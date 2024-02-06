Recipes to get you ready for St. Patrick's Day

It is almost time to make your shopping list and buy your beef brisket for St. Patrick's day. If you are like us, we will have plenty of leftovers to be creative in using it all up. Of course there's always sandwiches, but think outside the box and try something totally different to help use that delicious corned beef.

Today I have found several recipes for using corned beef, and some of them may be ways you have not thought of before. Almost all of the ingredients are about the same, but used in different ways, so I hope you can read all of the recipes online to see the different ways it's used here today.

Luck of the Irish Skewers

The best of Irish food in bite size form, on a skewer! The perfect St Patrick's Day appetizer that's incredibly easy to make.

Dark rye or pumpernickel bread

8 ounces of Irish Cheddar Havarti or gouda works great too, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

One 16-ounce jar pickled brussels sprouts

6 ounces of pastrami or corned beef

Dijon or stone-ground mustard for serving

Wooden skewers

Toast several bread slices and cut into small triangles or cubes, depending on how thick the bread is.

Thread skewers in this order: cheese, a slice of pastrami that you fold up, pickled brussels sprout, cheese, piece of bread.

Serve with Dijon mustard!

Source: www.heartbeetkitchen.com/luck-irish-skewers/

Irish Corned Beef and Cabbage

A delicious meal to make on St. Patrick's Day!

Corned Beef:

5 pounds corned brisket of beef

6 whole peppercorns (or use the spice packet that comes with the brisket)

One 12-ounce bottle Harp or Guinness beer

3 large carrots, peeled and quartered

3 medium onions, peeled and quartered

1 medium head cabbage, cut into wedges

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

Glaze:

1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

3/4 cup apple juice

3 tablespoons mustard

3/4 cup bourbon

Horseradish Sauce:

3/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup prepared horseradish

3 tablespoons chopped chives

1/2 medium lemon (juiced)

Prepare The Corned Beef: Place the corned beef in a large pot. Pour the bottle of beer over the beef and then add enough water to cover the beef; add peppercorns or spice packet. Cover the pot, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer 4 hours or until tender, skimming occasionally. Remove the meat from the broth; add the carrots and onions to the broth and continue to simmer for another 45 minutes. Add the cabbage, and simmer for an additional 15 minutes.

Prepare The Glaze: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In small saucepan, mix and heat glaze ingredients. Place the beef in a roasting pan and brush with the glaze. Roast for 30 minutes.

Make Sauce and Serve: Mix together horseradish sauce ingredients; chill until ready to use. When ready to serve, transfer the meat and vegetables to a platter; brush the vegetables with the melted butter. Serve with horseradish sauce.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/irish-corned-beef-cabbage-and-carrots/

Reuben Pizza Roll

This easy recipe is a fast and easy way to use leftover corned beef or it can be purchased from the deli. Like a typical roll, make sure to seal it tight to prevent cheese or other ingredients from leaking out.

1 tube Pillsbury Thin Crust Refrigerated Pizza Dough

1/4 cup Thousand Island dressing plus 2 tablespoons, divided

1/4 pound sliced corned beef deli meat, chopped up (or pastrami if you prefer)

3/4 cup sauerkraut, drained and squeezed dry

2 cups grated Swiss cheese plus 1/2 cup, divided

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Unroll the Pillsbury pizza dough on a greased baking sheet. Press to about 14 inches by 9 inches. Bake for eight minutes then remove from oven. Spread the 1/4 cup of Thousand Island dressing over the crust, all the way to the edges. Top with the chopped corned beef, drained sauerkraut, and 2 cups of Swiss cheese. Carefully roll up the pizza into a tube. Place the pizza roll into a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan, seam side down.

Drizzle the top with the remaining Thousand Island dressing and shredded cheese. Continue baking for 10 to 12 minutes longer or until cheese is bubbly in the center. Carefully remove from pan and slice to serve.

Source: www.iwashyoudry.com/reuben-pizza-roll/

Reuben Egg Rolls

Reuben Egg Rolls are made with corned beef, cheese and sauerkraut, fried to golden deliciousness, and served with Thousand Island dressing.

About 12 egg roll wrappers

1/2-pound deli-sliced corned beef

5 slices of Swiss cheese

1/2 cup sauerkraut drained and squeezed

1 egg white

About 5 cups of oil for frying

Thousand Island dressing, to dip

Preheat oil to 350 degrees.

Gently whisk egg while in a small bowl and set it close to you.

Dice corned beef and Swiss cheese and add it to a mixing bowl. Add sauerkraut and mix everything until it's evenly incorporated throughout.

To roll the egg rolls: place egg roll wrapper on a diamond. Spread about 2 tablespoons of Reuben filling in a line, leaving about an inch on each side. Gently and carefully, fold the corner that's closest to you over the filling mixture, and tuck under the filling. Fold both side corners toward center of wrapper, it will start to look like an open envelope. Dip your fingers in egg white and run it along the edges of the wrapper to seal better. Carefully roll up the egg roll.

Fry egg rolls in batches until golden brown, turning once the bottom side turns golden.

Serve with Thousand Island dressing for dipping.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/reuben-egg-rolls/?fbclid=IwAR1W6x1Df2QKpW3kUDLOGsBXjOpnNFu4kNtJEddkDWUKcFeNKPu3qFR-A8E

Reuben Nachos

These Reuben Nachos are layered with sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing.

About 8 ounces yellow corn tortilla chips

1 cup sauerkraut, drained

1/2 pound sliced corned beef

4 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing

Prepare your ingredients: drain and squeeze sauerkraut, shred corned beef, and place Thousand Island dressing into a sandwich zip-lock bag so it's easy to drizzle.

Lightly grease a baking sheet and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spread half of the tortilla chips in one even layer. Spread half of the sauerkraut evenly over the chips and then, spread half of the corned beef and cheese over the top. Drizzle part of dressing on top.

Spread remaining chips to create the second layer. Repeat the layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, and cheese on top. Drizzle remaining dressing and you can also add some more cheese on top.

Bake for 15 to 17 minutes.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/reuben-nachos/

Reuben Pinwheels

These Reuben Pinwheels are filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, cream cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese! Such a quick and easy, crazy delicious appetizer for St. Patrick's Day or any get together throughout the year!

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing

1/2 cup packed sauerkraut (rinsed and well drained)

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

12 ounces thinly sliced deli corned beef (16 slices)

8 (9-inch) flour tortillas

In a medium bowl, mix together the cream cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and sauerkraut until smooth and well blended.

Scoop 2 heaping tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture onto one side of a tortilla; spread evenly almost to the edges.

Sprinkle with 1/4 cup of the cheese. Lay 2 slices of the corned beef (tearing the slices to make fit, if necessary) on top of the cheese.

Roll the tortilla up tightly. Repeat with all other ingredients. Wrap the tortilla rolls in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

Remove from refrigerator and discard plastic wrap. Cut into rounds about 1 1/2-inches wide. Serve and enjoy!

Notes: You want the cream cheese mixture to go almost to the edge of the tortilla, and for the corned beef to be inset a little from that, otherwise there won't be a proper seal when you roll them up.

These are best when they have time to sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour. You can make them up to 12 hours in advance, but I personally wouldn't go beyond that because the cheese can start to discolor and the tortillas become a little too soft for my liking.

Source: www.bellyfull.net/reuben-pinwheels/#wprm-recipe-container-26331

Baked Reuben Sandwiches

These Baked Reuben Sandwiches combine all the flavors of a classic Reuben with a delicious sauce that's baked right in! Perfect for St. Patrick's Day or all year round, and great for feeding a crowd!

12 rye dinner rolls if you can't find rye, substitute any type

1/2-pound corned beef

6 slices Swiss cheese

3/4 cup sauerkraut

1 stick butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dried mustard

Thousand Island dressing, if desired

Prepare sandwiches by dividing corned beef and cheese evenly among buns. Add 1 tablespoon sauerkraut (drained) to each sandwich. Place sandwiches in a 9x13 inch pan or a rimmed baking sheet.

