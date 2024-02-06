Recipes to get you ready for St. Patrick's Day

It is almost time to make your shopping list and buy your beef brisket for St. Patrick's day. If you are like us, we will have plenty of leftovers to be creative in using it all up. Of course there's always sandwiches, but think outside the box and try something totally different to help use that delicious corned beef.
Today I have found several recipes for using corned beef, and some of them may be ways you have not thought of before. Almost all of the ingredients are about the same, but used in different ways, so I hope you can read all of the recipes online to see the different ways it's used here today.
The best of Irish food in bite size form, on a skewer! The perfect St Patrick's Day appetizer that's incredibly easy to make.
Toast several bread slices and cut into small triangles or cubes, depending on how thick the bread is.
Thread skewers in this order: cheese, a slice of pastrami that you fold up, pickled brussels sprout, cheese, piece of bread.
Serve with Dijon mustard!
Source: www.heartbeetkitchen.com/luck-irish-skewers/
A delicious meal to make on St. Patrick's Day!
Corned Beef:
Glaze:
Horseradish Sauce:
Prepare The Corned Beef: Place the corned beef in a large pot. Pour the bottle of beer over the beef and then add enough water to cover the beef; add peppercorns or spice packet. Cover the pot, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer 4 hours or until tender, skimming occasionally. Remove the meat from the broth; add the carrots and onions to the broth and continue to simmer for another 45 minutes. Add the cabbage, and simmer for an additional 15 minutes.
Prepare The Glaze: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In small saucepan, mix and heat glaze ingredients. Place the beef in a roasting pan and brush with the glaze. Roast for 30 minutes.
Make Sauce and Serve: Mix together horseradish sauce ingredients; chill until ready to use. When ready to serve, transfer the meat and vegetables to a platter; brush the vegetables with the melted butter. Serve with horseradish sauce.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/irish-corned-beef-cabbage-and-carrots/
This easy recipe is a fast and easy way to use leftover corned beef or it can be purchased from the deli. Like a typical roll, make sure to seal it tight to prevent cheese or other ingredients from leaking out.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Unroll the Pillsbury pizza dough on a greased baking sheet. Press to about 14 inches by 9 inches. Bake for eight minutes then remove from oven. Spread the 1/4 cup of Thousand Island dressing over the crust, all the way to the edges. Top with the chopped corned beef, drained sauerkraut, and 2 cups of Swiss cheese. Carefully roll up the pizza into a tube. Place the pizza roll into a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan, seam side down.
Drizzle the top with the remaining Thousand Island dressing and shredded cheese. Continue baking for 10 to 12 minutes longer or until cheese is bubbly in the center. Carefully remove from pan and slice to serve.
Source: www.iwashyoudry.com/reuben-pizza-roll/
Reuben Egg Rolls are made with corned beef, cheese and sauerkraut, fried to golden deliciousness, and served with Thousand Island dressing.
Preheat oil to 350 degrees.
Gently whisk egg while in a small bowl and set it close to you.
Dice corned beef and Swiss cheese and add it to a mixing bowl. Add sauerkraut and mix everything until it's evenly incorporated throughout.
To roll the egg rolls: place egg roll wrapper on a diamond. Spread about 2 tablespoons of Reuben filling in a line, leaving about an inch on each side. Gently and carefully, fold the corner that's closest to you over the filling mixture, and tuck under the filling. Fold both side corners toward center of wrapper, it will start to look like an open envelope. Dip your fingers in egg white and run it along the edges of the wrapper to seal better. Carefully roll up the egg roll.
Fry egg rolls in batches until golden brown, turning once the bottom side turns golden.
Serve with Thousand Island dressing for dipping.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/reuben-egg-rolls/?fbclid=IwAR1W6x1Df2QKpW3kUDLOGsBXjOpnNFu4kNtJEddkDWUKcFeNKPu3qFR-A8E
These Reuben Nachos are layered with sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing.
Prepare your ingredients: drain and squeeze sauerkraut, shred corned beef, and place Thousand Island dressing into a sandwich zip-lock bag so it's easy to drizzle.
Lightly grease a baking sheet and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Spread half of the tortilla chips in one even layer. Spread half of the sauerkraut evenly over the chips and then, spread half of the corned beef and cheese over the top. Drizzle part of dressing on top.
Spread remaining chips to create the second layer. Repeat the layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, and cheese on top. Drizzle remaining dressing and you can also add some more cheese on top.
