheese in the prepared dish.
Bake the casserole for 30 minutes. Remove the casserole from the oven and sprinkle with remaining cheese and Chow Mein noodles. Return the casserole to the oven and bake for an additional 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Serve immediately.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/hawaiian-chicken-and-rice-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR2pXBV5NeijcvybzxOWLGrXpPqWGPo6jAWStgzYn4njnK2GOg6DUnCOWHo#recipe
A simple pork chop is marinaded in ranch dressing, coated in a thick Italian bread crumb topping, and baked to crispy perfection. The same ingredients and process works well for boneless chicken pieces as well. Adjust baking time for size of chicken parts as needed.
Ranch dressing
Prepare a sheet pan by lining it with aluminum foil.
In a shallow bowl, or plate, pour a layer of ranch dressing.
In a separate bowl, combine breadcrumbs, Italian dressing mix, Parmesan, and garlic powder.
One at a time, dip a pork chop in the ranch dressing, turning to evenly coating both sides. Next, put the chop into the bread crumb mixture, coating well on both sides.
Place coated chops onto the prepared pan.
Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, or until the insides are just barely no longer pink.
Source: www.4sonrus.com/crispy-baked-italian-ranch-pork-chops/?fbclid=IwAR2pXBV5NeijcvybzxOWLGrXpPqWGPo6jAWStgzYn4njnK2GOg6DUnCOWHo
You can make Sunday Chicken that tastes like Cracker Barrel any day of the week!
Pour 3 to 4-inches of oil into a deep fryer or large pot and heat the oil to 350 degrees.
Prepare seasoned flour by combining the flour, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
In another bowl, combine the buttermilk and water.
If the chicken breasts are not uniform in size, place them between two pieces of wax paper and gently pound them out with a meat pounder until they are more uniform in size. This will help with even cooking times.
Pat chicken breasts dry with a paper towel. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and then dredge them in the seasoned flour. Dip floured chicken in buttermilk. Dredge the chicken again in the seasoned flour.
Deep-fry the chicken pieces in the hot oil until done, about 7 to 8 minutes. Turn the chicken breasts over while frying to make sure both sides of the chicken are golden brown.
When the chicken is done, remove it from the oil and drain on a wire rack.
Source: www.copykat.com/cracker-barrel-sunday-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR3KifOhuT4z8CYyaU80Ah_PTGucoj8IYIzB-Djljz_tpEJlcTy5arxm1Y8#recipe
Doritos Cheesy Chicken Casserole — The best Mexican casserole! Chicken, sour cream, cream of mushroom, cream of chicken, salsa, corn, cheese and Doritos! Everyone goes nuts over this casserole. It only takes a minute to assemble, and it is ready to eat in 20 minutes. SO quick and easy. Great for a crowd - even picky eaters love this!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray.
Crush the entire bag of Doritos and cover the bottom of the dish.
Reserve one cup of cheese.
Mix together remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Pour chicken mixture over the Doritos.
Bake uncovered for 20 minutes. Top casserole with the remaining cheese and bake 5 additional minutes or until melted.
Source: www.plainchicken.com/doritos-cheesy-chicken-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR2XQv9UKRMmLlXr1B4AtHiXITZqR1i2HAixEqzfhIDkje8oxUi930ugGm0
A friend gave me this soup recipe and it is so good. It is simple, yet so good. If you choose to add extra toppings, such as bacon or cheese you can, but I enjoy it as-is, as an old-fashioned potato soup.
In a 4-quart pan, melt the butter. Add the chopped potatoes. Cook and stir for 8 minutes to brown them up. Add the celery, onion and dash of garlic (if using). Saute for an additional 8 minutes. Add the broth, fresh thyme, salt and pepper, stir and simmer for 10 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix the flour with the half and half. Whisk to combine. Add to the soup, stir to combine. Add the pinch of nutmeg. Simmer for 15 minutes. (Even up to 25 minutes is fine). Serve.
Note: You can use any kind of potato you would like. You can also serve this soup with crusty bread, crackers, bacon or green onions! I like it simple with a piece of bread! So savory and delicious that way!
Source: This recipe was given to me by a friend and the source is unknown by her.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
