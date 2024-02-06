All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 24, 2019

Recipes that remind us it's fall

Cool weather and the flavors and smells of fall are finally here. We have quickly jumped into soups, apple and pumpkin recipes and foods reminding us fall has finally arrived. Today I have pulled together a variety of recipes you may enjoy during this season. Chili and entrees that seem more like fall and cooler weather, bread and desserts to end on a sweet treat. These recipes are sure to delight your family or next get together guests...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Cool weather and the flavors and smells of fall are finally here. We have quickly jumped into soups, apple and pumpkin recipes and foods reminding us fall has finally arrived.

Today I have pulled together a variety of recipes you may enjoy during this season. Chili and entrees that seem more like fall and cooler weather, bread and desserts to end on a sweet treat. These recipes are sure to delight your family or next get together guests.

Bloody Mary Mix Chili

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste concentrate
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery salt
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 3 cups Bloody Mary Mix
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 (14-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can navy or cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

In a Dutch oven, cook onion until translucent. Add ground beef and cook until done. Drain off grease. Add tomato paste, garlic, chili powder, celery salt, salt, pepper and cumin. Cook for one minute. Add Bloody Mary Mix and stir all ingredients together.

Add in sugar, Worcestershire sauce, tomatoes and beans. Bring chili up to a boil then reduce to simmer. Place lid, slightly offset on pot and simmer for 30 minutes.

Serve with your favorite toppings such as sour cream, hot sauce, jalapenos, chopped onion or scallion.

Slow-cooker instructions: Cook ground beef and onion in a skillet then place in bottom of slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients and stir. Place lid on cooker.

Cook on low for six to eight hours or cook on high for three to four hours.

Southern Soul Chili

This recipe is award winning and is made with a very special sauce.

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 pound hot sausage
  • 3 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1/2 poblano pepper, chopped
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped
  • 1 medium onion, minced
  • 2 tablespoons garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 4 ounces tomato paste, canned or from tube
  • 1 (16 ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 cup Sir Charles BBQ Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Sir Charles Hot BBQ sauce
  • 12 ounces lager beer
  • 1 cup beef stock
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey or sugar
  • 2 cans (15 ounces) dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

In an extra large stock pot or cast iron skillet, brown ground beef and sausage.

Add chopped vegetables, except garlic, and cook until meats are cooked through and vegetables are tender. Lower heat to medium. Add chili powder, tomatoes, tomato paste and sauce to pot, mixing well. Scrape any bits from the bottom of pot. Cook for about 15 minutes stirring often.

Stir in beer, beef broth, minced garlic, Worcestershire, vinegar and honey. Stir to blend ingredients.

Simmer for about 90 minutes, stirring frequently, allowing chili flavors to marry. If sauce gets too thick, add water in 1/4 cup amounts. Add beans and cook another 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Taste for seasoning and adjust.

Serve with garnishes and extras, such as sour cream, scallions, grated cheese, hot sauce, jalapeÃ±os, hot corn bread.

Notes: This recipe can be finished in the crock pot. Make chili sauce and put mixture in crock pot. Add beans and cook on low for four hours. Chili freezes well. Allow to cool, put in zip lock bags and lay flat in freezer for storage.

Harvest Butternut and Pork Stew

Cure your craving for something different with a savory stew that's tasty with warm bread.

  • 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless pork shoulder butt roast, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 3/4 cups cubed peeled butternut squash
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 cup frozen corn, thawed
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 2/3 cups frozen shelled edamame, thawed

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine 1/3 cup flour, paprika, salt and coriander. Add pork, a few pieces at a time, and shake to coat.

In a large skillet, brown pork in oil in batches; drain. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker. Add the squash, tomatoes, corn, onion, vinegar and bay leaf. In a small bowl, combine broth and remaining flour until smooth; stir into slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for eight to 10 hours or until pork and vegetables are tender. Stir in edamame; cover and cook 30 minutes longer. Discard bay leaf. Yield: six servings (2 quarts).

Skillet Pork Chops With Apples & Onion

  • 4 boneless pork loin chops (6 ounces each)
  • 3 medium apples, cut into wedges
  • 1 large onion, cut into thin wedges
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; brown pork chops on both sides, about 4 minutes. Remove from pan.

In same skillet, combine apples, onion and water. Place pork chops over apple mixture; drizzle chops with vinaigrette. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 3-5 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in chops reads 145 degrees. Yield: 4 servings.

Garlic Rosemary Pull-Apart Bread

This recipe is a different type of pull-apart bread. It can be eaten by itself dipped in marinara or as part of a meal. You could add sun-dried tomatoes, pesto or an onion soup mix packet instead of the rosemary garlic for a different flavor.

  • 3 teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 5 1/4 to 6 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup butter, cubed
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature

For the sauce:

  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary or 2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a large bowl, mix yeast, salt and two cups flour. In a small saucepan, heat water, butter and milk to 120 to 130 degrees. Add to dry ingredients; beat on medium speed two minutes. Add eggs; beat on high two minutes. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky).

Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, six to eight minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about one hour.

Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; shape into 1-1/2-inch balls. For sauce, combine melted butter, garlic, rosemary and salt. Dip 10 dough balls in butter mixture. Place in a greased 10-inch fluted tube pan; sprinkle with a scant 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat with remaining balls and Parmesan cheese. Drizzle with any remaining butter mixture. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until golden brown, 55 to 70 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into bread reads 200 degrees. Cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm.

Sage Pork Chops With Cider Pan Gravy

This recipe features a creamy sauce flavored with apple cider and sage and it makes for a quick and tasty weeknight dinner. If you like, serve these lightly seasoned chops with couscous, rice or noodles.

