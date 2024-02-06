Recipes to celebrate summer

Today we are ushering in the month of June with some recipes that will surely please your family. I have put together a wide variety of recipes for you to try.

Do you remember the classic peach cobbler recipe that you can make with any fruit, not just peaches? I found a couple of salad recipes that I am eager to make, an interesting chicken recipe and of couple of desserts to round out the meal.

As we welcome June and the official beginning of summer a little later in the month, try some new and different recipes. With gas prices so high, you may decide to stay home and enjoy a staycation, and that could include cooking together as a family. Enjoy!

Summer Salad with Beets

This is a good side salad using canned beets.

1 can julienned or sliced beets, drained

4 ounces baby spinach or chopped romaine lettuce

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup cashews (either salted or unsalted)

Feta cheese for topping

Dressing:

1/4 olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed

Make dressing and add to drained beets. Refrigerate several hours. Just before serving, place a couple of scoops of marinated beets onto bed of spinach or chopped romaine. Top with Feta and cashews. Follow these directions to avoid soggy greens and discolored Feta and Cashews.

Source: The source of this recipe is unknown and was given to me by a friend who knows I love beets.

Peach Cobbler

1 1/2 cups self rising flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 stick butter, salted or unsalted

2 cups fruit of your choice

(Note: If using fresh fruit you will need to mix 1/2 cup water and 1 cup sugar to make a syrup ... melt over heat) If using canned fruit get the kind with heavy syrup. You can mix different fruit combinations.

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix dry ingredients and then add milk.

Melt butter in a 9-inch-by-9-inch pan or cast iron skillet. Pour batter in pan with butter. (Do not stir)

Spoon fruit and some syrup by spoonfuls over top. Try and balance out the amount of syrup. The more you add the wetter the cobbler will turn out.

Bake at 350 until brown. I usually use bottom rack.

Source: The source of this recipe is unknown, and it dates back to many years ago. There are many different versions of this recipe, all very similar, so I am sharing the recipe I have used for many years.

Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

This truly is the most delicious stuff! A bit like a cross between corn souffle and a slightly sweet corn pudding. Try it, I know you will love the ease of preparation and especially the taste. The ingredients can be doubled and baked in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish in almost the same amount of cooking time.

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn bread mix

1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (14.75 ounce) can creamed corn

1 cup sour cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and lightly grease a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking dish.

In a medium bowl, combine butter, eggs, corn bread mix, whole and creamed corn and sour cream. Spoon mixture into prepared dish.

Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the top is golden brown.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/18906/awesome-and-easy-creamy-corn-casserole/

Easy Corn Bread Crusted Taco Pie

2 tablespoon salted butter

1 (7.5 ounce) package yellow corn muffin mix, plus milk to prepare

1 small onion, diced

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 pound lean ground beef, chicken or turkey

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 (10 ounce) can Rotel Chili Fixins'

3 tablespoon quality taco seasoning

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper

4 ounces chive and onion cream cheese, softened

2 cups shredded Colby jack cheese, divided

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet on the stovetop. Melt the butter in the pan and swirl to coat the sides.

Meanwhile, mix corn muffin mix with the amount of milk called for on the package. Mix until fully moistened then pour into the hot skillet. Place into the oven and bake for eight minutes.

While the cornbread bakes, cook the onion in a couple of drizzles of olive oil in a medium sized skillet over medium-high heat. Cook for two to three minutes until beginning to soften then add the garlic. Cook for one minute longer.

Add ground beef to the pan. Cook until no pink remains. Season with salt and black pepper to your taste. (The amounts may vary depending on the sodium content of the taco seasoning used) Drain any excess fat from the skillet. Add Rotel tomatoes, taco seasoning, cumin and lemon pepper. Simmer over medium-high until well blended.

Add the softened cream cheese to the filling, stir until melted through.

Remove the cornbread from the oven and sprinkle with 1 cup cheese. Spread the taco meat over the corn bread and top with the remaining cheese.

Place back into the oven and bake for an additional eight to 10 minutes just until the filling is heated through and cheese has melted.

Serve with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pico de gallo, jalapeno pepper slices, guacamole and sour cream.

Notes: For a time saver prepare the taco filling in advance and chill. Warm in the microwave until spreadable then proceed with the recipe as written.

Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/easy-corn-bread-crusted-taco-pie/?fbclid=IwAR3ovcr-1xJbXG4Nc2znEhl6BMSAP3PBqXrJsdmGDI9cKjgV7K6f269LduE

Sweet Tea Grilled Chicken

Sweet Tea Grilled Chicken is flavored like a southern summer. Cut-up chicken is brined in a sweet tea mixture with lemon and then grilled until nicely charred. So juicy and flavorful!

2 family-sized tea bags

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 lemon, thinly sliced

1 small sweet onion, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, smashed

2 rosemary sprigs

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups ice cubes

1 chicken, cut up

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a saucepan. Add tea bags and remove from heat. Let steep 10 minutes. Remove and discard tea bags.

Stir in brown sugar, salt, lemon, sweet onion, garlic, rosemary, and black pepper. Let cool for 45 minutes.

Add ice cubes. Check to make sure mixture is cool. Pour into a large zip top bag with chicken. Seal and place inside a bowl or baking dish in case any leaks. Refrigerate for 24 hours.

Preheat grill to medium. Place chicken on skin side down. Cover and grill 10 minutes. Flip over and grill 10 more minutes. Flip one more time and grill 10 minutes or until cooked through.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/sweet-tea-grilled-chicken/

Southwest Slaw

This "Southwest Slaw" is really good when you want something a bit different from a creamy, more traditional coleslaw. This is also a good alternative when you are watching calories and fat intake, because it's dressed with a dressing made with fat free ingredients without giving up flavor. You can also serve this as a topping for tacos.

3 ears of fresh corn, shucked

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and diced fine

3 cups finely shredded cabbage

1 carrot, shredded

1 bunch green onions, sliced thin (include some of the green blades)

1 red or green bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

For the dressing: