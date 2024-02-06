Recipes perfect for the 12th Night of Christmas

Christmas day has come and gone but we are still in the Christmas season as we finish the 12 days of Christmas, and New Year's Eve celebrations are also behind us, so it is time to take a moment to dedicate a meal to Jan. 6, Epiphany or 12th Night.
Epiphany or Twelfth Night has been celebrated for centuries, in the early days of Christianity in Europe, the celebration became associated with the birth of Jesus and marked the day the three wise men arrived with their gifts.
I have pulled together a few recipes for you to try on this 12th day of Christmas.
The Gifts of the Magi, referring to the three gifts in this recipe being the dates, pecans and maraschino cherries.
Bring to a boil the 1 pound of dates and 2 cups water and let it cook for two or three minutes very low. Turn off heat and add 2 teaspoons baking soda and set aside.
Cream together sugar, eggs, and butter. To this creamed mixture add alternately the flour and salt and the date mixture. Lastly add vanilla and stir in nuts.
Bake in 2 greased and floured loaf pans, 9 inches by 4 inches by 3 inches. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour or until just done to the touch. Do not overbake.
Turn out on rack and cool. Keep in plastic storage bag in the refrigerator. These also freeze very well.
You can also bake in smaller pans for gift-giving, just reduce baking time, and avoid overbaking.
The source of this recipe is unknown. This recipe has been in my family long before I was born and I grew up eating this "date cake" every year. Mom would bake smaller loaves and wrap in plastic wrap and tie a big curly ribbon bow on top of each one. Good, good memories. Often times she would not add in the maraschino cherries and just use the dates and pecans.
In a large skillet, brown the chicken in 1 tablespoon of the oil until it is just cooked through.
Remove chicken from skillet and add in remaining oil and flour to make a roux. Stir the roux over medium heat until it is light brown. Add in the onion, celery and bell pepper. Saute for three to four minutes. Stir in the garlic, chicken broth and seasonings and stir until smooth.
Pour in the stewed tomatoes and tomato paste and bring to a simmer.
Fold in the chicken and reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for one hour, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking. Serve with grits, rice or quinoa.
Source: www.225batonrouge.com/article/twelfth-night-supper
This Medieval-era confection is a flaky pastry filled with a sweet almond paste — and, done correctly, it is divine. Serves 6.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Using a food processor, finely grind almonds and set aside.
On a well-floured surface, roll out one sheet of puff pastry. Using a 10-inch dinner plate, cut the pastry dough into a circle and place it onto the lined baking sheet. Repeat this step and set the second circle aside while you assemble the filling.
Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until light in color. Add in the flour and salt and mix to incorporate. Add in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the extracts.
Spread the mixture into the center of the puff pastry on the baking sheet, making sure to leave a couple of inches around the edges.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk egg yolks with 2 tablespoons of water and brush the egg wash around the edges of the filled pastry.
Top the pastry with the second puff pastry round and fold the edges over. Crimp them well to make sure the Galette des Rois is well sealed. Brush the top with the remaining egg wash.
Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until puffed and golden. Remove from the oven and cool slightly.
Dust the top with powdered sugar and serve warm.
Source: www.225batonrouge.com/article/twelfth-night-supper
You may wish to make this extra-special bread only once a year to celebrate Christmas and on through the twelve days of Christmas to Epiphany. It is loaded with scrumptious ingredients such as coconut, mandarin oranges, dates, cherries, chocolate chips and almonds. A true Christmas Recipe to pass on to the next generation.
In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with bananas. Stir in the oranges, coconut, chocolate chips, 1/2 cup almonds, cherries and dates.
Pour into two greased 8- x 4-inch loaf pans. Sprinkle with remaining almonds.
Bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
Makes 2 loaves
Source: www.grouprecipes.com/73348/gift-of-the-magi-bread.html
Pernod is an anise-flavored liqueur from France, which lends a licorice-y flavor to whatever it's added to. It has a particular affinity with seafood dishes. Classically used in bouillabaisse and oysters Rockefeller, it's also delicious added to mussel-cooking liquid and cream sauces for fish.