In a small saucepan, combine remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and pour over sandwiches.

Cover with foil and refrigerate sandwiches overnight. (*Note: this step can be eliminated if necessary)

Uncover sandwiches and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes.

Serve with Thousand Island dressing if desired.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/baked-reuben-sandwiches-2-2/?fbclid=IwAR21Xw9oYNZJYyciA41tBmJYpsNzZzRKDOFb1mBK3o3AKjLyI1eHiN0iW3w

Beer Puffs with Corned Beef Filling

A delicious appetizer recipe that is perfect for game day or St. Patrick's Day!

Puffs:

1 cup beer (your favorite)

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

Filling:

2 cups finely chopped deli corned beef

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

1/4 teaspoon prepared horseradish

Prepare the puffs (can be made ahead):

In a medium saucepan, bring the beer and butter to a boil. When the butter is melted, add the flour and salt. Cook this over low heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture pulls away from the sides of the pan. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat mat (or spray lightly with cooking spray).

Use an electric hand mixer to beat the eggs into the beer batter mixture one at a time until the dough is shiny. Drop by teaspoonfuls 1-inch apart on the prepared baking sheet (or use a small cookie scoop). Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 350 and bake an additional 10 minutes. Let cool. Split the puffs with kitchen scissors and refrigerate until ready to fill.

Prepare the filling: Combine all of the filling ingredients and chill. Spoon the filling into the puffs. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/beer-puffs-with-corned-beef-filling/

Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup

A simple yet delicious soup recipe to use up your leftover corned beef after the holiday.

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 cups chopped sweet onions (such as Vidalia or Maui)

3 cups shredded cabbage

2 cups grated Russet potatoes

2 quarts chicken broth

8 to 10 ounces (about 1 1/2 cups) corned beef, cut into bite-sized chunks

2 cups grated carrots

1 cup half and half cream

Salt and pepper

In a large pot, heat 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the onions and saute until tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the cabbage and potatoes; stir. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

While the soup is cooking, heat the remaining oil in a small skillet and saute the corned beef until crisp; drain on paper towels.

Add the carrots and half and half to the soup; simmer for 10 more minutes. Stir in the corned beef and adjust seasoning to taste with salt and pepper.

Note: If you are preparing this recipe as gluten free, just make sure your corned beef and chicken broth are both known to be GF.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/corned-beef-and-cabbage-soup/

Reuben Wonton Cups

All the flavors of a Reuben sandwich in a delicious, crispy wonton cup! Stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and crumbled rye chips, they're the perfect appetizer for parties, game days, or St. Patrick's Day!

12 wonton wrappers

6 ounces corned beef, finely chopped

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup sauerkraut

1/3 cup Thousand Island dressing

1/2 cup rye chips, crushed

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Press the wonton shells into greased muffin tins to form cups. Bake for 6-8 minutes or until light golden brown.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the corned beef, sauerkraut, half of the cheese, and Thousand Island dressing

Fill the pre-baked shells with the mixture, dividing evenly among the 12 cups. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and top with crushed rye chips.

Bake at 350 degrees for an additional 8-10 minutes, until cheese is melted, and wontons are golden brown. Remove from oven and garnish with parsley.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/reuben-wonton-cups/

Irish Potato and Corned Beef Chowder

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 (14 ounce) bag coleslaw mix or shredded cabbage

3 pounds russet potatoes (peeled and diced)

6 cups chicken broth

2 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup heavy cream

3 cups diced leftover corned beef

Sprouts for garnish (optional.)

Heat the oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add the onions and cabbage and cook until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the potatoes, seasonings and chicken broth and stir. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

With an immersion blender, puree' the soup until smooth, or until desired consistency. Pour in the cream and corned beef, stir to combine and serve.

Garnish with sprouts if desired.

Find it online: www.honestcooking.com/irish-potato-corned-beef-chowder/