Bake for 15 to 17 minutes.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/reuben-nachos/
These Reuben Pinwheels are filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, cream cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese! Such a quick and easy, crazy delicious appetizer for St. Patrick's Day or any get together throughout the year!
In a medium bowl, mix together the cream cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and sauerkraut until smooth and well blended.
Scoop 2 heaping tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture onto one side of a tortilla; spread evenly almost to the edges.
Sprinkle with 1/4 cup of the cheese. Lay 2 slices of the corned beef (tearing the slices to make fit, if necessary) on top of the cheese.
Roll the tortilla up tightly. Repeat with all other ingredients. Wrap the tortilla rolls in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.
Remove from refrigerator and discard plastic wrap. Cut into rounds about 1 1/2-inches wide. Serve and enjoy!
Notes: You want the cream cheese mixture to go almost to the edge of the tortilla, and for the corned beef to be inset a little from that, otherwise there won't be a proper seal when you roll them up.
These are best when they have time to sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour. You can make them up to 12 hours in advance, but I personally wouldn't go beyond that because the cheese can start to discolor and the tortillas become a little too soft for my liking.
Source: www.bellyfull.net/reuben-pinwheels/#wprm-recipe-container-26331
These Baked Reuben Sandwiches combine all the flavors of a classic Reuben with a delicious sauce that's baked right in! Perfect for St. Patrick's Day or all year round, and great for feeding a crowd!
Prepare sandwiches by dividing corned beef and cheese evenly among buns. Add 1 tablespoon sauerkraut (drained) to each sandwich. Place sandwiches in a 9x13 inch pan or a rimmed baking sheet.
In a small saucepan, combine remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and pour over sandwiches.
Cover with foil and refrigerate sandwiches overnight. (*Note: this step can be eliminated if necessary)
Uncover sandwiches and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes.
Serve with Thousand Island dressing if desired.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/baked-reuben-sandwiches-2-2/?fbclid=IwAR21Xw9oYNZJYyciA41tBmJYpsNzZzRKDOFb1mBK3o3AKjLyI1eHiN0iW3w
A delicious appetizer recipe that is perfect for game day or St. Patrick's Day!
Puffs:
Filling:
Prepare the puffs (can be made ahead):
In a medium saucepan, bring the beer and butter to a boil. When the butter is melted, add the flour and salt. Cook this over low heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture pulls away from the sides of the pan. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat mat (or spray lightly with cooking spray).
Use an electric hand mixer to beat the eggs into the beer batter mixture one at a time until the dough is shiny. Drop by teaspoonfuls 1-inch apart on the prepared baking sheet (or use a small cookie scoop). Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 350 and bake an additional 10 minutes. Let cool. Split the puffs with kitchen scissors and refrigerate until ready to fill.
Prepare the filling: Combine all of the filling ingredients and chill. Spoon the filling into the puffs. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/beer-puffs-with-corned-beef-filling/
A simple yet delicious soup recipe to use up your leftover corned beef after the holiday.
In a large pot, heat 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the onions and saute until tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the cabbage and potatoes; stir. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.
While the soup is cooking, heat the remaining oil in a small skillet and saute the corned beef until crisp; drain on paper towels.
Add the carrots and half and half to the soup; simmer for 10 more minutes. Stir in the corned beef and adjust seasoning to taste with salt and pepper.
Note: If you are preparing this recipe as gluten free, just make sure your corned beef and chicken broth are both known to be GF.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/corned-beef-and-cabbage-soup/
All the flavors of a Reuben sandwich in a delicious, crispy wonton cup! Stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and crumbled rye chips, they're the perfect appetizer for parties, game days, or St. Patrick's Day!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Press the wonton shells into greased muffin tins to form cups. Bake for 6-8 minutes or until light golden brown.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the corned beef, sauerkraut, half of the cheese, and Thousand Island dressing
Fill the pre-baked shells with the mixture, dividing evenly among the 12 cups. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and top with crushed rye chips.
Bake at 350 degrees for an additional 8-10 minutes, until cheese is melted, and wontons are golden brown. Remove from oven and garnish with parsley.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/reuben-wonton-cups/
Heat the oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add the onions and cabbage and cook until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the potatoes, seasonings and chicken broth and stir. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.
With an immersion blender, puree' the soup until smooth, or until desired consistency. Pour in the cream and corned beef, stir to combine and serve.
