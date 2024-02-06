Recipes to celebrate another year of marriage

After cooking for Scott for 31 years now, I know his food preferences very well.

Yesterday was our wedding anniversary and I always try to make it a special day for us. I usually cook at home and when our children were still at home we made it a fun, nice, family dinner.

Scott is a mid-western meat and potatoes kind of guy, so I can be creative but I know just how far I can push the envelope. One thing for sure, I know I can never go wrong with a good steak and a few simple yet tasty side dishes. One of Scott's favorite snacks is chocolate chip cookies. I don't make them as often as I used to, and he often reminds me.

Today I'm sharing a few tasty recipes to celebrate the blessing of our 31 years togehter.

Pan-Seared Steak with Garlic Butter

This Pan-Seared Steak has a garlic rosemary-infused butter that makes it taste steakhouse quality. You'll be impressed at how easy it is to make the perfect steak — seared and caramelized on the outside, and so juicy and perfectly tender on the inside.

2 pounds New York Strip Steaks (2 steaks) or Ribeye or Top Sirloin Steaks (1 pound each steak, 1 1/4-inch thick)

1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil or any high heat cooking oil like canola or extra light olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, peeled and quartered

1 sprig fresh rosemary

Thoroughly pat steak dry with paper towels. Just before cooking, generously season with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper

Heat the cast iron pan until hot then add 1/2 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat. Once the oil is very hot, add steaks to the skillet. Sear the steaks on the first side for 4 minutes until a brown crust has formed then flip and cook another 3-4 minutes. Using tongs, turn the steak on its sides to render the white fat and sear the edges (1-minute per edge).

Reduce heat to medium and immediately add 2 tablespoons butter, quartered garlic cloves and rosemary to the pan. Spoon the butter sauce over the steak, tilting the pan to get butter on your spoon. Continue spooning the sauce over the steak for a minute or until the steak is about 5-10 degrees from your desired doneness (the temperature will continue to rise another 5-10 degrees while steaks rest).

Transfer steak to a cutting board, loosely cover and rest 10 minutes before slicing into 1/2-inch strips to serve. Spoon extra butter sauce over sliced steak to serve.

Notes:

Steak Doneness Chart:

Medium Rare: 145 degrees

Medium Doneness: 160 degrees

Well Done: 170 degrees

Source: www.natashaskitchen.com/pan-seared-steak/

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

14 strips bacon (about 13 ounces)

1 pork tenderloin, trimmed (about 1 1/4 pounds)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Lay the bacon onto a rimmed baking sheet lined with a baking rack. Bake until the bacon has rendered some of its fat but is still completely flexible and hasn't begun to brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool 5 minutes. Raise the oven temperature to 450 degrees.

Generously sprinkle the tenderloin with salt and black pepper.

In a small bowl, stir together the mustard, brown sugar, garlic powder and cayenne. Coat the tenderloin all over with the mixture.

Starting at one end, wrap the bacon strips around the tenderloin, overlapping them slightly so they are shingled.

Place the tenderloin on the baking rack and roast until 130 degrees at the thickest point, about 17 minutes. Let rest 5 minutes, then transfer to a cutting board using a long offset spatula and tongs. Slice into 1-inch-thick rounds and serve.

Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/valerie-bertinelli/bacon-wrapped-pork-tenderloin-4721167

Fontina Rolled Chicken

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded fontina cheese

5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

4 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/4 cup julienned oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained, chopped and patted dry

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 large egg

1 1/2 cups panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon paprika

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl, mix the first six ingredients; stir in 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. In a shallow bowl, whisk egg and the remaining salt and pepper. In another shallow bowl, toss bread crumbs with paprika.

Carefully pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet to 1/4-inch thickness. Spread cheese mixture over chicken. Roll up chicken from a short side; secure with toothpicks.

Dip chicken in egg, then coat with crumbs. Place in a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan, seam side down. Drizzle tops with oil.

Bake, uncovered, 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and chicken is no longer pink. Let stand 5 minutes; discard toothpicks before serving.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/fontina-rolled-chicken/print/

Twice Baked Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes

6 large Idaho potatoes

Vegetable oil for coating

1 stick 1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

1 cup sour cream

1 pound shrimp sauteed and peeled

8 ounces grated Cheddar, plus more for sprinkling

1/4 cup green onion, diced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Begin by washing the potatoes, drying them and gently pricking them with a fork on the sides. Coat each potato with vegetable oil, place on the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 1 hour.

Remove the potatoes from the oven and slice the top third off of each potato. Gently scoop out the potato and place in a large bowl. Place the butter in the bowl. Using a mixer on high, mix together, and then add the sour cream and green onions and salt and pepper to taste.

Reserve six whole shrimp and chop the remaining shrimp into large pieces. Fold in the chopped shrimp and cheese into the mixture.

Gently stuff the mixture back into the potato shells, making sure not to break them. Pile the mixture as high as you can on top of the potato shells.

Top each potato with a whole shrimp and sprinkle each potato with more cheese.

Bake in the oven until browned on top, 20 to 25 minutes.

Source: www.4theloveoffoodblog.com/paula-deens-twice-baked-shrimp-stuffed/

Homemade Creamed Corn

Sweet buttery corn in a creamy base seasoned to perfection.

4 cups corn kernels drained if canned

1 small onion diced

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons sugar

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 1/4 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

2 sprigs fresh thyme or 1/8 teaspoon dried

Combine onion and butter and cook over medium heat until the onion is translucent, about 4 minutes.