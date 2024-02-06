Recipes for your tailgate or just watching the game at home

Football season has arrived and with that comes watch parties and tailgating for your favorite team. College football is in full swing, and high school teams are ready for another exciting season.
Whether you are a stay-at-home-and-watch-on-a-device kind of fan or if you are at the parking lot cooking for your friends before the game, this group of snack dip recipes are just what you need. Almost all of these recipes can be made in advance and served ready to eat or will be baked or warmed up to serve.
May your favorite team win! Enjoy!
It's everything you love about fall and football in one party appetizer, Buffalo Chicken Dip Football Appetizer! The creamy buffalo dip and that bread!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, or preferably a silpat.
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add in the buffalo sauce and Ranch and stir to combine.
Shred the chicken and add it, along with the Tillamook Farmstyle Cut Sharp Cheddar Shredded Cheese into the bowl and stir to coat.
Roll one sheet of crescent roll dough out on the prepared baking sheet, and pinch seams together to seal. Place the buffalo dip in the center then use your hands or a spatula to form the mixture into a large football shape. Place a second sheet of crescent roll dough on top and press lightly to wrap dough around football. Pinch together seams then press around the bottom edges tightly to seal. Using a pizza cutter, trace around the football to remove excess dough, pressing the bottom again to seal. Cut the scraps of dough into football laces and lay one in center of football lengthwise. Cut smaller stitches to go across.
Bake until golden, about 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt the butter and stir in the seasoning. Remove from the oven and brush with the garlic seasoning.
Serve warm with crackers, veggies or bread.
Notes: Store covered in the refrigerator for two to three days.
Source: www.ohsweetbasil.com/buffalo-chicken-dip-football-appetizer-recipe/#recipe
This dip is exactly what every party needs. Mayo, cream cheese and cheese are topped with buttery crackers, bacon and a sweet heat glaze.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. For easier mixing, allow the cream cheese to come to room temperature.
Mix together the mayonnaise, cream cheese, cheese, and green onions. Spread in an 8- or 9-inch pie dish. Top with crushed butter crackers.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until heated through.
Remove from the oven and top with cooked, crumbled bacon and Captain Rodney's Boucan Glaze or pepper jelly. Serve with sturdy crackers, tortilla chips or Fritos Scoops.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/captain-rodneys-dip/?fbclid=IwAR2iZ2X7MysCvLXF_qN3OMe4u1vWyP9jJwF3LePX3KrHZ1lNzpM02aBnW38
This dip is easy to mix together and is always a crowd-favorite. The mild chile adds great flavor without being hot.
In a large bowl, mix thoroughly cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, green chiles and all spices.
Spread in a shallow baking dish and top with the remaining cheddar.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes until the dip is heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly.
Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to five days.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/green-chile-cheddar-dip/?fbclid=IwAR3d-7zPCd9dZHTuVAGyJoD6zIVCiNhBaPUGRy-tRPOM9cvXSc46CYCqszY
Garnish Options:
Crumble and cook sausage in a large skillet or soup pot, over medium-high heat until browned. Drain sausage. Add celery and onions to sausage and continue to cook over medium heat until vegetables are slightly tender and sausage is no longer pink. Add baked beans, barbecue sauce and mix well. Add tomatoes, garlic powder, hot sauce, salt and pepper to mixture. Simmer together for 5 to 10 minutes and serve in a large bowl. Garnish with cheddar cheese, sour cream and diced green onions on top if desired. Serve with tortilla chips. Refrigerate leftovers.
*Drain excess liquid from tomatoes for thicker dip.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/football-party-dip-recipe-2010616
This creamy shrimp dip is great with chips, crackers or bread. It's always the first thing to go at any party!
In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese and mayonnaise. Mix in onion, celery and shrimp meat. Cover bowl and refrigerate before serving with chips, crackers or bread.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/14818/best-ever-shrimp-dip/
This Pepperoni Pizza Football Cheese Ball is my new favorite thing! Super easy to make and a total showstopper! Make this for your next game day celebration and watch the crowd go wild!
Beat the cream cheese until light and fluffy. Beat in the Italian seasoning, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese.
Mix in half of the pepperoni slices, green onions, bacon, and pimientos.
Line a small bowl with plastic wrap. Spoon cheese mixture into bowl. Press mixture into bowl so that it takes on the shape of the bowl. Use the ends of the plastic wrap to wrap up the cheeseball firmly. Transfer the wrapped cheese ball to a cutting board and use your hands to shape it into a football.
Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 48 hours.
Remove the cheese ball from the fridge and cover with remaining pepperoni, pressing gently to adhere. Strip the string cheese and lay down the top of the football to look like laces on the ball.
Serve with pretzels, bread sticks, crackers, and veggies.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/pepperoni-pizza-football-cheese-ball-recipe/#recipe
Spicy Charred Street Corn {Elote} Dip is the best dip to serve during the Summer months and with Mexican-inspired foods.
In a mixing bowl, combine sour cream, mayo, lime juice, tajin, chopped cilantro, and cotija cheese. Set aside.
Add corn and jalapeno to a cast iron skillet in an even layer on high heat. Cook for 3-5 minutes without stirring. The longer you leave it the more char you will achieve. If using fresh garlic, turn down the heat to medium and add garlic and butter stirring until fragrant and cooked through. Pull off the heat and stir in cream cheese and shredded cheese until melted.
To serve warm: add sour cream mixture and stir until combined. Sprinkle with lime juice, tajin, cilantro, and cotija, and serve with chips. Serve immediately.
To serve cold: wait until corn mixture cools and add sour cream mixture, stir until combined. Sprinkle with lime juice, tajin, cilantro, and cotija, and serve with chips.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/spicy-charred-street-corn-elote-dip/?fbclid=IwAR0neWN5i_iiTwHFFc4cFc1Q4ZRYnh_SGThLmL4LgwH1PBbyQlYPAaJzFqk
This simple dip is always a crowd pleaser and so easy to make. This football dip recipe can be as hot or as mild as you like, depending on which kind of tomatoes you buy. Serve with tortilla chips.
In a large skillet, cook sausage over a medium heat until browned and cooked through.
Mix tomatoes and cream cheese into the skillet. Stir and continue cooking mixture over a medium heat until cheese has melted.
Serve with tortilla chips or scoop style chips.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/15549/fabulous-football-dip/
For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.
Place ground beef, bell pepper, onion, garlic, flour, brown sugar, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper in a heavy pot.
Place pot over medium-high heat. Break up and stir mixture as it heats. Cook and stir until most of the moisture has evaporated and mixture is crumbly and begins to brown, about 15 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, ketchup, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick, about 45 minutes.
Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.
Transfer mixture to oven-proof sauce pan. Top with 1/2 of the shredded cheese. Poke cheese down into the dip with a fork, stirring lightly. Top with remaining cheese.
Place pan under broiler; broil until cheese is browned, and mixture is hot and bubbly, about 5 minutes.
Notes: You can substitute 2 cups water for the 2 cups chicken broth.
You can finish this dip in a hot oven (425 degrees) instead of under the broiler. And you don't have to present this as a baked dip. You can just leave it on the stove, on low, for guests to dip into.
This dip is perfect served with baguette slices.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/257030/chef-johns-hot-sloppy-joe-dip/
With deeply caramelized onions, Worcestershire sauce, some basic seasonings, sour cream, cream cheese, and mayonnaise, this French onion dip recipe is so much richer than anything you'll find at a store.
Melt the butter in a 12-inch saute' pan over medium heat. Add the onions, salt, pepper, and cayenne (if using) and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are deep golden brown and fragrant (about 15 to 20 minutes). After about 10 minutes, drizzle in the water (or you could use wine!) to deglaze the pan and scrape up all those beautiful, browned bits. Allow the water to completely evaporate and continue to cook until deep golden brown. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
In a large mixing bowl, stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, cream cheese, and Worcestershire sauce until completely combined and smooth. Add in the caramelized onions and stir to combine.
Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight, before serving. Garnish with chopped chives, if desired, and serve with your favorite potato chips (I recommend kettle chips or wavy/ruffle variety!).
Notes: Onions: Sweet or yellow onions are preferred, but you use any type available to you, except for red onion. Garnishes: The chopped chives are preferred since they are mild; crumbled bacon is an awesome idea, too!
Serving Suggestions: Obviously, chips are best! I suggest wavy/ruffle chips or kettle chips, as they stand up well to the dip. You can also serve this with veggies (carrots, celery, cucumber, bell peppers, etc. all work well) or chunks of crusty bread.
Make-Ahead: This is a great dip to make the day before a party because it gets better as it is refrigerated! For the best flavor and texture, serve within 24 hours of making the dip.
Storage: If you have leftovers, you can keep them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Source: www.browneyedbaker.com/homemade-french-onion-dip/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
