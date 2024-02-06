Recipes that Lexie would like

Today is Valentine's Day and many people are looking for ways to help celebrate this special day. With my wonderful husband, every day seems special and like Valentine's day, so we don't look for one special day to celebrate. For us, this week is very, very special because it is our daughter's 22nd birthday.
Living in Denver, Lexie is celebrating away from us this year and I have to admit, it pulls at my heartstrings to be away from her on her special day. So, to help her celebrate, I have pulled together a few recipes that I think she would enjoy and really like to try. We know her taste preferences well, and I think any of these recipes today will make her very happy.
Happy 22nd birthday, honey!
Super easy, make-ahead Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball takes just minutes to whip up and is always a total show stopping appetizer. It's not only loaded with bacon and cheese but coated in bacon, cheese, green onions and pecans for a can't-stop-eating-party-deliciousness.
For the cheese ball: Add cream cheese, sour cream, ranch seasoning, garlic powder, pepper jack cheese, 1 cup cheddar cheese, half of the bacon and 2 tablespoons green onions to a large bowl and mix until well combined.
Drop mixture onto a large piece of plastic wrap, cover tightly, and shape into a ball. Chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours to firm up (up to 24 hours if serving the next day) before rolling in coating.
For the coating: Meanwhile, add remaining 2 tablespoon cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions to a medium bowl. Refrigerate.
When ready to coat cheese ball, whisk in pecans until evenly combined.
To assemble: Spread coating in an even layer on cutting board/parchment lined counter. Remove cheese ball from refrigerator and roll in Coating mixture, pressing to adhere, until evenly coated. At this point you can refrigerate until ready to serve.
Serve with crackers, celery, carrots, etc.
For the dip:
Preheat oven according to package directions. Mix all the spices together to create Cajun spice mix. Open bag of sweet potato tots and place onto baking sheet. Sprinkle with two teaspoons of spice mix and toss. Bake according to package directions, being sure to toss midway through baking.
While tots are baking, stir sour cream together with brown sugar, honey and cinnamon. Pour into serving dish and scoop hot tots around dip and serve.
Note: Feel free to add more cayenne pepper for more of a kick.
In a large trifle or glass bowl layer in this order: 1/3 lettuce, 1/2 red pepper, 1/2 poblano pepper, 1/3 corn, 1/2 tomatoes, 1/2 red onion, 1 cup cheese, 1/3 bacon and 1/2 chicken. Drizzle with 1/2 cup prepared dressing.
Repeat, 1/3 lettuce, 1/2 red pepper, 1/2 poblano pepper, 1/3 corn, 1/2 tomatoes, 1/2 red onion, 1 cup cheese, 1/3 bacon and 1/2 chicken. Drizzle with 1/2 cup prepared dressing.
Top with the final 1/3 lettuce, 1/3 corn, 1/2 cup shredded cheese, 1/3 bacon and sliced green onion. Drizzle with 1/.2 cup dressing drizzling around the edge. Arrange egg and tomato wedges on top to garnish.
Chill for 4 hours, Serve with additional dressing on the side.
This easy fried rice with crispy bacon recipe features fluffy eggs and a nice kick of garlic is better than take out and so easy to make.
Why go out when you can have the best fried rice right at home, fresh and steaming hot right that tastes just like Chinese fried rice. Perfect for when you have leftover rice or make it quick from scratch using a skillet or a wok.
Fry bacon in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat until crisp and browned. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a plate with paper towel. Set aside.
Wipe pan over with a paper towel and heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add the eggs and scramble until fully cooked. Transfer to the plate with bacon and keep warm.
Heat remaining oil in the pan. Add carrots and onion to the pan and cook until tender, (about 3-4 minutes). Stir in garlic and cook for an additional minute until fragrant.
Add in the cold rice and peas and cook for 3-4 minutes until the rice begins to soften.
Add the eggs back into the pan. Stir in soy sauce, oyster sauce, butter, sesame oil and hoisin sauce. Cook for 1-2 minutes to melt butter and heat the sauce through the rice.
Garnish with green onions and serve.
Place the onion, Serrano pepper, garlic cloves, lime juice and cilantro into a blender.
Pulse until chopped.
Add the remaining ingredients. Pulse until smooth. Add more buttermilk, if desired to thin.
Store chilled for several hours before serving. May make up to 3 days in advance, shake well before serving. Serve as a dressing, condiment or a dip.
Notes: This dressing can be prepared with light dairy products and mayonnaise, if desired.
Crumb Topping:
Cake:
Glaze:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Spray a 9-inch square baking pan with nonstick spray, set aside.
Take a large bowl and combine all the Crumb ingredients with fork until they are combined well. Set aside.
In another large bowl, mix together all the cake ingredients, except the blueberries, until well incorporated then fold in the blueberries.
Spread the cake batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle evenly with the crumb topping.
Bake for 45 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes before attempting to remove.
Glaze: Mix together all the ingredients together until smooth and then drizzle on top of the cake.
