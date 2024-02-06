Recipes for your Independence Day spread

Happy Independence Day!
I grew up with parents who really enjoyed this holiday. We always had company with plenty of food, and always had blackberry cobbler, peach cobbler and homemade ice cream. Mom made the cobblers and Dad hand cranked the ice cream and everyone had a wonderful time. My Dad loved cleaning off the dasher from the ice cream freezer and it would be clean as a whistle when he was finished with it.
Whatever your traditions are for this special holiday, I am certain it will include some delicious food. For today, I have pulled together a few recipes that you might choose to include at your get-together with family or friends. Most importantly, on this holiday, never take our country and our freedom for granted, as that is the most important part of this holiday!
A wonderful fresh fruit salsa recipe! Serve with your favorite tortilla chips for dipping.
In a large bowl, carefully combine all ingredients. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Serve with tortilla chips.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/blueberry-salsa/?fbclid=IwAR3Av62x63P0W9BOiLRuyzzCvlhkBS-k0P18VrIkFnSV3_3XQZJrQ3c7wOg
In large bowl stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, dill, vinegar and garlic powder. Add cucumbers, tomatoes and onion. Gently stir with a rubber spatula to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/creamy-cucumber-tomato-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1CjClEO-X79kIfCc8Gda3g-G2vTlZCa4VhsQsdv8lj_UggwDO7qLGR50I
This easy Bundt cake recipe is made from popcorn, melted marshmallows and chocolate candies.
In a large pot, melt the butter. Add the marshmallows and stir to melt. When the mixture is smooth, add the popcorn and stir to coat. Let it cool down a bit (or transfer to a large bowl to speed up the cooling process), then stir in the candy pieces. You don't want to add the candy pieces when the mixture is too hot because you don't want to melt the chocolate!
Spray a Bundt pan with nonstick spray. Transfer the popcorn mixture to the Bundt pan and press evenly into the pan. Let sit for a few minutes, then pop the cake out onto a platter, and pat some sprinkles into the top of the cake. Let it sit until it's a bit more firm before cutting and serving.
Cover leftovers with plastic wrap and enjoy over the next couple of days.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/patriotic-marshmallow-popcorn-cake/
This is a delicious, fruit-filled green salad with a fantastic vinaigrette!
Vinaigrette:
Salad:
Prepare the vinaigrette: Combine all ingredients in a blender or mini food processor and pulse until well combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Assemble the salad: In a medium bowl, toss strawberries, cantaloupe and melon together in a medium bowl.
To serve, divide greens between 6 salad bowls. Top each with about 1 cup of fruit, and sprinkle with gorgonzola cheese. Drizzle each serving with watermelon vinaigrette.
Notes: Try using other kinds of berries or melon too.
If you don't care for gorgonzola, try subbing feta cheese (or leave out the cheese).
Source: www.recipegirl.com/strawberry-melon-salad-with-watermelon-vinaigrette/
This recipe for The Best Baked Beans is hearty and thick. Bring these to your next potluck or BBQ and everyone will agree that these are the best homemade baked beans.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large saucepan brown the ground beef. When beef is about halfway done add the onions and bell peppers. Continue to cook until beef is done and the veggies are soft. Drain meat mixture.
Add the pork and beans, barbecue sauce, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and brown sugar to the mixture. Simmer mixture for 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to the prepared casserole dish.
Sprinkle the bacon pieces over the top of the casserole. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 40-45 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake for an additional 10 minutes. Let dish sit for 10 minutes before serving.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/the-best-baked-beans/?fbclid=IwAR17QkONa27o2axFSUC8_QLRjPqf9KYm3rCSXeK4XBab1VrnEyPtJ2l-k6w
Pineapple Lemonade is an easy and delicious drink for spring and summer. A fun twist on classic summer lemonade for all of your parties, baby showers and fun get togethers. The perfect party punch for kids and adults!
Mix ingredients well and chill until ready to serve over ice. Stir well before serving. Add a fresh sprig of mint for added flavor and garnish.
Source: www.missinthekitchen.com/pineapple-lemonade/?fbclid=IwAR3BLNxSJytc6o-C9w-K5XnFLVSPGuf66nPvfFW2PBdXocCywE8gxaC2-R8
This fresh and easy pasta salad combines the fresh flavors of strawberries, mint, and basil with a simply sweetened balsamic dressing for a pasta-fied spin on the classic caprese.
Bring a pot water to boil and season generously with salt. Boil the pasta according to package directions. Drain in a colander. Lightly rinse so the pasta doesn't stick, then cool.