Garnish with sprouts if desired.
Find it online: www.honestcooking.com/irish-potato-corned-beef-chowder/
This Reuben Casserole made with corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut has all the delicious flavor you know and love with none of the hassle.
Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. (You will want an extra large bowl for this one!)
Pour everything into a 9x13 casserole dish, scraping the sides well to get all the casserole ingredients out.
Using a large spoon or spatula, press casserole into dish so everything is tightly packed.
Bake uncovered on the center oven rack at 350 degrees for 30 - 45 minutes, or until casserole is heated through and top is browned to your liking.
Notes: This is a great recipe to use up leftover corned beef from the holidays.
If you are unable to locate corned beef, Pastrami has a very similar flavor and can be substituted.
It is always preferably to use freshly shredded cheese as opposed to pre-shredded because pre-shredded cheese contains anti-caking ingredients that can inhibit melting. That said, this recipe will still work with pre-shredded cheese.
Source: www.mamalovesfood.com/reuben-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR2W9jhXrXD2lRONoXe0fpYzE0ofsHeciho9-9g4mlzr3rbion7JgUh0sus
For the sauce:
Stir together mayonnaise, ketchup, scallions, and vinegar. Season with salt, pepper, and Tabasco. Set aside.
For the quesadillas:
Heat an electric griddle coated with non-stick spray to 400 degrees or use a cast iron griddle or skillet on the stove top.
On one-half of a tortilla, arrange 2 ounces of the corned beef, 1/4 cup kraut, whole grain mustard, and 1/2 cup Swiss cheese. Fold empty side of tortilla over filling and transfer to griddle or skillet.
Cook quesadillas until golden brown on each side and the cheese is melted, 5 - 6 minutes per side. Let rest 2 minutes, then slice quesadillas into wedges and serve with sauce. You can use a pizza cutter to make slicing easier.
Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2017/02/reuben-quesadillas-with-1000-island.html?fbclid=IwAR3YGx7ZVlOoiQm8VKyn7J_Yi1MQFER2oBVNDhpRQ-ETfuRijdFrgCBuw7k
These golden potatoes are roasted and then loaded with corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and lots of Swiss cheese.
Preheat oven to 400 and line a rimmed cookie baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Wash and dry potatoes. Dice potatoes into about 1/4-inch cubes. In a mixing bowl, toss diced potatoes with salt, pepper, and oil, coating them completely.
Spread potatoes in the prepared baking sheet, evenly, trying not to overcrowd them.Bake potatoes until golden brown, it will take 20-25 minutes, depending on the thickness of potatoes.
You can use the same baking sheet to make loaded potatoes or another oven-safe pan.
Scoop potatoes closer together and layer chopped corned beef, then sauerkraut, then drizzle Thousand Island dressing, and then Swiss cheese. (Make sure to do the corned beef first so it acts as sort of a moisture barrier, so the potatoes don't get soggy from sauerkraut and dressing.)
Bake for 7-10 minutes, until cheese is all melted.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/reuben-loaded-roasted-potatoes/
A delicious classic, layered sandwich with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing grilled on rye bread.
Spread the dressing on one side of 12 slices of bread; arrange 1 slice cheese, 2 teaspoons sauerkraut, and 2 slices corned beef evenly over each slice. Stack to make six 2-layer sandwiches; top with remaining bread.
Spread butter on outside of top slice of bread, invert sandwiches onto a hot skillet or griddle. Cook until bread is golden. Spread butter on un-grilled side of bread; carefully turn sandwiches and cook until bread is golden and cheese is slightly melted.
Secure sandwiches with wooden picks; cut crosswise into 3 pieces. Serve hot.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/grilled-reuben-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR0i5nREj4_yKy5LLXpr0BYTWon-4jJ5xejd-JJy0RkLKCHkoxGgIw8b74g
Super easy and delicious dip that is perfect for parties!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl, stirring well. Spread into a medium, oven-safe dish (or an 8x5-inch loaf pan will work in a pinch).
Bake for 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly. Serve immediately.
Notes: For a true Reuben vibe, drizzle Thousand Island dressing on top of the dip (or on individual bites).
Source: www.recipegirl.com/hot-reuben-dip/
Mini Reuben Bites
Open-face Mini Reuben Bites made with spreadable Swiss cheese and all the fixings!
Spread 1 wedge of cheese on each piece of cocktail rye.
