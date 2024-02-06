Recipes just in time for cooler weather

In closing out the month of October, I keep finding so many recipes I am very eager to try. I really enjoy baking and cooking as the weather turns a little cooler and it encourages me to try new recipes and spend more time in the kitchen.
Today I have included a recipe for a wonderful combination of biscuit and cornbread all in one. This will be great with the stew recipe I shared last week. Also, a couple of recipes using apples and an ingredient and a few sweet treats featuring cranberries, dates, pumpkin and apple cider. And finally, a delicious squash casserole that would be good alongside an entree using the Apple BBQ Sauce recipe, also in this column.
Have fun trying these recipes this week and enjoy!
Cornmeal biscuits have the crunchy, nutty sweet flavor of cornbread, and the light fluffiness of a biscuit (their golden color is gorgeous.) Pair them with all your soups, stews, and chili this season!
For the biscuits:
Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Whisk the cornmeal, buttermilk and honey together in a bowl and set aside. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to the bowl of a processor and pulse to combine. Add in the cold butter pieces and pulse about 10 times until the mixture resembles a coarse meal. Add the buttermilk/cornmeal mixture to the machine.
Pulse/process the mixture just enough to bring the dough together into large clumps. Add a little more buttermilk if the dough seems too dry.
Turn it out onto a floured surface and bring together into one lump. Add in a little extra flour if it's too wet. Note: if the dough is a bit dry or crumbly at this point I will wrap it in plastic and let it sit on the counter for about 15 minutes to allow it to hydrate.
Pat or roll dough into a 9-inch round, about an inch thick. Cut out biscuits with a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter. Reforming the dough as necessary.
Bake for five minutes, until they just start to rise, and then turn down the heat to 400 degrees, and bake for another eight to 10 minutes, until just golden brown. Cool on a rack.
Note: If you can't find or don't want to buy buttermilk, you can make an acceptable substitute from milk and lemon juice or vinegar. Add a tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice to a measuring cup, then fill the rest with whole milk. Set aside on the counter for 15 minutes, then use as you would buttermilk.
Source: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com/spicy-chili-with-cornmeal-biscuits/
Apple Cider Pound Cake is a rich buttery treat infused with festive flavor. Perfect for dessert or as sweet breakfast or snack, you'll love making and eating this yummy recipe!
For The Pound Cake:
For The Glaze:
Making The Cake: Line a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper, with excess hanging over on each side. This will help you remove the pound cake after baking. Set aside.
Add the softened butter and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer, and cream together until the mixture's light and fluffy. Add the cracked eggs, one at a time, to the mixture, beating until completely incorporated after each egg is added.
In a separate mixing bowl, add the remaining dry ingredients and whisk them together until combined. Add some of the dry mixture, followed by the cider, mixing well after each addition until they're all evenly combined.
Spray the parchment paper lined loaf pan liberally with nonstick cooking spray, and then transfer the batter to the pan. After you've added the batter, drop the dish on the counter a couple times times to force any air bubbles to the surface.
Bake the pound cake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes, or until a butter knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
Let the cake cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Run a clean knife around any side touching the loaf pan to release, then pull up on the parchment paper flaps to cleanly remove the cake from the dish.
Transfer the cake to a wire cooling rack, and let it rest until cooled completely.
Making The Glaze: Add the powdered sugar and cider to a mixing bowl. Whisk them together until the mixture's smooth and evenly combined. Pour the glaze evenly out over the completely cooled cake. Let the glaze set up, then slice and serve.
Source: www.4sonrus.com/apple-cider-pound-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2WdRhL65KIqnVe9DKabjvPgA7Wyw1Qh6fuSTn-jkO5RFvGvnaLnkYzXvg
Making this easy Thanksgiving squash casserole is fun and simple. You can whip this up anytime, but it makes a great Thanksgiving side dish recipe.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Using non-stick cooking spray, coat the bottom and sides of a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.
In a medium-size pot, add water, squash and onion. Heat to a boil, then reduce heat to medium high and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Remove and drain and add to a large mixing bowl. Set aside.
In a small bowl, 1/2 cup of the cheese and 1/2 of the crushed crackers. Toss together and set aside.
In a small bowl, add the eggs and milk. Whisk or beat until well combined.
In the bowl with the squash and onion, add the cheese mixture. Toss until well combined. Mix in the egg mixture. Mix in 1/4 cup of the melted butter and the salt and pepper to the bowl.
Add the remaining melted butter to the crackers. Toss until well combined.
Add the squash mixture to the prepared baking dish. Top with the butter and cracker mixture. Bake for 20 minutes or until crackers are golden brown and the mixture is bubbling. Remove from the oven.
Source: www.cookcleanrepeat.com/thanksgiving-squash-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR1DJnLqnZ-qysxQH
These soft little cake-like cookies have a pecan stuffed date hidden in the middle, and they are covered in the most delicious browned butter frosting.
For the Cookies:
For the Icing:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
For the Cookies: Stuff the dates with the pecan halves and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt, and set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, or using a hand mixer, beat the butter on high speed until very light and creamy, about 1 minute. Add the brown sugar and mix on medium speed until the sugar is incorporated and the mixture is smooth and creamy with no lumps of sugar remaining. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix on medium speed until all ingredients are well combined. Add one half of the sour cream, followed by one half of the dry ingredients and repeat with the second half of each. On the final addition of the dry ingredients, mix only long enough to incorporate. Do not over mix.
Drop about 3 to 4 dates into the cookie dough. Using your fingers, gently press each date into the dough, just enough to make sure there is dough on the bottom of each date. Transfer the dates to a cookie sheet and place a scoop of cookie dough over each date, making sure you cover all the date with the dough.