While the pasta is cooking, slice the strawberries and onions then add to a large bowl with the drained mozzarella balls and herbs. Add the cooled pasta.
In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, honey, golden balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Drizzle over the pasta and gently toss. Add more salt and pepper to taste and serve.
Source: www.foodiecrush.com/strawberry-caprese-pasta-salad/#recipe
Meaty, fatty, delicious, and loaded with big, beefy flavor, Grilled Beef Finger Meat it the succulent meat cut from the beef bones, and prepared simply, it's so crazy good!
Trim the beef finger meat removing any excess fat, silver skin, and connective tissue. Discard all that or save it for the soup pot.
Season the trimmed meat liberally with Montreal Steak Seasoning or your favorite beef rub.
Fire up your grill to medium-high and grill the beef ribs over direct heat if using a gas grill or over charcoal, but watch for flareups that'll burn the outside of the meat.
Cook to 125 degrees as measured with a digital meat thermometer, then remove from the grill to rest. About 2-3 minutes per side on a hot grill.
Notes: This beef rib meat can take some work to trim up, but it's well worth it! To cut down on cooking time, prep the meat a day ahead and keep it in an airtight container in the fridge until you're ready to cook it.
You do not need to marinate the beef finger meat. You can, but you'll love the beefy flavor with just salt, pepper, and garlic.
Don't overcook the meat! It is fatty and delicious, but if you overcook it, it'll be tough and nasty.
Buy more weight than you think you might need to account for the trimmed waste.
Source: www.cookwhatyoulove.com/grilled-beef-finger-meat-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2Toee4rxAJFz1mP7FAwMUKjSL3wi0n9TsWrOxWlvaw_dx-QAKSrW4nOvg
Cherry yum yum is a sweet and crunchy dessert featuring cherries and pecans, perfect for sharing with family and friends.
Graham Cracker Crust:
Cream Cheese Filling:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set it aside.
Add the graham cracker crumbs, chopped pecans, and granulated sugar to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Add the melted butter and stir to coat the graham cracker crumb mixture completely. Press into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 8 minutes. Allow the crust to cool completely.
Using either a stand mixer or a medium-sized mixing bowl and a handheld mixer on medium-high speed, beat the cream cheese for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes until smooth.
Add 1 of the 8-ounce containers of thawed whipped topping, powdered sugar, and vanilla for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes until smooth. Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the cooled crust.
Evenly spread both cans of cherry pie filling over the cream cheese layer.
Evenly spread the remaining container of thawed whipped topping over the cherry pie filling layer. Sprinkle the 3 tablespoons of finely chopped pecans over the whipped topping layer. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 4 hours. Just before serving, slice into 3 slices x 5 slices.
Notes: You can crush your own graham crackers using a food processor or in a Ziploc bag with a rolling pin.
Oven temperatures vary and may need to be recalibrated periodically to ensure they are accurate. Make sure to keep a close eye on your crust as the suggested baking time approaches.
Be sure the cream cheese is softened to room temperature to ensure no lumps in the creamy cheesecake filling.
To make slicing easier after chilling, cut into slices while cold and then let thaw briefly before serving.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/cherry-yum-yum/?fbclid=IwAR2KFwMlg068cxlwKYyqnxsUYDzcq8GKwHlI4xYri6LTTR0Gno3tYJil7BM
Assemble these Independence Day Muddy Buddies and serve them to your guests this long weekend! Loaded with sugary treats, this snack mix will disappear quite quickly! Friends can help themselves to a tasty treat at your party, or scoop some into cellophane bags and tie them up with a festive ribbon as a take-home treat!
Measure each color of your candy melts into separate microwave-safe bowls. Set aside.
Next, measure one cup of confectioner's sugar into a large resealable food-safe bag. You will need three of these bags, using a total of three cups of confectioner's sugar. Set those aside.
Working with one color of candy melts at a time, microwave according to the package instructions. I like to microwave in 30-second intervals at half power or speed. This will melt them slowly and prevent them from seizing. Stir well between each interval until they are fully melted and smooth.
Once smooth, add 2 cups of the cereal to the bowl and mix with a spoon until fully coated.
Transfer this mixture to one of the bags with the confectioner's sugar. Seal the bag and shake well to coat the cereal.
Empty the contents into a fine-mesh sieve and shake off the excess confectioner's sugar.
Transfer the cereal to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and spread the cereal out so that the pieces are not touching. Allow the pieces to air dry for 2 hours.
Repeat the steps above using the two additional candy melt colors.
Once both colors have air dried for at least 2 hours, transfer them all to a large mixing bowl along with all of the remaining ingredients. Toss well to combine.
