Recipes that Lexie would like

Today is Valentine's Day and many people are looking for ways to help celebrate this special day. With my wonderful husband, every day seems special and like Valentine's day, so we don't look for one special day to celebrate. For us, this week is very, very special because it is our daughter's 22nd birthday.

Living in Denver, Lexie is celebrating away from us this year and I have to admit, it pulls at my heartstrings to be away from her on her special day. So, to help her celebrate, I have pulled together a few recipes that I think she would enjoy and really like to try. We know her taste preferences well, and I think any of these recipes today will make her very happy.

Happy 22nd birthday, honey!

Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball

Super easy, make-ahead Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball takes just minutes to whip up and is always a total show stopping appetizer. It's not only loaded with bacon and cheese but coated in bacon, cheese, green onions and pecans for a can't-stop-eating-party-deliciousness.

2 (8 ounce) bricks cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup sour cream

1 (1 ounce) package original ranch salad dressing and seasoning mix

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup finely grated pepper Jack cheese or Jack for a mild flavor

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons finely grated sharp cheddar cheese, divided

6 slices bacon, cooked and diced divided

1/4 cup chopped green onions divided

2/3 cup chopped pecans

For the cheese ball: Add cream cheese, sour cream, ranch seasoning, garlic powder, pepper jack cheese, 1 cup cheddar cheese, half of the bacon and 2 tablespoons green onions to a large bowl and mix until well combined.

Drop mixture onto a large piece of plastic wrap, cover tightly, and shape into a ball. Chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours to firm up (up to 24 hours if serving the next day) before rolling in coating.

For the coating: Meanwhile, add remaining 2 tablespoon cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions to a medium bowl. Refrigerate.

When ready to coat cheese ball, whisk in pecans until evenly combined.

To assemble: Spread coating in an even layer on cutting board/parchment lined counter. Remove cheese ball from refrigerator and roll in Coating mixture, pressing to adhere, until evenly coated. At this point you can refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serve with crackers, celery, carrots, etc.

Cajun Sweet Potato Tots with Creamy Cinnamon Dip

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 1/2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or more for more of a kick

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground thyme

1 (20 ounce) package frozen sweet potato tots

For the dip:

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon honey

2 heaping teaspoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat oven according to package directions. Mix all the spices together to create Cajun spice mix. Open bag of sweet potato tots and place onto baking sheet. Sprinkle with two teaspoons of spice mix and toss. Bake according to package directions, being sure to toss midway through baking.

While tots are baking, stir sour cream together with brown sugar, honey and cinnamon. Pour into serving dish and scoop hot tots around dip and serve.

Note: Feel free to add more cayenne pepper for more of a kick.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad with Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing

9 cups roughly chopped green leaf or romaine lettuce divided

1 large red bell pepper seeded and diced

1 large poblano or green bell pepper seeded and diced

1 12 oz frozen corn steamed and cooled

6 medium tomatoes 5 chopped and 1 sliced into wedges for garnish

1 medium red onion thinly sliced

2 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 pound bacon cooked and crumbled

4 cup roasted chicken roughly chopped

3 green onion thinly sliced

2 large hard boiled eggs cut into wedges

Dressing, recipe below

In a large trifle or glass bowl layer in this order: 1/3 lettuce, 1/2 red pepper, 1/2 poblano pepper, 1/3 corn, 1/2 tomatoes, 1/2 red onion, 1 cup cheese, 1/3 bacon and 1/2 chicken. Drizzle with 1/2 cup prepared dressing.

Repeat, 1/3 lettuce, 1/2 red pepper, 1/2 poblano pepper, 1/3 corn, 1/2 tomatoes, 1/2 red onion, 1 cup cheese, 1/3 bacon and 1/2 chicken. Drizzle with 1/2 cup prepared dressing.

Top with the final 1/3 lettuce, 1/3 corn, 1/2 cup shredded cheese, 1/3 bacon and sliced green onion. Drizzle with 1/.2 cup dressing drizzling around the edge. Arrange egg and tomato wedges on top to garnish.

Chill for 4 hours, Serve with additional dressing on the side.

Fried Rice With Bacon

This easy fried rice with crispy bacon recipe features fluffy eggs and a nice kick of garlic is better than take out and so easy to make.

Why go out when you can have the best fried rice right at home, fresh and steaming hot right that tastes just like Chinese fried rice. Perfect for when you have leftover rice or make it quick from scratch using a skillet or a wok.

4 ounces bacon, diced

4 large eggs whisked

2 tablespoons peanut oil, divided (or olive oil)

2 medium carrots diced

1 onion diced

4 cloves garlic minced

1 cup frozen peas thawed

4 cups cooked and chilled rice (white or brown rice)

3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon hoisin sauce

Sliced green onions for garnish if desired

Fry bacon in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat until crisp and browned. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a plate with paper towel. Set aside.

