Recipes that you may want to add to your holiday meal

The last-minute crunch before Christmas is upon us. Maybe you need one more side dish, or you didn't get the turkey out in time and need an alternate entree, maybe a sweet to serve at brunch or a casual beverage to serve to everyone as they visit and enjoy the holiday. Well, I've got you covered.

Today I have put together several recipes that you may consider adding to your menu through the holiday. I hope these help you pull your menu together as we assemble together to enjoy the remembrance of the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ. No matter the actual day you celebrate with family and friends, I encourage you to have a very meaningful Christmas and truly ponder on this incredible gift given to the world.

Merry Christmas!

Cranberry Cheesecake Pie

Cranberry Cheesecake Pie is a unique holiday dessert recipe to add to your holiday menu for Thanksgiving or Christmas! A crunchy cinnamon sugar cookie crust, topping is filled with layers of sweet, tangy cheesecake and homemade cranberry filling, for the tastiest holiday pie ever.

Cranberry filling:

10 ounces fresh cranberries

7 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

1/2 cup water

Crust and topping:

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Cheesecake filling:

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons corn-starch

1 egg-slightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

For the cranberry filling: In a heavy saucepan combine cranberries, sugar, orange zest and water. Stir well and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Decrease the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes or until the cranberries are soft, then set aside to cool.

Crust and topping: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9-inch glass pie dish and set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, brown sugar, salt, baking powder and cinnamon. Add softened butter and mix with pastry blender or fork until crumbly. Press about 2 cups of the crumbly mixture in bottom and side of pie dish. Bake eight minutes, then set aside to cool.

In remaining mixture add 1 tablespoon of melted butter and whisk with a fork, then set aside for topping.

Cheesecake filling: Beat cream cheese with sugar and vanilla. Add egg and mix to combine. Mix in cornstarch. Spread in the bottom of the crust into an even layer.

Spoon cranberry filling over cream cheese layer, leaving about 1/2-inch border around the edges.

Top with remaining crumb mixture and bake 33 to 38 minutes or until top of pie is golden brown and the cheesecake filling is set. Cool one hour, then refrigerate at least two hours before serving. Store in the fridge.

Source: www.omgchocolatedesserts.com/cranberry-cheesecake-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0GGrqZXSzHAPX_x5bn9wvJ3vKOzkxgw5t9T8wwvYtdGuZOQcK0OaY9KqI

Prime Rib

Holiday dinners won't be complete without a perfect Prime Rib at the center of the table. Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, this steak lets the meat flavors shine and is served with Red Wine Au Jus for dipping.

Prime Rib:

4 1/2-pound prime rib roast

3-4 tablespoons coarse salt, depending on the size of the meat

Seasoning:

3-4 tablespoons olive oil

8-10 garlic cloves, pressed

2 teaspoons dried crushed rosemary

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Prepare Prime Rib: Separate the ribs from the meat. (You can ask the butcher to separate the ribs from the meat and tie the roast, or you can do it yourself at home.)

To Separate the Rib Bone: Stand the prime rib on the cutting board, rib bone up. Using a paring knife, carefully slice along the rib bone to separate the bone from the roast. Try to get as close to the bone as you can and follow the curve of the bone!

TIP: don't discard the rib but add it to the bottom of the roasting pan and hopefully it will add some juices to the pan drippings. If you have a large fat cap, you can cut off about half of it, but not all. Score the leftover fat cap on top by slicing it in a crisscross pattern.

Generously rub the meat all over with coarse salt. Make sure to get in between the cuts in fat and on the sides.

Place it on the plate, cover tightly with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Refrigerate overnight or up to 18 hours.

Cooking Prime Rib: Make sure to pull the meat out of the refrigerator two to three hours before cooking and let it get to room temperature.

Preheat oven to 500 degrees and place a wire rack inside a roasting pan. (You can line the bottom of the roasting pan to easier catch the drippings and to make clean up a breeze.)

Since you already salted the meat the day before, you don't need to add more salt. So, combine pressed garlic, olive oil, dried herbs, black pepper and garlic powder in a bowl and mix.

Place the salted prime rib into a rimmed baking sheet and pour the wet rub over it. Rub the whole piece of meat with the seasoning mix all over, on all the sides. Try to get it as even as possible.

Transfer into the prepared roasting pan. Make sure to use the leave-in thermometer to track the temperature of the meat! Insert the probe into the middle of the meat to track the temperature of the very center. (If you don't have one, you will need to take the meat out of the oven to check the temperature.)

Place the roasting pan into the oven and cook at 500 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Lower the temperature to 250 degrees and cook until the roast reaches your desired temperature. Let it cook until the temperature reaches 120 degrees for medium-rare or 130 degrees to be closer to medium. (Remember that the temperature of the meat keeps going up about 5 degrees while it's resting.)

My 4 1/2-pound roast took about two hours and 15 minutes to get to the temperature. It's hard to give an exact time because thickness of roasts does vary and therefore, relying on the time in not the best indicator of doneness. Thermometer is the best way to tell if your meat is done.

TIP: If you do not have a leave-in thermometer, take the meat out of the oven to measure internal temperature and close the oven. This will prevent temperature drops in the oven.