Top with 1/4 teaspoon stone ground mustard, 1/2 slice corned beef (rolled), and 1/2 teaspoon sauerkraut.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/mini-reuben-bites/
Combine all of the ingredients (except beef and cabbage) in a large slow cooker, stirring until well- blended; top with the beef.
Cover the slow cooker and cook on high for 8 hours (or on low for 11 hours) or until the beef is tender. Place the cabbage wedges into the slow cooker 1 1/2 hours before the cooking time ends. Remove the cabbage wedges and place into a serving bowl. Remove the beef to a cutting board, and cut across the grain into thin slices.
Discard the broth (or strain it and make a gravy out of it); serve the beef with whole- grain mustard and wedges of cabbage.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/slow-cooker-guinness-corned-beef/
Cheesy Irish Sliders
Cheesy Irish Sliders, made with corned beef, Dubliner Irish cheese, and a delicious sweet and spicy mustard sauce, served on Hawaiian rolls!
Preheat oven to broil.
Slice the rolls in half and line the bottom half on the bottom of a large baking (cookie) sheet. You want a pan that will hold 24 small rolls (or use 2 separate pans).
Top the bottom of the rolls with pastrami (or corned beef), and sliced cheese.
Broil the sliders (bottom) for 3-5 minutes until the cheese starts to melt; then remove from the oven.
Adjust the oven to 350 degrees.
Spread pesto on the inside of the top of the rolls. Place the tops of the rolls on the melted cheese/meat bottom sliders.
In a small bowl, melt the butter and add the mustard, poppy seeds, and brown sugar. Lightly whisk until mixed well.
Using a pastry brush, brush the butter topping over the top rolls.
Place back in the oven and bake for another 10 minutes, until the cheese has melted and the tops are lightly browned.
Serve warm with sauerkraut and coleslaw.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/trader-joes-irish-sliders-recipe/
Corned Beef Sandwiches
Corned Beef Sandwiches are a really tasty Irish sandwich. Just one bite and your luck will change for the better!
On one slice of bread, layer the corned beef and top with cheese. Place under the broiler in the oven until cheese just starts to melt.
Remove from oven and top the cheese with coleslaw and sliced pickles. Spread Russian dressing over the other slice of bread.
Put the two slices together and enjoy!
Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/corned-beef-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR3auAoLud6vmCrKHiuWx4XGpIVHjhSIC7ZpN2Pol9jDLlySb9YZRwmRKds#wprm-recipe-container-20277
Reuben Sliders
Reuben Sliders are a dinnertime favorite at our house. Shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese all on a sweet bun and ready in ten minutes - these corned beef sandwiches are the real deal!
Topping ingredients:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Slice sweet rolls in the middle to create a top and bottom. Place the top to the side.
Add the bottom sweet rolls to an oven safe pan. Spread the Thousand Island dressing over the top of the bottom of the sweet rolls.
Spread sauerkraut over the dressing, top with a layer of corned beef, and evenly add the Swiss cheese over the corned beef, top with the top of the sweet rolls.
In a small pan over medium high heat, melt butter and add the remaining topping ingredients. Cook for a minute, or until butter becomes a little brown. Brush the top of the sweet rolls with the butter mixture.
Bake for 10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the top is a beautiful golden hue.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/reuben-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR2-epfE-ns7iEfPO_hSDhYfdYFQBrMs1zMEnDGoaaaGNxstq4qZpWoduX8
Slow Cooker Corned Beef
Slow cooker corned beef is an easy way to make meat for any variety of sandwiches.
Dressing:
Layer 1/2 of chopped veggies in bottom of slow cooker. Place corned beef on top of veggie with fat cap up. Add remaining veggies and garlic around side of meat.
In a bowl, mix beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, celery seeds and red pepper, pour over beef. Sprinkle salt and pepper over top of corned beef, coating well. Pour dark beer around side inside of slower cooker.
Cook on low for 8 hours. When done, remove from cooker, slice or shred with 2 forks.
Slice slider buns and pile on corned beef. Layer on a slice of Swiss cheese and spoon on dressing.
For the Thousand Island Dressing: Add mayonnaise, ketchup, chili sauce, relish to a small bowl and mix until well blended. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/reuben-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR1DzqM5N9zZ_Uw5XAv_B7EGwnKnmau1LUVR4CTFPWrw9nwLngyv4O6C5ws
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
