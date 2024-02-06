Recipes for your tailgate or just watching the game at home

Football season has arrived and with that comes watch parties and tailgating for your favorite team. College football is in full swing, and high school teams are ready for another exciting season.

Whether you are a stay-at-home-and-watch-on-a-device kind of fan or if you are at the parking lot cooking for your friends before the game, this group of snack dip recipes are just what you need. Almost all of these recipes can be made in advance and served ready to eat or will be baked or warmed up to serve.

May your favorite team win! Enjoy!

Buffalo Chicken Dip in a Football Appetizer

It's everything you love about fall and football in one party appetizer, Buffalo Chicken Dip Football Appetizer! The creamy buffalo dip and that bread!

2 cans crescent rolls, 8-ounce cans

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup Ranch dressing

3/4 cup Buffalo sauce

1 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, (Tillamook Farmstyle Cut Sharp if available), shredded

3 cups chicken, shredded, or more to taste

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon garlic with parsley seasoning

Crackers

Peppers, chopped

Celery, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, or preferably a silpat.

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add in the buffalo sauce and Ranch and stir to combine.

Shred the chicken and add it, along with the Tillamook Farmstyle Cut Sharp Cheddar Shredded Cheese into the bowl and stir to coat.

Roll one sheet of crescent roll dough out on the prepared baking sheet, and pinch seams together to seal. Place the buffalo dip in the center then use your hands or a spatula to form the mixture into a large football shape. Place a second sheet of crescent roll dough on top and press lightly to wrap dough around football. Pinch together seams then press around the bottom edges tightly to seal. Using a pizza cutter, trace around the football to remove excess dough, pressing the bottom again to seal. Cut the scraps of dough into football laces and lay one in center of football lengthwise. Cut smaller stitches to go across.

Bake until golden, about 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt the butter and stir in the seasoning. Remove from the oven and brush with the garlic seasoning.

Serve warm with crackers, veggies or bread.

Notes: Store covered in the refrigerator for two to three days.

Source: www.ohsweetbasil.com/buffalo-chicken-dip-football-appetizer-recipe/#recipe

Captain Rodney's Dip

This dip is exactly what every party needs. Mayo, cream cheese and cheese are topped with buttery crackers, bacon and a sweet heat glaze.

1/2 cup mayonnaise (Blue Plate or Duke's is a favorite)

8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

2 whole green onions, sliced thin

1/3 cup butter crackers, crushed

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, or bacon bits

1/2 cup Boucan Pepper Glaze Captain Rodney's Boucan Pepper Glaze or pepper jelly

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. For easier mixing, allow the cream cheese to come to room temperature.

Mix together the mayonnaise, cream cheese, cheese, and green onions. Spread in an 8- or 9-inch pie dish. Top with crushed butter crackers.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until heated through.

Remove from the oven and top with cooked, crumbled bacon and Captain Rodney's Boucan Glaze or pepper jelly. Serve with sturdy crackers, tortilla chips or Fritos Scoops.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/captain-rodneys-dip/?fbclid=IwAR2iZ2X7MysCvLXF_qN3OMe4u1vWyP9jJwF3LePX3KrHZ1lNzpM02aBnW38

Green Chile Cheddar Dip

This dip is easy to mix together and is always a crowd-favorite. The mild chile adds great flavor without being hot.

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 (4.5 ounce) cans green chiles

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt, optional

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

In a large bowl, mix thoroughly cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, green chiles and all spices.

Spread in a shallow baking dish and top with the remaining cheddar.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes until the dip is heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly.

Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to five days.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/green-chile-cheddar-dip/?fbclid=IwAR3d-7zPCd9dZHTuVAGyJoD6zIVCiNhBaPUGRy-tRPOM9cvXSc46CYCqszY

Football Party Dip

1 pound Bob Evans Zesty Hot Sausage roll

1 can (16 ounces) baked beans

1 cup Bob Evans Wildfire Barbecue Sauce

1 3/4 cups fresh diced tomatoes*

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced onions

1 1/4 teaspoons garlic powder

3 to 4 dashes hot sauce, to taste

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Garnish Options:

3/4 to 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup sour cream

1/4 cup green diced onions

1 large bag tortilla chips, for serving

Crumble and cook sausage in a large skillet or soup pot, over medium-high heat until browned. Drain sausage. Add celery and onions to sausage and continue to cook over medium heat until vegetables are slightly tender and sausage is no longer pink. Add baked beans, barbecue sauce and mix well. Add tomatoes, garlic powder, hot sauce, salt and pepper to mixture. Simmer together for 5 to 10 minutes and serve in a large bowl. Garnish with cheddar cheese, sour cream and diced green onions on top if desired. Serve with tortilla chips. Refrigerate leftovers.

*Drain excess liquid from tomatoes for thicker dip.

Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/football-party-dip-recipe-2010616

The Best Ever Shrimp Dip

This creamy shrimp dip is great with chips, crackers or bread. It's always the first thing to go at any party!

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/2 pound cooked and peeled shrimp

In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese and mayonnaise. Mix in onion, celery and shrimp meat. Cover bowl and refrigerate before serving with chips, crackers or bread.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/14818/best-ever-shrimp-dip/

Pepperoni Pizza Football Cheese Ball

This Pepperoni Pizza Football Cheese Ball is my new favorite thing! Super easy to make and a total showstopper! Make this for your next game day celebration and watch the crowd go wild!