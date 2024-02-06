Recipes to get you through the winter months

Warm, winter comfort food is on the menu this week. As we push on through January, I went to some saved recipe files to look for a few recipes that you might enjoy as a pick-me-up on these short winter days.

I have included a variety of protein choices so surely there will be something for everyone. I have not made beef shanks in a long time, so I am definitely going to add this to our supper rotation, and I know Scott will enjoy them!

Have fun trying these recipes and be sure to go online to read all of the recipes I'm sharing with you today.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Sweet and tender shrimp are enveloped in a rich scampi sauce that's then put on top of fresh pizza dough and baked until perfect.

1 batch homemade pizza dough enough for 1 pizza

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup green onion, sliced

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded or grated

Roll or stretch the pizza dough out onto a pizza pan, pizza stone, or sheet pan. Bake it in a 450-degree oven for about six minutes or until the crust has started to set.

Meanwhile, make the shrimp. Add the butter and olive oil to a skillet and heat over medium-high heat. When the foaming subsides, add the garlic and cook for a minute until fragrant. Add the shrimp and cook for two to three minutes, or until cooked. Turning as necessary. Add the green onion and parsley and remove from the heat. Add the red pepper flakes and lemon and season with salt if needed.

Using a spoon, spoon out some of the butter mixture and spread that over the par-baked pizza crust. Top with the shrimp mixture, making sure to evenly distribute the shrimp.

Top with crumbled feta and sprinkle on the Parmesan cheese.

Bake for an additional six to seven minutes or until the crust is cooked through. Slice and enjoy!

Braised Beef Shanks

This recipe for braised beef shanks in a deliciously rich sauce produces the most tender beef you will ever try! These absolutely mouth-watering beef shanks are slow-cooked, full of flavor, and super easy to make for any home cook. Use the salt and pepper sparingly. The recipe calls for 2 tablespoons of salt and 1 of pepper, but it is best to adjust the amount to your taste buds, especially if you're using a high-sodium beef stock.

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons garlic clove, chopped

3 beef shanks, bone in

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 cups beef broth plus 1 cup water if gets too thick

1 large white onion, sliced into rings

2 medium carrots, chopped

Sprig of fresh thyme

Sprig of rosemary

2 tablespoons salt, divided

1 tablespoon black pepper

Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

Finely dice the carrots, garlic, and onions. Pour the flour into a shallow bowl. Finely chop the fresh parsley for garnishing later.

Cooking instructions: Season the beef shanks with 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper. Dredge the shanks through the flour and shake them to remove any excess.

Set the Dutch oven over medium-high heat with a tablespoon of olive oil until hot and sear the shanks for 3 to 4 minutes per side until caramelized. Remove the shanks to a plate and add the chopped onions, carrots, and garlic to the Dutch oven, cooking for two to three minutes.

Next, add 1 cup of beef broth, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the Dutch oven. Then, turn the heat down to medium heat and pour in the 2 cups of crushed tomatoes, Worcestershire Sauce, salt, and pepper into the Dutch oven and continue to stir.

Place the beef shanks back in the Dutch oven along with the drippings from the plate and stir in the other 1 cup broth with the fresh herbs.

Cover with a lid and simmer on low for 2 1/2 hours or until the meat is tender and the gravy is reduced. (If the gravy is reduced too much, add 1/4 cup of water).

Remove the pot from the heat and discard the sprigs of rosemary and thyme.

Sprinkle the freshly chopped parsley over the top and serve the braised beef shanks over polenta, mashed potatoes, rice, or pasta.

Notes: For a thicker gravy: If you want your gravy to have a thicker consistency, mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of water and slowly pour that into the liquid until it becomes thicker.

Using dry herbs: If you're using dry rosemary and thyme, use half the amount, as they have a stronger flavor and will be overpowering.

Cornbread Waffles with Chili and Fixins'

Cornbread waffles with Chili and Fixins' is one of our favorite weeknight meals. Easy to make and the two flavors were meant to go together!

2 packets Martha White Mexican Style Cornbread Mix

1 1/3 cups milk

2 eggs

2 (30 ounce) cans chili, or equivalent amount of homemade chili

Toppings: sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese

Preheat your waffle iron to a medium-high setting. If your waffle iron has a number setting, set it to a number 4 (higher if you want a darker, crispier waffle.)

Also, at this point you will want to start heating up your chili. Pour both cans of chili into a covered pot and heat up until warmed through or pop it into a microwave-safe bowl and heat until warmed through.

In a medium bowl, combine both packs of cornbread mix with eggs and milk. Stir well until combined.

Once your waffle iron is heated, spray with nonstick spray. Pour one cup of cornbread mix onto waffle iron. Depending on your type of waffle iron, the light will come on or it will beep when ready.

Once they are all cooked up, it's time for toppings!

Top waffles with chili, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Notes: Lots of ways to change this up! Use any of the Martha White Cornbread Mixes to change up the flavor. There's Cotton Pickin' Cornbread, Sweet Yellow Cornbread and Regular Yellow Cornbread.

You could also use a beef taco filling instead of chili! Make it into a waffle bar!

Or make it like a breakfast waffle. Use the Sweet Yellow Cornbread mix and add cooked bacon or cooked and crumbled sausage. And then serve with warm maple syrup!

