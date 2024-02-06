Recipes made in home economics class

Some of my high school friends and I have been meeting occasionally for Tea and Talk the past few years, and we enjoy catching up and reminiscing about old times.

In several of these sessions, we have relived our fun days in Home Economics class at Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake, Illinois. Back in those days we cooked, and we cooked a lot! We served meals to the school board members and teachers on occasion as well as making homemade cream horns by the hundreds, as a fundraiser to make a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to stay in the Opryland Hotel for a weekend.

Much to my surprise, Penny Miller Hill still had her recipe file of some of the dishes we made. Betsy Palmer Hess has the original recipe for Sweet and Sour Spaghetti with the purple ink from the mimeograph machine. Scott Tucker has the recipe from the delicious Applesauce Cake recipe from our McClure, Illinois, elementary school.

Today, I am sharing just a few of those recipes with you. You won't have the fun memories we have from these recipes, but you'll enjoy them all the same. Be sure to go online to read all of the recipes shared here today.

Applesauce or Apple Cake

Scott Tucker shares this old fashioned cake recipe that is easy and delicious to make.

Cake:

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 apples, peeled and grated

1 cup walnuts, chopped, optional

1 cup raisins

Glaze:

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan and set it aside.

In a bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.

In a separate bowl whisk together sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla until well combined. Stir flour mixture into sugar mixture and stir just until combined. Stir in apples, walnuts if using, and raisins.

Spread batter into the pan. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out with just a few moist crumbs.

For the glaze: In a small saucepan combine buttermilk, butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt.

Cook over medium low heat, stirring often until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved. This takes about two minutes.

While the cake is warm use a fork or wooden skewer to poke holes in the top of the cake.

Slowly pour glaze over the cake.

Let the cake cool for several hours before serving to allow time for the glaze to absorb.

Source: www.lynnskitchenadventures.com/cafeteria-lady-cake-cooking-through-my-collection/

Sweet and Sour Spaghetti

My classmate Betsy Palmer Hess has the original recipe from the office mimeograph machine. The blueish, purple print on white paper, and I can almost still hear the sound that machine made while running off copies.

There is nothing Italian about this meat sauce. It is a simple sweet and sour meat sauce served over cooked and drained spaghetti.

Through the years we have all altered this according to our own likes. I use fresh mushrooms and use less salt but more garlic. Adjust cayenne pepper to your liking.

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped fine

1 can tomato soup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

1/4 teaspoon ground red cayenne pepper

1 cup ketchup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 can mushrooms, drained

1/2 pound spaghetti, cooked and drained

Brown ground beef and onion in a skillet. Drain grease from meat. Add soup, brown sugar, mustard, red cayenne pepper, ketchup, salt and garlic. Stir. Add drained mushrooms and stir to combine. Cook over low heat until bubbly and thickened and heated through.

Add sauce to cooked spaghetti, top with grated Parmesan cheese and serve.

Original source: Unknown.

Lasagna

Penny Miller Hill shares several recipes today that she had in her old Home Ec file. I have made this recipe since I was in high school and it is my favorite go-to simple lasagna recipe.

Shredded mozzarella cheese

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

3/4 cup chopped onion

1 (16 ounce) can tomatoes

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste

Use that tomato paste can for 1 can water

Lasagna noodles

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon parsley flakes

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon basil leaves

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 bay leaf

1 clove garlic or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Brown ground beef, onion and garlic until onion is tender. Drain off fat. Add tomatoes and break up with a fork. Stir in tomato paste and the can of water, salt, basil, oregano, pepper, parsley, Parmesan cheese, bay leaf and sugar. Cover and let simmer one hour.

Cook lasagna noodles in boiling, salted water and 2 tablespoons oil. Cook according to box directions, about 13 to 15 minutes. drain.

In a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan baking pan, layer 1/3 each of noodles, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese, repeat layers two more times. Spread meat sauce over top; sprinkle with 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese.

Lasagna can be covered and refrigerated for several hours at this point.

Bake uncovered in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes or until cheese is melted and lasagna is bubbly. For easier cutting, let stand 15 minutes after removing from oven.

Makes 12 3-inch square servings.

Original source: Unknown.

Peanut Butter Cups

1/2 pound butter

1 cup peanut butter, creamy or crunchy

1 pound powdered sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Cream butter and peanut butter together. Add powdered sugar and vanilla.

Coat bon-bon mold or cups with melted chocolate. Let set up in the refrigerator until firm. Using a decorating bag, fill mold or cups with peanut butter mixture, cover tops with melted chocolate. Refrigerate until set. Unmold and enjoy.

Original source: Unknown.

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

3 cups grated carrots

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 eggs, well beaten

1 1/2 cups vegetable oil

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Cream Cheese Frosting:

1 (16 ounce) package powdered sugar

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened at room temperature

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecans

For the cake, combine first 7 ingredients; stir in eggs, oil, and vanilla, mixing well. Spoon batter into three greased and floured 9-inch cake pans.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until cake tests done.

Spread cream cheese frosting between layers and on top of cake while still barely just warm.