Serves 4-6.
Drain and rinse oysters well and set aside.
Place the flour in a shallow baking dish and season it with half the Creole seasoning.
In a second dish, whisk egg and milk and season that with the remaining Creole seasoning.
In a third dish, combine the corn meal mix with the garlic powder, lemon peel, cayenne pepper and onion powder and set aside.
In a deep skillet, heat the oil to 350 degrees.
While the oil is heating, dredge the oysters in the flour, then the egg mixture, then the seasoned corn meal mix.
Shake off excess batter and fry oysters in batches, two to three minutes on the first side, and one to two minutes on the second side, depending on their size.
Place the oysters on a baking sheet lined with paper towels and keep them warm in a low-heat oven until ready to serve.
In a large skillet, melt olive oil and butter and saute the shallot for one to two minutes. Add in the garlic and continue sauteing for 5-10 seconds, being careful not to overcook.
Pour in the Pernod and stir for one more minute. Fold in the spinach and saute until it has just begun to wilt.
Turn off the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place dollops of spinach on oyster plates and top with flash fried oysters.
Drizzle with a little Creole Aioli and serve. Serves 6.
Creole Aioli
Combine all ingredients together and chill until ready to serve. Keep leftover aioli in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Source: www.225batonrouge.com/article/twelfth-night-supper
Find the bean and you become king or queen for the day. An ancient custom to celebrate Epiphany, the visitation of the three kings. Sold in bakeries throughout Europe, Galette des Rois is a tradition that is both fun and delicious.
Serve with sweet wine, espresso or tea, or more traditionally, a hearty punch or eggnog.
Place the almond paste into a food processor or blender with about half of the sugar, and process until well blended. Add the butter and remaining sugar using and process until smooth, then blend in 1 egg, vanilla extract, almond extract, flour and salt. Set aside.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Butter a baking sheet or line with parchment paper, and set aside.
Roll out one sheet of the puff pastry into an 11-inch square. Keep the pastry cool, do not knead or stretch. Use a large pie plate, cake pan or frying pan to trace an 11-inch circle onto the dough using the tip of a small knife. Place the circle of pastry onto the prepared baking sheet.
Repeat with the second sheet of pastry. Refrigerate both sheets.
Mound the almond filling onto the center of the pastry that is on the baking sheet. Leave about 1 1/2-inch margin at the edges. Press the bean or feve down into the filling.
Place the second sheet of pastry on top, and press down the edges to seal. Beat the remaining egg with a fork, and lightly brush onto the top of the galette. Use a knife to make a criss-cross pattern in the egg wash, and then prick several small slits in the top to vent steam while baking.
Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Do not open the oven until the time is up, as the pastry will not fully puff. Remove from the oven, and dust with confectioners' sugar. Return to the oven, and cook for an additional 12 to 15 minutes, or until the top is a deep golden brown.
Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Lay a golden paper crown gently on top of the cake. This will be used to crown the person who finds the bean or feve. Serve warm or cold. Make sure to tell everyone about the bean or feve.
Notes: Almond filling is sandwiched between rounds of puff pastry to make a splendid cake with a secret inside. This is a popular French cake that celebrates the holiday of Epiphany (January 6th) the day when the 3 Kings visited the Baby Jesus. As part of French tradition, a bean or small china feve (favor) is hidden in the cake. The person who finds the feve in his or her slice becomes king or queen for the day. The person can also choose someone to be their king or queen and can lead the traditional dance.
In selecting a feve, be very cautious. Do not select plastic, tin, or plated metal, and be careful about ceramic favors. Plastic may melt and poison your cake. Tin or plated metal may contain lead, and also poison your cake (and family). Some ceramics also contain lead. Use American or European porcelain, a kidney bean or Jordan almond. Do not use a coin, even a silver one, as they contain nickel, which is also poisonous when cooked in food.
Source: www.epicurus.com/food/recipes/galette-des-rois-epiphany-cake-of-kings/2077/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