Store in a food-safe bag at room temperature for up to 7 days.
ource: www.lordbyronskitchen.com/4th-of-july-muddy-buddies/?fbclid=IwAR18JqQPDhrom6evpMbOHLbUjA1JNlRG0UBf4-TAnAPzPQp9tu_pW9sU16M
Summer Berry Poke Cake is a colorful twist on a classic poke cake, filled with homemade berry sauce, cheesecake filling and whipped cream and fresh berries topping. Red, white, and blue color combo makes it perfect patriotic dessert for 4th of July, or any summer potluck or party.
Cake:
Strawberry and raspberry sauce:
Blueberry sauce:
Cheesecake filling and topping:
Prepare the cake according to the package directions and bake in 9 x 13-inches dish. When the cake is baked remove from the oven. Using a handle of a wooden spoon, poke the holes about 1 inch apart. Set aside to cool.
In two small bowls dissolve 2 teaspoons gelatin in 2 tablespoons water, in each and set aside to bloom.
To make the red sauce in a medium saucepan, combine about 1 cup of strawberries and 1 cup of raspberries, sugar, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of water. Bring to a simmer and cook until the fruits soften, stirring frequently, about 5-8 minutes. Then, using a potato masher mesh the berries, add dissolved gelatin and remaining diced strawberries and raspberries and stir over medium heat until gelatin melts completely. Set aside to cool.
To make the blueberry sauce in a medium saucepan, combine about 1 1/2 cups of blueberries, sugar, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of water. Bring to a simmer and cook until the berries soften, stirring frequently. Then, using a potato masher mesh the berries, add dissolved gelatin and remaining blueberries and stir over medium heat until gelatin melts completely. Set aside to cool.
When the sauces are cooled and slightly thicken using a spoon spread them over the cake. You should fill the holes alternately with red and blue sauce. Using the back of the spoon, try to get as much sauce as possible in the holes, and spread the remaining on top. Place the cake in the refrigerator, to set the sauce completely.
To make the topping beat softened cream cheese and 1/2 cup powdered sugar, then set aside.
Beat heavy whipping cream, vanilla and 1/2 cup powdered sugar until firm peaks form. You will get about 4 cups of whipped cream. Divide in half.
Add 2 cups of beaten heavy cream to the cream cheese mixture and mix until combine. Scrape down with the spatula to incorporate everything well, then spread over the cake.
The remaining 2 cups of whipped cream can be transferred into a piping bag with a star tip and make the swirls on top, or simply spread with a spoon over the cream cheese mixture. Store in the refrigerator.
Garnish with fresh berries before serving.
Notes: When making berry sauces, after cooling them to a room temperature, if the sauces are still very runny you can place them in the refrigerator but stir from time to time. They should be pourable but not too runny while filling the cake, something like unset pudding. If they thicken too much, you can reheat them to get desired consistency.
Source: www.omgchocolatedesserts.com/summer-berry-poke-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3PiJQkzvn4cn_Z_mA5TzcokDKqbCnfLlMYSY_8vPlYprhBNP69kYVk4Hk
No-bake lemon icebox cake can be enjoyed year-round but is a favorite during the hot summer months. Creamy lemon filling with shortbread cookies and cake-like layers allow for a refreshing dessert everyone will love.
Using a hand mixer beat the softened cream cheese until creamy. Add in the pudding, lemon juice, and vanilla and mix until combined. Add in 1/2 of the half & half and beat until mixed then add in the rest and beat until mixed.
Using a spatula or wooden spoon fold in the whipped topping until mixed.
Spread 1/4 of the mixture on the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. Place 24 cookies on top of the mixture, gently spread 1/2 of the remaining pudding mixture over the top, and spread with a spatula.
Add another layer of cookies followed by the remaining mixture. Crumble the remaining cookies on top.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or refrigerate overnight.
Serve with fresh berries on top!
Notes: Use full fat cream cheese for best results and make sure it's at room temperature.
In a pinch, you can put the cream cheese in the microwave for 15-20 seconds to soften.
Cookies- Use Lorna Doone but any shortbread cookie will work, even graham crackers or Nilla wafers. To intensify the lemon flavor, use lemon filled sandwich cookies.
It's very important to refrigerate this lemon icebox cake for at least 6 hours.
Adding a few fresh blueberries or fresh raspberries or even some additional lemon slices gives this easy dessert a bit of color.
Source: www.butteryourbiscuit.com/lemon-icebox-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3K33ccyEJEgxHEQeplBRSYQICxd8GiQHgmBu00FupuW8Fwov0oDeR4PcM
Have a great week, and until next time, Happy Independence Day!