These Carrot Cake Pecan Cookies are cake-like and soft and completely irresistible when they're topped with yummy orange cream cheese frosting.
For the frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside.
Cream butter, coconut oil, sugar and molasses together until completely smooth. Scrape sides and mix again briefly. Stir in vanilla and egg. Then stir in dry ingredients until just combined. Scrape sides and stir again briefly. Stir in carrot and nuts by hand. Scoop onto prepared baking sheets and bake 8-9 minutes or until edges are brown and cookies have puffed up slightly in the center. Cool 2 minutes on baking sheet, then transfer to cooling rack. Cool to room temperature. Store well sealed in containers in the refrigerator.
For the frosting, place all ingredients into a small bowl and whip until smooth. Spread each cookie generously with frosting and top with chopped pecans if desired.
Note: If you do not have coconut oil, simply use butter. If you do not have granulated sugar and molasses, simply use brown sugar.
Apple Pecan Salad with Bacon is made with crunchy, salty and sweet ingredients all tossed together with a homemade balsamic dressing.
For the dressing:
Place all salad ingredients into a large bowl. Whisk all ingredients for dressing together. Toss dressing with salad and serve immediately.
This quick bread is super moist and yummy yet not too sweet. Perfect for a brunch or celebration shower.
For the cake:
For the glaze and topping:
Preheat oven to 350
Spray a 8 1/2- x 4 1/2- x 2 1/2- loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray or lightly butter the bottom and sides.
In a large bowl combine the eggs, sugar, pineapple juice, flour, baking powder and the salt and mix until well incorporated.
In a small sauce pan, melt the butter, once melted add in the brown sugar and stir constantly on medium heat for 45 seconds, set aside.
Spoon a layer of the hot mixture into the bottom of the loaf pan, then arrange the chunks of pineapple on top of the brown sugar mixture. Add the cherries throughout the chunks.
Spoon the cake batter on top.
Bake for 35-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Once baked, remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Gently run a knife around the edge of the cake to help loosen, because they tend to stick slightly.
Place on a wire cooling rack and allow to cool completely
For the sauce:
For the salad:
In a small mixing bowl, mix the barbecue sauce and mayonnaise together. Cover with plastic wrap and chill while frying the bacon and preparing the salad.
In a large frying pan, cook bacon until crispy. Remove and place on a plate lined with paper towels. Crumble 5 pieces, which will go into the salad keeping 2-3 pieces to be crumbled and sprinkled on top before serving.
Remove heavy stems from broccoli and cut just the florets so they are small (bite size), add to large mixing bowl.
Add remaining ingredients then pour dressing into mixing bowl and toss to coat.
Chill and serve.
Combine chicken, condensed soup, chicken stock, milk, cream cheese, carrots, celery, ranch dressing mix, and crumbled bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.
Turn down heat to medium-low and simmer for 20 - 25 minutes. Add noodles and cheese and simmer until noodles are just cooked. Top with extra crumbled bacon as a garnish if desired.
So soft, this cream cheese banana bread is moist like pound cake and so flavorful. Bake in mini loaves for easy neighbor gifts for the holidays or for any occasion.
Butter 4 mini bread loaf pans. Sprinkle a little flour in each, and shake to spread the flour along the edges. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream together butter, sugar, and cream cheese. Add eggs, milk, vanilla, baking powder, and salt, and mix until well combined. Add in 1 and 1/2 cups of flour, and stir until well blended.
Mash the ripe bananas, then add them to the mixture with the remaining 1/2 cup of flour. Mix until well combined.
Use a 1 cup measuring cup to scoop the batter into the mini loaf pans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean in the center.
Notes: If using one large or two medium loaf pans in place of mini muffin pans, start with 50 minutes baking time, and check every couple of minutes until done.
Slow cooker creamy beef stroganoff made with sour cream, steak or stew meat, and no cream of soup. A rich and savory, easy crock pot version of classic beef stroganoff.
Lightly grease your slow cooker, then add stew meat and sprinkle Italian seasoning, and salt and pepper to taste over the top. Add mushrooms, beef broth, garlic, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Cover and cook on low for 8-9 hours.
About 30 minutes before serving, stir corn starch (or flour) into 1/2 cup beef broth and stir mixture into slow cooker. Add cream cheese and sour cream to slow cooker then cook another 20-30 minutes on high, stirring occasionally until cream cheese and sour cream are incorporated and sauce is thickened.
Taste, add salt and pepper to your personal taste if needed, and stir in noodles. Serve immediately garnished with cracked black pepper and fresh thyme if desired.
Note: For added flavor, cook the noodles in beef or chicken broth, avoiding overcooking so they don't fall apart.
This smokey, tart and sweet jam is delicious served on English muffins, burgers, sandwiches or crackers for a quick snack.
