Recipes just in time for cooler weather

In closing out the month of October, I keep finding so many recipes I am very eager to try. I really enjoy baking and cooking as the weather turns a little cooler and it encourages me to try new recipes and spend more time in the kitchen.

Today I have included a recipe for a wonderful combination of biscuit and cornbread all in one. This will be great with the stew recipe I shared last week. Also, a couple of recipes using apples and an ingredient and a few sweet treats featuring cranberries, dates, pumpkin and apple cider. And finally, a delicious squash casserole that would be good alongside an entree using the Apple BBQ Sauce recipe, also in this column.

Have fun trying these recipes this week and enjoy!

Cornmeal Biscuits

Cornmeal biscuits have the crunchy, nutty sweet flavor of cornbread, and the light fluffiness of a biscuit (their golden color is gorgeous.) Pair them with all your soups, stews, and chili this season!

For the biscuits:

1 cup yellow cornmeal (you can also use white cornmeal)

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon honey

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, cut in pieces

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Whisk the cornmeal, buttermilk and honey together in a bowl and set aside. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to the bowl of a processor and pulse to combine. Add in the cold butter pieces and pulse about 10 times until the mixture resembles a coarse meal. Add the buttermilk/cornmeal mixture to the machine.

Pulse/process the mixture just enough to bring the dough together into large clumps. Add a little more buttermilk if the dough seems too dry.

Turn it out onto a floured surface and bring together into one lump. Add in a little extra flour if it's too wet. Note: if the dough is a bit dry or crumbly at this point I will wrap it in plastic and let it sit on the counter for about 15 minutes to allow it to hydrate.

Pat or roll dough into a 9-inch round, about an inch thick. Cut out biscuits with a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter. Reforming the dough as necessary.

Bake for five minutes, until they just start to rise, and then turn down the heat to 400 degrees, and bake for another eight to 10 minutes, until just golden brown. Cool on a rack.

Note: If you can't find or don't want to buy buttermilk, you can make an acceptable substitute from milk and lemon juice or vinegar. Add a tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice to a measuring cup, then fill the rest with whole milk. Set aside on the counter for 15 minutes, then use as you would buttermilk.

Source: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com/spicy-chili-with-cornmeal-biscuits/

Apple Cider Pound Cake

Apple Cider Pound Cake is a rich buttery treat infused with festive flavor. Perfect for dessert or as sweet breakfast or snack, you'll love making and eating this yummy recipe!

For The Pound Cake:

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup apple cider

For The Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1-2 tablespoons apple cider

Pinch cinnamon

Making The Cake: Line a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper, with excess hanging over on each side. This will help you remove the pound cake after baking. Set aside.

Add the softened butter and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer, and cream together until the mixture's light and fluffy. Add the cracked eggs, one at a time, to the mixture, beating until completely incorporated after each egg is added.

In a separate mixing bowl, add the remaining dry ingredients and whisk them together until combined. Add some of the dry mixture, followed by the cider, mixing well after each addition until they're all evenly combined.

Spray the parchment paper lined loaf pan liberally with nonstick cooking spray, and then transfer the batter to the pan. After you've added the batter, drop the dish on the counter a couple times times to force any air bubbles to the surface.

Bake the pound cake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes, or until a butter knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let the cake cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Run a clean knife around any side touching the loaf pan to release, then pull up on the parchment paper flaps to cleanly remove the cake from the dish.

Transfer the cake to a wire cooling rack, and let it rest until cooled completely.

Making The Glaze: Add the powdered sugar and cider to a mixing bowl. Whisk them together until the mixture's smooth and evenly combined. Pour the glaze evenly out over the completely cooled cake. Let the glaze set up, then slice and serve.

Source: www.4sonrus.com/apple-cider-pound-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2WdRhL65KIqnVe9DKabjvPgA7Wyw1Qh6fuSTn-jkO5RFvGvnaLnkYzXvg

Thanksgiving Squash Casserole

Making this easy Thanksgiving squash casserole is fun and simple. You can whip this up anytime, but it makes a great Thanksgiving side dish recipe.

2 pounds of yellow squash, rinsed and cut into cubes

1/2 medium size onion, diced

1/3 cup water

3/4 cup milk

2 large eggs

1 cup shredded cheese of choice (like Monterey Jack)

1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed

1/2 cup melted butter

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Using non-stick cooking spray, coat the bottom and sides of a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.

In a medium-size pot, add water, squash and onion. Heat to a boil, then reduce heat to medium high and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Remove and drain and add to a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

In a small bowl, 1/2 cup of the cheese and 1/2 of the crushed crackers. Toss together and set aside.

In a small bowl, add the eggs and milk. Whisk or beat until well combined.

In the bowl with the squash and onion, add the cheese mixture. Toss until well combined. Mix in the egg mixture. Mix in 1/4 cup of the melted butter and the salt and pepper to the bowl.

Add the remaining melted butter to the crackers. Toss until well combined.

Add the squash mixture to the prepared baking dish. Top with the butter and cracker mixture. Bake for 20 minutes or until crackers are golden brown and the mixture is bubbling. Remove from the oven.

Source: www.cookcleanrepeat.com/thanksgiving-squash-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR1DJnLqnZ-qysxQH

Pecan Date Cookies with Browned Butter Icing

These soft little cake-like cookies have a pecan stuffed date hidden in the middle, and they are covered in the most delicious browned butter frosting.

For the Cookies:

1 pound (16 ounces) whole pitted dates

3/4 to 1 cup pecan halves, about 30

2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, spoon and leveled or sifted

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups light brown sugar, packed

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup sour cream

For the Icing:

1/3 cup real butter, unsalted

3 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Enough milk for spreading consistency

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

For the Cookies: Stuff the dates with the pecan halves and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt, and set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, or using a hand mixer, beat the butter on high speed until very light and creamy, about 1 minute. Add the brown sugar and mix on medium speed until the sugar is incorporated and the mixture is smooth and creamy with no lumps of sugar remaining. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix on medium speed until all ingredients are well combined. Add one half of the sour cream, followed by one half of the dry ingredients and repeat with the second half of each. On the final addition of the dry ingredients, mix only long enough to incorporate. Do not over mix.

Drop about 3 to 4 dates into the cookie dough. Using your fingers, gently press each date into the dough, just enough to make sure there is dough on the bottom of each date. Transfer the dates to a cookie sheet and place a scoop of cookie dough over each date, making sure you cover all the date with the dough.

Bake for about 14 to 15 minutes until cookies are golden brown on top. They should look light and spongy on top, just like a cake would look when baking.