Carving Prime Rib: Once the meat reaches the temperature, take it out of the oven and place it on the cutting board. Tent it with aluminum foil and let it rest for about 20 minutes. Slice the prime rib using a long, sharp knife against the grain, into steaks that are about 1/2 an inch thick.

You can carve a little thicker or a little thinner depending on the sides you serve ... and how much you love your guests.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/prime-rib/?fbclid=IwAR1LsNvqPatkJNO0_UearER9l2pUljXxUga3ZeyAMd84MZvx3ZshJAqR52w

Christmas Morning Punch

An easy fruity punch to serve on Christmas morning. This recipe is so simple the children can put it together and feel like they are helping with all of the preparations.

2 cups orange juice

2 cups cranberry juice

1 cup pineapple juice

1 cup ginger ale

Mix all ingredients in a pitcher. Serve cold. Garnish as desired with orange slices and floating cranberries.

Source: www.jensfavoritecookies.com/2014/12/22/christmas-morning-punch/?fbclid=IwAR3MZYgKVyNLLYqzvn2azoBmNB6wgDprJ4zszcjk83R5ZqmO2JWvQAzd_Zk

Christmas Monkey Bread

Made using refrigerated biscuit dough, stuffed with chocolate, and covered in holiday sprinkles, this easy monkey bread recipe is the perfect sweet treat to serve your family Christmas morning.

2 packages of refrigerated biscuit dough

Christmas sprinkles

Hershey Kisses, unwrapped (any flavor is fine)

1 cup white sugar

4 tablespoons ground cinnamon

2 sticks unsalted butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare Bundt pan with a layer of non-stick spray and set aside.

Cut biscuits into quarters. Flatten each quarter slightly. Add a few sprinkles and a kiss, then roll into a ball and set aside. Repeat with remaining biscuit quarters.

Place white sugar and cinnamon in a large zipper baggie. Give it a shake to mix the ingredients together. Add a few dough balls at a time and toss until fully coated. Remove balls from plastic zip-top bag and place into the Bundt pan. Repeat until all dough balls are coated and in Bundt pan.

Heat butter and brown sugar in a medium saucepan under medium heat until melted. Pour sauce over the biscuits.

Bake for 30-40 minutes or until the top turns a deep brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Then, put a plate on top of the Bundt pan and turn the monkey bread over onto the plate. Add a few more shakes of sprinkles then serve and enjoy!

Notes: Using a pizza slicer makes quartering multiple biscuits at once super simple.

Source: www.crayonsandcravings.com/christmas-monkey-bread/?fbclid=IwAR20Go47JnTdeFLnR9nMSAY-ZtsSwb2nc5kumxrqqc2TjXn0GVN1MZv9gEc

Browned Butter Green Beans with Bacon and Pecans

Fresh green beans blanched then seasoned with onion, garlic and herbs, and tossed with bacon and pecans and a browned butter pan sauce.

2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 slices bacon

1/2 cup chopped sweet or yellow onion

1 teaspoon finely minced garlic

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted, cold butter

1/2 cup pecan halves, roughly chopped

1/4 teaspoon dried sage

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt, pepper and Creole or Cajun seasoning, to taste

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried parsley

Trim beans and cut in half or thirds, if desired.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add salt and beans, return to a boil and cook until tender, about 7 minutes. Drain and immediately dredge into ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain again and set aside.

Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Set aside and when cool, roughly chop. Add onion to the bacon drippings and cook until tender, about 5 minutes; add garlic, cook another minute, scrape the skillet clean and set aside.

Cut the butter into slices and add to the skillet; increase heat to medium high, and cook, constantly stirring the butter until it is lightly browned and fragrant. Add the pecans; cook and stir, to toast, about 2 minutes.

Reduce heat, add the drained beans and toss them in the butter until heated through. Add the onion, seasonings and chopped bacon. Taste, adjust seasonings, squeeze fresh lemon on top, add parsley, toss again and transfer to serving dish. Serve immediately.

Notes: Okay to substitute an equal amount of cooked, frozen or canned whole green beans (drained and right out of the can). You may also use other nuts such as sliced or slivered almonds or roughly chopped walnuts or hazelnuts. Use fresh herbs when you have them. You must, however, use real butter - no substitutes for this one!

Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2012/12/browned-butter-green-beans-with-bacon.html?fbclid=IwAR2dfQt5JIXckDhhDhtTpjebj5H1VZ8t-TYWkDo-qbSw3-KNoThXt1NY1zo

Just Like Texas Roadhouse Roadkill

This recipe is a delicious hamburger steak smothered with onions, mushrooms, and cheese. A nice main dish for someone who does not like turkey for the Christmas buffet, or as a main dish when you have friends over to celebrate the holiday.

2 pounds ground chuck

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon seasoned salt, like Lawry's

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 medium onion

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

1/2-pound sliced button mushrooms

1/4-pound shredded Monterey Jack cheese

In a medium-sized bowl, combine ground chuck, Worcestershire sauce, seasoned salt and ground black pepper. Mix until the seasonings and Worcestershire sauce are well blended.