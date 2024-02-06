Recipes that remind us it's fall

Cool weather and the flavors and smells of fall are finally here. We have quickly jumped into soups, apple and pumpkin recipes and foods reminding us fall has finally arrived.

Today I have pulled together a variety of recipes you may enjoy during this season. Chili and entrees that seem more like fall and cooler weather, bread and desserts to end on a sweet treat. These recipes are sure to delight your family or next get together guests.

Bloody Mary Mix Chili

2 pounds ground beef

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste concentrate

3 cloves garlic, chopped

3 tablespoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon cumin

3 cups Bloody Mary Mix

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 (14-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (15 1/2-ounce) can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 1/2-ounce) can navy or cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

In a Dutch oven, cook onion until translucent. Add ground beef and cook until done. Drain off grease. Add tomato paste, garlic, chili powder, celery salt, salt, pepper and cumin. Cook for one minute. Add Bloody Mary Mix and stir all ingredients together.

Add in sugar, Worcestershire sauce, tomatoes and beans. Bring chili up to a boil then reduce to simmer. Place lid, slightly offset on pot and simmer for 30 minutes.

Serve with your favorite toppings such as sour cream, hot sauce, jalapenos, chopped onion or scallion.

Slow-cooker instructions: Cook ground beef and onion in a skillet then place in bottom of slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients and stir. Place lid on cooker.

Cook on low for six to eight hours or cook on high for three to four hours.

Southern Soul Chili

This recipe is award winning and is made with a very special sauce.

1 pound ground beef

1 pound hot sausage

3 tablespoons chili powder

1/2 poblano pepper, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 medium onion, minced

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground pepper

4 ounces tomato paste, canned or from tube

1 (16 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 cup Sir Charles BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup Sir Charles Hot BBQ sauce

12 ounces lager beer

1 cup beef stock

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey or sugar

2 cans (15 ounces) dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

In an extra large stock pot or cast iron skillet, brown ground beef and sausage.

Add chopped vegetables, except garlic, and cook until meats are cooked through and vegetables are tender. Lower heat to medium. Add chili powder, tomatoes, tomato paste and sauce to pot, mixing well. Scrape any bits from the bottom of pot. Cook for about 15 minutes stirring often.

Stir in beer, beef broth, minced garlic, Worcestershire, vinegar and honey. Stir to blend ingredients.

Simmer for about 90 minutes, stirring frequently, allowing chili flavors to marry. If sauce gets too thick, add water in 1/4 cup amounts. Add beans and cook another 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Taste for seasoning and adjust.

Serve with garnishes and extras, such as sour cream, scallions, grated cheese, hot sauce, jalapeÃ±os, hot corn bread.

Notes: This recipe can be finished in the crock pot. Make chili sauce and put mixture in crock pot. Add beans and cook on low for four hours. Chili freezes well. Allow to cool, put in zip lock bags and lay flat in freezer for storage.

Harvest Butternut and Pork Stew

Cure your craving for something different with a savory stew that's tasty with warm bread.

1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 1/2 pounds boneless pork shoulder butt roast, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 3/4 cups cubed peeled butternut squash

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 bay leaf

2 1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 2/3 cups frozen shelled edamame, thawed

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine 1/3 cup flour, paprika, salt and coriander. Add pork, a few pieces at a time, and shake to coat.

In a large skillet, brown pork in oil in batches; drain. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker. Add the squash, tomatoes, corn, onion, vinegar and bay leaf. In a small bowl, combine broth and remaining flour until smooth; stir into slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for eight to 10 hours or until pork and vegetables are tender. Stir in edamame; cover and cook 30 minutes longer. Discard bay leaf. Yield: six servings (2 quarts).

Skillet Pork Chops With Apples & Onion

4 boneless pork loin chops (6 ounces each)

3 medium apples, cut into wedges

1 large onion, cut into thin wedges

1/4 cup water

1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; brown pork chops on both sides, about 4 minutes. Remove from pan.

In same skillet, combine apples, onion and water. Place pork chops over apple mixture; drizzle chops with vinaigrette. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 3-5 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in chops reads 145 degrees. Yield: 4 servings.

Garlic Rosemary Pull-Apart Bread

This recipe is a different type of pull-apart bread. It can be eaten by itself dipped in marinara or as part of a meal. You could add sun-dried tomatoes, pesto or an onion soup mix packet instead of the rosemary garlic for a different flavor.

3 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 teaspoon salt

5 1/4 to 6 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup butter, cubed

1 cup water

1/2 cup whole milk

2 large eggs, room temperature

For the sauce:

1/2 cup butter, melted

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary or 2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a large bowl, mix yeast, salt and two cups flour. In a small saucepan, heat water, butter and milk to 120 to 130 degrees. Add to dry ingredients; beat on medium speed two minutes. Add eggs; beat on high two minutes. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky).

Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, six to eight minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about one hour.

Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; shape into 1-1/2-inch balls. For sauce, combine melted butter, garlic, rosemary and salt. Dip 10 dough balls in butter mixture. Place in a greased 10-inch fluted tube pan; sprinkle with a scant 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat with remaining balls and Parmesan cheese. Drizzle with any remaining butter mixture. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until golden brown, 55 to 70 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into bread reads 200 degrees. Cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm.

Sage Pork Chops With Cider Pan Gravy

This recipe features a creamy sauce flavored with apple cider and sage and it makes for a quick and tasty weeknight dinner. If you like, serve these lightly seasoned chops with couscous, rice or noodles.

4 bone-in center-cut pork loin chops (6 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons dried sage leaves

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup apple cider or juice

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

Minced fresh parsley

Sprinkle chops with salt and pepper; rub with sage. Dip in flour to coat lightly.

In a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium heat; brown chops on both sides. Remove from pan.

Add broth and apple cider to skillet; bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Add cream; cook and stir until thickened. Reduce heat to medium. Add chops; cook, covered, until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145 degrees, five to seven minutes. Let stand five minutes; sprinkle with parsley. Yield: 4 servings.