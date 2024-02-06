Recipes that remind us it's fall

Cool weather and the flavors and smells of fall are finally here. We have quickly jumped into soups, apple and pumpkin recipes and foods reminding us fall has finally arrived.
Today I have pulled together a variety of recipes you may enjoy during this season. Chili and entrees that seem more like fall and cooler weather, bread and desserts to end on a sweet treat. These recipes are sure to delight your family or next get together guests.
In a Dutch oven, cook onion until translucent. Add ground beef and cook until done. Drain off grease. Add tomato paste, garlic, chili powder, celery salt, salt, pepper and cumin. Cook for one minute. Add Bloody Mary Mix and stir all ingredients together.
Add in sugar, Worcestershire sauce, tomatoes and beans. Bring chili up to a boil then reduce to simmer. Place lid, slightly offset on pot and simmer for 30 minutes.
Serve with your favorite toppings such as sour cream, hot sauce, jalapenos, chopped onion or scallion.
Slow-cooker instructions: Cook ground beef and onion in a skillet then place in bottom of slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients and stir. Place lid on cooker.
Cook on low for six to eight hours or cook on high for three to four hours.
This recipe is award winning and is made with a very special sauce.
In an extra large stock pot or cast iron skillet, brown ground beef and sausage.
Add chopped vegetables, except garlic, and cook until meats are cooked through and vegetables are tender. Lower heat to medium. Add chili powder, tomatoes, tomato paste and sauce to pot, mixing well. Scrape any bits from the bottom of pot. Cook for about 15 minutes stirring often.
Stir in beer, beef broth, minced garlic, Worcestershire, vinegar and honey. Stir to blend ingredients.
Simmer for about 90 minutes, stirring frequently, allowing chili flavors to marry. If sauce gets too thick, add water in 1/4 cup amounts. Add beans and cook another 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Taste for seasoning and adjust.
Serve with garnishes and extras, such as sour cream, scallions, grated cheese, hot sauce, jalapeÃ±os, hot corn bread.
Notes: This recipe can be finished in the crock pot. Make chili sauce and put mixture in crock pot. Add beans and cook on low for four hours. Chili freezes well. Allow to cool, put in zip lock bags and lay flat in freezer for storage.
Cure your craving for something different with a savory stew that's tasty with warm bread.
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine 1/3 cup flour, paprika, salt and coriander. Add pork, a few pieces at a time, and shake to coat.
In a large skillet, brown pork in oil in batches; drain. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker. Add the squash, tomatoes, corn, onion, vinegar and bay leaf. In a small bowl, combine broth and remaining flour until smooth; stir into slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for eight to 10 hours or until pork and vegetables are tender. Stir in edamame; cover and cook 30 minutes longer. Discard bay leaf. Yield: six servings (2 quarts).
Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; brown pork chops on both sides, about 4 minutes. Remove from pan.
In same skillet, combine apples, onion and water. Place pork chops over apple mixture; drizzle chops with vinaigrette. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 3-5 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in chops reads 145 degrees. Yield: 4 servings.
This recipe is a different type of pull-apart bread. It can be eaten by itself dipped in marinara or as part of a meal. You could add sun-dried tomatoes, pesto or an onion soup mix packet instead of the rosemary garlic for a different flavor.
For the sauce:
In a large bowl, mix yeast, salt and two cups flour. In a small saucepan, heat water, butter and milk to 120 to 130 degrees. Add to dry ingredients; beat on medium speed two minutes. Add eggs; beat on high two minutes. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky).
Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, six to eight minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about one hour.
Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; shape into 1-1/2-inch balls. For sauce, combine melted butter, garlic, rosemary and salt. Dip 10 dough balls in butter mixture. Place in a greased 10-inch fluted tube pan; sprinkle with a scant 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat with remaining balls and Parmesan cheese. Drizzle with any remaining butter mixture. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until golden brown, 55 to 70 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into bread reads 200 degrees. Cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm.
This recipe features a creamy sauce flavored with apple cider and sage and it makes for a quick and tasty weeknight dinner. If you like, serve these lightly seasoned chops with couscous, rice or noodles.
Sprinkle chops with salt and pepper; rub with sage. Dip in flour to coat lightly.