Bake for about 14 to 15 minutes until cookies are golden brown on top. They should look light and spongy on top, just like a cake would look when baking.
Immediately transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool. Do not allow these cookies to remain on the cookie sheets for long or they will begin to stick. However, there is no need to grease the cookie sheets when baking them. You can also use parchment paper.
For the Icing: Add the butter to a medium saucepan and heat over medium heat until lightly browned, swirling the butter around in the pan every few seconds. Remove immediately from heat once the butter becomes lightly browned. Add the vanilla and add the sugar one cup at a time, whisking well after each addition. Add just enough milk for a nice thin spreading consistency.
Spread the icing on cooled cookies. Once the icing has set up, place cookies in an airtight container with waxed paper between layers.
Note: For the dates, use two 8-ounce packages of dates. Feel free to use fresh dates if you prefer.
These cookies will stay fresh for up to five days. If you're not planning on eating them right away, I recommend freezing them without the icing. They freeze very nicely. This recipe makes about 30 cookies if you're using a small 1 1/2 tablespoon cookie scoop.
Source: www.mycountrytable.com/pecan-date-cookies-with-browned-butter-icing/
This sweet and smokey BBQ sauce pairs nicely with pork and chicken for a delicious BBQ meal anytime of the year, but especially in the fall. The underlying taste of apples is perfect for fall pork steaks on the grill.
Add the ketchup, sugar, applesauce, vinegar, apple juice, garlic powder, ground ginger, liquid smoke, onion powder, salt and apples to a medium saucepot and set over medium heat. Stir and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes to reduce, then remove from the heat.
Puree the sauce until smooth. Serve warm or cool and store refrigerated in an airtight container.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/apple-brown-sugar-bbq-sauce-6555977
A beautiful pastry for fall breakfast or brunch.
Pastry Twists:
Filling:
Orange Icing:
Prepare The Pastries: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups of the flour and the yeast; set aside.
In a medium saucepan, heat and stir the milk, sugar, butter and salt until warm (120 to 130 degrees) and the butter almost melts. Add to the flour mixture. Add the eggs, orange zest, and orange juice. Beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed for 30 seconds, scraping the bowl constantly. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Stir in the dried cranberries and as much of the remaining 4 to 4 1/2 cups flour as you can with a wooden spoon.
Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough of the remaining 4 to 4 1/2 cups flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth and elastic (3 to 5 minutes total). Shape the dough into a ball. Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease the surface of the dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (about 1 hour).
Punch down the dough; turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough in half. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Line two baking sheets with foil. Grease the foil; set aside.
Prepare The Filling: In a small bowl, stir together the sugar, butter, flour and orange zest. Roll each dough half into a 14x10-inch rectangle. Spread half of the filling lengthwise over half of each rectangle. Fold the dough rectangles in half lengthwise, covering the filling. Cut each filled rectangle into fourteen 1-inch-wide strips. Holding a strip at both ends, carefully twist the ends in opposite directions. Place the strip on the prepared baking sheet, pressing the ends down. Repeat with the remaining strips.
Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double (about 30 minutes).
Prepare The Orange Icing: In a small bowl, stir together 1 1/2 cups sifted powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon orange zest, and enough orange juice (2 to 3 tablespoons) to reach drizzling consistency.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Bake the twists for 15 to 18 minutes or until light brown. Immediately remove the twists from the baking sheets and place them on wire racks set over waxed paper. Drizzle warm twists with Orange Icing.
Note: If you can squeeze fresh orange juice for this recipe, these will be even more delicious!
To make the rolls ahead, prepare as directed through step 5. Cover twists with oiled waxed paper, then plastic wrap, leaving room for twists to rise. Chill for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours. Uncover; let stand at room temperature for 35 minutes. Break any surface bubbles with a greased toothpick. Continue as directed in step 7.
To bake ahead: Prepare as directed, except do not drizzle with Orange Icing. Place cooled twists in a freezer container or bag and freeze for up to 1 month. To reheat, preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place twists on two baking sheets. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until warm. Drizzle with Orange Icing.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/orange-cranberry-twists/?fbclid=IwAR2WdRhL65KIqnVe9DKabjvPgA7Wyw1Qh6fuSTn-jkO5RFvGvnaLnkYzXvg
This cozy recipe is perfect for all the fall dinners. This is a honey cornbread recipe that has been kicked up to include a fall vibe of pumpkin.
Cornbread:
Maple butter:
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. While your oven heats up grease up a cast iron skillet and preheat the cast iron in the oven while you make the cornbread batter. (This part is very important and key to getting that nice crust).
In a large mixing bowl add all your dry ingredients and whisk until well combined.
Add in all the wet ingredients and mix until well blended and no lumps remain.
Remove your preheated cast iron skillet from the oven and carefully pour cornbread batter into the skillet.
Return the skillet to the oven and bake for 20-35 minutes until cornbread is golden brown all over and a toothpick comes out the center clean.
Immediately after the cornbread comes out the oven bast it with your maple butter mixture (this gives the cornbread a sweet glossy finish).
Let the cornbread cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting.
Source: homeandbelly on Instagram, YouTube or TikTok or by email: homeandbelly@gmail.com. Search recipe title, Maple Butter Pumpkin Cornbread.
Combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl; set aside. Blend eggs, sugar, pumpkin and oil together in a small mixing bowl; add to flour mixture. Stir until just moistened, and fold in cranberries.
Spoon batter into 2 greased and floured 9x5-inch loaf pans; bake at 350 degrees for 55 minutes to one hour, or until a toothpick inserted in the center removes clean.
Cool in pans for 5 to 10 minutes; remove to wire rack to cool completely. Makes 16 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A88169CD19603215852584020052965F
Have a great day, and until next time, happy cooking.
