Recipes for your Independence Day spread

Happy Independence Day!

I grew up with parents who really enjoyed this holiday. We always had company with plenty of food, and always had blackberry cobbler, peach cobbler and homemade ice cream. Mom made the cobblers and Dad hand cranked the ice cream and everyone had a wonderful time. My Dad loved cleaning off the dasher from the ice cream freezer and it would be clean as a whistle when he was finished with it.

Whatever your traditions are for this special holiday, I am certain it will include some delicious food. For today, I have pulled together a few recipes that you might choose to include at your get-together with family or friends. Most importantly, on this holiday, never take our country and our freedom for granted, as that is the most important part of this holiday!

Blueberry Salsa

A wonderful fresh fruit salsa recipe! Serve with your favorite tortilla chips for dipping.

2 cups fresh blueberries, chopped

1 cup fresh blueberries (left whole)

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 medium seeded and minced jalapeÃ±o peppers

1/3 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Tortilla chips, for dipping

In a large bowl, carefully combine all ingredients. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Serve with tortilla chips.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/blueberry-salsa/?fbclid=IwAR3Av62x63P0W9BOiLRuyzzCvlhkBS-k0P18VrIkFnSV3_3XQZJrQ3c7wOg

Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad

1/3 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon dried dill

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 medium cucumbers, sliced in half lengthwise and thinly sliced

3 Roma tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise and thinly sliced

1/2 sweet onion, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 teaspoons of vinegar

In large bowl stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, dill, vinegar and garlic powder. Add cucumbers, tomatoes and onion. Gently stir with a rubber spatula to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Refrigerate leftovers.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/creamy-cucumber-tomato-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1CjClEO-X79kIfCc8Gda3g-G2vTlZCa4VhsQsdv8lj_UggwDO7qLGR50I

Patriotic Marshmallow Popcorn Cake

This easy Bundt cake recipe is made from popcorn, melted marshmallows and chocolate candies.

16 ounces marshmallows

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

12 cups Smartfood Movie Theater Butter Popcorn

1 1/2 cups red/white/blue candy coated chocolate pieces

Red/white/blue sprinkles, optional

In a large pot, melt the butter. Add the marshmallows and stir to melt. When the mixture is smooth, add the popcorn and stir to coat. Let it cool down a bit (or transfer to a large bowl to speed up the cooling process), then stir in the candy pieces. You don't want to add the candy pieces when the mixture is too hot because you don't want to melt the chocolate!

Spray a Bundt pan with nonstick spray. Transfer the popcorn mixture to the Bundt pan and press evenly into the pan. Let sit for a few minutes, then pop the cake out onto a platter, and pat some sprinkles into the top of the cake. Let it sit until it's a bit more firm before cutting and serving.

Cover leftovers with plastic wrap and enjoy over the next couple of days.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/patriotic-marshmallow-popcorn-cake/

Strawberry Melon Salad with Watermelon Vinaigrette

This is a delicious, fruit-filled green salad with a fantastic vinaigrette!

Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup watermelon chunks

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or champagne vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Salad:

2 cups chopped strawberries

2 cups chopped cantaloupe

2 cups chopped seedless watermelon

6 cups mixed greens

3/4 cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese or feta cheese

Prepare the vinaigrette: Combine all ingredients in a blender or mini food processor and pulse until well combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Assemble the salad: In a medium bowl, toss strawberries, cantaloupe and melon together in a medium bowl.

To serve, divide greens between 6 salad bowls. Top each with about 1 cup of fruit, and sprinkle with gorgonzola cheese. Drizzle each serving with watermelon vinaigrette.

Notes: Try using other kinds of berries or melon too.

If you don't care for gorgonzola, try subbing feta cheese (or leave out the cheese).

Source: www.recipegirl.com/strawberry-melon-salad-with-watermelon-vinaigrette/

The Best Baked Beans

This recipe for The Best Baked Beans is hearty and thick. Bring these to your next potluck or BBQ and everyone will agree that these are the best homemade baked beans.