Cook bacon in a large, heavy bottomed pot or Dutch oven, until brown and mostly crisp. Remove bacon and place on a paper towel lined plate and set aside. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of bacon grease and saute onion and shallots over low to medium heat, stirring often. Cook onions until soft and translucent, about 8 minutes. Add smoked paprika and stir until fully incorporated. Add water and scrape any brown bits at the bottom of the pan. Add maple syrup, brown sugar, cooked bacon and vinegar. Bring to a boil and let cook until a bit of a glaze forms, about 10-15 minutes.
Add mixture to the bowl of a food processor and pulse several times until a chunky jam consistency is obtained, being careful not to get to smooth.
Place in the refrigerator for at least one hour and up to one month.
This popular seasoning blend is good on just about anything you can dream up. Vegetables, toast, buttered popcorn, meats, in dips or on parmesan cheese crisps to name just a few.
Mix all ingredients together. Sprinkle on your favorite dishes for an extra savory kick!
Store at room temperature in an airtight container.
Hush Puppies are gently fried cornbread with a crunchy outside and soft, doughy inside. Serve with fried fish or shrimp or any BBQ. There are two different dipping sauce options following this hushpuppy recipe.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, baking soda, Kosher salt, and onion powder.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together buttermilk and eggs. Combine the two, folding until just mixed. Do not over mix the batter. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 1 hour, but up to 24 hours.
When ready to cook, preheat oven to "warm" setting.
Pour oil to a depth of 2-inches in a 6-quart Dutch oven and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350 degrees.
Drop 1 tablespoon of batter into the oil. Continue, working in batches and being mindful to not crowd the pan.
Fry until outsides are a crispy, golden brown, approximately 3-4 minutes.
Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Transfer to a baking sheet in the warm oven to keep heat until all are fried and ready to serve.
Serve in a big basket with Tartar Sauce or sauce of your choice.
Creamy Chipotle Aioli is a quick and zesty sauce perfect for dipping vegetables or hushpuppies or spreading on sandwiches.
In a small food processor (or blender), puree chipotle peppers and adobo sauce for 30 seconds. It should be thick and paste like, it will not be smooth. Transfer to a separate bowl.
Without cleaning the food processor, add remaining ingredients including lime juice, mayonnaise, cilantro (optional) fine sea salt and ground black pepper.
Add 1 tablespoon of chipotle peppers at a time until the desired taste is achieved. I use the whole can, however I like things spicy. You are much better off adding in small amounts and taste testing along the way.
Refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes or until served. You can refrigerate for up to a week in an airtight container.
Yum-Yum Sauce is everyone's favorite Japanese Steakhouse Sauce. Mix with fried rice or dip your seafood, vegetables or steak in this delicious sauce. Try this as a dip for a basket full of fresh, hot, crispy hushpuppies as an unforgettable treat.
In a medium bowl or a small food processor, combine all ingredients.
Place in an airtight container and allow to sit overnight for best results.
This comforting Classic Macaroni and Cheese is a family favorite you'll want to make again and again. Add some cooked lobster for a special treat.
For the Panko Crumb Topping:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 3-quart casserole dish or two smaller ones, I usually stick one in the freezer to have at a later date. Just thaw and bake accordingly. Toss the Panko with the Parmesan and butter, set aside. Fill a large pasta pot with salted water and heat over high heat.
Meanwhile in a medium saucepan set over medium heat, heat the milk. Then melt the remaining 6 tablespoons butter in another medium saucepan over medium heat. When the butter bubbles, add the flour and whisk, cooking for 1 minute. While whisking slowly pour in the hot milk a bit at a time until all is incorporated. Let the mixture thicken and bubble while whisking constantly. Remove from heat and add the salt, nutmeg, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Whisk well. Then add the 5 cups of cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup of Parmesan, set cheese sauce aside but stir occasionally so the mixture doesn't form a skin on top.
Once water is boiling in the large pasta pot add the macaroni and cook until al dente. You really want it underdone as it will continue to cook in the oven. Follow the manufacturer's instructions. Drain in a colander and rinse under cold water. Stir macaroni into the cheese sauce. Pour mixture into the prepared dish or dishes. Sprinkle on the Panko crumbs. Bake for 30-45 minutes until browned on the top and bubbling. Let cool for 5 minutes.
This Peach Raspberry Lemonade is a fresh, bright, and deliciously sweet.
Peach raspberry puree:
Simple syrup:
Lemonade:
To serve:
Add diced peaches, raspberries and water to a food processor or blender and process until pureed.
Place a sieve over a large mixing bowl and pour peach raspberry puree into the sieve. Use the back of a large spoon to push the puree around so the liquid falls through the sieve and seeds/skin stay inside the sieve.
Discard seeds/skin from the sieve and set mixing bowl with liquid in it aside.
Add granulated sugar and 1/2 cup water to a small saucepan and heat over medium heat until sugar dissolves into the water, stirring occasionally. Boil about 3 minutes until liquid has become syrupy. Set aside to cool slightly.
Add 7 cups water, lemon juice and ice cubes to a large pitcher. Stir to combine. Pour in cooled simple syrup and peach raspberry liquid. Stir to combine again.
Store covered in refrigerator until ready to serve. Serve chilled with garnishes, if desired
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