Pork Chops with Creamy Apple Cranberry Sauce

These crispy pork chops are topped with the most amazing creamy sauce with dried cranberries!

4 (1-inch thick) (about 24 ounces) pork chops

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

6 ounces light cream cheese

1 medium onion, cut in half and sliced thinly

2 medium Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and sliced

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 cup apple cider

Fresh parsley, for garnish (if desired)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet heat the oil and butter on low until melted and bubbling while dredging the pork chops in flour mixed with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Bring the heat in the pan up to medium high and saute the chops for 3 minutes on both sides. Remove the pork chops to a pan and place in the oven to finish and stay warm for ten minutes.

Keep the oil and butter left in the skillet. If it is burned, then wipe the pan and add one tablespoon of oil. Add onions to the same skillet and saute with oil from the chops until slightly caramelized; add the apples and saute until they are tender. Add the cream cheese to the apple-onion mixture along with the apple cider; stir until the sauce becomes smooth and creamy. Add the cranberries and stir for one minute.

Remove the pork chops from the oven and plate them with the sauce. Place a spoonful of sauce on a plate, top with a pork chop plus more sauce. Add an additional sprinkle of dried cranberries and a sprig of parsley, if desired. Serve immediately.

Note: If you are preparing this recipe as gluten free, just be sure to substitute a gluten-free thickener for the all-purpose flour.

You can sub apple juice for the apple cider, but I like the extra spice that the cider imparts into the sauce.

Leftovers of this dish are great too. Just heat up in the microwave and serve.

Blackened Salmon

Blackened salmon is a perfectly easy, 20-minute salmon recipe coated in a rich homemade blackened seasoning.

Blackening Seasoning:

3 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 1/2 teaspoons coarse salt

1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper more or less to taste

Salmon:

4 skin-on salmon filets that are 6-8 ounces each

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 to 2 tablespoons canola oil for cooking

4 lime wedges for serving

Prepare salmon: Combine all the ingredients for the blackening seasoning in a bowl and whisk it well. Set aside.

Melt butter and set it aside as well. Pat salmon fillets dry with a paper towel.

Cooking salmon: Set a large skillet (or another pan you with to use) on the stove over medium heat or just a little below medium heat. (Every stove is different especially comparing gas and electric, so you will know your stove best. Just don't set the heat higher than medium.) It will take about 5 minutes to preheat the skillet.

While the pan is preheating, season the salmon. Brush each salmon fillet with butter on top and sides and dip into the seasoning on top and the sides.

Spread oil in the preheated pan all over the bottom. Place seasoned salmon into the pan flesh down and let it cook for 3-4 minutes.

Flip each filet skin side down and let it cook for 5-6 more minutes. (Thick fillets may take another minute or so.)

Take salmon out of the pan, let it rest for 5 minutes, and serve with lime wedges.

How to tell if salmon is cooked: Total cook time will always depend on the thickness of salmon fillets. Salmon is considered fully cooked at 145 degrees internal temperature, but many people find it too well done. Personally, I prefer salmon at either medium or medium-well temperature, which is around 125-130 degrees.

You can also tell if salmon is done by touch. When meat is cooked through, it will be firm to the touch when pressed in the center. If you still feel some squishy texture inside, it's not cooked through.

Another way to tell is to gently press on the flesh, on top, and slightly pull it apart, it should flake easily.

Reuben in a Bowl

For The Dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

2 teaspoons prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

For The Salad:

2 tablespoons butter

1 bag coleslaw mix

1-pound corned beef or pastrami, sliced

1 cup sauerkraut, drained

1 cup Swiss cheese, grated

2 green onions, sliced

2 teaspoons caraway seeds

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayo, ketchup, relish, horseradish, Worcestershire, salt and pepper to make the dressing. Chill until ready to use.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat butter. Add corned beef or pastrami and cook until browned, 5 minutes. Add coleslaw mix and cook until tender but crisp, 5 minutes. Stir in sauerkraut, and green onion, season with salt and pepper and top with Swiss cheese.

Cover and let cook until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 3 minutes.

Drizzle with dressing, top with green onion and caraway seeds and enjoy!

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

This shrimp recipe is ready in less than 30 minutes, and it turns out so flavorful every time. Simple, filling, and easily adapted to what you have on hand. Swap in cubed chicken for the shrimp or use any shape of pasta you have. Either way, this dish will be a family favorite.

8 ounces spaghetti

8 tablespoons butter, divided

1 pound shrimp uncooked, shelled and deveined

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cracked pepper

5 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to package directions. During the last 5 minutes of cooking the pasta, heat 3 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once melted, add the shrimp, garlic, red pepper, paprika, salt, and pepper.

Cook the shrimp, stirring often, for 3-4 minutes or until pink on the outside. Remove shrimp to a plate and set aside.

Add the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter to the skillet and melt over low heat. Use tongs to remove the cooked spaghetti from the pot of water, allowing most of the water to drip off the spaghetti, and place spaghetti in the skillet.

Add the spinach and Parmesan to the spaghetti and toss to coat, continuing to cook over low heat stirring constantly, until the spinach has wilted.