Wipe pan over with a paper towel and heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add the eggs and scramble until fully cooked. Transfer to the plate with bacon and keep warm.

Heat remaining oil in the pan. Add carrots and onion to the pan and cook until tender, (about 3-4 minutes). Stir in garlic and cook for an additional minute until fragrant.

Add in the cold rice and peas and cook for 3-4 minutes until the rice begins to soften.

Add the eggs back into the pan. Stir in soy sauce, oyster sauce, butter, sesame oil and hoisin sauce. Cook for 1-2 minutes to melt butter and heat the sauce through the rice.

Garnish with green onions and serve.

Homemade Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing

1/4 cup sweet onion diced

1 Serrano pepper seeded and rough chopped

3 medium clove garlic peeled

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro rough chopped

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 medium ripe avocado peeled and pitted

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon Mexican oregano

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon dark chili powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Place the onion, Serrano pepper, garlic cloves, lime juice and cilantro into a blender.

Pulse until chopped.

Add the remaining ingredients. Pulse until smooth. Add more buttermilk, if desired to thin.

Store chilled for several hours before serving. May make up to 3 days in advance, shake well before serving. Serve as a dressing, condiment or a dip.

Notes: This dressing can be prepared with light dairy products and mayonnaise, if desired.

Blueberry Muffin Buckle Cake

Crumb Topping:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature

Cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup butter, room temperature

3/4 cup milk

1 egg

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 1/2 cups fresh blueberries

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoon milk

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Spray a 9-inch square baking pan with nonstick spray, set aside.

Take a large bowl and combine all the Crumb ingredients with fork until they are combined well. Set aside.

In another large bowl, mix together all the cake ingredients, except the blueberries, until well incorporated then fold in the blueberries.

Spread the cake batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle evenly with the crumb topping.

Bake for 45 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes before attempting to remove.

Glaze: Mix together all the ingredients together until smooth and then drizzle on top of the cake.

Carrot Cake Cookies with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting

These Carrot Cake Pecan Cookies are cake-like and soft and completely irresistible when they're topped with yummy orange cream cheese frosting.

1/4 cup softened butter

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon molasses

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

1 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup grated carrot

1/4 cup pecans plus more for garnish if desired

For the frosting:

2 ounces softened cream cheese

1/4 cup softened butter

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 cup powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside.

Cream butter, coconut oil, sugar and molasses together until completely smooth. Scrape sides and mix again briefly. Stir in vanilla and egg. Then stir in dry ingredients until just combined. Scrape sides and stir again briefly. Stir in carrot and nuts by hand. Scoop onto prepared baking sheets and bake 8-9 minutes or until edges are brown and cookies have puffed up slightly in the center. Cool 2 minutes on baking sheet, then transfer to cooling rack. Cool to room temperature. Store well sealed in containers in the refrigerator.

For the frosting, place all ingredients into a small bowl and whip until smooth. Spread each cookie generously with frosting and top with chopped pecans if desired.

Note: If you do not have coconut oil, simply use butter. If you do not have granulated sugar and molasses, simply use brown sugar.

Apple Pecan Salad with Bacon

Apple Pecan Salad with Bacon is made with crunchy, salty and sweet ingredients all tossed together with a homemade balsamic dressing.

6 cups red leaf lettuce, washed and torn

1 Fuji apple, washed and diced

4 slices hickory smoked bacon, cooked and crumbled

4 tablespoons pecans, toasted and chopped

1 small grilled chicken breast leftovers

For the dressing:

1 clove garlic, grated

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3-4 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Place all salad ingredients into a large bowl. Whisk all ingredients for dressing together. Toss dressing with salad and serve immediately.

Pineapple Upside Down Quick Bread

This quick bread is super moist and yummy yet not too sweet. Perfect for a brunch or celebration shower.

For the cake:

4 tablespoons pineapple juice

2/3 cup all purpose flour

2 eggs

2/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the glaze and topping:

1/4 stick of butter

1/3 cup brown sugar

1-small can pineapple chunks-completely drained

8-10 maraschino cherries

Preheat oven to 350

Spray a 8 1/2- x 4 1/2- x 2 1/2- loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray or lightly butter the bottom and sides.

In a large bowl combine the eggs, sugar, pineapple juice, flour, baking powder and the salt and mix until well incorporated.

In a small sauce pan, melt the butter, once melted add in the brown sugar and stir constantly on medium heat for 45 seconds, set aside.

Spoon a layer of the hot mixture into the bottom of the loaf pan, then arrange the chunks of pineapple on top of the brown sugar mixture. Add the cherries throughout the chunks.

Spoon the cake batter on top.

Bake for 35-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Once baked, remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Gently run a knife around the edge of the cake to help loosen, because they tend to stick slightly.

Place on a wire cooling rack and allow to cool completely