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 red or green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped

2 (16-ounce cans) pork and beans

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

4 tablespoons brown sugar

6 to 8 slices bacon, cut into pieces and cooked

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large saucepan brown the ground beef. When beef is about halfway done add the onions and bell peppers. Continue to cook until beef is done and the veggies are soft. Drain meat mixture.

Add the pork and beans, barbecue sauce, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and brown sugar to the mixture. Simmer mixture for 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to the prepared casserole dish.

Sprinkle the bacon pieces over the top of the casserole. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 40-45 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake for an additional 10 minutes. Let dish sit for 10 minutes before serving.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/the-best-baked-beans/?fbclid=IwAR17QkONa27o2axFSUC8_QLRjPqf9KYm3rCSXeK4XBab1VrnEyPtJ2l-k6w

Refreshing Pineapple Lemonade

Pineapple Lemonade is an easy and delicious drink for spring and summer. A fun twist on classic summer lemonade for all of your parties, baby showers and fun get togethers. The perfect party punch for kids and adults!

1-quart prepared lemonade (Country Time mix or homemade)

2 cups pineapple juice

2 cups Sprite or lemon lime soda

Mix ingredients well and chill until ready to serve over ice. Stir well before serving. Add a fresh sprig of mint for added flavor and garnish.

Source: www.missinthekitchen.com/pineapple-lemonade/?fbclid=IwAR3BLNxSJytc6o-C9w-K5XnFLVSPGuf66nPvfFW2PBdXocCywE8gxaC2-R8

Strawberry Caprese Pasta Salad

This fresh and easy pasta salad combines the fresh flavors of strawberries, mint, and basil with a simply sweetened balsamic dressing for a pasta-fied spin on the classic caprese.

1-pound short pasta

1 pound strawberries , sliced

16 ounces small mozzarella balls, drained

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/3 cup thinly slivered fresh basil

1/3 cup thinly slivered fresh mint

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons golden balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Bring a pot water to boil and season generously with salt. Boil the pasta according to package directions. Drain in a colander. Lightly rinse so the pasta doesn't stick, then cool.

While the pasta is cooking, slice the strawberries and onions then add to a large bowl with the drained mozzarella balls and herbs. Add the cooled pasta.

In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, honey, golden balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Drizzle over the pasta and gently toss. Add more salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Source: www.foodiecrush.com/strawberry-caprese-pasta-salad/#recipe

Grilled Beef Finger Meat

Meaty, fatty, delicious, and loaded with big, beefy flavor, Grilled Beef Finger Meat it the succulent meat cut from the beef bones, and prepared simply, it's so crazy good!

2 pounds beef finger meat trimmed

2 tablespoons Montreal Steak Seasoning

Trim the beef finger meat removing any excess fat, silver skin, and connective tissue. Discard all that or save it for the soup pot.

Season the trimmed meat liberally with Montreal Steak Seasoning or your favorite beef rub.

Fire up your grill to medium-high and grill the beef ribs over direct heat if using a gas grill or over charcoal, but watch for flareups that'll burn the outside of the meat.

Cook to 125 degrees as measured with a digital meat thermometer, then remove from the grill to rest. About 2-3 minutes per side on a hot grill.

Notes: This beef rib meat can take some work to trim up, but it's well worth it! To cut down on cooking time, prep the meat a day ahead and keep it in an airtight container in the fridge until you're ready to cook it.

You do not need to marinate the beef finger meat. You can, but you'll love the beefy flavor with just salt, pepper, and garlic.

Don't overcook the meat! It is fatty and delicious, but if you overcook it, it'll be tough and nasty.

Buy more weight than you think you might need to account for the trimmed waste.

Source: www.cookwhatyoulove.com/grilled-beef-finger-meat-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2Toee4rxAJFz1mP7FAwMUKjSL3wi0n9TsWrOxWlvaw_dx-QAKSrW4nOvg

Cherry Yum Yum

Cherry yum yum is a sweet and crunchy dessert featuring cherries and pecans, perfect for sharing with family and friends.