In a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium heat; brown chops on both sides. Remove from pan.
Add broth and apple cider to skillet; bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Add cream; cook and stir until thickened. Reduce heat to medium. Add chops; cook, covered, until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145 degrees, five to seven minutes. Let stand five minutes; sprinkle with parsley. Yield: 4 servings.
Place pork in a large resealable plastic bag; add apple cider and one teaspoon salt. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate four hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spread pecans on a plate. Drain pork, discarding marinade. In a small bowl, mix honey and mustard; rub over pork. Roll pork in pecans, patting to help nuts adhere.
Transfer to a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Season with salt to taste. Yield: 4 servings.
Cubed avocado and thinly sliced green onions, optional
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and pepper; cook and stir until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker; stir in the next 10 ingredients. Cook, covered, on low 4-5 hours. If desired, top with avocado and green onions. Yield: 10 servings (2-1/2 quarts).
This bread pudding recipe uses pumpkin bread for its unique flavor. Drizzled with orange citrus sauce, this easy pumpkin recipe is sure to be a hit.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread bread cubes in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake 20 to 30 minutes or until dry and lightly toasted; cool slightly.
Grease a 2-quart rectangular or square baking dish. Remove 1 teaspoon zest and squeeze two tablespoon juice from orange. In a large bowl combine orange zest and next five ingredients (through pumpkin pie spice). Stir in bread cubes until moistened. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Cool slightly on a wire rack.
Meanwhile, for icing, in a small bowl beat cream cheese and 1 tablespoon butter with a mixer on medium until combined. Beat in powdered sugar and one tablespoon of the orange juice. Beat in enough of the remaining orange juice, one teaspoon at a time, to reach drizzling consistency. Drizzle warm bread pudding with icing.
Note: For pumpkin bread, use a 1-pound loaf from a bakery, bake a loaf from a mix, or bake a loaf from scratch. Then taste your pumpkin bread before determining the amount of pumpkin pie spice you want to use.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In small bowl, mix sugar, one teaspoon of the apple cider drink mix and 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon; set aside.
In large bowl, stir cookie mix, softened butter, egg, remaining apple cider drink mix and cinnamon with spoon until soft dough forms. Stir in apple pieces until combined. Shape dough into 40 (1 1/4-inch) balls. Roll balls in sugar-spice mixture. Place two inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Discard sugar-spice mixture after rolling balls.
Bake seven to nine minutes or until edges are set and light golden brown. Cool one minute; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes. Store covered in airtight container.
Notes: This recipe was developed using Granny Smith apples, but you can use any baking apple you desire. Baking apples can be sweet or tart. They're simply apples that hold their shape when baked.
Apple cider instant drink mix packages can be found in the beverage aisle of your grocery store.
Combine eggs, pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, spice and salt. Mix well; pour into an ungreased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle dry cake mix and nuts over top. Drizzle with butter; do not stir.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to one hour, testing for doneness with a toothpick. Serve with whipped topping, sprinkled with nuts and cinnamon. Makes eight to 10 servings
Filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
Cream together butter and sugars in a large bowl or mixer until fluffy and lightened in color. Add in oats, flour and walnuts, then mix in baking soda, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and allspice until combined.
Pour 1/2 crust mixture into lined baking dish and use your hands or a flat-bottomed surface to press crust into an even layer. Place baking dish in oven and bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly browned.
While crust is pre-baking, whisk together sour cream, sugar, egg, honey and vanilla extract in a large bowl, then mix in shredded apples.
Pour mixture over baked bottom crust and spread into an even layer, then top with remaining crumble mixture, pressing gently, so it adheres to filling layer. Place in oven and bake for 35 minutes, or until topping is golden brown. Cover with aluminum foil if topping is browning too quickly. Remove from oven and let cool completely before serving.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, cornstarch, and salt until combined. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat together sugars, coconut oil, apple butter, pumpkin and vanilla until combined. Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Gently, stir in butterscotch chips. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. If you leave it in longer like several hours to overnight, you may need to let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before scooping and baking.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with silpat or parchment papers. Use a small cookie scoop to transfer dough to baking sheet.
Bake until edges are lightly golden and cookies are just set, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely on baking sheet. Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to one week.
And until next time, happy cooking.
