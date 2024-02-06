Recipes perfect for the 12th Night of Christmas

Christmas day has come and gone but we are still in the Christmas season as we finish the 12 days of Christmas, and New Year's Eve celebrations are also behind us, so it is time to take a moment to dedicate a meal to Jan. 6, Epiphany or 12th Night.

Epiphany or Twelfth Night has been celebrated for centuries, in the early days of Christianity in Europe, the celebration became associated with the birth of Jesus and marked the day the three wise men arrived with their gifts.

I have pulled together a few recipes for you to try on this 12th day of Christmas.

The Gifts of the Magi

The Gifts of the Magi, referring to the three gifts in this recipe being the dates, pecans and maraschino cherries.

1 pound package pitted dates

2 cups water

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

4 tablespoon butter, softened

3 cups unsifted flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups whole or broken pecans

Bring to a boil the 1 pound of dates and 2 cups water and let it cook for two or three minutes very low. Turn off heat and add 2 teaspoons baking soda and set aside.

Cream together sugar, eggs, and butter. To this creamed mixture add alternately the flour and salt and the date mixture. Lastly add vanilla and stir in nuts.

Bake in 2 greased and floured loaf pans, 9 inches by 4 inches by 3 inches. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour or until just done to the touch. Do not overbake.

Turn out on rack and cool. Keep in plastic storage bag in the refrigerator. These also freeze very well.

You can also bake in smaller pans for gift-giving, just reduce baking time, and avoid overbaking.

The source of this recipe is unknown. This recipe has been in my family long before I was born and I grew up eating this "date cake" every year. Mom would bake smaller loaves and wrap in plastic wrap and tie a big curly ribbon bow on top of each one. Good, good memories. Often times she would not add in the maraschino cherries and just use the dates and pecans.

Chicken Grillades

1 1/2-2 pounds chicken breast

3 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/4 cups chopped bell pepper

2 cloves minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon thyme

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (16-ounce) can petite diced stewed tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

In a large skillet, brown the chicken in 1 tablespoon of the oil until it is just cooked through.

Remove chicken from skillet and add in remaining oil and flour to make a roux. Stir the roux over medium heat until it is light brown. Add in the onion, celery and bell pepper. Saute for three to four minutes. Stir in the garlic, chicken broth and seasonings and stir until smooth.

Pour in the stewed tomatoes and tomato paste and bring to a simmer.

Fold in the chicken and reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for one hour, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking. Serve with grits, rice or quinoa.

Source: www.225batonrouge.com/article/twelfth-night-supper

Galette des Rois

This Medieval-era confection is a flaky pastry filled with a sweet almond paste — and, done correctly, it is divine. Serves 6.

1 box puff pastry sheets, thawed

1 cup blanched almonds, finely ground

1/2 cup softened butter

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon pure almond extract

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Using a food processor, finely grind almonds and set aside.

On a well-floured surface, roll out one sheet of puff pastry. Using a 10-inch dinner plate, cut the pastry dough into a circle and place it onto the lined baking sheet. Repeat this step and set the second circle aside while you assemble the filling.

Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until light in color. Add in the flour and salt and mix to incorporate. Add in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the extracts.

Spread the mixture into the center of the puff pastry on the baking sheet, making sure to leave a couple of inches around the edges.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk egg yolks with 2 tablespoons of water and brush the egg wash around the edges of the filled pastry.

Top the pastry with the second puff pastry round and fold the edges over. Crimp them well to make sure the Galette des Rois is well sealed. Brush the top with the remaining egg wash.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until puffed and golden. Remove from the oven and cool slightly.

Dust the top with powdered sugar and serve warm.

Source: www.225batonrouge.com/article/twelfth-night-supper

The Gifts of the Magi Bread

You may wish to make this extra-special bread only once a year to celebrate Christmas and on through the twelve days of Christmas to Epiphany. It is loaded with scrumptious ingredients such as coconut, mandarin oranges, dates, cherries, chocolate chips and almonds. A true Christmas Recipe to pass on to the next generation.

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 2 medium)

1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained

1 cup flaked coconut

1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

2/3 cup sliced almonds, divided

1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries

1/2 cup chopped dates

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with bananas. Stir in the oranges, coconut, chocolate chips, 1/2 cup almonds, cherries and dates.

Pour into two greased 8- x 4-inch loaf pans. Sprinkle with remaining almonds.

Bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

Makes 2 loaves