  • 4 bone-in center-cut pork loin chops (6 ounces each)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons dried sage leaves
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup apple cider or juice
  • 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
  • Minced fresh parsley

Sprinkle chops with salt and pepper; rub with sage. Dip in flour to coat lightly.

In a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium heat; brown chops on both sides. Remove from pan.

Add broth and apple cider to skillet; bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Add cream; cook and stir until thickened. Reduce heat to medium. Add chops; cook, covered, until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145 degrees, five to seven minutes. Let stand five minutes; sprinkle with parsley. Yield: 4 servings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Apple-Pecan Pork Tenderloin

  • 1 pork tenderloin (1 pound)
  • 1/2 cup apple cider or juice
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • Salt to taste

Place pork in a large resealable plastic bag; add apple cider and one teaspoon salt. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate four hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spread pecans on a plate. Drain pork, discarding marinade. In a small bowl, mix honey and mustard; rub over pork. Roll pork in pecans, patting to help nuts adhere.

Transfer to a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Season with salt to taste. Yield: 4 servings.

Black Bean 'N' Pumpkin Chili

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 medium sweet yellow pepper, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 2 1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey
  • 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Cubed avocado and thinly sliced green onions, optional

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and pepper; cook and stir until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker; stir in the next 10 ingredients. Cook, covered, on low 4-5 hours. If desired, top with avocado and green onions. Yield: 10 servings (2-1/2 quarts).

Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Citrus Drizzle

This bread pudding recipe uses pumpkin bread for its unique flavor. Drizzled with orange citrus sauce, this easy pumpkin recipe is sure to be a hit.

  • 6 cups pumpkin bread cubes
  • 1 orange
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/3 cup cream cheese spread, softened
  • 1 tablespoon butter, softened
  • 3 tablespoons powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread bread cubes in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake 20 to 30 minutes or until dry and lightly toasted; cool slightly.

Grease a 2-quart rectangular or square baking dish. Remove 1 teaspoon zest and squeeze two tablespoon juice from orange. In a large bowl combine orange zest and next five ingredients (through pumpkin pie spice). Stir in bread cubes until moistened. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Cool slightly on a wire rack.

Meanwhile, for icing, in a small bowl beat cream cheese and 1 tablespoon butter with a mixer on medium until combined. Beat in powdered sugar and one tablespoon of the orange juice. Beat in enough of the remaining orange juice, one teaspoon at a time, to reach drizzling consistency. Drizzle warm bread pudding with icing.

Note: For pumpkin bread, use a 1-pound loaf from a bakery, bake a loaf from a mix, or bake a loaf from scratch. Then taste your pumpkin bread before determining the amount of pumpkin pie spice you want to use.

Apple Cider Cookies

  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 package (0.74 ounce) apple cider instant drink mix (do not prepare)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 pouch (17.5 ounce) sugar cookie mix
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 egg
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped peeled apple (1 medium)

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In small bowl, mix sugar, one teaspoon of the apple cider drink mix and 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon; set aside.

In large bowl, stir cookie mix, softened butter, egg, remaining apple cider drink mix and cinnamon with spoon until soft dough forms. Stir in apple pieces until combined. Shape dough into 40 (1 1/4-inch) balls. Roll balls in sugar-spice mixture. Place two inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Discard sugar-spice mixture after rolling balls.

Bake seven to nine minutes or until edges are set and light golden brown. Cool one minute; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes. Store covered in airtight container.

Notes: This recipe was developed using Granny Smith apples, but you can use any baking apple you desire. Baking apples can be sweet or tart. They're simply apples that hold their shape when baked.

Apple cider instant drink mix packages can be found in the beverage aisle of your grocery store.

Crustless Pumpkin Pie

  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 15 ounce can pumpkin
  • 12 ounce can evaporated milk
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 18 1/2 ounce package yellow cake mix
  • 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
  • 1 cup butter, melted
  • Optional: whipped topping, chopped nuts, cinnamon

Combine eggs, pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, spice and salt. Mix well; pour into an ungreased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle dry cake mix and nuts over top. Drizzle with butter; do not stir.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to one hour, testing for doneness with a toothpick. Serve with whipped topping, sprinkled with nuts and cinnamon. Makes eight to 10 servings

Sour Cream Apple Bars

  • 2 cups quick-cooking oats
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon allspice

Filling:

  • 2 cups apples, peeled and shredded
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.

Cream together butter and sugars in a large bowl or mixer until fluffy and lightened in color. Add in oats, flour and walnuts, then mix in baking soda, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and allspice until combined.

Pour 1/2 crust mixture into lined baking dish and use your hands or a flat-bottomed surface to press crust into an even layer. Place baking dish in oven and bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly browned.

While crust is pre-baking, whisk together sour cream, sugar, egg, honey and vanilla extract in a large bowl, then mix in shredded apples.

Pour mixture over baked bottom crust and spread into an even layer, then top with remaining crumble mixture, pressing gently, so it adheres to filling layer. Place in oven and bake for 35 minutes, or until topping is golden brown. Cover with aluminum foil if topping is browning too quickly. Remove from oven and let cool completely before serving.

Pumpkin Butterscotch Cookies

  • 2 1/2 cups white whole wheat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • Dash salt
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
  • 6 tablespoons apple butter
  • 6 tablespoons pumpkin puree
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup butterscotch chips

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, cornstarch, and salt until combined. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat together sugars, coconut oil, apple butter, pumpkin and vanilla until combined. Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Gently, stir in butterscotch chips. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. If you leave it in longer like several hours to overnight, you may need to let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before scooping and baking.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with silpat or parchment papers. Use a small cookie scoop to transfer dough to baking sheet.

Bake until edges are lightly golden and cookies are just set, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely on baking sheet. Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to one week.

And until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy