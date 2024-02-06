Recipes to extricate from the rut of routine suppers

By Susan McClanahan

I was visiting with a friend last week and she said she was "burned out" on what to cook her family for supper. You might say they were in a supper-routine rut and she was looking for help to get out of it.

I decided to look for recipes that I could pass along to her in hopes of helping her with some new and different entree options.

This week you may choose to try one or more of these recipes as your own new supper recipe. Enjoy!

Crock Pot Salisbury Meatballs

2-3 pounds fully cooked frozen meatballs

1-2 cans (10 ounces) cream of mushroom soup

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1-2 teaspoons black pepper

1 yellow onion, sliced

1 package extra wide egg noodles

In small bowl, stir together the cream soup, milk, black pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Place meatballs in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Pour sauce over all and top with onions. Cook on low, 7 to 8 hours or high, 3 to 4, stirring at least once to help the onions cook. Serve hot over cooked extra wide egg noodles.

Minnesota Pork Chop Casserole

This is a rich, hearty, and comforting dish making this pork chop, mushroom and wild rice casserole a family favorite.

6 pork chops

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup uncooked wild rice, rinsed

1 3/4 cups of water

1 (8 ounce) can canned mushrooms or 1 1/2 cup of fresh mushrooms

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon granules

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a hot skillet with a small amount of olive oil, quickly sear the pork chop. Season with salt and pepper.

Spray a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish with nonstick spray. Sprinkle the washed rice evenly in the bottom of the dish. Add water and mushrooms. Sprinkle with chicken bouillon granules. Spoon 1/2 of the cream of mushroom soup over the mushrooms and rice. Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Remove casserole, uncover, add the pork chops, spoon remaining soup over pork chops. Cover casserole again and place back in the oven for an additional 30-45 minutes or until pork chops are done.

This could also be made in a crock pot on low. Do the rice, water, mushrooms, bouillon and soup for 4 hours on low, then add the seared pork chops for another 2 hours or until done.

Sticky Chicken

3-5 pounds bone in chicken with skin (or use legs and/or thighs)

1 cup ketchup

1 cup honey

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Preheat oven to 350. In a sauce pot, combine ketchup, honey, brown sugar, soy sauce, and garlic powder over medium heat. Bring it just to a boil while stirring. Remove from heat.

Arrange chicken pieces in 9 x 13-inch dish. Pour entire amount of sauce over chicken, turning pieces with tongs to coat. Place in oven, uncovered, for 90 minutes, turning after 45 minutes.

Fifteen minutes before cooking time is up, flip pieces once more and baste with sauce.

Pizza Macaroni and Cheese

A fun family-friendly twist to an old favorite. This is a very flexible dish as you can adjust ingredients to your own liking.

2 packages (14 ounces each) deluxe macaroni and cheese dinner mix

1/2 cup sour cream

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15 ounces) pizza sauce

1 small green pepper, chopped

1 small sweet red pepper, chopped

2 cups shredded Italian cheese blend

2 ounces sliced pepperoni

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook macaroni according to package directions for al dente. Drain; return to pan. Stir in contents of cheese packets and sour cream. Transfer to a greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, combine tomatoes and pizza sauce; drop by spoonfuls over macaroni. Top with peppers, cheese and pepperoni. Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Yield: 12 servings.

Chicken Ranch Mac and Cheese

You can prep once, then feed the family twice when you double this mac and cheese recipe and freeze half to use later.

3 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup 2 percent milk

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

3/4 cup ranch salad dressing

1 cup coarsely chopped cooked chicken

Topping:

1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 6-quart stockpot, cook macaroni according to package directions for al dente; drain and return to pot.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cheeses until blended. Stir in dressing. Add chicken and sauce to macaroni, tossing to combine. Transfer to a greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish.