Recipes made in home economics class

Some of my high school friends and I have been meeting occasionally for Tea and Talk the past few years, and we enjoy catching up and reminiscing about old times.
In several of these sessions, we have relived our fun days in Home Economics class at Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake, Illinois. Back in those days we cooked, and we cooked a lot! We served meals to the school board members and teachers on occasion as well as making homemade cream horns by the hundreds, as a fundraiser to make a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to stay in the Opryland Hotel for a weekend.
Much to my surprise, Penny Miller Hill still had her recipe file of some of the dishes we made. Betsy Palmer Hess has the original recipe for Sweet and Sour Spaghetti with the purple ink from the mimeograph machine. Scott Tucker has the recipe from the delicious Applesauce Cake recipe from our McClure, Illinois, elementary school.
Today, I am sharing just a few of those recipes with you. You won't have the fun memories we have from these recipes, but you'll enjoy them all the same. Be sure to go online to read all of the recipes shared here today.
Scott Tucker shares this old fashioned cake recipe that is easy and delicious to make.
Cake:
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan and set it aside.
In a bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.
In a separate bowl whisk together sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla until well combined. Stir flour mixture into sugar mixture and stir just until combined. Stir in apples, walnuts if using, and raisins.
Spread batter into the pan. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out with just a few moist crumbs.
For the glaze: In a small saucepan combine buttermilk, butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt.
Cook over medium low heat, stirring often until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved. This takes about two minutes.
While the cake is warm use a fork or wooden skewer to poke holes in the top of the cake.
Slowly pour glaze over the cake.
Let the cake cool for several hours before serving to allow time for the glaze to absorb.
Source: www.lynnskitchenadventures.com/cafeteria-lady-cake-cooking-through-my-collection/
My classmate Betsy Palmer Hess has the original recipe from the office mimeograph machine. The blueish, purple print on white paper, and I can almost still hear the sound that machine made while running off copies.
There is nothing Italian about this meat sauce. It is a simple sweet and sour meat sauce served over cooked and drained spaghetti.
Through the years we have all altered this according to our own likes. I use fresh mushrooms and use less salt but more garlic. Adjust cayenne pepper to your liking.
Brown ground beef and onion in a skillet. Drain grease from meat. Add soup, brown sugar, mustard, red cayenne pepper, ketchup, salt and garlic. Stir. Add drained mushrooms and stir to combine. Cook over low heat until bubbly and thickened and heated through.
Add sauce to cooked spaghetti, top with grated Parmesan cheese and serve.
Original source: Unknown.
Penny Miller Hill shares several recipes today that she had in her old Home Ec file. I have made this recipe since I was in high school and it is my favorite go-to simple lasagna recipe.
Brown ground beef, onion and garlic until onion is tender. Drain off fat. Add tomatoes and break up with a fork. Stir in tomato paste and the can of water, salt, basil, oregano, pepper, parsley, Parmesan cheese, bay leaf and sugar. Cover and let simmer one hour.
Cook lasagna noodles in boiling, salted water and 2 tablespoons oil. Cook according to box directions, about 13 to 15 minutes. drain.
In a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan baking pan, layer 1/3 each of noodles, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese, repeat layers two more times. Spread meat sauce over top; sprinkle with 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese.
Lasagna can be covered and refrigerated for several hours at this point.
Bake uncovered in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes or until cheese is melted and lasagna is bubbly. For easier cutting, let stand 15 minutes after removing from oven.
Makes 12 3-inch square servings.
Original source: Unknown.
Cream butter and peanut butter together. Add powdered sugar and vanilla.
Coat bon-bon mold or cups with melted chocolate. Let set up in the refrigerator until firm. Using a decorating bag, fill mold or cups with peanut butter mixture, cover tops with melted chocolate. Refrigerate until set. Unmold and enjoy.
Original source: Unknown.
Cream Cheese Frosting:
For the cake, combine first 7 ingredients; stir in eggs, oil, and vanilla, mixing well. Spoon batter into three greased and floured 9-inch cake pans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until cake tests done.
Spread cream cheese frosting between layers and on top of cake while still barely just warm.
For the cream cheese frosting: Cream first 4 ingredients until well blended; stir in pecans. Yields enough frosting for one three-layer cake.
Garnish cake with toasted pecan halves, if desired.
Original source: Unknown.
Dissolve yeast in 1/2 cup warm water.
Cut shortening into flour like making pie crust. Add sugar and salt. Beat egg yolks or eggs and add warm milk plus yeast mixture. Add flour mixture which will become a soft dough.
Let rise until double and punch down. Divide into three parts.
Roll thin, about 3/4-inch. Cover heavily with butter, sugar, chopped pecans and cinnamon.
Roll up like a jelly roll. Shape in a round cake pan making a ring. Let rise until double.
Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until done.
Frost with a powdered sugar frosting or glaze.
Makes three Kranz Kuchens.
Original source: Unknown.
Salt
Italian Sauce:
Add 1 tablespoon salt to boiling water. Gradually add rigatoni so that water continues to boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender. Drain in colander, then rinse with cold water and drain again. Spread rigatoni on tray.
Melt shortening in large skillet. add onion and garlic, cook over medium heat until golden. Add beef, cook stirring constantly, just until lightly browned. Remove meat mixture from heat, cool slightly. Blend in eggs, bread crumbs and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stuff rigatoni with meat mixture. Arrange stuffed rigatoni in shallow 3-quart casserole. Make 3 layers of rigatoni. Add sauce. Freeze or bake, uncovered, in preheated 350 degree oven for 30 minutes.
For the sauce: Brown 1 chopped onion and 4 to 6 cloves garlic in oil. Add 7 cans tomato sauce and 3 1/2 cans water. Add 1 teaspoon oregano, 1 teaspoon sweet basil, and 2 bay leaves. Simmer several hours on very low simmer. The sauce will be thin at first, but will cook down and get nice and thick.
Source: Food Service I Class, Shawnee High School, 1976.
Cut chicken into pieces and fry in 1 stick butter. Add enough water to simmer. When done, add 1/2 cup chili sauce or ketchup, and 1 cup tomato juice. Add 1 clove garlic and 1 small chopped onion, 2 tablespoons pickling spices and bay leaf. Let simmer a few minutes.
Remove chicken and some of the spices as you can, and add 1 box dry noodles. Cook until done. Add 1/2 box Italian or Parmesan cheese and let melt. Serve.
Source: Unknown, from high school Food Service class, Shawnee High School, 1970's.
Mix all ingredients together in order listed. Pour into 3 prepared 9-inch round cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes.
Filling:
Cook all together until thick and spread when cool. Spread layers with filling. Ice sides with butter cream icing and sprinkle with coconut. Tint coconut a light yellow if desired.
To serve, slice cake and plate with a spear with pineapple chunks and a cherry.
Butter Cream Icing:
Beat Crisco, powdered sugar, flour, milk and flavoring at high speed for 5 minutes. Add 1 egg white. Beat until well blended and fluffy.
This keeps good or can be frozen.
Note: To save on eggs in cake and icing, use 3 egg whites plus 1 whole egg in the cake and save the 3 egg yolks for the filling.
Source: Unknown, from high school Food Service class, Shawnee High School, 1970's.
Scald milk, add sugar, shortening and salt. Cool to lukewarm. Sprinkle yeast into warm water in a large bowl. Add milk and 2 cups flour and pecans. Beat until smooth. Stir in enough additional flour to make a stiff dough.
Turn dough onto a lightly floured board, knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 to 10 minutes. Place in greased bowl, turning to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place, until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
Divide dough into 6 to 8 balls. Roll each out to form an elephant ear shape.
Heat frying oil to 375 degrees in a deep Dutch oven or frying pan. Deep fry each elephant ear, one at a time, for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side until light golden brown.
Remove from oil, drain, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and serve hot. Makes 6 to 8.
Source: Unknown, from high school Food Service class, Shawnee High School, 1970's.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
